DIY Retailing - Europe - May 2017
“DIY is changing. An ageing population is bringing a shift away from DIY to Do it for me. That is a fact of life for the retailers. As the consumer research for this report shows, younger people are keen to do DIY, the trouble is that there are fewer of them. In addition there is a trend back to living in inner cities and that means the growth in a population that has only limited scope to do DIY. In retail terms that means that there will be two underlying trends: slow contraction in the superstore estate, except where they are still underdeveloped, such as in Spain and Eastern Europe, and the growth of modern DIY and hardware shops based on the high street.”
– Richard Perks, Director of Retail Research
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Which retailers had been used to buy DIY and home maintenance/improvement goods in the past 12 months, both in-store and online
- DIY activities carried out over the last year
- Attitudes to DIY
Table of contents
Overview
- DIY stores
- Market size
- Figure 1: Coicop classifications used for the Mintel market size, 2016
- Financial definitions
- Abbreviations
- Figure 2: VAT rates around Europe, 2012-17
Executive Summary – Europe – The Market
- The economy
- Figure 3: Europe: GDP average annual growth, by country, 2011-17
- Mintel DIY market size
- Figure 4: Europe: spending on DIY products, by country, 2015
- Figure 5: Europe: spending on DIY products per capita, 2015
- Figure 6: Europe: average annual growth in spending on DIY-related products, 2011-15
- DIY specialists’ sales
- Figure 7: Europe: sales by specialist DIY retailers, excl. VAT, 2012-16
- Figure 8: Europe: sales by specialist DIY retailers, forecasts, excl. VAT, 2017-21
- Figure 9: Europe: growth in DIY specialists’ sales, 2011-16 and 2016-21
- Market drivers
- Figure 10: Europe: house price growth, 2011 Q4-2016 Q4
- Figure 11: Europe: proportion of homes owner occupied, 2015
- Figure 12: Europe: change in the proportion of owner occupiers, 2007-15
- Online
- Figure 13: Europe: proportion buying household goods online in the last 12 months, 2016
- Figure 14: Europe: change in proportion buying household goods online in the last 12 months, 2011-16
- Online sales
- Figure 15: Major European economies, estimated online sales of DIY products, 2016
- Leading specialists
- Figure 16: Europe: top 20 specialist DIY retailers, Sales, 2013/14-2016/17
- Figure 17: Europe: top 20 specialist DIY retailers, outlets, 2013/14-2016/17
- Figure 18: Europe: top 20 specialist DIY retailers, sales per outlet, 2013/14-2016/17
- Market shares
- Figure 19: Top 10 DIY retailers in Europe, sales as % all spending on DIY products in Europe, 2014-16
- What we think
Executive Summary – Europe – The Consumer
- About the research
- Where they shop
- All DIY shopping
- Figure 20: Europe: proportion of shoppers who have bought DIY products in the last 12 months, March 2017
- DIY superstores
- Figure 21: Europe: proportion of shoppers who have bought from DIY specialists in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Online pureplayers
- Figure 22: Europe: proportion of shoppers who have bought from an online-only retailer in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Participation in DIY Activities
- Figure 23: Europe: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, by country, March 2017
- Figure 24: DIY jobs completed by respondents themselves in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Attitudes to DIY
- Figure 25: Europe: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
- About the research
Executive Summary – Europe – Innovation and Launch Activity
- New store format designed to make trade customers' lives easier
- In-store Bosch Experience Zone rolled out across European DIY superstores
- New store concept aimed at time-poor DIYers interested in design
- Tools on demand
- New small-format store targeted at local and inner-city Spanish DIYers
- Ladies’ night
- In-store navigation
- New store format designed to make trade customers' lives easier
France
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- The economy
- Market size
- Inflation
- The housing market
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 26: France: estimated channels of distribution for DIY spending, 2015/16
- Sector size and forecast
- Leading specialists
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 27: France: leading specialist DIY retail groups: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2016
- Online
- The consumer
- Where they shop
- Figure 28: France: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, either in-store or online, March 2017
- Participation in DIY activities
- Figure 29: France: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Attitudes to DIY
- Figure 30: France: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- The rise and rise of Leroy Merlin
- The facts
- The implications
- Opportunities to engage more with women
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Economy weak and outlook uncertain
- Spending on DIY resilient in 2016
- Housing market stable
- Consumer confidence looking up
- Specialists capture almost 80% of DIY spending
- DIY specialists have had a good couple of years
- Market size and key drivers
- Economic growth is sluggish
- Mintel DIY market size
- Figure 31: France: DIY products – The Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17 (f)
- Figure 32: France: Mintel DIY market size: breakdown by product, 2016
- DIY-related spending categories
- Figure 33: France: consumer spending in detail (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Inflation
- Figure 34: France: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 35: France: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, October 2015-March 2017
- Market drivers
- Housing market
- Home ownership
- Figure 36: France: tenure types: owners vs tenants, 2007-15
- Consumer confidence
- Figure 37: France: consumer confidence: January 2007-January 2017
- Consumer spending plans
- Figure 38: France: consumers’ planned spending on housing and home, Q4 2013-Q1 2017
- Channels of distribution
- Specialists dominate in DIY
- Hypermarkets/grocers
- Garden centres
- Online
- Figure 39: France: estimated channels of distribution for DIY spending, 2015/16
- Sector size and forecast
- A resilient sector
- Figure 40: France: DIY specialists’ sales (excl. VAT), 2011-16
- Figure 41: France: DIY specialists’ sales, forecasts, excl VAT, 2017-21
- Leading specialists – What you need to know
- A concentrated sector
- A long tail
- Leroy Merlin has grown market share most
- Online underdeveloped
- Leading specialists
- Leroy Merlin pulling ahead
- As Castorama holds steady
- Bricomarché invests in Bricocash
- Mr Bricolage looks to REBOND
- Figure 42: France: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales, 2012-16
- Figure 43: France: leading specialist DIY retailers, outlet numbers, 2012-16
- Figure 44: France: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales per outlet, 2012-16
- Market shares
- Leroy Merlin has gained share while the rest stay level
- Figure 45: France: leading specialist DIY retailers, shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2012-16
- Online
- Online activity and device usage
- Shopping online
- Figure 46: France: percentage purchasing online, 2011-16
- Online sales
- Leading online players
- Figure 47: France: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the past 12 months, online, March 2017
- Figure 48: France: estimated sales of DIY products online by leading retailers, 2015/16
- Specialists
- Figure 49: France: leading store-based DIY specialists: online presence, 2017
- Pureplayers
- Figure 50: France: major online retailers of DIY-related categories, 2017
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Dominance of Leroy Merlin
- Online retailers ahead of all the store-based retailers online
- Older, more affluent consumers most likely to do DIY
- DIY sheds most popular with homeowners
- 75% have done DIY of some kind without a tradesman
- Older consumers more self-sufficient
- Advice in-store important
- Where they shop
- 80% had shopped for DIY over the last year
- Leroy Merlin the most popular chain
- Over a quarter had used Amazon
- Figure 51: France: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the past 12 months, either in-store or online, March 2017
- Leroy Merlin dominates in-store shopping
- Figure 52: France: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the past 12 months, in-store, March 2017
- Amazon dominates online with the store-based retailers weak
- Figure 53: France: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the past 12 months, online, March 2017
- Big-box retailers attract older, most affluent customers
- Figure 54: France: profile of those who had bought DIY goods, whether in-store of online, by type of retailer used, March 2017
- DIY sheds most popular with homeowners
- Figure 55: France: percentage point difference in usage of DIY stores either online or in-store between homeowners and renters, March 2017
- Participation in DIY activities
- A nation of keen DIYers
- Figure 56: France: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Three-quarters have done some DIY
- Figure 57: France: who completed DIY jobs in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Older consumers more self-sufficient
- Figure 58: France: who completed DIY jobs in the last 12 months, by age group, March 2017
- DIY activities done by retailers used
- Figure 59: France: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, by retailers purchased from (whether in-store or online), March 2017
- Attitudes to DIY
- Advice in-store the most important
- A third would like to rent tools or equipment
- Improving skills is an opportunity
- Provide access to professionals
- Figure 60: France: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
- Older people are more confident, but opportunities exist to educate the young and affluent
- Figure 61: France: profile of those who agreed with various attitude statements towards DIY, March 2017
- Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
Germany
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- Market size
- Figure 62: Germany: DIY products – Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17
- Figure 63: Germany: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, November 2015-April 2017
- Consumer confidence
- Figure 64: Germany: consumer confidence: January 2016-March 2017
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 65: Germany: estimated channels of distribution for DIY spending, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Figure 66: Germany: annual growth in sales through the DIY/hardware stores, 2011-16
- Leading specialists
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 67: Germany: leading specialist DIY retailers: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2016
- Online
- The consumer
- Where they shop
- Figure 68: Germany: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, either in-store or online, March 2017
- Participation in DIY activities
- Figure 69: Germany: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Attitudes to DIY
- Figure 70: Germany: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Are specialists missing out on DIY ‘top-up’ shopping?
- The facts
- The implications
- Opportunities to appeal to the young
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- A strong economy leads to growth in consumer spending
- Inflation low through 2016 but increasing in 2017
- Sales through specialists have been weak
- Market size and key drivers
- A strong economic performance
- Consumer spending on DIY grows steadily
- Figure 71: Germany: DIY products – Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17
- Figure 72: Germany: Mintel DIY market size: breakdown by product, 2016
- DIY-related spending categories
- Figure 73: Germany: consumer spending in detail (incl.VAT), 2012-16
- Inflation
- Figure 74: Germany: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 75: Germany: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, November 2015-April 2017
- Market drivers
- Housing market
- Figure 76: Germany: annual rate of change in house prices, 2008-16
- Figure 77: Germany: tenure types: owners vs tenants, 2010-15
- Consumer confidence
- Figure 78: Germany: consumer confidence, January 2016-March 2017
- Channels of distribution
- Specialists dominate
- Figure 79: Germany: estimated channels of distribution for DIY spending, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Sales through specialists have been weak
- Figure 80: Germany: DIY specialists’ sales (excl. VAT), 2011-16
- Figure 81: Germany: DIY specialists’ sales, forecasts, excl VAT, 2017-21
- Figure 82: Germany: DIY specialists’ sales relative to all spending on DIY products*, 2011-16
- Leading specialists – What you need to know
- OBI leads
- But Bauhaus is catching up
- Online accounts for just 5.2% of spending on DIY
- Leading specialists
- OBI is the market leader
- Bauhaus is catching up
- Hornbach trials urban stores
- Screwfix puts expansion on pause
- Figure 83: Germany: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales, 2012-16
- Figure 84: Germany: leading specialist DIY retailers, outlet numbers, 2012-16
- Figure 85: Germany: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales per outlet, 2012-16
- Market shares
- Consolidation in the top ten
- Lacking a dominant player
- Bauhaus could become the market leader in 2018
- Figure 86: Germany: leading specialist DIY retailers: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2012-16
- Online
- Online activity and device usage
- Shopping online
- Figure 87: Germany: percentage purchasing online, 2011-16
- Online sales
- Figure 88: Germany: online sales of DIY products (Incl.VAT), 2014-16
- Leading online DIY retailers
- Figure 89: Germany: leading store-based DIY specialists: online presence, 2017
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Amazon as popular as OBI
- Appeal of specialists skewed towards homeowners
- Over three-quarters have done DIY
- In-store advice is highly valued
- Young and affluent want to improve their skills
- Where they shop
- Amazon matches OBI
- Figure 90: Germany: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, in-store and online, March 2017
- OBI dominates in-store
- Figure 91: Germany: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, in-store, March 2017
- Online dominated by non-specialists
- Figure 92: Germany: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, online, March 2017
- DIY carried out by the affluent young
- Figure 93: Germany: profile of those who had bought DIY goods, whether in-store or online, by type of retailer used, March 2017
- Appeal of specialists skewed towards homeowners
- Figure 94: Germany: percentage point difference in usage of DIY stores between homeowners and renters, March 2017
- Participation in DIY activities
- Over three-quarters have done DIY
- Figure 95: Germany: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months without a tradesman, March 2017
- Germans prefer to do it themselves
- Figure 96: Germany: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Over three-quarters have carried out DIY tasks
- Figure 97: Germany: who completed DIY jobs in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Bringing people together to develop skills
- Figure 98: Germany: who completed DIY jobs in the last 12 months, by age group, March 2017
- Attitudes to DIY
- In-store advice is valued
- Figure 99: Germany: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
- Opportunities to learn appeal to the young and affluent
- Figure 100: Germany: profile of those who agreed with various attitude statements to DIY, March 2017
- Over half find DIY enjoyable
- Figure 101: Germany: attitudes of those who have carried out DIY projects in the last 12 months (excluding those using a tradesman), March 2017
- Hagebau shoppers rate in-store advice
- Figure 102: Germany: agreement with the statement “Advice from in-store staff is useful for DIY projects”, by where they shopped for DIY products in the last 12 months, March 2017
Italy
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- The economy
- Market size
- Figure 103: Italy: spending on DIY products, 2012-17
- Inflation
- Figure 104: Italy: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, January 2015-March 2017
- The housing market
- Figure 105: Italy: consumers’ planned spending on housing and home, Q4 2013-Q1 2017
- Consumer confidence
- Figure 106: Italy: consumer confidence, 2007-17
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 107: Italy: estimated distribution of spending on DIY and related goods, 2016
- Sector sales and forecast
- Figure 108: Italy: sales by specialist DIY retailers, 2011-17
- Leading specialists
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 109: Italy: leading DIY specialists’ share of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2016
- Online
- Figure 110: Italy: percentage purchasing online, 2009-16
- The consumer
- Where they shop
- Figure 111: Italy: DIY retailers bought from in the last 12 months, by in-store or online, March 2017
- Participation in DIY activities
- Figure 112: Italy: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Attitudes to DIY
- Figure 113: Italy: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- What chances of an upturn in DIY demand?
- The facts
- The implications
- A sector ripe for rationalisation
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Weak economy
- Some positive signs
- Consumer confidence weakening
- Small DIY market
- Specialists take three-quarters of DIY spending
- Market size and key drivers
- A weak recovery
- Mintel DIY market size
- Figure 114: Italy: DIY products – The Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17
- Figure 115: Italy: Mintel DIY market size: breakdown by product, 2016
- DIY-related spending categories
- Figure 116: Italy: consumer spending in detail (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Inflation
- Figure 117: Italy: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 118: Italy: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, January 2015-March 17
- Market drivers
- Housing market may have bottomed out
- Figure 119: Italy: house price index (2010 = 100), Q1 2014-Q4 2016
- Home ownership among the highest in Europe
- Figure 120: Italy: tenure types: owners vs tenants, 2007-15
- Consumer confidence
- Figure 121: Italy: consumer confidence, 2007-17
- Consumer spending plans
- Figure 122: Italy: consumers’ planned spending on housing and home, Q4 2013-Q1 2017
- Channels of distribution
- Specialists dominate
- Garden centres – Major competitors in the gardening area
- Supermarkets and other stores less important
- Figure 123: Italy: estimated distribution of spending on DIY and related goods, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Lacklustre prospects
- Figure 124: Italy: DIY specialists’ sales (excl. VAT), 2011-16
- Figure 125: Italy: DIY specialists’ sales, forecasts, excl VAT, 2017-21
- Leading specialists – What you need to know
- ADEO the market leader by far
- Fragmented chain
- Scope for rationalisation
- Online
- Leading specialists
- ADEO the clear leader, followed by OBI
- Smaller groups
- Figure 126: Italy: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales, 2014-16
- Figure 127: Italy: leading specialist DIY retailers, outlet numbers, 2014-16
- Figure 128: Italy: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales per outlet, 2014-16
- Market shares
- Highly fragmented market
- Figure 129: Italy: leading DIY retailers, market shares, 2014-16
- Online
- Online activity
- Shopping online
- Figure 130: Italy: percentage purchasing online in the last 12 months, 2009-16
- Online sales
- Leading online players
- Figure 131: Italy: leading store-based DIY specialists, online presence, 2017
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Specialists dominant
- Small groups
- Amazon is the online leader…
- …but mainly attracts those doing minor tasks
- DIY is popular with younger, more affluent groups
- In-store advice valued
- Where they shop
- In-store dominant
- Online widely used, but not so often
- Figure 132: Italy: Retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, in-store and online, March 2017
- Figure 133: Italy: profile of those who had bought DIY goods, whether in-store or online, by type of retailer used, March 2017
- Participation in DIY activities
- Figure 134: Italy: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
- DIY or do it with some help
- Figure 135: Italy: profile of those who complete jobs themselves and those who complete them with help, March 2017
- Use of tradesmen
- Figure 136: Italy: proportion of DIY jobs completed by tradesmen in the last 12 months, March 2017
- DIY jobs completed by retailers used
- Figure 137: Italy: DIY jobs done by retailers bought from, March 2017
- Attitudes to DIY
- DIY is popular
- Figure 138: Italy: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
- Figure 139: Italy: profile of those agreeing with attitude statements to DIY, March 2017
Spain
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- Market size
- Figure 140: Spain: DIY products – The Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17
- Inflation
- Figure 141: Spain: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, January 2016-March 2017
- Sector size and forecast
- Figure 142: Spain: DIY specialists’ sales (excl. VAT), 2012-17
- Leading specialists
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 143: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2016
- Online
- Figure 144: Spain: percentage purchasing online, 2011-16
- The consumer
- Where they shop
- Figure 145: Spain: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Participation in DIY activities
- Figure 146: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Attitudes to DIY
- Figure 147: Spain: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Specialists play an important part in fostering interest in DIY
- The facts
- The implications
- How important are rentals?
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Consumer spending continues to rebound
- Housing market on the up
- Inflation on the up
- DIY specialists’ sector seeing two-track growth
- Market size and key drivers
- Economic outlook much improved
- Mintel DIY market size
- Figure 148: Spain: DIY products – The Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17
- Figure 149: Spain: Mintel DIY market size: breakdown by product, 2016
- DIY-related spending categories
- Figure 150: Spain: consumer spending in detail (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Inflation
- Figure 151: Spain: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 152: Spain: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, January 2016-March 2017
- Market drivers
- Housing market rebounding
- Figure 153: Spain: number of property transactions in Spain, 2005-16
- Renting on the up
- Figure 154: Spain: total households by tenure, 2013-16
- Consumer confidence
- Figure 155: Spain: consumer confidence, December 2011-April 2017
- Sector size and forecast
- Specialist sector remains tough
- Figure 156: Spain: DIY specialists’ sales (excl. VAT), 2011-16
- Figure 157: Spain: DIY specialists’ sales, forecasts (excl VAT) 2017-21
- Leading specialists – What you need to know
- ADEO: a strong market leader
- Brico Dépôt: regaining traction after a poor year
- Continued growth for Bricor
- Not all are benefitting from a better market
- Online
- Leading specialists
- ADEO continues to cement its position
- Brico Dépôt rebounds following a poor 2015
- Bricor continues expansion
- Figure 158: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales, 2012-16
- Figure 159: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers, outlet numbers, 2012-16
- Figure 160: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales per outlet, 2012-16
- Market shares
- ADEO holds over a third of the market
- Figure 161: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2016
- Market share losses for the smaller players
- Figure 162: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2012-16
- Online
- Online activity and device usage
- Figure 163: Personal ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches in Spain, Italy, Germany, France and the UK, January 2017
- Shopping online
- Figure 164: Spain: percentage purchasing online, 2011-16
- Online sales
- Figure 165: Spain: online retail sales (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Leading online DIY retailers
- Figure 166: Spain: leading store-based DIY specialists: online presence, 2017
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Leroy Merlin used most in the last year…
- …but its major competition seems to lie outside of the sector
- Most carry out jobs themselves
- Just under half find DIY enjoyable
- A majority value advice from in-store staff
- Where they shop
- Leroy Merlin the most used
- Figure 167: Spain: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Amazon, the clear go-to online retailer
- Figure 168: Spain: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, by in-store and online, March 2017
- Demographics of shoppers by retailer used
- Figure 169: Spain: profile of those who had bought DIY goods, whether in-store of online, by type of retailer used, March 2017
- The importance of appealing to renters
- Figure 170: Spain: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, by tenure, March 2017
- Participation in DIY activities
- Most carry out jobs themselves
- Figure 171: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
- With a little help from my friends
- Figure 172: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, DIY or tradesman, March 2017
- Younger consumers more likely to engage in DIY
- Figure 173: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, DIY or tradesman, by age, March 2017
- Income also plays a role
- Figure 174: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, DIY or tradesman, by income, March 2017
- DIY jobs completed by retailers used
- Figure 175: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, by retailers purchased from, March 2017
- Attitudes to DIY
- Most see DIY as enjoyable…
- Figure 176: Spain: attitudes to DIY as a pastime, March 2017
- …though less so than elsewhere
- Figure 177: Spain: attitudes to DIY as a pastime, by country March 2017
- In-store advice valued
- Figure 178: Spain: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
- The young and old look to the trade
- Figure 179: Spain: agreement with statements regarding attitudes to DIY, by age, March 2017
UK
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- Executive summary
- The market
- Market size and forecast
- Figure 180: Total DIY/hardware specialist sector size (including VAT), 2011-21
- Consumer spending on DIY up 4.5%
- Figure 181: Growth in consumer spending on DIY products, 2012-17
- Changing trends in housing tenure
- Figure 182: Housing tenure in England, 2005-16
- Companies, brands and innovations
- B&Q launches first high-street store
- Out-of-town losing out to the High Street
- Argos is the leading non-specialist
- Online
- Figure 183: Estimated online sales of DIY products to consumers (excluding VAT), 2013-16
- The consumer
- B&Q dominates the sector
- Figure 184: Where they shopped for DIY/home improvement products, in-store or online, March 2017
- 62% have carried out DIY in the past year
- Figure 185: Projects undertaken in the past year and who did the work, March 2017
- Multi-channel shopping becoming embedded
- Figure 186: How they shopped for DIY projects, March 2017
- Quality drives DIY decision making
- Figure 187: Factors important when shopping for DIY products, March 2017
- Over a quarter of under-35s find it embarrassing to ask for advice
- Figure 188: Attitudes towards shopping for DIY products, March 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Inspiration or back-to-basics – Diverging strategies from the DIY sheds
- The facts
- The implications
- Opportunities for DIY as renting becomes the new norm
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Sales through specialists increase 2.1%
- Consumer spending growth slows to 4.5%
- Garden products see strongest growth
- Specialists account for 61% of consumer spending
- Housing market holds up through 2016
- Growing proportion of renters
- Market size and forecast
- Specialists’ sales grow 2.1%
- Figure 189: Total DIY/hardware specialist sector size (including VAT), 2011-21
- Figure 190: Total DIY/hardware specialist sector size (including VAT), in current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Market segmentation
- Sheds/big box segment
- Figure 191: Shed/big-box specialists’ sector size (including VAT), 2011-21
- Figure 192: Shed/big-box specialists’ sector size (including VAT), in current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Other DIY/hardware specialists segment
- Figure 193: Other DIY/hardware stores segment (including VAT), 2011-21
- Figure 194: Other DIY/hardware stores segment (including VAT), in current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Consumer spending on DIY products
- Growth slows to 4.5%
- Figure 195: Consumer spending on DIY products, 2012-17
- Consumer spending by product category
- Figure 196: Consumer spending on DIY products, category breakdown, 2016
- Mintel’s market size
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 197: DIY products*, estimated channels of distribution, 2016
- Market drivers
- Housing market
- Figure 198: Annual number of property transactions with a value of £40,000 or above (non-seasonally adjusted), 2006-16
- Monthly housing transactions
- Figure 199: Monthly number of property transactions valued at over £40,000 (non-seasonally adjusted), January 2016-March 2017
- Inflation
- Figure 200: Inflation in key product categories, annual rate of change, 2012-16
- Inflation creeps up in early 2017
- Figure 201: Consumer price inflation, monthly rate of change for selected product categories, October 2016-March 2017
- Falling number of people buying houses on a mortgage
- Figure 202: Housing tenure in England, 2005-16
- Consumer spending plans
- Figure 203: Have or intend to spend any extra money on the home, May 2016-April 2017
- Figure 204: Where they spend extra money, by housing tenure, February 2017
- Key players – What you need to know
- All change at the market leaders
- Out-of-town losing out to the High Street
- Non-food discounters taking the high street share, rather than specialists
- Online small and dominated by the market leaders
- Advertising 0.7% of sector sales
- Improving perception of Wilko
- Innovation and launch activity
- UK's first comparison website for building and DIY supplies
- B&Q getting closer to customers
- Figure 205: B&Q, mini format store, Holloway Road, London, March 2017
- Virtual reality tool for hands-on DIY training
- Robot assistants
- Personalised DIY help at home using ‘advice avatars’
- 'Wickes Hourly'
- DIY Ladies Night
- Space allocation summary
- Space allocation overview
- Figure 206: DIY retailers: in-store/outdoor space allocation estimates, April 2017
- Detailed space allocation estimates
- Big-box DIY specialists
- Figure 207: Bunnings, St Albans, garden and tool hire, April 2017
- High street DIY destinations
- Out-of-town discount home improvement and garden shopping
- Figure 208: DIY retailers: detailed in-store/outdoor space allocation estimates, April 2017
- Retail product mix
- Figure 209: Leading DIY retailers estimated sales by product %, 2016
- Figure 210: Leading DIY retailers estimated sales by product, 2016
- Leading specialist retailers
- Superstores dominate
- New specialists with a trade focus
- High street retailers
- Figure 211: Leading DIY specialists, sales 2013/14-2016/17
- Figure 212: Leading DIY specialists, outlets, 2013/14-2016/17
- Figure 213: Leading DIY specialists, sales per outlet, 2013/14-2016/17
- Leading non-specialist retailers
- Argos
- Amazon catching up
- The Range and the discounters growing fast
- Figure 214: Leading non-specialists, estimated DIY sales (excluding VAT), 2013/4-2016/7
- Supermarkets
- Figure 215: Leading supermarkets, estimated DIY sales (excluding VAT), 2013/4-2016/7
- Market shares
- Figure 216: Leading retailers estimated trade share of sales, 2013-16
- Share of specialists’ sales
- Figure 217: Leading DIY retailers, share of all specialists’ sales, 2014-16
- Share of all DIY spending
- Figure 218: Leading DIY retailers, share of all DIY spending, 2014-16
- Online
- Industry data
- Online sales to consumers
- Figure 219: DIY estimated online sales by type of retailer, 2016
- Figure 220: Estimated online sales of DIY products to consumers (excluding VAT), 2014-16
- Figure 221: Estimated sales of DIY products to consumers, 2014-16
- Advertising and marketing activity
- Little change in total DIY retail advertising spend year-on-year in 2016
- Figure 222: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by UK DIY retailers, 2013-16
- B&Q is the UK’s biggest DIY retail advertising spender
- Figure 223: Leading UK DIY retailers: recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure, 2013-16
- Homebase increases its share of total advertising spend in 2016
- Figure 224: Big three DIY retailers share of recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure, 2015 and 2016
- Half of all advertising expenditure channelled through TV
- Figure 225: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by UK DIY retailers by media type, 2013-16
- Media types used by the Big Three
- Figure 226: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by the UK’s three biggest DIY retailers by media type, 2016
- What we’ve seen in 2017
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Brand research
- Brand map
- Figure 227: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, March 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 228: Key metrics for selected brands, March 2017
- Brand attitudes: Wilko owns the value position
- Figure 229: Attitudes, by brand, March 2017
- Brand personality: Wilko is vibrant and fun, B&Q is tired
- Figure 230: Brand personality – Macro image, March 2017
- A more flattering view of B&Q
- Figure 231: Brand personality – Micro image, March 2017
- Brand analysis
- Wilko – Value for women
- Figure 232: User profile of Wilko, March 2017
- Screwfix for the affluent, serious DIYer
- Figure 233: User profile of Screwfix, March 2017
- B&Q the broad mass market player
- Figure 234: User profile of B&Q, March 2017
- Wickes the destination store for the serious DIYer
- Figure 235: User profile of Wickes, March 2017
- Homebase – So farewell then
- Figure 236: User profile of Homebase, March 2017
- The consumer – What you need to know
- B&Q dominates the sector
- Painting/decorating the most popular DIY project
- Use of tradesmen increases with age
- Multiple channels used for purchases
- Quality is most important when shopping for DIY
- Independent reviews aid purchase decisions
- Where they shopped
- B&Q dominates the sector
- Figure 237: Where they shopped for DIY/home improvement products, March 2017
- Online becoming more important
- Figure 238: Where they shopped for DIY/home improvement products, in-store or online, March 2017
- Online more appealing to younger shoppers
- Figure 239: Where they shopped for DIY/home improvement products, by average age and socio-economic group, March 2017
- Repertoire analysis
- Figure 240: Where they shopped for DIY products in-store, repertoire analysis, March 2017
- Projects undertaken
- 43% have done painting/decorating themselves
- Figure 241: Projects undertaken in the past year and who did the work, March 2017
- DIY the most popular way to carry out home improvement
- Figure 242: How they carried out home improvement projects in the past year, March 2017
- 25-34-year-olds most likely to get help with DIY
- Figure 243: Who carried out home improvement projects, 25-44-year-olds, March 2017
- Use of tradesmen increases with age
- Figure 244: Who carried out home improvement projects, 45+-year-olds, March 2017
- Promoting DIY as a social experience
- Figure 245: Proportion of DIY shoppers saying they ‘learnt a new skill or technique’ by who carried out the DIY/home improvement project they spent the most on, March 2017
- Projects they spent the most on
- Figure 246: Project completed in the past year they spent the most money on, March 2017
- How they shopped
- Painters/decorators like to visit stores
- Figure 247: How they shopped for a painting/decorating project, compared to the average, March 2017
- Buyers of window furnishings like to shop around
- Figure 248: How they shopped for new curtains/blinds/shutters, compared to the average, March 2017
- Stores are essential when shopping for flooring
- Figure 249: How they shopped for a tiling, flooring or carpeting project, compared to the average, March 2017
- Minor alterations shopping driven by price and availability
- Figure 250: How they shopped for carrying out minor interior alterations, compared to the average, March 2017
- Shopping around important for garden projects
- Figure 251: How they shopped for garden projects, compared to the average, March 2017
- Store visits are essential for fitted kitchens and bathrooms
- Figure 252: How they shopped for a new fitted kitchen or bathroom, compared to the average, March 2017
- CHAID Analysis
- Methodology
- Urbanites most likely to visit stores for inspiration
- Figure 253: Behaviours while shopping for DIY products – CHAID – Tree output, March 2017
- Figure 254: Behaviours while shopping for DIY products – CHAID – Table output, March 2017
- Important factors when shopping for DIY
- Quality is most important when shopping for DIY products
- Figure 255: Factors important when shopping for DIY products, March 2017
- Home-owners place greater emphasis on quality
- Figure 256: Top ranking factor for choosing where to shop for DIY products, by housing tenure, March 2017
- 35-44-year-olds prioritise price
- Fragmented priorities of younger shoppers
- Figure 257: Main reason for choosing where to shop for DIY products, by age group, March 2017
- Younger consumers less concerned by range
- Figure 258: Proportion selecting ‘Widest range of products’ as the top-ranking factor influencing where they shopped for DIY, March 2017
- Value seekers head to the non-specialists
- Figure 259: Those choosing ‘The lowest prices’ as an important factor when choosing where to shop for DIY products, by where they shopped for DIY products in the past year, March 2017
- Attitudes towards shopping for DIY products
- Quality is more important than price
- Independent reviews hold weight
- Figure 260: Attitudes towards shopping for DIY products, March 2017
- A third of 16-24-year-olds are embarrassed to ask for advice
- Figure 261: Agreement with selected statements, by age group, March 2017
- Interest in services peaks among the young
- Figure 262: Interest in services, by age group, March 2017
- Non-shed specialists attract the most enthusiastic DIYers
- Figure 263: Selected attitudes towards shopping for DIY, by where they shopped for DIY in the past year, March 2017
ADEO
- What we think
- A portfolio of brands expanding internationally
- Vision 2025
- Smaller city centre stores
- Attracting younger and less confident DIYersff
- Digital and online
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 264: ADEO: group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 265: ADEO: retail formats, 2017
- Figure 266: ADEO: outlet data (main European countries), 2012-16
- Retail offering
- Leroy Merlin
- Other fascia
Bauhaus
- What we think
- A German business with an international footprint
- Giving customers a helping hand
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 267: Bauhaus: estimated group sales performance*, 2012-16
- Figure 268: Bauhaus: outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Bricomarché/Brico Cash
- What we think
- Own brand development
- Enhanced in-store experience
- Accelerated growth in Poland on back of Praktiker’s store closures
- New city centre concept
- A winning formula
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 269: Bricomarché/Brico Cash: estimated sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 270: Bricomarché/Brico Cash: estimated outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Hagebau
- What we think
- Moving into the city
- Shop facelifts and enhanced features
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 271: Hagebau: group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 272: Hagebau: Outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Homebase - Bunnings
- What we think
- Big changes
- A completely new business
- Where next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 273: Homebase Ltd: group financial performance, 2011/12-2016/17
- Figure 274: Homebase Ltd: outlet data, 2011/12-2016/17
- Retail offering
Hornbach Baumarkt
- What we think
- Experimenting with new mini-format urban store concept
- Project-oriented solutions service expanded
- Rolling out online shop to more countries
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 275: Hornbach Baumarkt: group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 276: Hornbach Baumarkt: outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Kingfisher Group
- What we think
- The transformation
- Will it work?
- Longer term
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 277: Kingfisher Group: group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 278: Kingfisher Group: outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Maxeda DIY
- What we think
- New store formats focus on the garden and urban DIY markets
- Personalised loyalty schemes
- Strengthening multichannel capabilities
- Go-to destinations for help and inspiration
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 279: Maxeda DIY: group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- The Netherlands
- Belgium and Luxembourg
- Figure 280: Maxeda DIY: outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Mr. Bricolage Group
- What we think
- A business searching for a way forward
- Disposal of company-owned stores
- International expansion stalls
- E-commerce takes priority
- Where next
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 281: Mr. Bricolage Group: sales at retail*, 2012-16
- Figure 282: Mr. Bricolage Group: outlet data*, 2012-16
- Retail offering
OBI
- What we think
- Enhanced in-store experience
- Expansion of customised home improvement and garden project solutions
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 283: OBI: estimated group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 284: OBI: outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
toom Baumarkt
- What we think
- Inspirational shopping environment
- Accelerating digital presence
- A less environmentally-damaging DIY brand
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 285: toom Baumarkt/B1 Discount/Gartenliebe: group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 286: toom Baumarkt/B1 Discount Baumarkt/Gartenliebe: estimated outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Wickes/Toolstation/Tile Giant/Travis Perkins Retail
- What we think
- Accelerated expansion of new, more inspirational Wickes store format
- Multichannel enhancements help grow online sales
- New tile shopping experience
- Convenient one stop retail destinations for all things DIY
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 287: Travis Perkins Retail: consumer division financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 288: Travis Perkins Retail: consumer division outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.