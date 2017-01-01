Digital Trends Summer - UK - July 2017
“The majority of voice command use so far is likely to be through smartphones, given the infancy of the connected speaker market, but home-based devices like Amazon Echo and Google Home will become much more central to the voice control market as it evolves. As these devices become more widely owned and more products like TVs come with voice control built in, people will increasingly explore its capabilities beyond basic tasks.”
– Matt King – Category Director, Technology and Media Research
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Household ownership of consumer technology products
- Personal ownership of consumer technology products
- Planned purchase or upgrade of consumer technology products
Executive Summary
- Mobile phones and smartwatches
- Figure 1: Ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches, January 2012-April 2017
- Computing and gaming
- Figure 2: Household ownership of computers, January 2012-April 2017
- In-home entertainment
- Figure 3: Household ownership of HD and Ultra HD 4K televisions, July 2016-April 2017
- Figure 4: Internet-connected and 3D TV ownership in TV households, July 2016-April 2017
- Internet access and online activities
- Figure 5: Online social & content creation activities performed in the past three months, April 2017
- Figure 6: Online news & entertainment activities done in the past three months, April 2017
- Figure 7: Brand/product-related online activities performed in the past three months, April 2017
- Figure 8: Online retail, finance and information-related activities performed in the past three months, April 2017
- Voice control
- Figure 9: Situations in which people would be happy to use voice commands to control devices, April 2017
- Figure 10: Likely uses for voice commands, April 2017
Data Overview – Consumer Technology Products
- Household ownership of consumer technology products
- Figure 11: Household ownership of consumer technology products, April 2017
- Figure 12: Household ownership of consumer technology products (source data), April 2017
- Personal ownership of consumer technology products
- Figure 13: Personal ownership of consumer technology products, April 2017
- Figure 14: Personal ownership of consumer technology products (source data), April 2017
- Planned purchase or upgrade of consumer technology products
- Figure 15: Plans to purchase or upgrade consumer technology products, by timescale, April 2017
- Figure 16: Plans to purchase or upgrade consumer technology products, by timescale (source data), April 2017
Mobile Phones and Smartwatches – Headline Data
- Ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches
- Figure 17: Ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches, January 2012-April 2017
- Figure 18: Ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches (source data), January 2012-April 2017
- Purchase/upgrade plans for mobile phones and smartwatches
- Figure 19: Plans to purchase or upgrade mobile phones and smartwatches in the next 12 months, April 2015-April 2017
- Figure 20: Plans to purchase or upgrade mobile phones and smartwatches in the next 12 months (source data), April 2015-April 2017
Mobile Phones and Smartwatches – Market Commentary
- Smartwatch ownership continues to edge up
- A shift in focus for wrist-worn devices
- Young men, particularly fathers, are key to short-term growth
- Where next for smartphone manufacturers?
- Older non-owners are more price-sensitive
- Figure 21: Amount non-smartphone owners are prepared to spend on a smartphone, by age, November 2014
- Smart targets in the backup market
- Figure 22: Jelly handset from Unihertz
- New realities, new opportunities
- Google ramping up activity in VR and AR…
- …but Apple could steal a march with ARKit
Computing and Gaming – Headline Data
- Ownership of computers
- Figure 23: Household ownership of computers, January 2012-April 2017
- Figure 24: Household ownership of computers (source data), January 2012-April 2017
- Ownership of games consoles
- Figure 25: Ownership of static (household ownership) and portable (personal ownership) games consoles, December 2013-April 2017
- Figure 26: Ownership of static (household ownership) and portable (personal ownership) games consoles (source data), December 2013-April 2017
- Purchase/upgrade plans for computers and games consoles
- Figure 27: Plans to purchase or upgrade computers and games consoles in the next 12 months, April 2015-April 2017
- Figure 28: Plans to purchase or upgrade computers and games consoles in the next 12 months (source data), April 2015-April 2017
Computing and Gaming – Market Commentary
- Computer ownership static across the board
- Laptops in more people’s plans, but with less certain timeframes
- Convertibles could appeal to undecided upgraders
- Figure 29: Proportion of people who expect to buy/upgrade laptops that don’t know when they will do so, by gender, age and financial situation, April 2017
- Jump in static console ownership suggests Christmas sales boost and possible Switch impact
- End of a generation?
In-home Entertainment – Headline Data
- Ownership of TVs
- Figure 30: Household ownership of HD and Ultra HD 4K televisions, July 2016-April 2017
- Figure 31: Household ownership of HD and Ultra HD 4K televisions (source data), July 2016-April 2017
- Internet-connected and 3D TV ownership
- Figure 32: Internet-connected and 3D TV ownership in TV households, July 2016-April 2017
- Figure 33: Internet-connected and 3D TV ownership in TV households (source data), July 2016-April 2017
- Plans to purchase or upgrade TVs
- Figure 34: Plans to purchase or upgrade televisions, by timescale, April 2017
- Figure 35: Plans to purchase or upgrade televisions, by timescale (source data), April 2017
- Ownership of other in-home entertainment products
- Figure 36: Household ownership of in-home entertainment products, January 2012-April 2017
- Figure 37: Household ownership of in-home entertainment products (source data), January 2012-April 2017
- Plans to purchase or upgrade other in-home entertainment products
- Figure 38: Plans to purchase or upgrade in-home entertainment products in the next 12 months, April 2015-April 2017
- Figure 39: Plans to purchase or upgrade in-home entertainment products in the next 12 months (source data), April 2015-April 2017
In-home Entertainment – Market Commentary
- 4K purchase intention still no higher than HD
- SVOD could hold the key
- Voice control coming to more smart TVs…
- …which could take centre stage in the connected home
Internet Access and Online Activities – Headline Data
- Internet access
- Figure 40: Methods used to access the internet in the last three months, April 2017
- Figure 41: Devices used to access the internet in the last three months (source data), April 2017
- Communication, sharing and content creation
- Figure 42: Online social & content creation activities performed in the past three months, April 2017
- Figure 43: Online social & content creation activities performed in the past three months (source data), April 2017
- Entertainment & news
- Figure 44: Online news & entertainment activities done in the past three months, April 2017
- Figure 45: Online news & entertainment activities done in the past three months (source data), April 2017
- Brand interactions, reviews and comparisons
- Figure 46: Brand/product-related online activities performed in the past three months, April 2017
- Figure 47: Brand/product-related online activities performed in the past three months (source data), April 2017
- Retail, finance and information
- Figure 48: Online retail, finance and information-related activities performed in the past three months, April 2017
- Figure 49: Online retail, finance and information-related activities performed in the past three months (source data), April 2017
- Figure 50: Use of new technology in the last three months, April 2017
- Figure 51: Use of new technology in the last three months (source data), April 2017
Internet Access and Online Activities – Market Commentary
- Rise in paid news consumption
- Publishers moving into e-commerce…
- …and travel is a promising sector
- Media outlets are well-placed to add value for travel targets
- Live streaming with a friend builds on group video chat popularity
- Figure 52: Facebook Live With feature
- Creating a less formal context for shared content
- Figure 53: Sharing of photos/videos and use of audio/video/VOIP chat in the last three months – on any device, April 2017
- Figure 54: Sharing of photos/videos and use of audio/video/VOIP chat in the last three months – on a smartphone, April 2017
- Let me share that for you…
- Figure 55: Google’s suggested photo sharing feature
Voice Control – Headline Data
- Situations in which people would use voice commands
- Figure 56: Situations in which people would be happy to use voice commands to control devices, April 2017
- Figure 57: Situations in which people would be happy to use voice commands to control devices (source data), April 2017
- Potential uses for voice commands
- Figure 58: Likely uses for voice commands, April 2017
- Figure 59: Likely uses for voice commands (source data), April 2017
Voice Control – Market Commentary
- Home comfort is key to voice control acceptance
- Younger Millennials the keenest on voice control in all scenarios
- Figure 60: Situations in which people would be happy to use voice commands to control devices, by generation, April 2017
- Playing music the most likely use for voice commands
- Smart speakers can provide access to the connected home…
- …with trusted brands holding the key
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
