Disposable Baby Products - US - March 2017
"Sales growth of disposable baby products has reached a five-year high in 2016, driven by training pants, natural brands, and private label. Future sales are projected to grow annually as parents continue to value the safety and gentleness of these products, brand name, product efficacy, and value."
- Jana Vyleta, Home & Personal Care Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Mainstream purchased more than natural brands, but not by much
- Some parents require certification before buying natural/organic brands
Table of contents
Overview
- Definition
Executive Summary
- Market overview
- Success in natural brands, training pants yields five-year high
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of disposable baby products, at current prices, 2011-21
- The issues
- Mainstream purchased more than natural brands, but not by much
- Figure 2: Select disposable baby product purchases, December 2016
- Some parents require certification before buying natural/organic brands
- Figure 3: Select attitudes toward natural and organic disposable baby products, December 2016
- The opportunities
- Embrace the need for trial and error
- Figure 4: Select purchase influencers for diapers, December 2016
- Emphasize skin health benefits in baby personal care products
- Figure 5: Select product attributes of baby personal care products, December 2016
- Opportunity to grow sales by cross-promoting natural brands
- Figure 6: Select attitudes toward natural and organic disposable baby products, December 2016
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Industry reaches five-year high of nearly 5% growth
- Training pants, private label wipes lead category growth
- Cross-purchasing and emerging legislation impact natural
- Birthrates level off following 2014 increase
Market Size and Forecast
- 2016 growth reaches five-year high, solid future performance ahead
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of disposable baby products, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of disposable baby products, at current prices, 2011-21
Market Breakdown
- Disposable training pants help diapers rebound
- Baby wipes experience growth
- Personal care sees minimal gains
- Figure 9: Share of US retail sales of disposable baby products, by segment, at current prices, 2016
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales and forecast of disposable baby products, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Other retailers see highest growth, driven by mass merchandisers
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales of disposable baby products, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
Market Perspective
- Natural products intersection between parent and child
- Popularity of do-it-yourself could impede growth for brands
- Increasing regulation is impacting natural
- Dads command attention from disposable baby brands
- Figure 12: Johnson & Johnson Commercial, April 25, 2016
Market Factors
- Births remain flat after 2014’s surge
- Figure 13: Number of births in the US, 2007-15
- Birthrate by age of mother getting older
- Figure 14: US birthrates, by age of mother, 2007, 2014 and 2015
- Strong consumer confidence bodes well
- Figure 15: Consumer sentiment index, January 2007-December 2016
- Hispanic female population expected to see high growth
- Figure 16: US female population by race and Hispanic origin, 2012-22
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Kimberly-Clark, The Honest Company lead growth
- Private label, natural outpaces category growth
- Mainstream wipe brands, select personal care struggle
- New Baby Box, “smart” fabrics could impact industry
Manufacturer Sales of Disposable Baby Products
- Largest manufacturer growth from Kimberly-Clark, fueled by Huggies
- Private label sales outpace national brands, driven by diapers
- Figure 17: MULO sales of disposable baby products, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Honest Company appeals to natural shoppers
- Figure 18: MULO sales of disposable diapers/training pants by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 19: The Honest Company sales, 2015
What’s Working?
- Huggies, GoodNites training pants leverage toddler population
- Figure 20: Sales of select Huggies and GoodNites brand training pants, by item, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Natural brands grow as parents value safety, gentleness on skin
- Figure 21: Advertisement for the Honest Company, Nov. 4, 2016
- Figure 22: Sales of select natural disposable baby product brands, by segment, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Private label diaper, training pants growth higher than category rate
- Figure 23: Sales of private label disposable baby products, by product, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
What’s Struggling?
- Branded wipes lose out to natural
- Figure 24: MULO sales of Huggies and P&G baby wipes, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Luv’s struggles to connect with a target market
- Lotions, shampoo, powder see declines as shoppers buy alternatives
- Figure 25: MULO sales of baby personal care products, by segment, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
What’s Next?
- Baby boxes rolling out nationwide?
