Dining Out: A 2017 Look Ahead - US - December 2016
"Restaurant sales are predicted to grow at a steady rate with yearly growth near 4% through 2021. Consumers are craving unique experiences, and legacy chains can no longer rely on what’s worked in the past, especially as the environment becomes more competitive. Across demographics, consumers still find value in a dining out experience that offers something they’re unlikely to prepare at home, whether that’s in a traditional restaurant, retail setting, or gourmet food hall."
- Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- The decline of grocery prices entices consumers to cook at home
- New dining out segments create new forms of competition
- The service equation
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- The decline of grocery prices entices consumers to cook at home
- Figure 1: Food sales at home and away from home, November 2015-September 2016
- New dining out segments create new forms of competition
- Figure 2: Restaurant segment visitation, September 2016
- The service equation
- Figure 3: Restaurant concepts consumers want to see more of in 2017, September 2016
- The opportunities
- Breweries become a destination
- Figure 4: Visitation to a local brewery/bar, September 2016
- The merging of coffee shop and bar
- Figure 5: Interest in seeing more coffeehouses serving alcohol at night in 2017, by age, September 2016
- Consumers plan to seek out more social dining experiences
- Figure 6: Dining out behavior, September 2016
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- iGens are becoming a generation to watch
- Millennials are putting off marriage and staying in cities
- Segments are blurring across industries
- iGens are becoming a generation to watch
Market Size and Forecast
- Restaurant sales expected to grow in a shifting landscape
- Figure 7: Total US revenues and fan chart forecast of full service restaurants and limited service restaurants and other eating places*, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US revenues and forecast of full service restaurants and limited service restaurants and other eating places*, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 9: Total US revenues and forecast of full service restaurants and limited service restaurants and other eating places*, at inflation prices, 2011-21
- Restaurant sales expected to grow in a shifting landscape
Market Breakdown
- LSRs predicted to grow at a slightly higher pace than FSRs
- Figure 10: Total US revenues for restaurants and other eating places, by segment share, at current prices, 2016
- Figure 11: Total US revenues and fan chart forecast of limited service restaurants and other eating places*, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 12: Total US Revenues and fan chart forecast of full service restaurants, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 13: Total US revenues and forecast for restaurants and other eating places, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- LSRs predicted to grow at a slightly higher pace than FSRs
Market Factors
- Consumer confidence
- Figure 14: Consumer sentiment index, November 2015-November 2016
- Millennials continue to shape the dining out scene
- Figure 15: Median age at first marriage, by gender, 2005-15
- Restaurants starting to take note of iGen preferences
- Figure 16: Population by generation, 2017
- Figure 17: Generations by Hispanic origin, 2017
- Consumer confidence
Market Perspective
- Grocery store prices versus restaurant prices
- Figure 18: Food sales at home and away from home, November 2015-September 2016
- Industries step outside of their core
- Grocery store prices versus restaurant prices
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Travel and food: A perfect marriage
- Legacy chains are struggling
- On a TV near you
- Travel and food: A perfect marriage
What’s Working?
- Will travel for food
- Craft beer and food find a common ground
- International fast casual growth
- Will travel for food
What’s Struggling?
- Legacy chains
- Traditional entrees
- Legacy chains
What’s Next?
- The flavor spectrum continues to widen
- Food waste 2.0
- Pop culture restaurant experiences
- The flavor spectrum continues to widen
MMI Data
- Vegetables on the menu
- Today – Vegetables demonstrate value in health and taste profiles
- Figure 19: Menu incidence of vegetarian/vegan menu item claims and vegetable preparation methods, Q3 2015-16
- Tomorrow – Butcher methods turn toward alternative meat
- Hard cider
- Today – Hard cider on the menu
- Figure 20: Menu incidence of hard cider and fruit flavored beer, Q3 2015-16
- Tomorrow – Served with a boost of flavor
- Bowls
- Today – The bowl trends
- Figure 21: Menu incidence of bowls as a menu item dish, Q3 2015-16
- Tomorrow – Foodservice bowl-inspired options in retail
- Brunch
- Today and tomorrow – A modern brunch occasion
- Figure 22: Menu incidence of brunch menus, Q3 2015-16
- Today and tomorrow – Marketing, ethical and geographical claims
- Vegetables on the menu
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Young consumers enjoy beverage variety
- Retail settings become more appealing from a foodservice perspective
- Authentic international restaurants are top of mind
- Young consumers enjoy beverage variety
Where Consumers Are Dining
- Traditional segments still drive visitation, but face increased competition
- Figure 23: Restaurant segment visitation, September 2016
- Figure 24: Visitation to a local brewery/bar, September 2016
- Younger consumers are not giving up on grocery stores
- Figure 25: Retailer food visitation, by generation, September 2016
- Food halls become the new food court
- Figure 26: Gourmet food hall visitation, by generation, September 2016
- Non-Millennial parents more likely to focus on traditional dining segments
- Figure 27: Restaurant segment visitation, Millennial parents vs non-Millennial parents, September 2016
- Traditional segments still drive visitation, but face increased competition
Dining Out Behavior – A Look into 2017
- Consumers plan to enjoy more leisurely meals
- Figure 28: Dining out behavior, September 2016
- Millennials continue to crave dining out experiences
- Figure 29: Dining out behavior, “What I plan to do more in 2017,” by generation, September 2016
- Hispanics represent their own dining out preferences
- Figure 30: Dining out behavior, “What I plan to do more in 2017,” by Hispanics and non-Hispanics, September 2016
- Consumers plan to enjoy more leisurely meals
Attitudes toward Dining Out
- The stress-free component
- Figure 31: Statement agreement toward dining out, September 2016
- Figure 32: Statement agreement – Strongly agree, “Dining out is a good way to enjoy food I don’t typically prepare at home,” by gender, September 2016
- Parents enjoy dining out
- Figure 33: Statement agreement - Any agree, by parents versus non-parents, September 2016
- The travel bug
- Figure 34: Statement agreement – Any agree, “Trying new restaurants is an important component of travel,” by age, September 2017
- The stress-free component
Beverage Preferences for 2017
- Iced tea leads in beverage preference
- Figure 35: Beverages consumers plan to drink more of in 2017, September 2016
- Millennials and iGens crave beverage variety
- Figure 36: Beverages consumers plan to drink more of in 2017, by age, September 2016
- Young, high-income consumers are a key alcohol demographic
- Figure 37: Beverages consumers plan to drink more of in 2017, by age and income, September 2016
- Iced tea leads in beverage preference
Menu Preferences
- Premium and natural remain key menu preferences
- Figure 38: Menu preferences, September 2016
- Hispanics value direct health offerings
- Figure 39: Menu preferences, by Hispanics, September 2016
- Premium and natural remain key menu preferences
2017 Restaurant Concept Trends
- Traditional dining habits still remain important
- Figure 40: Restaurant concepts consumers want to see more of in 2017, September 2016
- iGens show a greater interest toward technology advances
- Figure 41: Restaurant concepts consumers want to see more of in 2017, by generation, September 2016
- Meal-kit popularity provides a new opportunity for restaurants
- Figure 42: Interest in restaurants offering more meal kits, by parents vs nonparents and age, September 2017
- Hispanics display more brand loyalty
- Figure 43: Select restaurant concepts consumers want to see more of in 2017, by Hispanics vs non-Hispanics, September 2016
- The union of coffee and alcohol
- Figure 44: Interest in seeing more coffeehouses serving alcohol at night in 2017, by age, September 2016
- Figure 45: Interest in seeing more cofeeehouses serve alcohol at night, by area, September 2016
- Traditional dining habits still remain important
The Delivery Target
- Family meal bundles
- Figure 46: Attitudes toward dining out – CHAID – Tree output, September 2016
- Family meal bundles
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Fan chart forecast
Appendix – Market
- Figure 47: Total US revenues and forecasts for limited service and other eating places* at current prices 2011-21
- Figure 48: Total US revenues and forecasts for limited service and other eating places* at inflation prices 2011-21
- Figure 49: Total US revenues and forecasts for full service restaurants at current prices 2011-21
- Figure 50: Total US revenues and forecasts for full service restaurants at inflation prices 2011-21
Appendix – Consumer
- CHAID analysis methodology
- Figure 51: Attitudes toward dining out – CHAID – Table output, September 2016
- CHAID analysis methodology
Companies Covered
