DIY Retailing - France - May 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“The French DIY sector has been resilient recently, with spending buoyed by a stable housing market and an increase in the number of homeowners. Specialists have maintained their share of the market, but the sector is concentrated. The two leading chains, Leroy Merlin and Castorama generate 40% of sector sales and there is a long tail of smaller players. Online is still small, and focussed on the softer end, but many of the store-based specialists are missing out.”
– Natalie Macmillan, Senior European Retail Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics:

  • Which retailers had been used to buy DIY and home maintenance/improvement goods in the past 12 months, both in-store and online
  • DIY activities carried out over the last year
  • Attitudes to DIY

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Areas covered in this report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • The economy
              • Market size
                • Inflation
                  • The housing market
                    • Channels of distribution
                      • Figure 1: France: estimated channels of distribution for DIY spending, 2015/16
                    • Sector size and forecast
                      • Leading specialists
                        • Key metrics
                          • Market shares
                            • Figure 2: France: leading specialist DIY retail groups: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2016
                          • Online
                            • The consumer
                              • Where they shop
                                • Figure 3: France: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, either in-store or online, March 2017
                              • Participation in DIY activities
                                • Figure 4: France: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
                              • Attitudes to DIY
                                • Figure 5: France: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
                              • What we think

                              • Issues and Insights

                                • The rise and rise of Leroy Merlin
                                  • The facts
                                    • The implications
                                      • Opportunities to engage more with women
                                        • The facts
                                          • The implications

                                          • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                            • Economy weak and outlook uncertain
                                              • Spending on DIY resilient in 2016
                                                • Housing market stable
                                                  • Consumer confidence looking up
                                                    • Specialists capture almost 80% of DIY spending
                                                      • DIY specialists have had a good couple of years

                                                      • Market Size and Key Drivers

                                                        • Economic growth is sluggish
                                                          • Mintel DIY market size
                                                            • Figure 6: France: DIY products – The Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17 (f)
                                                            • Figure 7: France: Mintel DIY market size: breakdown by product, 2016
                                                          • DIY-related spending categories
                                                              • Figure 8: France: consumer spending in detail (incl. VAT), 2012-16
                                                            • Inflation
                                                              • Figure 9: France: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, 2012-16
                                                              • Figure 10: France: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, October 2015-March 2017
                                                            • Market drivers
                                                              • Housing market
                                                                • Home ownership
                                                                  • Figure 11: France: tenure types: owners vs tenants, 2007-15
                                                                • Consumer confidence
                                                                  • Figure 12: France: consumer confidence: January 2007-January 2017
                                                                • Consumer spending plans
                                                                  • Figure 13: France: consumers’ planned spending on housing and home, Q4 2013-Q1 2017

                                                              • Channels of Distribution

                                                                • Specialists dominate in DIY
                                                                  • Hypermarkets/grocers
                                                                    • Garden centres
                                                                      • Online
                                                                        • Figure 14: France: estimated channels of distribution for DIY spending, 2015/16

                                                                    • Sector Size and Forecast

                                                                      • A resilient sector
                                                                          • Figure 15: France: DIY specialists’ sales (excl. VAT), 2011-16
                                                                          • Figure 16: France: DIY specialists’ sales, forecasts, excl VAT, 2017-21

                                                                      • Leading Specialists – What You Need to Know

                                                                        • A concentrated sector
                                                                          • A long tail
                                                                            • Leroy Merlin has grown market share most
                                                                              • Online underdeveloped

                                                                              • Leading Specialists

                                                                                • Leroy Merlin pulling ahead
                                                                                  • As Castorama holds steady
                                                                                    • Bricomarché invests in Bricocash
                                                                                      • Mr Bricolage looks to REBOND
                                                                                        • Figure 17: France: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales, 2012-16
                                                                                        • Figure 18: France: leading specialist DIY retailers, outlet numbers, 2012-16
                                                                                        • Figure 19: France: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales per outlet, 2012-16

                                                                                    • Market Shares

                                                                                      • Leroy Merlin has gained share while the rest stay level
                                                                                        • Figure 20: France: leading specialist DIY retailers, shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2012-16

                                                                                    • Online

                                                                                      • Online activity and device usage
                                                                                        • Shopping online
                                                                                          • Figure 21: France: percentage purchasing online, 2011-16
                                                                                        • Online sales
                                                                                          • Leading online players
                                                                                            • Figure 22: France: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the past 12 months, online, March 2017
                                                                                            • Figure 23: France: estimated sales of DIY products online by leading retailers, 2015/16
                                                                                          • Specialists
                                                                                            • Figure 24: France: leading store-based DIY specialists: online presence, 2017
                                                                                          • Pureplayers
                                                                                            • Figure 25: France: major online retailers of DIY-related categories, 2017

                                                                                        • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                          • Dominance of Leroy Merlin
                                                                                            • Online retailers ahead of all the store-based retailers online
                                                                                              • Older, more affluent consumers most likely to do DIY
                                                                                                • DIY sheds most popular with homeowners
                                                                                                  • 75% have done DIY of some kind without a tradesman
                                                                                                    • Older consumers more self-sufficient
                                                                                                      • Advice in-store important

                                                                                                      • Where They Shop

                                                                                                        • 80% had shopped for DIY over the last year
                                                                                                          • Leroy Merlin the most popular chain
                                                                                                            • Over a quarter had used Amazon
                                                                                                              • Figure 26: France: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the past 12 months, either in-store or online, March 2017
                                                                                                            • Leroy Merlin dominates in-store shopping
                                                                                                              • Figure 27: France: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the past 12 months, in-store, March 2017
                                                                                                            • Amazon dominates online with the store-based retailers weak
                                                                                                              • Figure 28: France: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the past 12 months, online, March 2017
                                                                                                            • Big-box retailers attract older, most affluent customers
                                                                                                              • Figure 29: France: profile of those who had bought DIY goods, whether in-store of online, by type of retailer used, March 2017
                                                                                                            • DIY sheds most popular with homeowners
                                                                                                              • Figure 30: France: percentage point difference in usage of DIY stores either online or in-store between homeowners and renters, March 2017

                                                                                                          • Participation in DIY Activities

                                                                                                            • A nation of keen DIYers
                                                                                                              • Figure 31: France: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                                                            • Three-quarters have done some DIY
                                                                                                              • Figure 32: France: who completed DIY jobs in the last 12 months, March 2017
                                                                                                            • Older consumers more self-sufficient
                                                                                                              • Figure 33: France: who completed DIY jobs in the last 12 months, by age group, March 2017
                                                                                                            • DIY activities done by retailers used
                                                                                                              • Figure 34: France: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, by retailers purchased from (whether in-store or online), March 2017

                                                                                                          • Attitudes to DIY

                                                                                                            • Advice in-store the most important
                                                                                                              • A third would like to rent tools or equipment
                                                                                                                • Improving skills is an opportunity
                                                                                                                  • Provide access to professionals
                                                                                                                    • Figure 35: France: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
                                                                                                                  • Older people are more confident, but opportunities exist to educate the young and affluent
                                                                                                                    • Figure 36: France: profile of those who agreed with various attitude statements towards DIY, March 2017

                                                                                                                • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                                  • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                    • Data sources

                                                                                                                    • ADEO

                                                                                                                        • What we think
                                                                                                                          • A portfolio of brands expanding internationally
                                                                                                                            • Vision 2025
                                                                                                                              • Smaller city centre stores
                                                                                                                                • Attracting younger and less confident DIYersff
                                                                                                                                  • Digital and online
                                                                                                                                    • Company background
                                                                                                                                      • Company performance
                                                                                                                                        • Figure 37: ADEO: group sales performance, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                        • Figure 38: ADEO: retail formats, 2017
                                                                                                                                        • Figure 39: ADEO: outlet data (main European countries), 2012-16
                                                                                                                                      • Retail offering
                                                                                                                                        • Leroy Merlin
                                                                                                                                          • Other fascia

                                                                                                                                          • Bricomarché/Brico Cash

                                                                                                                                              • What we think
                                                                                                                                                • Own brand development
                                                                                                                                                  • Enhanced in-store experience
                                                                                                                                                    • Accelerated growth in Poland on back of Praktiker’s store closures
                                                                                                                                                      • New city centre concept
                                                                                                                                                        • A winning formula
                                                                                                                                                          • Company background
                                                                                                                                                            • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 40: Bricomarché/Brico Cash: estimated sales performance, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 41: Bricomarché/Brico Cash: estimated outlet data, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                            • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                            • Kingfisher Group

                                                                                                                                                                • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                  • The transformation
                                                                                                                                                                    • Will it work?
                                                                                                                                                                      • Longer term
                                                                                                                                                                        • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                          • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 42: Kingfisher Group: group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 43: Kingfisher Group: outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
                                                                                                                                                                          • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                          • Mr. Bricolage Group

                                                                                                                                                                              • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                • A business searching for a way forward
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Disposal of company-owned stores
                                                                                                                                                                                    • International expansion stalls
                                                                                                                                                                                      • E-commerce takes priority
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Where next
                                                                                                                                                                                          • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                            • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 44: Mr. Bricolage Group: sales at retail*, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 45: Mr. Bricolage Group: outlet data*, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                            • Retail offering

