"Lunch and dinner are the key dayparts driving regular visitation, with lunch serving as the key weekday meal and dinner a core weekend meal. Millennials are driving less-traditional segments, such as snacking, happy hours, and brunch, and operators are striving to create menus that appeal to every daypart. With nearly a quarter of consumers saying they don’t regularly dine out during the week, restaurants have to compete with the home kitchen to attract diners beyond the weekend."

Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst

This report will look at the following areas: