Digital Trends Quarterly: Online Security and Privacy - UK - October 2017
“Although financial data being stolen is people’s biggest single online security and privacy concern, nearly one in 10 people rank personal information being used by brands for advertising as their top concern, and a similar proportion cite government tracking of their activity. The fact that some people are choosing these first over issues like threats to their financial data or passwords is a powerful indication of how strongly some people feel about this type of ‘intrusion’.”
– Matt King – Category Director, Technology and Media Research
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Encouraging upgrades looks increasingly challenging
- Hybrids on the march towards the mainstream
- Slow but steady transition to 4K continues
- Prevalence of online video viewing drives investment from big players
- Financial security the biggest concern, but some are more protective of their privacy
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Mobile phones and smartwatches: smartphone ownership has plateaued
- Figure 1: Ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches, January 2012-June 2017
- Figure 2: Plans to purchase smartphones and smartwatches in the next three months, June 2017
- Computing and gaming: hybrid laptops are gaining ground
- Figure 3: Household ownership of computers, January 2012-June 2017
- Games consoles: Nintendo Switch could be the Christmas star
- Figure 4: Ownership of static and portable games consoles, December 2013-June 2017
- In-home entertainment: 4K TV continues to make inroads
- Figure 5: Household ownership of HD and Ultra HD 4K televisions, July 2016-June 2017
- Smaller sets should further drive 4K uptake
- Figure 6: Televisions bought in the last three months, June 2017
- Figure 7: Plans to purchase televisions in the next three months, June 2017
- Online activities: cross-platform experience key for paid media
- Figure 8: Online activities done in the last three months, June 2017
- Special Focus: Online security and privacy
- Figure 9: Ranking of online security concerns, June 2017
- Smartphone antivirus use still lags laptop and desktop adoption
- Figure 10: Security measures used in the last 12 months, November 2014 and June 2017
Data Overview – Consumer Technology Products
- Household ownership of consumer technology products
- Figure 11: Household ownership of consumer technology products, June 2017
- Figure 12: Household ownership of consumer technology products (source data), June 2017
- Figure 13: Repertoire of technology products in household, June 2017
- Figure 14: Repertoire of technology products in household (source data), June 2017
- Personal ownership of consumer technology products
- Figure 15: Personal ownership of consumer technology products, June 2017
- Figure 16: Personal ownership of consumer technology products (source data), June 2017
- Figure 17: Repertoire of technology products personally owned, June 2017
- Figure 18: Repertoire of technology products personally owned (source data), June 2017
- Recent and planned purchases of consumer technology products
- Figure 19: Consumer technology products bought in the last three months, June 2017
- Figure 20: Consumer technology products bought in the last three months (source data), June 2017
- Figure 21: Planned purchases of consumer technology products in the next three months, June 2017
- Figure 22: Planned purchases of consumer technology products in the next three months (source data), June 2017
Mobile Phones and Smartwatches – Headline Data
- Ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches
- Figure 23: Ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches, January 2012-June 2017
- Figure 24: Ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches (source data), January 2012-June 2017
- Figure 25: Smartphone and basic mobile phone ownership combinations, June 2017
- Figure 26: Smartphone and basic mobile phone ownership combinations (source data), June 2017
- Recent and planned purchases of smartphones and smartwatches
- Figure 27: Purchases of smartphones and smartwatches in the last three months, June 2017
- Figure 28: Purchases of smartphones and smartwatches in the last three months (source data), June 2017
- Figure 29: Plans to purchase smartphones and smartwatches in the next three months, June 2017
- Figure 30: Plans to purchase smartphones and smartwatches in the next three months (source data), June 2017
Mobile Phones and Smartwatches – Market Commentary
- Encouraging upgrades looks increasingly challenging
- Market resilience depends on success of flagship launches
- Apple looks to create a new level of premium...
- Figure 31: iPhone X
- ...while Samsung shrugs off the Note 7 fiasco
- Figure 32: Samsung Galaxy S8+ / Note 8
- Purchase intentions suggest a positive H2 for the premium segment
- Setting the smartwatch free
- The right time for gifting?
- Fitbit gets smart...
- Figure 33: Fitbit Ionic
- ...and can capitalise on longevity and familiarity
Computing and Gaming – Headline Data
- Ownership of computers
- Figure 34: Household ownership of computers, January 2012-June 2017
- Figure 35: Household ownership of computers (source data), January 2012-June 2017
- Figure 36: Ownership of computers, by form factor. June 2017
- Figure 37: Ownership of computers, by form factor (source data), June 2017
- Figure 38: Computer ownership combinations, June 2017
- Figure 39: Computer ownership combinations (source data), June 2017
- Ownership of games consoles
- Figure 40: Ownership of static and portable games consoles, December 2013-June 2017
- Figure 41: Ownership of static and portable games consoles (source data), December 2013-June 2017
- Recent and planned purchases of computers and games consoles
- Figure 42: Computers and games consoles bought in the last three months, June 2017
- Figure 43: Computers and games consoles bought in the last three months (source data), June 2017
- Figure 44: Plans to purchase computers and games consoles in the next three months, June 2017
- Figure 45: Plans to purchase computers and games consoles in the next three months (source data), June 2017
Computing and Gaming – Market Commentary
- Hybrids on the march towards the mainstream
- Tablets still don’t stand alone
- Figure 46: Computer ownership combinations, by gross annual household income, June 2017
- Desktop activities define triple-play households
- Buying because they can or because they need to?
- The Switch effect paints a positive 2017 picture for the console market
- Figure 47: Nintendo Switch console
- New consoles should make for a merry Christmas
In-home Entertainment – Headline Data
- Ownership of TVs
- Figure 48: Household ownership of HD and Ultra HD 4K televisions, July 2016-June 2017
- Figure 49: Household ownership of HD and Ultra HD 4K televisions (source data), July 2016-June 2017
- Figure 50: TV ownership combinations, June 2017
- Figure 51: TV ownership combinations (source data), June 2017
- TV connectivity
- Figure 52: Type of TV internet connection, June 2017
- Figure 53: Type of TV internet connection (source data), June 2017
- Ownership of other in-home entertainment products
- Figure 54: Household ownership of in-home entertainment products, January 2012-June 2017
- Figure 55: Household ownership of in-home entertainment products (source data), January 2012-June 2017
- Recent and planned purchases of TVs
- Figure 56: Televisions bought in the last three months, June 2017
- Figure 57: Televisions bought in the last three months (source data), June 2017
- Figure 58: Plans to purchase televisions in the next three months, June 2017
- Figure 59: Plans to purchase televisions in the next three months (source data), June 2017
In-home Entertainment – Market Commentary
- Slow but steady transition to 4K continues
- 4K segment focused on 40”+ screens…
- Figure 60: Size of TVs in the household, by types of TVs in the household, May 2017
- …leaving headroom for growth in the market for secondary sets
- Innovation on the periphery
- More affordable devices coming on-stream…
- Figure 61: Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote
- …while Sky sounds out the hardware market
Online Activities – Headline Data
- Online activities
- Figure 62: Online activities done in the last three months, June 2017
- Figure 63: Online activities done in the last three months (source data), June 2017
- Figure 64: Repertoire of online activities done on a desktop/laptop computer in the last three months, June 2017
- Figure 65: Repertoire of online activities done on a desktop/laptop computer in the last three months (source data), June 2017
- Figure 66: Repertoire of online activities done on a tablet in the last three months, June 2017
- Figure 67: Repertoire of online activities done on a tablet in the last three months (source data), June 2017
- Figure 68: Repertoire of online activities done on a smartphone in the last three months, June 2017
- Figure 69: Repertoire of online activities done on a smartphone in the last three months (source data), June 2017
- New technology
- Figure 70: Use of new technology in the last three months, April 2017 and June 2017
- Figure 71: Use of new technology in the last three months (source data), April 2017 and June 2017
Online Activities – Market Commentary
- Prevalence of online video viewing drives investment from big players
- Figure 72: Facebook Watch, US
- Targeting sports fans to drive online engagement
- Facebook and Amazon making inroads in the US…
- …and ramping up interest in the UK
- Figure 73: Selected attitudes towards sport and the media, by age, October 2016
- Enhancing the photo sharing experience
- Google brings AI into the picture
- Figure 74: Google Lens on Pixel 2
- Subscribers take their news seriously…
- …and personally
Special Focus: Online Security and Privacy – Headline Data
- Online security concerns
- Figure 75: Ranking of online security concerns, June 2017
- Figure 76: Ranking of online security concerns (source data), June 2017
- Security measures
- Figure 77: Security measures used in the last 12 months, November 2014 and June 2017
- Figure 78: Security measures used in the last 12 months (source data), November 2014 and June 2017
Special Focus: Online Security and Privacy – Market Commentary
- Financial security the biggest concern, but some are more protective of their privacy
- Older people most focused on finance
- Figure 79: Ranking of “My financial data being hacked/stolen online” as top online security and privacy concern, by age, June 2017
- Reaching older internet users through education
- Younger people place more importance on privacy
- Figure 80: Ranking of selected privacy-related issues as top online security and privacy concern, by age, June 2017
- Digital natives are the most conscious of their digital footprint
- Global attacks put ransomware on the radar
- Antivirus use on computers falls and is seen as less necessary on smartphones and tablets
- Two steps in the right direction
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.