"Restaurant sales are predicted to grow at a steady rate with yearly growth near 4% through 2021. Consumers are craving unique experiences, and legacy chains can no longer rely on what’s worked in the past, especially as the environment becomes more competitive. Across demographics, consumers still find value in a dining out experience that offers something they’re unlikely to prepare at home, whether that’s in a traditional restaurant, retail setting, or gourmet food hall."

- Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: