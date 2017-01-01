Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Digital Trends - Hispanics - US - May 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"While Hispanics have an arsenal of consumer electronics, smartphones and laptop computers are the must-haves. These devices enable Hispanics to communicate with friends and family, navigate their surroundings, and consume content. In addition to these two devices, Hispanics show higher purchase intent for most consumer electronics when compared to all US consumers. Still, with so many options to choose from and with models changing quickly, it is up to brands to help Hispanics move from intention to purchase."

- Juan Ruiz, Director of Hispanic Insights

This report will cover the following areas:

  • Less-affluent Hispanics stay with “core” consumer electronics
  • The growing popularity of laptops
  • Different online activities call for different devices

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • There are four types of Hispanics in regards to technology
          • Figure 1: Hispanics and technology attitudinal segments, January 2017
        • The issues
          • Less-affluent Hispanics stay with “core” consumer electronics
            • Figure 2: Hispanics’ personal ownership of technology products, by household income, January 2017
          • The growing popularity of laptops
            • Figure 3: Hispanics’ personal ownership of technology products – Select devices and 2015-2017 percent change, January 2017
          • Different online activities call for different devices
              • Figure 4: Correspondence analysis – Devices Hispanics use for online activities, January 2017
            • The opportunities
              • Hispanics aged 25-34 drive purchase intent
                • Figure 5: Hispanics’ attitudes toward technology, by age, January 2017
              • Mobile equals convenience, but also more “me” time
                • Figure 6: Share of internet users that access the internet through their phones more than through computers – Trended, by Hispanic origin, October 2011-November 2016
              • Streaming videos can help brands stand out
                • Figure 7: Hispanics’ online activities – Watch paid or free streaming videos, indexed to all, January 2017
              • What it means

              • The Market – What You Need to Know

                • Hispanics approach technology in four different ways
                  • Some factors setting the stage for how Hispanics relate to technology include:

                  • Technology Attitudinal Segments

                    • There are four technology attitudinal segments for Hispanics
                        • Figure 8: Hispanics’ technology attitudinal segments, January 2017
                      • Tech Enthusiast Hispanics (39%)
                        • Characteristics
                          • Opportunities
                            • Figure 9: Profile of Tech Enthusiast Hispanics, January 2017
                          • Hispanic Delayed Adopters (23%)
                            • Characteristics
                              • Opportunities
                                • Figure 10: Profile of Hispanic Delayed Adopters, January 2017
                              • Hispanic Red Flag Tech Users (19%)
                                • Characteristics
                                  • Opportunities
                                    • Figure 11: Profile of Hispanic Red Flag Tech Users, January 2017
                                  • Hispanic Tech Skeptics (19%)
                                    • Characteristics
                                      • Opportunities
                                        • Figure 12: Profile of Hispanic Tech Skeptics, January 2017

                                    • Market Factors

                                      • The Hispanic market is young and bicultural
                                        • Figure 13: Population by Hispanic origin and generation share, 2017
                                      • Median household income for Hispanics significantly below national median
                                        • Figure 14: Median household income, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
                                        • Figure 15: Household income distribution, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
                                      • Improving labor market can give Hispanics confidence to look at or update technology devices
                                        • Figure 16: Unemployment rate (seasonally adjusted), by Hispanic origin, January 2007-March 2017

                                    • Key Trends – What You Need to Know

                                      • Mobile continues to gain relevance
                                        • More sophisticated video games are engaging players
                                          • Spanish-dominant Hispanics still hesitant to shop online
                                            • Hispanics may value innovation in mobile and content/experience

                                            • What’s Happening?

                                              • The shift toward mobile continues
                                                • Figure 17: Share of internet users that access the internet through their phones more than through computers – Trended, by Hispanic origin, October 2011-November 2016
                                              • Cell phones are a “must-have”
                                                • Cell phones enhance Hispanics’ social lives
                                                  • Cell phones are changing the way Hispanics communicate
                                                    • Figure 18: Share of cell phone users that rely on their phones to get information they need – trended, by Hispanic origin, October 2011-November 2016
                                                    • Figure 19: Share of cell phone users that rely on their phones to get connected with their social world – Trended, by Hispanic origin, October 2011-November 2016
                                                  • Apple and Samsung dominate the Hispanic market
                                                    • Figure 20: Brand of cell phone/smartphone owned, Hispanic vs all, October 2015-November 2016
                                                    • Figure 21: Brand of cell phone/smartphone Hispanics own, by language spoken at home, October 2015-November 2016
                                                  • Video games’ appeal is growing
                                                    • Figure 22: Share of players who find video games more entertaining than television –trended, by Hispanic origin, October 2011- November 2016
                                                    • Figure 23: Share of players who spend more time playing video games than watching television –Trended, by Hispanic origin, October 2011-November 2016
                                                  • Almost half of Hispanic players have a PlayStation, but others not far behind
                                                    • Figure 24: Brand summary of video game systems owned or played, Hispanic vs all, October 2015-November 2016

                                                • What’s Lagging?

                                                  • Hispanics still lag for online shopping
                                                    • Figure 25: Incidence of shopping online – Past three months, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, October 2015-November 2016
                                                    • Figure 26: Share of internet users that consider the internet changed the way they shop – Trended, by Hispanic origin, October 2011-November 2016

                                                • What’s Next?

                                                    • More focus on mobile
                                                      • More focus on content/experience

                                                      • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                        • Smartphones and laptop computers take priority
                                                          • Hispanics love their TVs
                                                            • Younger Hispanic men may have to sell their purchase intent to others in the household
                                                              • Hispanics are online
                                                                • Different devices prompt different activities online

                                                                • Personal Tech Ownership

                                                                    • Hispanics own an arsenal of consumer electronics
                                                                      • Hispanics no longer over index for smartphones
                                                                        • Hispanics continue to over index for gaming devices
                                                                          • Figure 27: Hispanics’ personal ownership of technology products, indexed to all, January 2017
                                                                        • Hispanics gravitating toward laptop computers
                                                                          • Media players are losing appeal (and practicality)
                                                                            • Figure 28: Hispanics’ personal ownership of technology products – Select devices and 2015-2017 percent change, January 2017
                                                                          • Ownership of game consoles significant among younger Hispanics
                                                                            • Figure 29: Hispanics’ personal ownership of technology products, by age, January 2017
                                                                          • Less-affluent Hispanics prioritize devices
                                                                            • Figure 30: Hispanics’ personal ownership of technology products, by household income, January 2017

                                                                        • Household Tech Ownership

                                                                            • Content drives Hispanics’ household ownership of devices
                                                                              • Figure 31: Hispanics’ household ownership of technology products, January 2017
                                                                            • Standalone DVD and Blu-ray players are falling out of favor
                                                                              • Figure 32: Hispanics’ household ownership of technology products – Select devices and 2015-2017 percent change, January 2017

                                                                          • Tech Purchase Intent

                                                                              • Hispanics over index, but enthusiasm decreases with acculturation
                                                                                • Figure 33: Purchase intent of technology products – Next 12 months, by Hispanic origin and Hispanics’ level of acculturation, January 2017
                                                                              • Purchase intent driven younger Hispanic men
                                                                                • Figure 34: Hispanics’ purchase intent of technology products – Next 12 months, by gender and age, January 2017
                                                                              • Purchase intent is driven by perception of value
                                                                                • Figure 35: Hispanics’ attitudes toward technology, by age, January 2017

                                                                            • Internet Usage

                                                                              • Hispanics close the digital divide
                                                                                • Figure 36: Internet usage, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, October 2010-November 2011 and October 2015-November 2016
                                                                                • Figure 37: Hispanics’ internet usage, by age, October 2015-November 2016
                                                                              • The value of the internet is in its ability to connect
                                                                                • Figure 38: Hispanics’ perceived benefits of the internet, by level of acculturation, January 2017

                                                                            • Hardware Used for Online Activities

                                                                                • Hispanics over index for using less-conventional devices to access the internet
                                                                                  • Figure 39: Devices Hispanics used to access the internet in the past three months, indexed to all, January 2017
                                                                                • Hispanics aged 18-44 use the most devices to access the internet
                                                                                  • Figure 40: Number of devices Hispanics used to access the internet in the past three months, by age, January 2017
                                                                                • More-affluent Hispanics can afford more devices
                                                                                  • Figure 41: Number of devices Hispanics used to access the internet in the past three months, by household income, January 2017

                                                                              • Online Activities

                                                                                  • Internet is instrumental for Hispanics looking to find things to do
                                                                                    • Email is still in
                                                                                      • Free streaming videos, but also paid ones
                                                                                        • The internet may help keep Hispanics bicultural
                                                                                          • Figure 42: Devices Hispanics use for online activities – Any device, indexed to all, January 2017
                                                                                        • Hispanics use multiple devices to do different activities online
                                                                                          • Free streaming videos vs paid streaming videos
                                                                                            • Figure 43: Correspondence Analysis – Devices Hispanics use for online activities, January 2017
                                                                                            • Figure 44: Devices Hispanics use for online activities, by devices used, January 2017

                                                                                        • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                                                          • Data sources
                                                                                            • Consumer survey data
                                                                                              • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                                                • Abbreviations
                                                                                                  • Terms
                                                                                                    • A note on acculturation
                                                                                                      • Cluster methodology

