Digital Trends: Spring - US - March 2017
"This Report tracks trends in ownership of electronics, intent to purchase electronics, hardware used to access the internet, and online activities, separating definite shifts in consumer behavior from the hype often associated with mainstream reporting. Findings include the lasting desirability of PCs even during the continuing transition to mobile computing, the adoption of new interfaces in living room hardware, the shift to streaming media consumption, the slow pace of adoption for wearable tech, and a growing interest in smart home hardware."
-Senior Technology Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Smartphones edging out dedicated portables
- Smartphone adoption nearly complete
- Disappointing holiday season for wearables
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Smartphones edging out dedicated portables
- Figure 1: Ownership of dedicated portables, February 2016 vs January 2017
- Smartphone adoption nearly complete
- Figure 2: Smartphone and tablet ownership, April 2015 vs January 2017
- Disappointing holiday season for wearables
- Figure 3: Ownership of wearable tech, June 2016 vs January 2017
- The opportunities
- Mobile web to drive phablet sales
- Figure 4: Methods of internet access, April 2015 vs January 2017
- Smart home, smart wearables
- Figure 5: Interest and ownership of new tech products, January 2017
- Living room OS
- Figure 6: Smart TV, home gaming console, and streaming media player ownership, April 2015 vs January 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Median income bright spot
- Median income bright spot
Market Factors
- Population of young adults
- Figure 7: US population by age, 2012-22
- Households with children
- Figure 8: Households with related children, 2006-16
- Median income
- Figure 9: Median household income, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2010-15
- Population of young adults
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Climbing penetration for smart TV, streaming players
- Televisions integrate streaming players
- Smartphones approaching universal penetration
- Thermostat and convertible laptop/tablet carry high interest
- Children’s market last refuge for portables
- Climbing penetration for smart TV, streaming players
What’s Working?
- Living room OS
- Figure 10: Smart TV, home gaming console, and streaming media player ownership, April 2015 vs January 2017
- Smartphones approaching universal penetration
- Figure 11: Personal ownership of laptops, tablets, and smartphones, April 2015 vs January 2017
- Living room OS
What’s Struggling?
- Buyers losing interest in e-readers, consoles
- Figure 12: Planned tech purchases in next year, February 2016 vs January 2017
- Buyers losing interest in e-readers, consoles
What’s Next?
- Smart home, convertibles, digital assistants, VR
- Figure 13: Ownership and interest in new tech products, January 2017
- Smart home, convertibles, digital assistants, VR
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Internet access via smartphone and TV on the rise
- Video, music, gaming all make gains
- Wearables disappoint
- Large households get entertainment
- TVs, laptops, smartphones most desired purchases
- Internet access via smartphone and TV on the rise
Trends in Online Activities
- A/V communications gain adherents
- Figure 14: Communication conducted online, April 2015 vs January 2017
- Video most popular, but gaming rising more rapidly
- Figure 15: Media usage online, April 2015 vs January 2017
- Role of gender limited
- Figure 16: Media usage online, by gender, January 2017
- Half of online adults review products
- Figure 17: Personal activities conducted online, April 2015 vs January 2017
- Role of age
- Figure 18: Personal activities conducted online, by age, January 2017
- A/V communications gain adherents
Hardware Used for Online Activities
- Home PC, phone most common access points
- Figure 19: Devices used to access the internet, April 2015 vs January 2017
- 18-44s ditch desktop platform
- Figure 20: Use of PC and phone to access internet, by age, January 2017
- Young adults access web on televisions
- Figure 21: Devices used to access internet, by age, January 2017
- Phones drive multimedia communication
- Figure 22: Activities conducted by device I, PC vs phone, January 2017
- PC usage favored for text, video
- Figure 23: Activities conducted by device II, PC vs phone, January 2017
- Home PC, phone most common access points
Household Tech Ownership
- Desktops stay course, UHD builds steam
- Figure 24: Household ownership of desktop PCs, smart and UHD TV, and playback hardware, January 2017
- Consoles surpass DVD players in penetration
- Figure 25: Household ownership of DVD and Blu-ray players, January 2017
- Figure 26: Household ownership of desktop PCs, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, by age, January 2017
- Larger households invest in entertainment
- Figure 27: Household ownership of entertainment technology, by household size, January 2017
- Household income level provides demarcation for segmentation
- Figure 28: Household ownership of entertainment technology, by household income, January 2017
- Desktops stay course, UHD builds steam
Personal Tech Ownership
- Mobile computing continues gains
- Figure 29: Personal ownership of laptops, tablets, and smartphones, April 2015 vs January 2017
- Holiday season shows little gain in penetration for wearables
- Figure 30: Personal ownership of fitness trackers, smartwatches, and wearable cameras, June 2016 vs January 2017
- Opportunity among high-income groups
- Figure 31: Smartphone ownership, by age, January 2017
- Figure 32: Smartphone ownership, by household income, January 2017
- Enduring hope for portable consoles, smartwatch
- Figure 33: Portable console and smartwatch ownership, by age, January 2017
- Mobile computing continues gains
Purchase Intent
- Television, smartphones, laptops most desired
- Figure 34: Planned tech purchase in next year, January 2017
- Age predominant factor in planned purchases
- Figure 35: Planned tech purchase in next year, by age, January 2017
- Age plays role in planned purchases among urbanites, Hispanics, Asians
- Figure 36: Planned tech purchase in next year, by race and Hispanic origin, January 2017
- Figure 37: Planned tech purchase in next year, by location of residence, January 2017
- Television, smartphones, laptops most desired
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.