“DIY is changing. An ageing population is bringing a shift away from DIY to Do it for me. That is a fact of life for the retailers. As the consumer research for this report shows, younger people are keen to do DIY, the trouble is that there are fewer of them. In addition there is a trend back to living in inner cities and that means the growth in a population that has only limited scope to do DIY. In retail terms that means that there will be two underlying trends: slow contraction in the superstore estate, except where they are still underdeveloped, such as in Spain and Eastern Europe, and the growth of modern DIY and hardware shops based on the high street.”

– Richard Perks, Director of Retail Research

This Report discusses the following key topics: