"This Report tracks trends in ownership of electronics, intent to purchase electronics, hardware used to access the internet, and online activities, separating definite shifts in consumer behavior from the hype often associated with mainstream reporting. Findings include the lasting desirability of PCs even during the continuing transition to mobile computing, the adoption of new interfaces in living room hardware, the shift to streaming media consumption, the slow pace of adoption for wearable tech, and a growing interest in smart home hardware."

- Billy Hulkower, Senior Technology Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: