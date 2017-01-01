Digital Trends Spring - UK - April 2017
“The smartphone market can no longer rely on new owners for revenue growth, particularly as new entrants are now most likely to be over-55s, who are usually more price sensitive. This means that, more than ever, handset manufacturers need to provide existing smartphone owners with compelling reasons to upgrade their devices. But this is made difficult by the fact that smartphones have evolved to the stage where it is difficult to provide significant, noticeable improvements in the core features that matter to most people.”
– Matt King – Category Director, Technology and Media Research
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- The challenge of smartphone innovation
- Focus on hybrids is key as tablet sales plateau continues
- Ultra HD slowly but surely edging HD out of UK households
- Social media platforms focusing on live video
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Mobile phones and smartwatches
- Figure 1: Ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches, January 2012-December 2016
- Computing and gaming
- Figure 2: Household ownership of computers, January 2012-December 2016
- In-home entertainment
- Figure 3: Household ownership of HD and Ultra HD 4K televisions, July 2016-December 2016
- Figure 4: Internet-connected and 3D TV ownership in TV households, July 2016-December 2016
- Internet access and online activities
- Figure 5: Online social & content creation activities performed in the past three months, December 2016
- Figure 6: Online news & entertainment activities done in the past three months, December 2016
- Figure 7: Brand/product-related online activities performed in the past three months, December 2016
- Figure 8: Online retail, finance and information-related activities performed in the past three months, December 2016
- Technology buying habits and attitudes
- Figure 9: How recently consumer technology products were bought, December 2016
- Figure 10: Attitudes towards new technology, December 2016
Data Overview – Consumer Technology Products
- Household ownership of consumer technology products
- Figure 11: Household ownership of consumer technology products, December 2016
- Figure 12: Household ownership of consumer technology products (source data), December 2016
- Personal ownership of consumer technology products
- Figure 13: Personal ownership of consumer technology products, December 2016
- Figure 14: Personal ownership of consumer technology products (source data), December 2016
- Planned purchase or upgrade of consumer technology products
- Figure 15: Plans to purchase or upgrade consumer technology products, by timescale, December 2016
- Figure 16: Plans to purchase or upgrade consumer technology products, by timescale (source data), December 2016
Mobile Phones and Smartwatches – Headline Data
- Ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches
- Figure 17: Ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches, January 2012-December 2016
- Purchase/upgrade plans for mobile phones and smartwatches
- Figure 18: Plans to purchase or upgrade mobile phones and smartwatches in the next 12 months, December 2016
- Source data
- Figure 19: Ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches (source data), January 2012-December 2016
- Figure 20: Plans to purchase or upgrade mobile phones and smartwatches in the next 12 months (source data), December 2016
Mobile Phones and Smartwatches – Market Commentary
- The challenge of smartphone innovation
- Wireless on the charge?
- Some major players dropping modular designs
- Figure 21: Google’s discontinued Project Ara handset
- Figure 22: Moto Mods for Moto Z handset, February 2016
- Intelligent conversation
- Foldable phones, finally?
- Nokia pitches a back-to-basics approach
- Smartwatch potential emerges as the purchase intention gap narrows
- Figure 23: Garmin fenix 5 series
Computing and Gaming – Headline Data
- Ownership of computers
- Figure 24: Household ownership of computers, January 2012-December 2016
- Ownership of games consoles
- Figure 25: Ownership of static and portable games consoles, December 2013-December 2016
- Purchase/upgrade plans for computers and games consoles
- Figure 26: Plans to purchase or upgrade computers and games consoles in the next 12 months, April 2015-December 2016
- Source data
- Figure 27: Household ownership of computers (source data), January 2012-December 2016
- Figure 28: Ownership of static and portable games consoles (source data), December 2013-December 2016
- Figure 29: Plans to purchase or upgrade computers and games consoles in the next 12 months (source data), April 2015-December 2016
Computing and Gaming – Market Commentary
- Focus on hybrids is key as tablet sales plateau continues
- Price still an issue – and Brexit isn’t helping
- Figure 30: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1
- Tablet mode proving a weighty issue
- Can Android appeal to productivity users?
- Figure 31: Lenovo Yoga A12 with haptic feedback keyboard
- Under-25s unlikely to consider tablets their ‘main devices’
- Figure 32: Important features when considering replacing main device, by demographics, June 2016
- Nintendo aims to shake up the console market again
- Figure 33: Nintendo Switch console
- ‘Mid-core’ mobile targets
In-home Entertainment – Headline Data
- Ownership of TVs
- Figure 34: Household ownership of HD and Ultra HD 4K televisions, July 2016-December 2016
- Internet-connected and 3D TV ownership
- Figure 35: Internet-connected and 3D TV ownership in TV households, July 2016-December 2016
- Plans to purchase or upgrade TVs
- Figure 36: Plans to purchase or upgrade televisions, by timescale, December 2016
- Ownership of other in-home entertainment products
- Figure 37: Household ownership of in-home entertainment products, January 2012-December 2016
- Plans to purchase or upgrade other in-home entertainment products
- Figure 38: Plans to purchase or upgrade in-home entertainment products in the next 12 months, April 2015-December 2016
- Source data
- Figure 39: Household ownership of HD and Ultra HD 4K televisions (source data), July 2016-December 2016
- Figure 40: Internet-connected and 3D TV ownership in TV households (source data), July 2016-December 2016
- Figure 41: Plans to purchase or upgrade televisions, by timescale (source data), December 2016
- Figure 42: Household ownership of in-home entertainment products (source data), January 2012-December 2016
- Figure 43: Plans to purchase or upgrade in-home entertainment products in the next 12 months (source data), April 2015-December 2016
In-home Entertainment – Market Commentary
- Ultra HD slowly but surely edging HD out of UK households…
- …but companies have other screen technologies in their sights
- Figure 44: Most important factors when buying new main TV set, June 2016
- Screens can still get thinner
- Figure 45: Purchasing Influences, August 2014
- Voice control and the smart home present opportunities for TV and peripheral manufacturers
Internet Access and Online Activities – Headline Data
- Internet access
- Figure 46: Methods used to access the internet in the last three months, December 2016
- Communication, sharing and content creation
- Figure 47: Online social & content creation activities performed in the past three months, December 2016
- Entertainment & news
- Figure 48: Online news & entertainment activities done in the past three months, December 2016
- Brand interactions, reviews and comparisons
- Figure 49: Brand/product-related online activities performed in the past three months, December 2016
- Retail, finance and information
- Figure 50: Online retail, finance and information-related activities performed in the past three months, December 2016
- Source data
- Figure 51: Devices used to access the internet in the last three months (source data), December 2016
- Figure 52: Online social & content creation activities performed in the past three months (source data), December 2016
- Figure 53: Online news & entertainment activities done in the past three months (source data), December 2016
- Figure 54: Brand/product-related online activities performed in the past three months (source data), December 2016
- Figure 55: Online retail, finance and information-related activities performed in the past three months (source data), December 2016
Internet Access and Online Activities – Market Commentary
- Social media platforms focusing on live video
- Figure 56: Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook Live, April 2016
- Brand followers likely to be most receptive to live streaming
- Figure 57: Proportion of consumers who have watched streaming videos (eg YouTube, BBC iPlayer etc) AND liked or followed a brand on a social media website in the last three months, by age, December 2016
- Ephemeral features designed to encourage more sharing
- Looking to Generation Z
- Spread of ‘fake news’ provides opportunities to push subscriptions
- Chatbots have a strong appeal for a young, female audience
- Mobile gaming driving app growth
- Digital wallets continue to evolve
- Figure 58: Managed finances (eg banking, investments, paying bills etc) in the last three months, by device, by age, December 2016
Technology Buying Habits and Attitudes – Headline Data
- How recently technology products were bought
- Figure 59: How recently consumer technology products were bought, December 2016
- Likelihood of buying new technology
- Figure 60: Likelihood of buying new technology, December 2016
- Attitudes towards new technology
- Figure 61: Attitudes towards new technology, December 2016
- Source data
- Figure 62: How recently consumer technology products were bought (source data), December 2016
- Figure 63: Likelihood of buying new technology (source data), December 2016
- Figure 64: Attitudes towards new technology (source data), December 2016
Technology Buying Habits and Attitudes – Market Commentary
- Contracts and hype cycles keep smartphone owners upgrading
- Scope remains for innovation in tablets
- Convertible laptops can appeal to tablet users too
- Age and the replacement cycle
- Men aged 16-24 most likely to have purchased a TV in the last year
- Figure 65: How recently TVs were bought, by gender/age, December 2016
- The most recent buyers of tablets are 35-44s…
- …but under-25s the most likely to have bought laptops
- Over-65s entering the smartphone market
- Figure 66: How recently smartphones were bought, by age, December 2016
- Age of children highlights opportunities in the family market
- Young, male and affluent consumers keen to buy the latest tech straight away
- Figure 67: Level of interest in new technologies: “Interested and would look to buy it within the first year it became available”, by gender/age, socio-economic group and gross annual household income, December 2016
- It’s not just necessity that’s driving parents’ purchases
- Some confusion exists even among enthusiasts
European Comparison Data
- Internet access
- Figure 68: Methods used to access the internet in the last three months in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, January 2017
- Ownership of consumer technology products
- Televisions
- Figure 69: Household ownership of televisions in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, January 2017
- Computers, tablets and e-readers
- Figure 70: Household ownership of computers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, January 2017
- Mobile phones and smartwatches
- Figure 71: Personal ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, January 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
