Digital Trends - Hispanics - US - May 2017

"While Hispanics have an arsenal of consumer electronics, smartphones and laptop computers are the must-haves. These devices enable Hispanics to communicate with friends and family, navigate their surroundings, and consume content. In addition to these two devices, Hispanics show higher purchase intent for most consumer electronics when compared to all US consumers. Still, with so many options to choose from and with models changing quickly, it is up to brands to help Hispanics move from intention to purchase."



- Juan Ruiz, Director of Hispanic Insights

This report will cover the following areas: