Digital Trends in Finance - US - September 2017

"While most consumers are satisfied with the digital services their financial institutions provide, improvement is still needed. Trust in the security of digital services is low, and most consumers still want to be able to talk to a human for answers to their financial questions. While institutions are doing all they can to convert consumers to digital solutions, they cannot forget the importance of the human touch and need to work to find the right balance."

- Robyn Kaiserman, Senior Financial Services Analyst

This report will look at the following areas: