DIY Home Improvement & Maintenance - US - September 2017
"Participation in DIY (do-it-yourself) projects in the past year has been moderate as home improvement retailers engage consumers and more DIYers rely on technology to help them plan a project. The category is still plagued, however, by an overall lack of experience in DIY projects. For this reason, future participation will likely hinge on the self-sufficiency of DIYers and the ability of retailers to act as both a supplier of materials and educator."
- Rebecca Cullen, Home & Personal Care Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Lack of experience prevents participation in DIY projects
- Less-established DIYers face more barriers
- DIY spending on difficult projects may shift to do-it-for-me providers
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Lack of experience prevents participation in DIY projects
- Figure 1: Lack of experience as a challenge in completing DIY project, by age, July 2017
- Less-established DIYers face more barriers
- Figure 2: Select challenges in undertaking DIY projects, by primary residence, July 2017
- DIY spending on difficult projects may shift to do-it-for-me providers
- Figure 3: DIY repair projects completed, July 2017
- The opportunities
- DIYers supplement lack of experience with in-store and online resources
- Figure 4: Select steps taken in DIY project planning, July 2017
- Visual appeal of décor-related projects promotes online activity
- Figure 5: Décor-related DIY projects completed, July 2017
- Hispanics and young adults represent key demographics for future growth
- Figure 6: Select DIY projects completed, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- DIYers most likely to have spent $250-999 in past year
- Spending on new floors and appliances likely to propel DIY forward
- Momentum in housing market may fuel future DIY spending
- DIYers most likely to have spent $250-999 in past year
Market Perspective
- Spending on DIY projects aligns with completed projects
- Figure 7: Amount spent on any DIY projects (net), 2012-17
- Trends in adjacent categories may impact DIY spending
- Spending on DIY projects aligns with completed projects
Market Factors
- Growing Hispanic community bolsters spending
- Figure 8: Homeownership rate, by Hispanic origin of householder, 2006-16
- Figure 9: Population by race and Hispanic origin, 2012-22
- Aging housing stock may lead to more DIY spending
- Figure 10: Year built for owner-occupied homes, 2015
- Housing starts stay strong, likely driving up spend on décor projects
- Figure 11: New residential housing starts, 2011-16
- Housing prices rationalize home improvement spending
- Figure 12: Median price for new homes, June 2012-17
- Remodeling index points at continued growth through 2018
- Figure 13: Spending on home improvement, 2014-18 (est)
- Growing Hispanic community bolsters spending
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Big box leads e-commerce expansion
- Customer experience at the center of retail spending
- Heavy competition pushes aside Angie’s List
- AR/VR will simplify DIY shopping
- Online retailers capture DIYers
- Big box leads e-commerce expansion
What’s In?
- Big box stores rake in e-commerce sales
- Figure 14: The Home Depot online advertisements, October 2016-July 2017
- Figure 15: Lowe’s online ads highlight its digital catalog and HGTV branded paint, April-June 2017
- Online partnership challenges big box stores
- Quality customer service may depend on store format
- Figure 16: Online advertisement highlighting Ace Hardware’s customer service, January-June 2017
- Lowe’s addresses the DIY skills gap
- Nonprofit focuses on gender skills gap
- Big box stores rake in e-commerce sales
What’s Out?
- Demise of Angie’s List shows heated competition in on-demand services
- Decline of Sears despite new Amazon partnership
- Demise of Angie’s List shows heated competition in on-demand services
What’s Next?
- AR/VR capabilities simplify DIY shopping
- Eco-friendly home improvement projects find ground
- Online retailers add content to DIY palette
- AR/VR capabilities simplify DIY shopping
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Décor-related tasks lead in recent DIY projects completed
- Technology plays an important role in planning projects
- Big box leads recent visitation among DIY retail channels
- Location and price determine choice of DIY retailer
- Cost and experience are hurdles for undertaking DIY projects
- Self-help resources show DIYers how to overcome challenges
- Décor-related tasks lead in recent DIY projects completed
DIY Projects
- Nearly half of DIY projects are décor-related
- Figure 17: DIY projects completed, July 2017
- Property owners are most likely to undertake projects
- Figure 18: Select DIY projects completed, by primary residence, July 2017
- Lifestage needs determine project type for young adults
- Figure 19: Select DIY projects completed, by age and by parental status, July 2017
- Hispanics over index for décor projects
- Figure 20: Select DIY projects completed, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Nearly half of DIY projects are décor-related
Project Planning
- Technology at forefront of DIY planning
- Figure 21: Steps taken in DIY project planning, July 2017
- Lifestage sets approach to planning
- Figure 22: Select steps taken in DIY project planning, by age, July 2017
- Renters more connected than owners
- Figure 23: Select steps taken in DIY project planning, by primary residence, July 2017
- Hispanics align with young adults in technology and recommendations
- Figure 24: Select steps take in DIY project planning, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Technology at forefront of DIY planning
Retail Channels
- Big box stores lead retailers visited, but online beats hardware stores
- Figure 25: Wayfair email campaigns highlighting materials for home improvement projects, May-July 2017
- Figure 26: Retailers visited during DIY project, July 2017
- Retailer choice varies between owners and renters
- Figure 27: Select retailers visited during DIY project, by primary residence, July 2017
- Engaged DIYers visit broader range of stores
- Figure 28: Big box, specialty, and hardware retailers visited during DIY project, by age, July 2017
- Hispanics mirror established DIYers in retailer selection
- Figure 29: Big box, specialty, and hardware retailers during DIY project, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Big box stores lead retailers visited, but online beats hardware stores
Reasons for Choosing a DIY Retailer
- Location and price matter most when choosing retailer
- Figure 30: Reasons for choosing retailer, July 2017
- Owners less price sensitive, but emphasize customer service
- Figure 31: Select reasons for choosing retailer, by primary residence, July 2017
- Established DIYers emphasize convenient location and brand selection
- Figure 32: Location, brand selection, and low prices as reasons for choosing retailer, by age, July 2017
- Hispanics align with most DIYers in emphasis on price
- Figure 33: Select reasons for choosing retailer, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Location and price matter most when choosing retailer
DIY Challenges
- Cost and experience are biggest barriers to completion
- Figure 34: Challenges in undertaking DIY projects, July 2017
- Young DIYers face the most challenges
- Figure 35: Select challenges in undertaking DIY projects, by age, July 2017
- Renters face most challenges, further limiting their project scope
- Figure 36: Select challenges in undertaking DIY projects, by primary residence, July 2017
- Hispanics face similar challenges, but may prove more resilient
- Figure 37: Select challenges in undertaking DIY projects, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Cost and experience are biggest barriers to completion
Attitudes toward Projects
- Being prepared and online resources help DIYers enjoy the process
- Figure 38: Self-help approaches to DIY projects – Any agree (net), July 2017
- Beyond self-help, DIYers look to the market for solutions
- Figure 39: Service-oriented approaches to DIY projects – Any agree (net), July 2017
- Self-help important among broad age group
- Figure 40: Online vs offline approaches to DIY projects – Any agree (net), by age, July 2017
- Established DIYers and parents emphasize service
- Figure 41: Select service-oriented approaches to DIY projects – Any agree (net), by age and by parental status, July 2017
- Hispanics mirror established DIYers with emphasis on service
- Figure 42: Select service- and self-help oriented approaches to DIY projects – Any agree (net), by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Being prepared and online resources help DIYers enjoy the process
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 43: Base table of adults 18+ who have completed a DIY project, Winter 2012-Winter 2017
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 44: DIY challenges – CHAID – Tree output, July 2017
- Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.