"Participation in DIY (do-it-yourself) projects in the past year has been moderate as home improvement retailers engage consumers and more DIYers rely on technology to help them plan a project. The category is still plagued, however, by an overall lack of experience in DIY projects. For this reason, future participation will likely hinge on the self-sufficiency of DIYers and the ability of retailers to act as both a supplier of materials and educator."

- Rebecca Cullen, Home & Personal Care Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: