DIY Retailing - Europe - May 2017

“DIY is changing. An ageing population is bringing a shift away from DIY to Do it for me. That is a fact of life for the retailers. As the consumer research for this report shows, younger people are keen to do DIY, the trouble is that there are fewer of them. In addition there is a trend back to living in inner cities and that means the growth in a population that has only limited scope to do DIY. In retail terms that means that there will be two underlying trends: slow contraction in the superstore estate, except where they are still underdeveloped, such as in Spain and Eastern Europe, and the growth of modern DIY and hardware shops based on the high street.”
– Richard Perks, Director of Retail Research

This Report discusses the following key topics:

  • Which retailers had been used to buy DIY and home maintenance/improvement goods in the past 12 months, both in-store and online
  • DIY activities carried out over the last year
  • Attitudes to DIY

Table of contents

  1. Overview

      • DIY stores
        • Market size
            • Figure 1: Coicop classifications used for the Mintel market size, 2016
          • Financial definitions
            • Abbreviations
              • Figure 2: VAT rates around Europe, 2012-17

          • Executive Summary – Europe – The Market

              • The economy
                • Figure 3: Europe: GDP average annual growth, by country, 2011-17
              • Mintel DIY market size
                • Figure 4: Europe: spending on DIY products, by country, 2015
                • Figure 5: Europe: spending on DIY products per capita, 2015
                • Figure 6: Europe: average annual growth in spending on DIY-related products, 2011-15
              • DIY specialists’ sales
                • Figure 7: Europe: sales by specialist DIY retailers, excl. VAT, 2012-16
                • Figure 8: Europe: sales by specialist DIY retailers, forecasts, excl. VAT, 2017-21
                • Figure 9: Europe: growth in DIY specialists’ sales, 2011-16 and 2016-21
              • Market drivers
                  • Figure 10: Europe: house price growth, 2011 Q4-2016 Q4
                  • Figure 11: Europe: proportion of homes owner occupied, 2015
                  • Figure 12: Europe: change in the proportion of owner occupiers, 2007-15
                • Online
                  • Figure 13: Europe: proportion buying household goods online in the last 12 months, 2016
                  • Figure 14: Europe: change in proportion buying household goods online in the last 12 months, 2011-16
                • Online sales
                  • Figure 15: Major European economies, estimated online sales of DIY products, 2016
                • Leading specialists
                  • Figure 16: Europe: top 20 specialist DIY retailers, Sales, 2013/14-2016/17
                  • Figure 17: Europe: top 20 specialist DIY retailers, outlets, 2013/14-2016/17
                  • Figure 18: Europe: top 20 specialist DIY retailers, sales per outlet, 2013/14-2016/17
                • Market shares
                  • Figure 19: Top 10 DIY retailers in Europe, sales as % all spending on DIY products in Europe, 2014-16
                • What we think

                • Executive Summary – Europe – The Consumer

                  • About the research
                    • Where they shop
                      • All DIY shopping
                          • Figure 20: Europe: proportion of shoppers who have bought DIY products in the last 12 months, March 2017
                        • DIY superstores
                            • Figure 21: Europe: proportion of shoppers who have bought from DIY specialists in the last 12 months, March 2017
                          • Online pureplayers
                            • Figure 22: Europe: proportion of shoppers who have bought from an online-only retailer in the last 12 months, March 2017
                          • Participation in DIY Activities
                              • Figure 23: Europe: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, by country, March 2017
                              • Figure 24: DIY jobs completed by respondents themselves in the last 12 months, March 2017
                            • Attitudes to DIY
                                • Figure 25: Europe: attitudes to DIY, March 2017

                            • Executive Summary – Europe – Innovation and Launch Activity

                              • New store format designed to make trade customers' lives easier
                                • In-store Bosch Experience Zone rolled out across European DIY superstores
                                  • New store concept aimed at time-poor DIYers interested in design
                                    • Tools on demand
                                      • New small-format store targeted at local and inner-city Spanish DIYers
                                        • Ladies’ night
                                          • In-store navigation

                                          • France

                                            • Overview
                                              • What you need to know
                                                • Areas covered in this report
                                                  • Executive summary
                                                    • The market
                                                      • The economy
                                                        • Market size
                                                          • Inflation
                                                            • The housing market
                                                              • Channels of distribution
                                                                • Figure 26: France: estimated channels of distribution for DIY spending, 2015/16
                                                              • Sector size and forecast
                                                                • Leading specialists
                                                                  • Key metrics
                                                                    • Market shares
                                                                      • Figure 27: France: leading specialist DIY retail groups: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2016
                                                                    • Online
                                                                      • The consumer
                                                                        • Where they shop
                                                                          • Figure 28: France: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, either in-store or online, March 2017
                                                                        • Participation in DIY activities
                                                                          • Figure 29: France: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                        • Attitudes to DIY
                                                                          • Figure 30: France: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
                                                                        • What we think
                                                                          • Issues and insights
                                                                            • The rise and rise of Leroy Merlin
                                                                              • The facts
                                                                                • The implications
                                                                                  • Opportunities to engage more with women
                                                                                    • The facts
                                                                                      • The implications
                                                                                        • The market – What you need to know
                                                                                          • Economy weak and outlook uncertain
                                                                                            • Spending on DIY resilient in 2016
                                                                                              • Housing market stable
                                                                                                • Consumer confidence looking up
                                                                                                  • Specialists capture almost 80% of DIY spending
                                                                                                    • DIY specialists have had a good couple of years
                                                                                                      • Market size and key drivers
                                                                                                        • Economic growth is sluggish
                                                                                                          • Mintel DIY market size
                                                                                                            • Figure 31: France: DIY products – The Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17 (f)
                                                                                                            • Figure 32: France: Mintel DIY market size: breakdown by product, 2016
                                                                                                          • DIY-related spending categories
                                                                                                              • Figure 33: France: consumer spending in detail (incl. VAT), 2012-16
                                                                                                            • Inflation
                                                                                                              • Figure 34: France: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, 2012-16
                                                                                                              • Figure 35: France: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, October 2015-March 2017
                                                                                                            • Market drivers
                                                                                                              • Housing market
                                                                                                                • Home ownership
                                                                                                                  • Figure 36: France: tenure types: owners vs tenants, 2007-15
                                                                                                                • Consumer confidence
                                                                                                                  • Figure 37: France: consumer confidence: January 2007-January 2017
                                                                                                                • Consumer spending plans
                                                                                                                  • Figure 38: France: consumers’ planned spending on housing and home, Q4 2013-Q1 2017
                                                                                                                • Channels of distribution
                                                                                                                  • Specialists dominate in DIY
                                                                                                                    • Hypermarkets/grocers
                                                                                                                      • Garden centres
                                                                                                                        • Online
                                                                                                                          • Figure 39: France: estimated channels of distribution for DIY spending, 2015/16
                                                                                                                        • Sector size and forecast
                                                                                                                          • A resilient sector
                                                                                                                              • Figure 40: France: DIY specialists’ sales (excl. VAT), 2011-16
                                                                                                                              • Figure 41: France: DIY specialists’ sales, forecasts, excl VAT, 2017-21
                                                                                                                            • Leading specialists – What you need to know
                                                                                                                              • A concentrated sector
                                                                                                                                • A long tail
                                                                                                                                  • Leroy Merlin has grown market share most
                                                                                                                                    • Online underdeveloped
                                                                                                                                      • Leading specialists
                                                                                                                                        • Leroy Merlin pulling ahead
                                                                                                                                          • As Castorama holds steady
                                                                                                                                            • Bricomarché invests in Bricocash
                                                                                                                                              • Mr Bricolage looks to REBOND
                                                                                                                                                • Figure 42: France: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                • Figure 43: France: leading specialist DIY retailers, outlet numbers, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                • Figure 44: France: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales per outlet, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                              • Market shares
                                                                                                                                                • Leroy Merlin has gained share while the rest stay level
                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 45: France: leading specialist DIY retailers, shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                • Online
                                                                                                                                                  • Online activity and device usage
                                                                                                                                                    • Shopping online
                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 46: France: percentage purchasing online, 2011-16
                                                                                                                                                    • Online sales
                                                                                                                                                      • Leading online players
                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 47: France: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the past 12 months, online, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 48: France: estimated sales of DIY products online by leading retailers, 2015/16
                                                                                                                                                      • Specialists
                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 49: France: leading store-based DIY specialists: online presence, 2017
                                                                                                                                                      • Pureplayers
                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 50: France: major online retailers of DIY-related categories, 2017
                                                                                                                                                      • The consumer – What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                        • Dominance of Leroy Merlin
                                                                                                                                                          • Online retailers ahead of all the store-based retailers online
                                                                                                                                                            • Older, more affluent consumers most likely to do DIY
                                                                                                                                                              • DIY sheds most popular with homeowners
                                                                                                                                                                • 75% have done DIY of some kind without a tradesman
                                                                                                                                                                  • Older consumers more self-sufficient
                                                                                                                                                                    • Advice in-store important
                                                                                                                                                                      • Where they shop
                                                                                                                                                                        • 80% had shopped for DIY over the last year
                                                                                                                                                                          • Leroy Merlin the most popular chain
                                                                                                                                                                            • Over a quarter had used Amazon
                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 51: France: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the past 12 months, either in-store or online, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                            • Leroy Merlin dominates in-store shopping
                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 52: France: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the past 12 months, in-store, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                            • Amazon dominates online with the store-based retailers weak
                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 53: France: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the past 12 months, online, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                            • Big-box retailers attract older, most affluent customers
                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 54: France: profile of those who had bought DIY goods, whether in-store of online, by type of retailer used, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                            • DIY sheds most popular with homeowners
                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 55: France: percentage point difference in usage of DIY stores either online or in-store between homeowners and renters, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                            • Participation in DIY activities
                                                                                                                                                                              • A nation of keen DIYers
                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 56: France: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                              • Three-quarters have done some DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 57: France: who completed DIY jobs in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                              • Older consumers more self-sufficient
                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 58: France: who completed DIY jobs in the last 12 months, by age group, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                              • DIY activities done by retailers used
                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 59: France: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, by retailers purchased from (whether in-store or online), March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                              • Attitudes to DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                • Advice in-store the most important
                                                                                                                                                                                  • A third would like to rent tools or equipment
                                                                                                                                                                                    • Improving skills is an opportunity
                                                                                                                                                                                      • Provide access to professionals
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 60: France: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                      • Older people are more confident, but opportunities exist to educate the young and affluent
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 61: France: profile of those who agreed with various attitude statements towards DIY, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                      • Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                                                                                          • Data sources

                                                                                                                                                                                          • Germany

                                                                                                                                                                                            • Overview
                                                                                                                                                                                              • What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                • Areas covered in this report
                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Executive summary
                                                                                                                                                                                                    • The market
                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Market size
                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 62: Germany: DIY products – Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17
                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 63: Germany: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, November 2015-April 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Consumer confidence
                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 64: Germany: consumer confidence: January 2016-March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Channels of distribution
                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 65: Germany: estimated channels of distribution for DIY spending, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Sector size and forecast
                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 66: Germany: annual growth in sales through the DIY/hardware stores, 2011-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Leading specialists
                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Key metrics
                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Market shares
                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 67: Germany: leading specialist DIY retailers: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Online
                                                                                                                                                                                                            • The consumer
                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Where they shop
                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 68: Germany: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, either in-store or online, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Participation in DIY activities
                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 69: Germany: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Attitudes to DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 70: Germany: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                              • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Issues and insights
                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Are specialists missing out on DIY ‘top-up’ shopping?
                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • The facts
                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • The implications
                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Opportunities to appeal to the young
                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • The facts
                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • The implications
                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • The market – What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • A strong economy leads to growth in consumer spending
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Inflation low through 2016 but increasing in 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Sales through specialists have been weak
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Market size and key drivers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • A strong economic performance
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Consumer spending on DIY grows steadily
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 71: Germany: DIY products – Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 72: Germany: Mintel DIY market size: breakdown by product, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • DIY-related spending categories
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 73: Germany: consumer spending in detail (incl.VAT), 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Inflation
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 74: Germany: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 75: Germany: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, November 2015-April 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Market drivers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Housing market
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 76: Germany: annual rate of change in house prices, 2008-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 77: Germany: tenure types: owners vs tenants, 2010-15
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Consumer confidence
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 78: Germany: consumer confidence, January 2016-March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Channels of distribution
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Specialists dominate
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 79: Germany: estimated channels of distribution for DIY spending, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Sector size and forecast
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Sales through specialists have been weak
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 80: Germany: DIY specialists’ sales (excl. VAT), 2011-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 81: Germany: DIY specialists’ sales, forecasts, excl VAT, 2017-21
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 82: Germany: DIY specialists’ sales relative to all spending on DIY products*, 2011-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Leading specialists – What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • OBI leads
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • But Bauhaus is catching up
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Online accounts for just 5.2% of spending on DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Leading specialists
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • OBI is the market leader
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Bauhaus is catching up
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Hornbach trials urban stores
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Screwfix puts expansion on pause
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 83: Germany: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 84: Germany: leading specialist DIY retailers, outlet numbers, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 85: Germany: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales per outlet, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Market shares
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Consolidation in the top ten
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Lacking a dominant player
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Bauhaus could become the market leader in 2018
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 86: Germany: leading specialist DIY retailers: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Online
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Online activity and device usage
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Shopping online
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 87: Germany: percentage purchasing online, 2011-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Online sales
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 88: Germany: online sales of DIY products (Incl.VAT), 2014-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Leading online DIY retailers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 89: Germany: leading store-based DIY specialists: online presence, 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • The consumer – What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Amazon as popular as OBI
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Appeal of specialists skewed towards homeowners
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Over three-quarters have done DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • In-store advice is highly valued
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Young and affluent want to improve their skills
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Where they shop
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Amazon matches OBI
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 90: Germany: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, in-store and online, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • OBI dominates in-store
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 91: Germany: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, in-store, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Online dominated by non-specialists
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 92: Germany: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, online, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • DIY carried out by the affluent young
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 93: Germany: profile of those who had bought DIY goods, whether in-store or online, by type of retailer used, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Appeal of specialists skewed towards homeowners
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 94: Germany: percentage point difference in usage of DIY stores between homeowners and renters, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Participation in DIY activities
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Over three-quarters have done DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 95: Germany: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months without a tradesman, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Germans prefer to do it themselves
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 96: Germany: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Over three-quarters have carried out DIY tasks
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 97: Germany: who completed DIY jobs in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Bringing people together to develop skills
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 98: Germany: who completed DIY jobs in the last 12 months, by age group, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Attitudes to DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • In-store advice is valued
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 99: Germany: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Opportunities to learn appeal to the young and affluent
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 100: Germany: profile of those who agreed with various attitude statements to DIY, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Over half find DIY enjoyable
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 101: Germany: attitudes of those who have carried out DIY projects in the last 12 months (excluding those using a tradesman), March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Hagebau shoppers rate in-store advice
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 102: Germany: agreement with the statement “Advice from in-store staff is useful for DIY projects”, by where they shopped for DIY products in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Data sources

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Italy

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Overview
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Areas covered in this report
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Executive summary
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • The market
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • The economy
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Market size
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 103: Italy: spending on DIY products, 2012-17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Inflation
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 104: Italy: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, January 2015-March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • The housing market
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 105: Italy: consumers’ planned spending on housing and home, Q4 2013-Q1 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Consumer confidence
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 106: Italy: consumer confidence, 2007-17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Channels of distribution
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 107: Italy: estimated distribution of spending on DIY and related goods, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Sector sales and forecast
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 108: Italy: sales by specialist DIY retailers, 2011-17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Leading specialists
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Key metrics
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Market shares
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 109: Italy: leading DIY specialists’ share of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Online
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 110: Italy: percentage purchasing online, 2009-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • The consumer
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Where they shop
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 111: Italy: DIY retailers bought from in the last 12 months, by in-store or online, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Participation in DIY activities
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 112: Italy: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Attitudes to DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 113: Italy: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Issues and insights
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • What chances of an upturn in DIY demand?
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • The facts
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • The implications
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • A sector ripe for rationalisation
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • The facts
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • The implications
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • The market – What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Weak economy
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Some positive signs
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Consumer confidence weakening
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Small DIY market
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Specialists take three-quarters of DIY spending
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Market size and key drivers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • A weak recovery
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Mintel DIY market size
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 114: Italy: DIY products – The Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 115: Italy: Mintel DIY market size: breakdown by product, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • DIY-related spending categories
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 116: Italy: consumer spending in detail (incl. VAT), 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Inflation
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 117: Italy: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 118: Italy: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, January 2015-March 17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Market drivers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Housing market may have bottomed out
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 119: Italy: house price index (2010 = 100), Q1 2014-Q4 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Home ownership among the highest in Europe
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 120: Italy: tenure types: owners vs tenants, 2007-15
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Consumer confidence
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 121: Italy: consumer confidence, 2007-17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Consumer spending plans
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 122: Italy: consumers’ planned spending on housing and home, Q4 2013-Q1 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Channels of distribution
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Specialists dominate
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Garden centres – Major competitors in the gardening area
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Supermarkets and other stores less important
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 123: Italy: estimated distribution of spending on DIY and related goods, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Sector size and forecast
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Lacklustre prospects
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 124: Italy: DIY specialists’ sales (excl. VAT), 2011-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 125: Italy: DIY specialists’ sales, forecasts, excl VAT, 2017-21
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Leading specialists – What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • ADEO the market leader by far
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Fragmented chain
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Scope for rationalisation
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Online
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Leading specialists
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • ADEO the clear leader, followed by OBI
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Smaller groups
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 126: Italy: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales, 2014-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 127: Italy: leading specialist DIY retailers, outlet numbers, 2014-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 128: Italy: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales per outlet, 2014-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Market shares
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Highly fragmented market
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 129: Italy: leading DIY retailers, market shares, 2014-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Online
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Online activity
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Shopping online
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 130: Italy: percentage purchasing online in the last 12 months, 2009-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Online sales
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Leading online players
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 131: Italy: leading store-based DIY specialists, online presence, 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • The consumer – What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Specialists dominant
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Small groups
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Amazon is the online leader…
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • …but mainly attracts those doing minor tasks
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • DIY is popular with younger, more affluent groups
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • In-store advice valued
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Where they shop
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • In-store dominant
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Online widely used, but not so often
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 132: Italy: Retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, in-store and online, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 133: Italy: profile of those who had bought DIY goods, whether in-store or online, by type of retailer used, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Participation in DIY activities
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 134: Italy: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • DIY or do it with some help
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 135: Italy: profile of those who complete jobs themselves and those who complete them with help, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Use of tradesmen
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 136: Italy: proportion of DIY jobs completed by tradesmen in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • DIY jobs completed by retailers used
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 137: Italy: DIY jobs done by retailers bought from, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Attitudes to DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • DIY is popular
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 138: Italy: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 139: Italy: profile of those agreeing with attitude statements to DIY, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Data sources

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Spain

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Overview
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Areas covered in this report
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Executive summary
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • The market
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Market size
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 140: Spain: DIY products – The Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Inflation
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 141: Spain: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, January 2016-March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Sector size and forecast
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 142: Spain: DIY specialists’ sales (excl. VAT), 2012-17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Leading specialists
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Key metrics
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Market shares
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 143: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Online
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 144: Spain: percentage purchasing online, 2011-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • The consumer
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Where they shop
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 145: Spain: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Participation in DIY activities
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 146: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Attitudes to DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 147: Spain: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Issues and insights
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Specialists play an important part in fostering interest in DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • The facts
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • The implications
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • How important are rentals?
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • The facts
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • The implications
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • The market – What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Consumer spending continues to rebound
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Housing market on the up
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Inflation on the up
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • DIY specialists’ sector seeing two-track growth
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Market size and key drivers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Economic outlook much improved
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Mintel DIY market size
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 148: Spain: DIY products – The Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 149: Spain: Mintel DIY market size: breakdown by product, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • DIY-related spending categories
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 150: Spain: consumer spending in detail (incl. VAT), 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Inflation
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 151: Spain: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 152: Spain: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, January 2016-March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Market drivers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Housing market rebounding
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 153: Spain: number of property transactions in Spain, 2005-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Renting on the up
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 154: Spain: total households by tenure, 2013-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Consumer confidence
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 155: Spain: consumer confidence, December 2011-April 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Sector size and forecast
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Specialist sector remains tough
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 156: Spain: DIY specialists’ sales (excl. VAT), 2011-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 157: Spain: DIY specialists’ sales, forecasts (excl VAT) 2017-21
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Leading specialists – What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • ADEO: a strong market leader
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Brico Dépôt: regaining traction after a poor year
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Continued growth for Bricor
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Not all are benefitting from a better market
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Online
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Leading specialists
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • ADEO continues to cement its position
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Brico Dépôt rebounds following a poor 2015
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Bricor continues expansion
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 158: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 159: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers, outlet numbers, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 160: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales per outlet, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Market shares
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • ADEO holds over a third of the market
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 161: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Market share losses for the smaller players
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 162: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Online
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Online activity and device usage
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 163: Personal ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches in Spain, Italy, Germany, France and the UK, January 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Shopping online
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 164: Spain: percentage purchasing online, 2011-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Online sales
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 165: Spain: online retail sales (incl. VAT), 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Leading online DIY retailers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 166: Spain: leading store-based DIY specialists: online presence, 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • The consumer – What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Leroy Merlin used most in the last year…
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • …but its major competition seems to lie outside of the sector
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Most carry out jobs themselves
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Just under half find DIY enjoyable
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • A majority value advice from in-store staff
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Where they shop
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Leroy Merlin the most used
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 167: Spain: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Amazon, the clear go-to online retailer
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 168: Spain: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, by in-store and online, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Demographics of shoppers by retailer used
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 169: Spain: profile of those who had bought DIY goods, whether in-store of online, by type of retailer used, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • The importance of appealing to renters
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 170: Spain: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, by tenure, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Participation in DIY activities
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Most carry out jobs themselves
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 171: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • With a little help from my friends
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 172: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, DIY or tradesman, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Younger consumers more likely to engage in DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 173: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, DIY or tradesman, by age, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Income also plays a role
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 174: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, DIY or tradesman, by income, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • DIY jobs completed by retailers used
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 175: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, by retailers purchased from, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Attitudes to DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Most see DIY as enjoyable…
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 176: Spain: attitudes to DIY as a pastime, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • …though less so than elsewhere
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 177: Spain: attitudes to DIY as a pastime, by country March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • In-store advice valued
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 178: Spain: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • The young and old look to the trade
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 179: Spain: agreement with statements regarding attitudes to DIY, by age, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Data sources

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • UK

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Overview
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Products covered in this Report
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Executive summary
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • The market
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Market size and forecast
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 180: Total DIY/hardware specialist sector size (including VAT), 2011-21
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Consumer spending on DIY up 4.5%
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 181: Growth in consumer spending on DIY products, 2012-17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Changing trends in housing tenure
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 182: Housing tenure in England, 2005-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Companies, brands and innovations
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • B&Q launches first high-street store
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Out-of-town losing out to the High Street
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Argos is the leading non-specialist
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Online
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 183: Estimated online sales of DIY products to consumers (excluding VAT), 2013-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • The consumer
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • B&Q dominates the sector
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 184: Where they shopped for DIY/home improvement products, in-store or online, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • 62% have carried out DIY in the past year
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 185: Projects undertaken in the past year and who did the work, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Multi-channel shopping becoming embedded
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 186: How they shopped for DIY projects, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Quality drives DIY decision making
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 187: Factors important when shopping for DIY products, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Over a quarter of under-35s find it embarrassing to ask for advice
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 188: Attitudes towards shopping for DIY products, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Issues and insights
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Inspiration or back-to-basics – Diverging strategies from the DIY sheds
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • The facts
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • The implications
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Opportunities for DIY as renting becomes the new norm
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • The facts
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • The implications
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • The market – What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Sales through specialists increase 2.1%
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Consumer spending growth slows to 4.5%
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Garden products see strongest growth
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Specialists account for 61% of consumer spending
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Housing market holds up through 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Growing proportion of renters
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Market size and forecast
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Specialists’ sales grow 2.1%
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 189: Total DIY/hardware specialist sector size (including VAT), 2011-21
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 190: Total DIY/hardware specialist sector size (including VAT), in current and constant prices, 2011-21
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Market segmentation
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Sheds/big box segment
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 191: Shed/big-box specialists’ sector size (including VAT), 2011-21
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 192: Shed/big-box specialists’ sector size (including VAT), in current and constant prices, 2011-21
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Other DIY/hardware specialists segment
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 193: Other DIY/hardware stores segment (including VAT), 2011-21
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 194: Other DIY/hardware stores segment (including VAT), in current and constant prices, 2011-21
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Forecast methodology
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Consumer spending on DIY products
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Growth slows to 4.5%
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 195: Consumer spending on DIY products, 2012-17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Consumer spending by product category
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 196: Consumer spending on DIY products, category breakdown, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Mintel’s market size
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Channels of distribution
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 197: DIY products*, estimated channels of distribution, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Market drivers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Housing market
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 198: Annual number of property transactions with a value of £40,000 or above (non-seasonally adjusted), 2006-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Monthly housing transactions
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 199: Monthly number of property transactions valued at over £40,000 (non-seasonally adjusted), January 2016-March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Inflation
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 200: Inflation in key product categories, annual rate of change, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Inflation creeps up in early 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 201: Consumer price inflation, monthly rate of change for selected product categories, October 2016-March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Falling number of people buying houses on a mortgage
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 202: Housing tenure in England, 2005-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Consumer spending plans
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 203: Have or intend to spend any extra money on the home, May 2016-April 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 204: Where they spend extra money, by housing tenure, February 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Key players – What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • All change at the market leaders
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Out-of-town losing out to the High Street
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Non-food discounters taking the high street share, rather than specialists
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Online small and dominated by the market leaders
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Advertising 0.7% of sector sales
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Improving perception of Wilko
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Innovation and launch activity
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • UK's first comparison website for building and DIY supplies
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • B&Q getting closer to customers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 205: B&Q, mini format store, Holloway Road, London, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Virtual reality tool for hands-on DIY training
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Robot assistants
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Personalised DIY help at home using ‘advice avatars’
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • 'Wickes Hourly'
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • DIY Ladies Night
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Space allocation summary
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Space allocation overview
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 206: DIY retailers: in-store/outdoor space allocation estimates, April 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Detailed space allocation estimates
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Big-box DIY specialists
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 207: Bunnings, St Albans, garden and tool hire, April 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • High street DIY destinations
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Out-of-town discount home improvement and garden shopping
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 208: DIY retailers: detailed in-store/outdoor space allocation estimates, April 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Retail product mix
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 209: Leading DIY retailers estimated sales by product %, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 210: Leading DIY retailers estimated sales by product, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Leading specialist retailers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Superstores dominate
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • New specialists with a trade focus
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • High street retailers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 211: Leading DIY specialists, sales 2013/14-2016/17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 212: Leading DIY specialists, outlets, 2013/14-2016/17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 213: Leading DIY specialists, sales per outlet, 2013/14-2016/17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Leading non-specialist retailers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Argos
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Amazon catching up
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • The Range and the discounters growing fast
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 214: Leading non-specialists, estimated DIY sales (excluding VAT), 2013/4-2016/7
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Supermarkets
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 215: Leading supermarkets, estimated DIY sales (excluding VAT), 2013/4-2016/7
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Market shares
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 216: Leading retailers estimated trade share of sales, 2013-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Share of specialists’ sales
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 217: Leading DIY retailers, share of all specialists’ sales, 2014-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Share of all DIY spending
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 218: Leading DIY retailers, share of all DIY spending, 2014-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Online
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Industry data
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Online sales to consumers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 219: DIY estimated online sales by type of retailer, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 220: Estimated online sales of DIY products to consumers (excluding VAT), 2014-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 221: Estimated sales of DIY products to consumers, 2014-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Advertising and marketing activity
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Little change in total DIY retail advertising spend year-on-year in 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 222: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by UK DIY retailers, 2013-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • B&Q is the UK’s biggest DIY retail advertising spender
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 223: Leading UK DIY retailers: recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure, 2013-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Homebase increases its share of total advertising spend in 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 224: Big three DIY retailers share of recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure, 2015 and 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Half of all advertising expenditure channelled through TV
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 225: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by UK DIY retailers by media type, 2013-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Media types used by the Big Three
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 226: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by the UK’s three biggest DIY retailers by media type, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • What we’ve seen in 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Brand research
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Brand map
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 227: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Key brand metrics
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 228: Key metrics for selected brands, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Brand attitudes: Wilko owns the value position
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 229: Attitudes, by brand, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Brand personality: Wilko is vibrant and fun, B&Q is tired
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 230: Brand personality – Macro image, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • A more flattering view of B&Q
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 231: Brand personality – Micro image, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Brand analysis
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Wilko – Value for women
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 232: User profile of Wilko, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Screwfix for the affluent, serious DIYer
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 233: User profile of Screwfix, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • B&Q the broad mass market player
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 234: User profile of B&Q, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Wickes the destination store for the serious DIYer
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 235: User profile of Wickes, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Homebase – So farewell then
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 236: User profile of Homebase, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • The consumer – What you need to know
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • B&Q dominates the sector
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Painting/decorating the most popular DIY project
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Use of tradesmen increases with age
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Multiple channels used for purchases
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Quality is most important when shopping for DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Independent reviews aid purchase decisions
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Where they shopped
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • B&Q dominates the sector
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 237: Where they shopped for DIY/home improvement products, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Online becoming more important
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 238: Where they shopped for DIY/home improvement products, in-store or online, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Online more appealing to younger shoppers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 239: Where they shopped for DIY/home improvement products, by average age and socio-economic group, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Repertoire analysis
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 240: Where they shopped for DIY products in-store, repertoire analysis, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Projects undertaken
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • 43% have done painting/decorating themselves
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 241: Projects undertaken in the past year and who did the work, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • DIY the most popular way to carry out home improvement
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 242: How they carried out home improvement projects in the past year, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • 25-34-year-olds most likely to get help with DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 243: Who carried out home improvement projects, 25-44-year-olds, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Use of tradesmen increases with age
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 244: Who carried out home improvement projects, 45+-year-olds, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Promoting DIY as a social experience
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 245: Proportion of DIY shoppers saying they ‘learnt a new skill or technique’ by who carried out the DIY/home improvement project they spent the most on, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Projects they spent the most on
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 246: Project completed in the past year they spent the most money on, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • How they shopped
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Painters/decorators like to visit stores
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 247: How they shopped for a painting/decorating project, compared to the average, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Buyers of window furnishings like to shop around
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 248: How they shopped for new curtains/blinds/shutters, compared to the average, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Stores are essential when shopping for flooring
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 249: How they shopped for a tiling, flooring or carpeting project, compared to the average, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Minor alterations shopping driven by price and availability
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 250: How they shopped for carrying out minor interior alterations, compared to the average, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Shopping around important for garden projects
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 251: How they shopped for garden projects, compared to the average, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Store visits are essential for fitted kitchens and bathrooms
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 252: How they shopped for a new fitted kitchen or bathroom, compared to the average, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • CHAID Analysis
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Methodology
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Urbanites most likely to visit stores for inspiration
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 253: Behaviours while shopping for DIY products – CHAID – Tree output, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 254: Behaviours while shopping for DIY products – CHAID – Table output, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Important factors when shopping for DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Quality is most important when shopping for DIY products
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 255: Factors important when shopping for DIY products, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Home-owners place greater emphasis on quality
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 256: Top ranking factor for choosing where to shop for DIY products, by housing tenure, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • 35-44-year-olds prioritise price
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Fragmented priorities of younger shoppers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 257: Main reason for choosing where to shop for DIY products, by age group, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Younger consumers less concerned by range
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 258: Proportion selecting ‘Widest range of products’ as the top-ranking factor influencing where they shopped for DIY, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Value seekers head to the non-specialists
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 259: Those choosing ‘The lowest prices’ as an important factor when choosing where to shop for DIY products, by where they shopped for DIY products in the past year, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Attitudes towards shopping for DIY products
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Quality is more important than price
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Independent reviews hold weight
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 260: Attitudes towards shopping for DIY products, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • A third of 16-24-year-olds are embarrassed to ask for advice
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 261: Agreement with selected statements, by age group, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Interest in services peaks among the young
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 262: Interest in services, by age group, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Non-shed specialists attract the most enthusiastic DIYers
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 263: Selected attitudes towards shopping for DIY, by where they shopped for DIY in the past year, March 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Data sources
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Consumer research methodology
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Appendix – Market size and forecast
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Forecast Methodology

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • ADEO

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • A portfolio of brands expanding internationally
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Vision 2025
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Smaller city centre stores
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Attracting younger and less confident DIYersff
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Digital and online
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 264: ADEO: group sales performance, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 265: ADEO: retail formats, 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 266: ADEO: outlet data (main European countries), 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Retail offering
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Leroy Merlin
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Other fascia

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Bauhaus

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • A German business with an international footprint
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Giving customers a helping hand
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 267: Bauhaus: estimated group sales performance*, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 268: Bauhaus: outlet data, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Bricomarché/Brico Cash

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Own brand development
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Enhanced in-store experience
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Accelerated growth in Poland on back of Praktiker’s store closures
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • New city centre concept
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • A winning formula
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 269: Bricomarché/Brico Cash: estimated sales performance, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 270: Bricomarché/Brico Cash: estimated outlet data, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Hagebau

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Moving into the city
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Shop facelifts and enhanced features
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 271: Hagebau: group sales performance, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 272: Hagebau: Outlet data, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Homebase - Bunnings

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Big changes
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • A completely new business
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Where next?
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 273: Homebase Ltd: group financial performance, 2011/12-2016/17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 274: Homebase Ltd: outlet data, 2011/12-2016/17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Hornbach Baumarkt

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Experimenting with new mini-format urban store concept
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Project-oriented solutions service expanded
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Rolling out online shop to more countries
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 275: Hornbach Baumarkt: group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 276: Hornbach Baumarkt: outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Kingfisher Group

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • The transformation
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Will it work?
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Longer term
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 277: Kingfisher Group: group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 278: Kingfisher Group: outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Maxeda DIY

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • New store formats focus on the garden and urban DIY markets
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Personalised loyalty schemes
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Strengthening multichannel capabilities
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Go-to destinations for help and inspiration
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 279: Maxeda DIY: group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • The Netherlands
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Belgium and Luxembourg
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 280: Maxeda DIY: outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Mr. Bricolage Group

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • A business searching for a way forward
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Disposal of company-owned stores
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • International expansion stalls
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • E-commerce takes priority
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Where next
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 281: Mr. Bricolage Group: sales at retail*, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 282: Mr. Bricolage Group: outlet data*, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • OBI

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Enhanced in-store experience
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Expansion of customised home improvement and garden project solutions
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 283: OBI: estimated group sales performance, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 284: OBI: outlet data, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • toom Baumarkt

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Inspirational shopping environment
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Accelerating digital presence
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • A less environmentally-damaging DIY brand
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 285: toom Baumarkt/B1 Discount/Gartenliebe: group sales performance, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 286: toom Baumarkt/B1 Discount Baumarkt/Gartenliebe: estimated outlet data, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Wickes/Toolstation/Tile Giant/Travis Perkins Retail

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Accelerated expansion of new, more inspirational Wickes store format
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Multichannel enhancements help grow online sales
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • New tile shopping experience
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Convenient one stop retail destinations for all things DIY
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 287: Travis Perkins Retail: consumer division financial performance, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 288: Travis Perkins Retail: consumer division outlet data, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Retail offering

