Dishwashing Products - UK - May 2017
“Competitive pricing across the dishwashing category has dented value sales. While a low level of dishwasher ownership remains a limiting factor, boosting usage of dishwasher ancillaries is an area of potential growth. Meanwhile, interest in ultra-concentration and non-drip caps suggests areas to explore to invigorate the hand dishwashing market.”
– Anita Winther, Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Disrupting savvy shopping habits
- Balancing the all-in-one positioning with ancillary use
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Value decline for dishwashing category
- Inflation expected to support value sales
- Hand dishwashing sees steepest fall
- Dishwasher tablets dominated segment
- Supermarkets remain the strongest channel
- UK dishwasher ownership lags behind other countries
- Value decline for dishwashing category
Market Size and Forecast
- Value decline continues for dishwashing category
- Figure 14: UK retail value sales and forecast of dishwashing products, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Inflation expected to support value sales
- Figure 15: Forecast of UK retail value sales of dishwashing products, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Value decline continues for dishwashing category
Market Segmentation
- Fall in hand dishwashing sales
- Figure 16: UK retail value sales of dishwashing products, by segment, 2015 and 2016
- Machine dishwashing sees sales dip
- Figure 17: UK retail value sales of machine dishwashing products, by sub-segment, 2015 and 2016
- Fall in hand dishwashing sales
Channels to Market
- Supermarkets remain the strongest channel
- Figure 18: UK retail value sales of dishwashing products, by outlet type, 2014-16
- Amazon Dash launches for Fairy and Finish
- Supermarkets remain the strongest channel
Market Drivers
- UK dishwasher ownership lags behind other countries
- Figure 19: Ownership of dishwashers in selected European countries and the US, UK – March 2017, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – July 2016, and the US – November 2016
- Population growth should underpin demand for dishwashing products…
- Figure 20: UK households, by size, 2011-21
- …but shrinking household size will put pressure on dishwasher market
- Figure 21: Dishwasher ownership, by household size, March 2017
- Rental market supresses growth potential for dishwashers
- Figure 22: Dishwasher ownership, by housing situation, March 2017
- Brexit spells end of deflation and growing real consumer incomes
- Dented consumer confidence could increase dine-in occasions
- Figure 23: Dishwasher ownership, by financial situation, March 2017
- EU phosphate ban comes into action
- Figure 24: Share of automatic dishwasher detergent launches in the UK market containing phosphorus compounds, 2012-16
- 2017 deadline for CLP regulation compliancy looms
- Implications of Brexit on product regulations
- UK dishwasher ownership lags behind other countries
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Fairy and Finish continue to dominate market
- Dishwashing innovation declines
- Green launches from Waitrose and Seventh Generation
- Adspend hits four-year high
- Fairy enjoys strong brand image, Finish scores well on performance
- Fairy and Finish continue to dominate market
Market Share
- Dominance of P&G and RB continues
- Figure 25: Manufacturers’ shares of value sales of dishwashing products, 2016/17*
- Finish sees market share slip in machine dishwashing
- Figure 26: Leading brands’ value sales and shares of machine dishwashing products, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- Fairy extends lead in hand dishwashing
- Figure 27: Leading brands’ value sales and shares of hand dishwashing products, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- Dominance of P&G and RB continues
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Dishwashing product launches decline
- Figure 28: Share of new product launches in the UK dishwashing products market, by sub-segment, 2013-17
- P&G strengthens lead in NPD
- Reckitt Benckiser relaunches Finish as Super Charged
- Figure 29: Share of new product launches in the UK dishwashing products market, by top 10 companies (sorted by 2016), 2013-17
- Spontex crosses over into dishwashing
- Ethical claims are becoming the norm
- Waitrose launches Waitrose ECOlogical range
- Figure 30: Leading claims in the UK dishwashing products market, by top 10 claims (sorted by 2016), 2013-17
- Method unveils colourful packaging collaborations
- Lemon continues to lead in fragrances
- Figure 31: Leading fragrances in the UK dishwashing products market, by top 10 fragrances (sorted by 2016), 2013-17
- Dishwashing product launches decline
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Adspend hits four-year high
