Dining out Dayparts - US - October 2017
"Lunch and dinner are the key dayparts driving regular visitation, with lunch serving as the key weekday meal and dinner a core weekend meal. Millennials are driving less-traditional segments, such as snacking, happy hours, and brunch, and operators are striving to create menus that appeal to every daypart. With nearly a quarter of consumers saying they don’t regularly dine out during the week, restaurants have to compete with the home kitchen to attract diners beyond the weekend."
Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst
This report will look at the following areas:
- Price is the leading factor preventing consumers from dining out
- Older generations value waiter service
- Nearly a quarter of consumers don’t dine out during the week
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Younger consumers have higher expectations for restaurants
- Large menus are important for diners
- Dining out for breakfast is more of a treat occasion
- Younger consumers have higher expectations for restaurants
Dining Out by Meal Occasion
- Dinner drives the strongest visitation on weekends, but remains neck and neck with lunch on weekdays
- Figure 18: Dining out by meal occasion, weekend versus weekday, August 2017
- Younger generations look beyond traditional meal occasions
- Figure 19: Dining out by meal occasion, any day, by generation, August 2017
- Lunch and breakfast diners overlap with dinner diners
- Figure 20: Dining occasions by dining occasions, August 2017
- Younger parents demonstrate variety in their dining out habits
- Figure 21: Dining out by meal occasion, Any day, by parents and nonparents, August 2017
- Urban environments cater to brunch and late-night meals
- Figure 22: Dining out by meal occasion, any day, by urban and suburban millennials, August 2017
- Millennials enjoy dining out for breakfast, just not on the same level as lunch and dinner
- Figure 23: Dining out by meal occasion, weekday, by generations, August 2017
- Figure 24: Dining out by meal occasion, weekend, by generations, August 2017
Weekday Lunch Preferences and Habits
- QSRs maintain popularity for weekday lunches
- Figure 25: Weekday day lunch preferences, August 2017
- Men value a traditional lunch break
- Figure 26: Weekday lunch preferences, by gender, August 2017
- Younger parents are a key demographic for snack-based lunches
- Figure 27: Weekday day lunch preferences, by parents and nonparents, August 2017
- Suburban Millennials rely on packed lunches more than urban Millennials
- Figure 28: Weekday lunch preferences, by urban and suburban Millennials, August 2017
Dining Out Behaviors
- Lunch is a more comfortable meal for dining solo
- Figure 29: Dining out behavior, August 2017
- Young consumers have a stronger tolerance for waiting to eat somewhere
- Figure 30: Dining out behavior, by age and HH income, August 2017
- Diners in the Northeast enjoy exploring new restaurants for dinner
- Figure 31: Dining out behavior, by region, August 2017
- Dining alone popular in two distinctly different environments
- Figure 32: Dining out behavior, by living location, August 2017
Reasons for Not Dining Out
- Price is the main detractor toward dining out
- Figure 33: Reasons for not dining out, August 2017
- Younger consumers have higher restaurant expectations
- Figure 34: Reasons for not dining out, by iGens and Millennials, August 2017
- Consumers tend to enjoy cooking breakfast
- Figure 35: Reasons for not dining out, by breakfast, lunch, and dinner diners, August 2017
- Parents are on a time crunch compared to nonparents
- Figure 36: Reasons for not dining out, by parents and nonparents, August 2017
- Fast casual 2.0 could fare well in the Northeast
- Figure 37: Reasons for not dining out, by region, August 2017
Restaurant Preferences While Dining Out
- Diners still crave variety on the menu
- Figure 38: Dining out preferences, any rank, August 2017
- Figure 39: Dining out preferences, any rank, by breakfast, lunch and dinner diners, August 2017
- Service elements note generational divides
- Figure 40: Dining out preferences, any rank, by generation, August 2017
- Black consumers place more value on a large menu and restaurant atmosphere
- Figure 41: Dining out preferences, any rank, by race and hispanic origin, August 2017
Reasons for Dining Out
- Breakfast satisfies a craving more than other meals
- Figure 42: Reasons for dining out, by breakfast, lunch, and dinner diners, August 2017
- Suburban Millennials seek a dining experience that can’t be replicated at home
- Figure 43: Reasons for dining out, by urban and suburban millennials, August 2017
- Working remotely is still a small dining motivator, but is gaining traction among younger consumers
- Figure 44: Dining out motivator, to work remotely, by age and HH income, August 2017
- Women are social diners
- Figure 45: Dining out motivators, by genders, August 2017
- Figure 46: Dining out motivators – CHAID – Tree output, August 2017
- Figure 47: Reasons for dining out, by HH income, August 2017
- Black consumers dine out with cravings in mind
- Figure 48: reasons for dining out, by race and Hispanic origin, August 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – CHAID Analysis
- Methodology
- Figure 49: Dining out motivators – CHAID – Table output, August 2017
- Methodology
Appendix – Market Factors
- Figure 50: Population by generation, 2012-17
