Dishwashing Products - US - May 2017
"The dishwashing category is mature, with just a few companies dominating the market. Although leading brands and convenient formats have led sales growth, consumers are price driven in their purchases. Robust cleaning, especially removing food residue and cutting grease, is crucial for entering the category, but consumers also view natural dishwashing products positively."
- Stephen Brown, Household Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Sales struggle to keep up with inflation
- Sales for value brands decline
- Gradual decline in homeownership may delay dishwasher purchases
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of dishwashing products, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 2: Leading purchase influencers for dishwashing products, February 2017
- Gradual decline in homeownership may delay dishwasher purchases
- Figure 3: National homeownership rate, 2011-17
- The opportunities
- Convenient formats garner higher spending
- Figure 4: Dishwashing detergents purchased, by format, February 2017
- Natural dishwashing products hold potential for growth
- Figure 5: Select attitudes toward natural dishwashing products, February 2017
- Importance of brand creates potential for expansion
- Figure 6: Select purchase influencers for dishwashing products, February 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Marginal growth in mature dishwashing category
- Flat category sales lead to similar outcomes in segments
- Trends in personal care and cooking may inspire change in dishwashing
- Dishwasher purchase and new home construction may drive future sales
Market Size and Forecast
- Mature dishwashing category at pace with inflation
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of dishwashing products, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of dishwashing products, at current prices, 2011-21
Market Breakdown
- Modest sales growth between segments
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales of dishwashing products, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales of dishwashing products, by segment, at current prices, 2011-16
Market Perspective
- Trends in personal care inspire ingredient transparency in household
- Figure 11: Awareness of ingredients in soap, bath, and shower products, November 2015
- Grocery pricing and cooking enthusiasm drive need for dishwashing
- Figure 12: Grocery categories purchased online*, August 2016
Market Factors
- Dishwasher purchase drives demand for detergent
- Figure 13: Recent dishwasher purchase, by household, 2013-16
- New home construction sets stage for dishwasher purchase
- Figure 14: New residential home construction, 2010-16
- Gradual decline in homeownership dampens sales outlook
- Figure 15: National homeownership rate, 2011-17
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Leading companies maintain stronghold in category
- Convenient formats like all-in-one tablets capture high-margin spend
- Natural brands of dishwashing liquid make consistent gains
- Value brands lose favor
- Future dishwashers eliminate need for add-ons
Manufacturer Sales of Dishwashing Products
- P&G leads category sales as rivals trail behind
- Sales of dishwashing products by company
- Figure 16: MULO sales of dishwashing products, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
What’s Working?
- Convenient formats and name brands drive growth
- Figure 17: MULO sales of dishwasher detergent/additives, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Natural brands of liquid dish soap gain
- Figure 18: MULO sales of select natural dishwashing brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
What’s Struggling?
- Colgate struggles to keep pace with P&G in dishwashing liquid
- Figure 19: MULO sales of dishwashing liquid, by Colgate Palmolive brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Private label loses share as consumers buy name brands
- Figure 20: MULO sales of private label dishwashing products, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Powder continues its decline
- Figure 21: Dishwasher detergent usage, by format, 2011-16
What’s Next?
- Future dishwashers may reduce need for rinse aids
- Figure 22: LG Dishwashers with TrueSteam, July 2016
- Personal care may stir innovation in dishwashing
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Tablets overtake liquid and powder detergents
- Price and convenience determine where consumers shop
- Robustness leads purchase influencers
- Color impacts perceptions of dish liquid
- Dishwasher maintenance is a low priority for detergent purchasers
- Positive attitudes toward natural brands outweigh negative
Dishwashing Products Purchased
- Dishwashing liquid leads in recent purchase
- Figure 23: Dishwashing products purchased, February 2017
- Tablets overtake liquid/gel as leading detergent format
- Figure 24: Dishwasher detergent usage, by format, 2011-16
- Home ownership drives purchase of all dishwashing products
- Figure 25: Any dishwashing products (net) and dishwashing detergent purchased, by primary residence, February 2017
- Age and experience determine format
- Figure 26: Dishwashing products purchased, by age, February 2017
- Hispanics align with most consumers in purchases
- Figure 27: Dishwashing products purchased, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
Retailers Shopped
- Walmart and supermarkets lead among retailers shopped
- Figure 28: Total US retail sales of dishwashing products, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Figure 29: Walmart grocery email advertisement, December 2016
- Figure 30: Retailers where consumers buy dishwashing products, February 2017
- Homeowners seek convenient retailers and wholesale prices
- Figure 31: Select retailers where consumers buy dishwashing products – Most shopped, by primary residence, February 2017
- Lifestage needs coincide with retailers shopped
- Figure 32: Select retailers where consumers buy dishwashing products – Most shopped, by age, February 2017
- Hispanics rely on same retailers as most shoppers
- Figure 33: Walmart, supermarket, and club where consumers buy dishwashing products – Most shopped, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
Purchase Influencers
- Robustness leads influencers in highly functional category
- Figure 34: TURF Analysis – Purchase influencers, February 2017
- Figure 35: Table – TURF Analysis – Purchase influencers, February 2017
- Methodology
- Primary influencers grow more important with age
- Figure 36: Primary purchase influencers, by age, February 2017
- Category newcomers have broader scope of influencers
- Figure 37: Secondary purchase influencers, by age, February 2017
- Hispanics balance robust cleaning and ingredient safety
- Figure 38: Select purchase influencers, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
Color Perceptions
- Liquid purchasers associate colors with key attributes
- Figure 39: Correspondence Analysis – Dishwashing products – Color perceptions, February 2017
- Figure 40: Dishwashing Products – Color perceptions, February 2017
- Methodology
- Color perceptions differ by lifestage
- Figure 41: Select color perceptions of blue, clear, and green dishwashing liquids, by age, February 2017
- Orange as the pleasant smelling, affordable option for young adults
- Figure 42: Select color perceptions of orange dishwashing liquids, by age, February 2017
- Hispanics align with young adults in color perceptions
- Figure 43: Select color perceptions of dishwashing liquids, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
Attitudes toward Dishwasher Maintenance
- Fragmented approaches indicate dishwasher maintenance is low priority
- Figure 44: Dishwashing behaviors, February 2017
- Newness to category drives maintenance
- Figure 45: Select dishwashing behaviors, by age, February 2017
- Young adults take eco-friendly steps to maintain dishwasher
- Figure 46: Natural dishwashing behaviors, by age, February 2017
- Hispanics more involved than most in maintenance
- Figure 47: Select dishwashing behaviors, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
Attitudes toward Natural Dishwashing Products
- Positive impressions about natural products outweigh expense
- Figure 48: Select attitudes toward natural dishwashing products, February 2017
- Core buyers for naturals develop at early lifestage
- Figure 49: Select attitudes toward benefits of natural dishwashing products, by age, February 2017
- Figure 50: Select attitudes toward purchasing natural dishwashing products, by age, February 2017
- Renters hold positive impression over naturals
- Figure 51: Select attitudes toward natural dishwashing products, by primary residence, February 2017
- Hispanics view natural products as safe, gentle
- Figure 52: Select attitudes toward natural dishwashing products, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 53: Total US retail sales and forecast of dishwashing products, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 54: Total US retail sales and forecast of dishwashing products, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 55: Total US retail sales of dishwashing products, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Figure 56: Total US retail sales of dishwashing products, by channel, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 57: Total US retail sales of dishwashing products, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Figure 58: Total base samples for dishwasher purchasers, Fall 2011-Fall 2016
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 59: MULO sales of dishwashing liquid, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 60: Total base samples for detergent users, Fall 2011-Fall 2016
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)