Dining out Dayparts - US - October 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"Lunch and dinner are the key dayparts driving regular visitation, with lunch serving as the key weekday meal and dinner a core weekend meal. Millennials are driving less-traditional segments, such as snacking, happy hours, and brunch, and operators are striving to create menus that appeal to every daypart. With nearly a quarter of consumers saying they don’t regularly dine out during the week, restaurants have to compete with the home kitchen to attract diners beyond the weekend."

Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst

This report will look at the following areas:

  • Price is the leading factor preventing consumers from dining out
  • Older generations value waiter service
  • Nearly a quarter of consumers don’t dine out during the week

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • The issues
          • Price is the leading factor preventing consumers from dining out
            • Figure 1: Reasons for not dining out, August 2017
          • Older generations value waiter service
            • Figure 2: Dining out preferences, any rank, by generation, August 2017
          • Nearly a quarter of consumers don’t dine out during the week
            • Figure 3: Dining out by meal occasion, weekend versus weekday, August 2017
          • The opportunities
            • Millennials are dining out for less-traditional meal occasions
              • Figure 4: Dining out by meal occasion, any day, by generation, August 2017
            • Employees still crave a traditional, but convenient, lunch break during the day
              • Figure 5: Weekday day lunch preferences, by weekday lunch diners and employees, August 2017
            • Young, higher income consumers are the key demographic for remote work dining
              • Figure 6: Dining out motivator, to work remotely, by age and HH income, August 2017
            • What it means

            • The Market – What You Need to Know

              • Retail caters to convenience, but restaurants edge out in experience
                • Baby Boomers and Gen-Xers are still a core dining demographic
                  • Consumer confidence remains unsteady

                  • Market Perspective

                    • Retail stores compete for foodservice dollars across dayparts
                      • Figure 7: Retail and foodservice associations, August 2017

                  • Market Factors

                    • AH and AFH sales remain competitive
                      • Figure 8: AH and AFH food sales, August 2016-June 2017
                    • Consumer confidence dips
                      • Figure 9: Consumer sentiment index, August 2016-June 2017
                    • Don’t overlook Baby Boomers and Gen-Xers when designing the menu
                      • Figure 10: Social media usage, at least daily, by generations, August 2017

                  • Key Trends – What You Need to Know

                    • Toast stays relevant
                      • Snacks get upgraded
                        • Grab-and-go food finds a niche between QSRs and fast casuals

                        • What’s Working?

                          • The success of toast
                            • Grab-and-go lunch experiences
                              • A place to work and a place to eat

                              • What’s Struggling?

                                • Managing food trends
                                  • Attracting the weekday diner

                                  • What’s Next?

                                    • Food on-demand
                                      • A snack upgrade

                                      • e-Performance Data

                                        • Overview and methodology
                                          • McDonald’s promotes delivery for dinner
                                            • Figure 11: McDonald’s email, “Mcdelivery dinner for the whole family”
                                          • Taco bell tests different subject lines to promote new Naked Egg Taco
                                            • Figure 12: Taco Bell email, “Our new Naked Egg Taco is breakfast stripped down”
                                            • Figure 13: Taco Bell email, “What the shell?”
                                          • Panera highlights retail items during busy school season
                                            • Figure 14: Panera bread email, [Redacted] busy schedule? Panera at home can help.”
                                          • Casual dining chains strive to attract dinner diners
                                            • Figure 15: Applebee’s email, “this ain’t your average dinner”
                                            • Figure 16: Chili’s email, “
                                            • Figure 17: Houlihan’s email, Burger Night! You + Hou =

                                        • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                          • Younger consumers have higher expectations for restaurants
                                            • Large menus are important for diners
                                              • Dining out for breakfast is more of a treat occasion

                                              • Dining Out by Meal Occasion

                                                  • Dinner drives the strongest visitation on weekends, but remains neck and neck with lunch on weekdays
                                                    • Figure 18: Dining out by meal occasion, weekend versus weekday, August 2017
                                                  • Younger generations look beyond traditional meal occasions
                                                    • Figure 19: Dining out by meal occasion, any day, by generation, August 2017
                                                  • Lunch and breakfast diners overlap with dinner diners
                                                    • Figure 20: Dining occasions by dining occasions, August 2017
                                                  • Younger parents demonstrate variety in their dining out habits
                                                    • Figure 21: Dining out by meal occasion, Any day, by parents and nonparents, August 2017
                                                  • Urban environments cater to brunch and late-night meals
                                                    • Figure 22: Dining out by meal occasion, any day, by urban and suburban millennials, August 2017
                                                  • Millennials enjoy dining out for breakfast, just not on the same level as lunch and dinner
                                                    • Figure 23: Dining out by meal occasion, weekday, by generations, August 2017
                                                    • Figure 24: Dining out by meal occasion, weekend, by generations, August 2017

                                                • Weekday Lunch Preferences and Habits

                                                    • QSRs maintain popularity for weekday lunches
                                                      • Figure 25: Weekday day lunch preferences, August 2017
                                                    • Men value a traditional lunch break
                                                      • Figure 26: Weekday lunch preferences, by gender, August 2017
                                                    • Younger parents are a key demographic for snack-based lunches
                                                      • Figure 27: Weekday day lunch preferences, by parents and nonparents, August 2017
                                                    • Suburban Millennials rely on packed lunches more than urban Millennials
                                                      • Figure 28: Weekday lunch preferences, by urban and suburban Millennials, August 2017

                                                  • Dining Out Behaviors

                                                      • Lunch is a more comfortable meal for dining solo
                                                        • Figure 29: Dining out behavior, August 2017
                                                      • Young consumers have a stronger tolerance for waiting to eat somewhere
                                                        • Figure 30: Dining out behavior, by age and HH income, August 2017
                                                      • Diners in the Northeast enjoy exploring new restaurants for dinner
                                                        • Figure 31: Dining out behavior, by region, August 2017
                                                      • Dining alone popular in two distinctly different environments
                                                        • Figure 32: Dining out behavior, by living location, August 2017

                                                    • Reasons for Not Dining Out

                                                        • Price is the main detractor toward dining out
                                                          • Figure 33: Reasons for not dining out, August 2017
                                                        • Younger consumers have higher restaurant expectations
                                                          • Figure 34: Reasons for not dining out, by iGens and Millennials, August 2017
                                                        • Consumers tend to enjoy cooking breakfast
                                                          • Figure 35: Reasons for not dining out, by breakfast, lunch, and dinner diners, August 2017
                                                        • Parents are on a time crunch compared to nonparents
                                                          • Figure 36: Reasons for not dining out, by parents and nonparents, August 2017
                                                        • Fast casual 2.0 could fare well in the Northeast
                                                          • Figure 37: Reasons for not dining out, by region, August 2017

                                                      • Restaurant Preferences While Dining Out

                                                          • Diners still crave variety on the menu
                                                            • Figure 38: Dining out preferences, any rank, August 2017
                                                            • Figure 39: Dining out preferences, any rank, by breakfast, lunch and dinner diners, August 2017
                                                          • Service elements note generational divides
                                                            • Figure 40: Dining out preferences, any rank, by generation, August 2017
                                                          • Black consumers place more value on a large menu and restaurant atmosphere
                                                            • Figure 41: Dining out preferences, any rank, by race and hispanic origin, August 2017

                                                        • Reasons for Dining Out

                                                            • Breakfast satisfies a craving more than other meals
                                                              • Figure 42: Reasons for dining out, by breakfast, lunch, and dinner diners, August 2017
                                                            • Suburban Millennials seek a dining experience that can’t be replicated at home
                                                              • Figure 43: Reasons for dining out, by urban and suburban millennials, August 2017
                                                            • Working remotely is still a small dining motivator, but is gaining traction among younger consumers
                                                              • Figure 44: Dining out motivator, to work remotely, by age and HH income, August 2017
                                                            • Women are social diners
                                                              • Figure 45: Dining out motivators, by genders, August 2017
                                                              • Figure 46: Dining out motivators – CHAID – Tree output, August 2017
                                                              • Figure 47: Reasons for dining out, by HH income, August 2017
                                                            • Black consumers dine out with cravings in mind
                                                              • Figure 48: reasons for dining out, by race and Hispanic origin, August 2017

                                                          • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                            • Data sources
                                                              • Consumer survey data
                                                                • Direct marketing creative
                                                                  • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                    • Abbreviations

                                                                    • Appendix – CHAID Analysis

                                                                      • Methodology
                                                                        • Figure 49: Dining out motivators – CHAID – Table output, August 2017

                                                                    • Appendix – Market Factors

                                                                        • Figure 50: Population by generation, 2012-17