- “Smart” fabrics could revolutionize diaper changes
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Baby wipes most common purchase, baby oil and powder among least
- Mass merchandisers are the go-to shopping location
- Skin health benefits matter most for baby personal care
- Diaper purchases influenced by trial and error
- Promotions, brand, efficacy influence wipe purchases
- Safety, gentleness perceptions drive purchase of natural brands
Disposable Baby Product Purchases
- Wipes most widely purchased amid multiple uses, lack of alternatives
- Lotion and cream preferred over traditional baby products
- Figure 26: Disposable baby product purchases, December 2016
- Mainstream-only shoppers most prominent, but not by much
- Figure 27: Correspondence Analysis – Product purchases, December 2016
- Correspondence Methodology
- New parents more likely to buy natural or organic
- Figure 28: Disposable baby product purchases – Any natural or organic product usage (net), by parent experience, December 2016
- Hispanics are heavier purchases of natural brands
- Figure 29: Disposable baby product purchases – Any natural or organic product usage (net), by Hispanic origin, December 2016
Purchase Locations
- Mass merchandisers most popular purchase location
- Grocery stores and club offer convenience, low prices
- Parents of young children appreciate online subscriptions
- Figure 30: Purchase locations for disposable baby products, December 2016
- Younger parents seek value
- Figure 31: Select purchase locations for disposable baby products, by age, December 2016
- New parents more likely to shop specialty baby stores
- Figure 32: Purchase locations for disposable baby products, by parent experience, December 2016
- Hispanics more likely to shop at club, baby-specific stores
- Figure 33: Purchase locations for disposable baby products, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
Important Attributes for Baby Personal Care Products
- Skin health benefits are top priority for parents
- Brand equates to trust
- Pediatrician recommendation important for diaper cream
- Figure 34: Product attributes of baby personal care products, December 2016
- New parents are more influenced by recommendations
- Figure 35: Influence of recommendations on baby personal care products, by parent experience, December 2016
- Hispanic origin plays minimal role in attribute importance
- Figure 36: Product attributes of select baby personal care products, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
Diaper Purchase Influencers
- Trial and error lead reason for diaper purchases
- Brand symbolizes trust for some parents, but the landscape is changing
- Figure 37: Purchase influencers for diapers, December 2016
- New parents less likely to purchase based on experience
- Figure 38: Purchase influencers for diapers, by parent experience, December 2016
- Hispanics less reliant on trial and error
- Figure 39: Purchase influencers for diapers, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
Disposable Wipes Purchase Habits
- Promotions influence stocking-up, brand switching…
- …however wipes must still be effective
- Figure 40: Disposable baby wipe purchase habits, December 2016
- Discounts and coupons more appealing to younger parents
- Figure 41: Select disposable baby wipe purchase habits, by age of parent, December 2016
Attitudes toward Natural Products
- Safety, gentle on skin leads majority of parents to buy natural
- One in five purchase more natural compared to year ago
- Some require certification before buying natural or organic
- Figure 42: Attitudes toward natural and organic disposable baby products, December 2016
- New parents more likely to believe natural products work better
- Figure 43: Select attitudes toward natural and organic disposable baby products, by parent experience, December 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Appendix – Market
- Figure 44: Total US sales and forecast of disposable baby products, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 45: Total US retail sales of disposable baby products, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Figure 46: Total US retail sales and forecast of disposable diapers/training pants, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 47: Total US retail sales and forecast of baby wipes/moist towelettes, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 48: Total US retail sales and forecast of baby personal care products, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 49: Total US retail sales of disposable baby products, by channel, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 50: US supermarket sales of disposable baby products, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 51: US drug store sales of disposable baby products, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 52: US sales of disposable baby products through other retail channels, at current prices, 2011-16
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 53: MULO sales of disposable diapers/training pants by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 54: MULO sales of baby personal care products, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 55: MULO sales of baby wipes/towelettes by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
Appendix – Consumer
- Figure 56: Median household income, by age of householder, 2015
- Figure 57: Households with own children under age 18, by age of householder, 2016
- Figure 58: Average household size, by race and Hispanic origin, 2016
- Figure 59: Disposable baby brands Purchased, by consumers, December 2016
- Figure 60: Baby oil and baby lotion brand usage, July 2015- August 2016
- Figure 61: Brands of pre-moistened wipes/cloths for babies used in the household, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 62: Disposable diaper/training pant brand usage, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 63: Baby wash and baby bath product brand usage, July 2015-August 2016
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)