- Figure 32: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on dishwashing products, 2013-17
- Top advertiser P&G ups spend
- Figure 33: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on dishwashing products, by top five advertisers (sorted by 2016), 2013-17
- RB steps back on adspend
- Two new Finish adverts in 2017
- Discounters highlight value
- Ecover continues ocean plastic campaign
- Method launches colourful #themethodway campaign
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Adspend hits four-year high
Brand Research
- What you need to know
- Brand map
- Figure 34: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, March 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 35: Key metrics for selected brands, March 2017
- Brand attitudes: Fairy excels on trust, quality and reputation
- Figure 36: Attitudes, by brand, March 2017
- Brand personality: Ecover leads on ethics
- Figure 37: Brand personality – Macro image, March 2017
- Fairy and Finish are viewed as reliable and effective
- Figure 38: Brand personality – Micro image, March 2017
- Brand analysis
- Fairy enjoys advantage across most metrics
- Figure 39: User profile of Fairy, March 2017
- Finish scores well on performance
- Figure 40: User profile of Finish, March 2017
- Persil’s presence in laundry gives it strong brand image
- Figure 41: User profile of Persil, March 2017
- Aldi’s Magnum scores high on value
- Figure 42: User profile of Aldi Magnum, March 2017
- Ecover’s ethical credentials are widely recognised
- Figure 43: User profile of Ecover, March 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Washing-up liquid is universally used and purchased
- Dishwasher tablets and capsules dominate
- High level of loyalty in dishwashing category
- Free samples are key to encouraging switching
- Price is key factor for those shopping around
- Ultra-concentrated washing-up liquids and no-drip caps garner interest
- Confidence is high in dishwasher care knowledge
- Washing-up liquid is universally used and purchased
Usage and Purchasing of Dishwashing Products
- Washing-up liquid is universally used and purchased
- Figure 44: Usage and purchase of washing-up liquid, March 2017
- Extensive crossover across washing-up liquid and dishwasher products
- Figure 45: Crossover in usage and purchase of washing-up liquid and dishwasher products, March 2017
- Dishwasher tablets and capsules dominate
- Figure 46: Usage and purchase of dishwasher products, March 2017
- Under-45s are less likely to use ancillaries
- Washing-up liquid is universally used and purchased
Purchase Habits for Dishwashing Products
- The majority are brand-loyal when buying washing-up liquid
- Figure 47: Purchase habits for washing-up liquid, March 2017
- Half of dishwasher detergent buyers are brand-loyal
- Figure 48: Purchase habits for dishwasher detergents, March 2017
- Family lifestage prompts shopping around
- The majority are brand-loyal when buying washing-up liquid
Prompts for Switching Dishwashing Products
- Free samples are key to encouraging switching
- Trial-sized packs should reduce risk of experimentation
- Figure 49: Prompts that would encourage people to buy a different type/brand of washing-up liquid, March 2017
- Figure 50: Prompts that would encourage people to buy a different type/brand of dishwasher detergent, March 2017
- Promotions provide prompt to many
- Recommendations from friends and family important
- Figure 51: Screengrab from the Savvy Circle subsection on supersavvyme.co.uk, April 2016
- Free samples are key to encouraging switching
Factors Influencing Choice of Dishwashing Products
- Savvy shopping habits are well established in category
- Figure 52: Most important factors influencing choice when buying one type/brand of washing-up liquid over another, March 2017
- Figure 53: Most important factors influencing choice when buying one type/brand of dishwasher detergent over another, March 2017
- All-in-one and added benefits are ingrained in dishwasher products
- Antibacterial and skin-friendly properties hold sway in washing-up liquid
- Fragrance innovations can encourage experimentation
- Savvy shopping habits are well established in category
Purchase Behaviours for Dishwashing Products
- Demand for ultra-concentrated washing-up liquids
- No-drip caps garner interest
- Figure 54: Purchase behaviours for dishwashing products, March 2017
- Consumers are encouraged by quality awards
- Scope for household care brands to expand into dishwashing
- The young and affluent are more likely to look for eco-friendly products
- Demand for ultra-concentrated washing-up liquids
Attitudes towards Dishwasher Products
- Confidence is high in dishwasher care knowledge
- Figure 55: Attitudes towards dishwasher products, March 2017
- Pre-rinsing habits persist
- Performance issues remain
- Confidence is high in dishwasher care knowledge
Companies Covered
