DIY Retailing - France - May 2017
“The French DIY sector has been resilient recently, with spending buoyed by a stable housing market and an increase in the number of homeowners. Specialists have maintained their share of the market, but the sector is concentrated. The two leading chains, Leroy Merlin and Castorama generate 40% of sector sales and there is a long tail of smaller players. Online is still small, and focussed on the softer end, but many of the store-based specialists are missing out.”
– Natalie Macmillan, Senior European Retail Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Which retailers had been used to buy DIY and home maintenance/improvement goods in the past 12 months, both in-store and online
- DIY activities carried out over the last year
- Attitudes to DIY
ADEO
- What we think
- A portfolio of brands expanding internationally
- Vision 2025
- Smaller city centre stores
- Attracting younger and less confident DIYersff
- Digital and online
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 37: ADEO: group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 38: ADEO: retail formats, 2017
- Figure 39: ADEO: outlet data (main European countries), 2012-16
- Retail offering
- Leroy Merlin
- Other fascia
Bricomarché/Brico Cash
- What we think
- Own brand development
- Enhanced in-store experience
- Accelerated growth in Poland on back of Praktiker’s store closures
- New city centre concept
- A winning formula
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 40: Bricomarché/Brico Cash: estimated sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 41: Bricomarché/Brico Cash: estimated outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Kingfisher Group
- What we think
- The transformation
- Will it work?
- Longer term
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 42: Kingfisher Group: group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 43: Kingfisher Group: outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Mr. Bricolage Group
- What we think
- A business searching for a way forward
- Disposal of company-owned stores
- International expansion stalls
- E-commerce takes priority
- Where next
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 44: Mr. Bricolage Group: sales at retail*, 2012-16
- Figure 45: Mr. Bricolage Group: outlet data*, 2012-16
- Retail offering
