DIY Home Improvement & Maintenance - US - September 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"Participation in DIY (do-it-yourself) projects in the past year has been moderate as home improvement retailers engage consumers and more DIYers rely on technology to help them plan a project. The category is still plagued, however, by an overall lack of experience in DIY projects. For this reason, future participation will likely hinge on the self-sufficiency of DIYers and the ability of retailers to act as both a supplier of materials and educator."
- Rebecca Cullen, Home & Personal Care Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas:

  • Lack of experience prevents participation in DIY projects
  • Less-established DIYers face more barriers
  • DIY spending on difficult projects may shift to do-it-for-me providers

US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • The issues
          • Lack of experience prevents participation in DIY projects
            • Figure 1: Lack of experience as a challenge in completing DIY project, by age, July 2017
          • Less-established DIYers face more barriers
            • Figure 2: Select challenges in undertaking DIY projects, by primary residence, July 2017
          • DIY spending on difficult projects may shift to do-it-for-me providers
            • Figure 3: DIY repair projects completed, July 2017
          • The opportunities
            • DIYers supplement lack of experience with in-store and online resources
              • Figure 4: Select steps taken in DIY project planning, July 2017
            • Visual appeal of décor-related projects promotes online activity
              • Figure 5: Décor-related DIY projects completed, July 2017
            • Hispanics and young adults represent key demographics for future growth
              • Figure 6: Select DIY projects completed, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
            • What it means

            • The Market – What You Need to Know

              • DIYers most likely to have spent $250-999 in past year
                • Spending on new floors and appliances likely to propel DIY forward
                  • Momentum in housing market may fuel future DIY spending

                  • Market Perspective

                    • Spending on DIY projects aligns with completed projects
                      • Figure 7: Amount spent on any DIY projects (net), 2012-17
                    • Trends in adjacent categories may impact DIY spending

                    • Market Factors

                      • Growing Hispanic community bolsters spending
                        • Figure 8: Homeownership rate, by Hispanic origin of householder, 2006-16
                        • Figure 9: Population by race and Hispanic origin, 2012-22
                      • Aging housing stock may lead to more DIY spending
                        • Figure 10: Year built for owner-occupied homes, 2015
                      • Housing starts stay strong, likely driving up spend on décor projects
                        • Figure 11: New residential housing starts, 2011-16
                      • Housing prices rationalize home improvement spending
                        • Figure 12: Median price for new homes, June 2012-17
                      • Remodeling index points at continued growth through 2018
                        • Figure 13: Spending on home improvement, 2014-18 (est)

                    • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                      • Big box leads e-commerce expansion
                        • Customer experience at the center of retail spending
                          • Heavy competition pushes aside Angie’s List
                            • AR/VR will simplify DIY shopping
                              • Online retailers capture DIYers

                              • What’s In?

                                • Big box stores rake in e-commerce sales
                                  • Figure 14: The Home Depot online advertisements, October 2016-July 2017
                                  • Figure 15: Lowe’s online ads highlight its digital catalog and HGTV branded paint, April-June 2017
                                • Online partnership challenges big box stores
                                  • Quality customer service may depend on store format
                                    • Figure 16: Online advertisement highlighting Ace Hardware’s customer service, January-June 2017
                                  • Lowe’s addresses the DIY skills gap
                                    • Nonprofit focuses on gender skills gap

                                    • What’s Out?

                                      • Demise of Angie’s List shows heated competition in on-demand services
                                        • Decline of Sears despite new Amazon partnership

                                        • What’s Next?

                                          • AR/VR capabilities simplify DIY shopping
                                            • Eco-friendly home improvement projects find ground
                                              • Online retailers add content to DIY palette

                                              • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                • Décor-related tasks lead in recent DIY projects completed
                                                  • Technology plays an important role in planning projects
                                                    • Big box leads recent visitation among DIY retail channels
                                                      • Location and price determine choice of DIY retailer
                                                        • Cost and experience are hurdles for undertaking DIY projects
                                                          • Self-help resources show DIYers how to overcome challenges

                                                          • DIY Projects

                                                            • Nearly half of DIY projects are décor-related
                                                              • Figure 17: DIY projects completed, July 2017
                                                            • Property owners are most likely to undertake projects
                                                              • Figure 18: Select DIY projects completed, by primary residence, July 2017
                                                            • Lifestage needs determine project type for young adults
                                                              • Figure 19: Select DIY projects completed, by age and by parental status, July 2017
                                                            • Hispanics over index for décor projects
                                                              • Figure 20: Select DIY projects completed, by Hispanic origin, July 2017

                                                          • Project Planning

                                                            • Technology at forefront of DIY planning
                                                              • Figure 21: Steps taken in DIY project planning, July 2017
                                                            • Lifestage sets approach to planning
                                                              • Figure 22: Select steps taken in DIY project planning, by age, July 2017
                                                            • Renters more connected than owners
                                                              • Figure 23: Select steps taken in DIY project planning, by primary residence, July 2017
                                                            • Hispanics align with young adults in technology and recommendations
                                                              • Figure 24: Select steps take in DIY project planning, by Hispanic origin, July 2017

                                                          • Retail Channels

                                                            • Big box stores lead retailers visited, but online beats hardware stores
                                                              • Figure 25: Wayfair email campaigns highlighting materials for home improvement projects, May-July 2017
                                                              • Figure 26: Retailers visited during DIY project, July 2017
                                                            • Retailer choice varies between owners and renters
                                                              • Figure 27: Select retailers visited during DIY project, by primary residence, July 2017
                                                            • Engaged DIYers visit broader range of stores
                                                              • Figure 28: Big box, specialty, and hardware retailers visited during DIY project, by age, July 2017
                                                            • Hispanics mirror established DIYers in retailer selection
                                                              • Figure 29: Big box, specialty, and hardware retailers during DIY project, by Hispanic origin, July 2017

                                                          • Reasons for Choosing a DIY Retailer

                                                            • Location and price matter most when choosing retailer
                                                              • Figure 30: Reasons for choosing retailer, July 2017
                                                            • Owners less price sensitive, but emphasize customer service
                                                              • Figure 31: Select reasons for choosing retailer, by primary residence, July 2017
                                                            • Established DIYers emphasize convenient location and brand selection
                                                              • Figure 32: Location, brand selection, and low prices as reasons for choosing retailer, by age, July 2017
                                                            • Hispanics align with most DIYers in emphasis on price
                                                              • Figure 33: Select reasons for choosing retailer, by Hispanic origin, July 2017

                                                          • DIY Challenges

                                                            • Cost and experience are biggest barriers to completion
                                                              • Figure 34: Challenges in undertaking DIY projects, July 2017
                                                            • Young DIYers face the most challenges
                                                              • Figure 35: Select challenges in undertaking DIY projects, by age, July 2017
                                                            • Renters face most challenges, further limiting their project scope
                                                              • Figure 36: Select challenges in undertaking DIY projects, by primary residence, July 2017
                                                            • Hispanics face similar challenges, but may prove more resilient
                                                              • Figure 37: Select challenges in undertaking DIY projects, by Hispanic origin, July 2017

                                                          • Attitudes toward Projects

                                                            • Being prepared and online resources help DIYers enjoy the process
                                                              • Figure 38: Self-help approaches to DIY projects – Any agree (net), July 2017
                                                            • Beyond self-help, DIYers look to the market for solutions
                                                              • Figure 39: Service-oriented approaches to DIY projects – Any agree (net), July 2017
                                                            • Self-help important among broad age group
                                                              • Figure 40: Online vs offline approaches to DIY projects – Any agree (net), by age, July 2017
                                                            • Established DIYers and parents emphasize service
                                                              • Figure 41: Select service-oriented approaches to DIY projects – Any agree (net), by age and by parental status, July 2017
                                                            • Hispanics mirror established DIYers with emphasis on service
                                                              • Figure 42: Select service- and self-help oriented approaches to DIY projects – Any agree (net), by Hispanic origin, July 2017

                                                          • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                            • Data sources
                                                              • Consumer survey data
                                                                • Direct marketing creative
                                                                  • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                    • Abbreviations
                                                                      • Terms

                                                                      • Appendix – The Market

                                                                          • Figure 43: Base table of adults 18+ who have completed a DIY project, Winter 2012-Winter 2017

                                                                      • Appendix – The Consumer

                                                                          • Figure 44: DIY challenges – CHAID – Tree output, July 2017
                                                                        • Methodology

                                                                        DIY Home Improvement & Maintenance - US - September 2017

                                                                        US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

