“The French DIY sector has been resilient recently, with spending buoyed by a stable housing market and an increase in the number of homeowners. Specialists have maintained their share of the market, but the sector is concentrated. The two leading chains, Leroy Merlin and Castorama generate 40% of sector sales and there is a long tail of smaller players. Online is still small, and focussed on the softer end, but many of the store-based specialists are missing out.”

– Natalie Macmillan, Senior European Retail Analyst

