DIY Auto Maintenance - US - January 2017
"This Report will focus on the DIY (do-it-yourself) automotive sector, and will discuss consumers’ DIY history, overall aptitude, and knowledge of specific automotive maintenance, repairs, and customizations, as well as motivations and attitudes toward DIY automotive work."
Automotive Analyst
- Consumers intimidated by doing their own repairs
- Consumers would rather pay a professional for basic work
- Convenience, price, and location top reasons for parts and supplies
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Consumers intimidated by doing their own repairs
- Figure 1: Attitudes toward DIY auto work, by gender and age, October 2016
- Consumers would rather pay a professional for basic work
- Figure 2: Attitudes toward DIY automotive work, October 2016
- Convenience, price, and location top reasons for parts and supplies
- Figure 3: Reasons for purchase location, October 2016
- The opportunities
- Younger women more likely to do their own auto work
- Figure 4: DIY history, by gender and age, October 2016
- Hispanics more likely to be DIYers
- Figure 5: DIY history, by race and Hispanic origin, October 2016
- Majority of consumers have done or are willing to learn how to do some automotive work
- Figure 6: DIY custom groups, October 2016
- What it means
- The issues
The Market - What You Need to Know
- Auto parts and accessories expected to grow
- AutoZone most visited retailer for auto parts and accessories
- Service providers continue to challenge the DIY market
- Auto parts and accessories expected to grow
Market Size and Forecast
- Automotive parts and accessories expected to grow through 2021
- Figure 7: Total US consumer expenditures and fan chart forecast for auto parts and accessories, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US consumer expenditures and forecast for auto parts and accessories, at current prices, 2011-21
- Automotive parts and accessories expected to grow through 2021
Market Breakdown
- AutoZone sees the bulk of many DIY purchases
- Figure 9: Automotive retail stores shopped in the last 12 months, January 2016 -August 2016
- Castrol motor oil leads the category among DIY households
- Figure 10: Motor oil brands used, January 2016-August 2016
- AutoZone sees the bulk of many DIY purchases
Market Perspective
- Service providers take the effort and hassle out of DIY automotive work
- Service providers take the effort and hassle out of DIY automotive work
Market Factors
- Average age of vehicles rises to 11.5
- Figure 11: Average age of passenger cars and light trucks, 2002-15
- Americans are driving record number of miles
- Figure 12: US miles traveled, Highway, 1990-2015
- Consumer confidence impact decisions on auto repair
- Figure 13: Consumer Sentiment Index, January 2007- November 2016*
- Access to resources can grow DIY participation
- Growing Hispanic population likely to increase DIY participation
- Average age of vehicles rises to 11.5
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- AutoZone most shopped auto parts store
- Castrol motor oil leading brand among DIYers
- Motorcraft oil struggles among DIYers
- Hyundai launches augmented reality owner’s manual app
- AutoZone most shopped auto parts store
What’s Working?
- AutoZone most visited auto parts shop
- Castrol motor oil leading among DIYers
- AutoZone most visited auto parts shop
What’s Struggling?
- Motorcraft Oil struggles among DIYers
- Complicated tasks remain for professionals
- Motorcraft Oil struggles among DIYers
What’s Next?
- Augmented reality helps navigating under the hood
- Connected vehicle diagnostic tools
- Augmented reality helps navigating under the hood
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Hispanics show the highest participation rates for DIY auto work
- Most consumers have performed or are willing to learn automotive work
- Instructional step-by-step videos most desired among consumers
- Many consumers intimidated by performing their own automotive work
- Hispanics show the highest participation rates for DIY auto work
DIY History
- Younger men most likely complete DIY work, but women should not be ignored
- Figure 14: DIY history, by gender and age, October 2016
- Coupes, wagons, and sports cars owners have higher DIY rates
- Figure 15: DIY history, by vehicle type(s) owned, October 2016
- Hispanics likely to have performed their own automotive work
- Figure 16: DIY history, by race and Hispanic origin, October 2016
- Younger men most likely complete DIY work, but women should not be ignored
DIY Expertise and History
- Most consumers know how to or are willing to learn basic auto maintenance tasks
- Figure 17: DIY expertise and history, October 2016
- More than eight in 10 vehicle owners willing to at least learn some type of auto maintenance
- Figure 18: DIY custom groups*, October 2016
- Consumers most interested in learning about infotainment installation
- Figure 19: DIY expertise and history, by custom groups, October 2016
- Hispanics more experienced with auto work
- Figure 20: DIY expertise and history, by race, Hispanic origin, and custom groups, October 2016
- DIY Auto Enthusiasts more likely to DIY arts and crafts
- Figure 21: DIY auto custom groups, by arts and crafts made, October 2016
- Most consumers know how to or are willing to learn basic auto maintenance tasks
DIY Resources
- Instructional step-by-step videos most useful
- Figure 22: DIY resources, October 2016
- Augmented reality under the hood
- Figure 23: DIY resources, by age, October 2016
- TURF Analysis for DIY Resources
- Figure 24: TURF Analysis – Learning tools, October 2016
- Parents more likely to find value in internet chat forums
- Figure 25: DIY resources, by parental status, October 2016
- DIY Enthusiasts and Aspirational Enthusiasts want tools
- Figure 26: DIY resources, by custom groups, October 2016
- Instructional step-by-step videos most useful
Auto Parts Purchase Locations
- Franchise auto parts stores most commonly patronized
- Figure 27: Auto parts purchase locations, October 2016
- Coupe and sports car owners more likely to buy online
- Figure 28: Auto parts purchase location, by vehicle type owned, October 2016
- Enthusiasts seek specialized locations, nonenthusiasts prefer one-stop shops
- Figure 29: Auto parts purchase location, by custom groups, October 2016
- Blacks and Hispanics likely to shop at a tire retailer
- Figure 30: Auto parts purchase location, by race and Hispanic origin, October 2016
- Franchise auto parts stores most commonly patronized
Reasons for Purchase Location
- Convenience, price, and location top reasons for choosing an auto parts retailer
- Figure 31: Reasons for purchase, October 2016
- Big box retailers and online retailers win on price
- Figure 32: Reasons for purchase location - price, by purchase location history, October 2016
- DIY Enthusiasts want a clean store
- Figure 33: Reasons for purchase location - cleanliness, by custom groups, October 2016
- Millennials value brand of auto parts retailers
- Figure 34: Reasons for purchase location, by generation, October 2016
- Convenience, price, and location top reasons for choosing an auto parts retailer
Attitudes Toward DIY Automotive Work
- Most vehicle owners think vehicles today are too complicated
- Figure 35: Attitudes toward DIY auto work, October 2016
- Younger women less intimidated by cars today, but less confident than younger men in fixing them
- Figure 36: Attitudes toward DIY auto work, by gender and age, October 2016
- Majority of DIYers fiscally motivated – enthusiasts also enjoy it
- Figure 37: Attitudes toward DIY auto work, by custom groups, October 2016
- Blacks and Hispanics like to express themselves through their vehicles
- Figure 38: Attitudes toward DIY auto work, by race and Hispanic origin, October 2016
- Most vehicle owners think vehicles today are too complicated
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – Market
- Figure 39: Total US consumer expenditures and forecast for auto parts and accessories, at current prices, 2011-21
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.