DIY Retailing - Germany - May 2017
“Consumer spending on DIY has remained strong over the past few years, but the specialists have struggled to maintain their share as the non-specialists, and particularly the online giants Amazon and eBay, are catering to consumers looking for items that don’t justify a trip to a warehouse store”.
– Thomas Slide, Retail Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Which retailers had been used to buy DIY and home maintenance/improvement goods in the past 12 months, both in-store and online
- DIY activities carried out over the last year
- Attitudes to DIY
The Market – What You Need to Know
- A strong economy leads to growth in consumer spending
- Inflation low through 2016 but increasing in 2017
- Sales through specialists have been weak
- A strong economy leads to growth in consumer spending
Market Size and Key Drivers
- A strong economic performance
- Consumer spending on DIY grows steadily
- Figure 10: Germany: DIY products – Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17
- Figure 11: Germany: Mintel DIY market size: breakdown by product, 2016
- DIY-related spending categories
- Figure 12: Germany: consumer spending in detail (incl.VAT), 2012-16
- Inflation
- Figure 13: Germany: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 14: Germany: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, November 2015-April 2017
- Market drivers
- Housing market
- Figure 15: Germany: annual rate of change in house prices, 2008-16
- Figure 16: Germany: tenure types: owners vs tenants, 2010-15
- Consumer confidence
- Figure 17: Germany: consumer confidence, January 2016-March 2017
- A strong economic performance
Channels of Distribution
- Specialists dominate
- Figure 18: Germany: estimated channels of distribution for DIY spending, 2016
- Specialists dominate
Sector Size and Forecast
- Sales through specialists have been weak
- Figure 19: Germany: DIY specialists’ sales (excl. VAT), 2011-16
- Figure 20: Germany: DIY specialists’ sales, forecasts, excl VAT, 2017-21
- Figure 21: Germany: DIY specialists’ sales relative to all spending on DIY products*, 2011-16
- Sales through specialists have been weak
Leading Specialists – What You Need to Know
- OBI leads
- But Bauhaus is catching up
- Online accounts for just 5.2% of spending on DIY
- OBI leads
Leading Specialists
- OBI is the market leader
- Bauhaus is catching up
- Hornbach trials urban stores
- Screwfix puts expansion on pause
- Figure 22: Germany: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales, 2012-16
- Figure 23: Germany: leading specialist DIY retailers, outlet numbers, 2012-16
- Figure 24: Germany: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales per outlet, 2012-16
- OBI is the market leader
Market Shares
- Consolidation in the top ten
- Lacking a dominant player
- Bauhaus could become the market leader in 2018
- Figure 25: Germany: leading specialist DIY retailers: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2012-16
- Consolidation in the top ten
Online
- Online activity and device usage
- Shopping online
- Figure 26: Germany: percentage purchasing online, 2011-16
- Online sales
- Figure 27: Germany: online sales of DIY products (Incl.VAT), 2014-16
- Leading online DIY retailers
- Figure 28: Germany: leading store-based DIY specialists: online presence, 2017
- Online activity and device usage
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Amazon as popular as OBI
- Appeal of specialists skewed towards homeowners
- Over three-quarters have done DIY
- In-store advice is highly valued
- Young and affluent want to improve their skills
- Amazon as popular as OBI
Where They Shop
- Amazon matches OBI
- Figure 29: Germany: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, in-store and online, March 2017
- OBI dominates in-store
- Figure 30: Germany: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, in-store, March 2017
- Online dominated by non-specialists
- Figure 31: Germany: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, online, March 2017
- DIY carried out by the affluent young
- Figure 32: Germany: profile of those who had bought DIY goods, whether in-store or online, by type of retailer used, March 2017
- Appeal of specialists skewed towards homeowners
- Figure 33: Germany: percentage point difference in usage of DIY stores between homeowners and renters, March 2017
- Amazon matches OBI
Participation in DIY Activities
- Over three-quarters have done DIY
- Figure 34: Germany: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months without a tradesman, March 2017
- Germans prefer to do it themselves
- Figure 35: Germany: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Over three-quarters have carried out DIY tasks
- Figure 36: Germany: who completed DIY jobs in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Bringing people together to develop skills
- Figure 37: Germany: who completed DIY jobs in the last 12 months, by age group, March 2017
- Over three-quarters have done DIY
Attitudes to DIY
- In-store advice is valued
- Figure 38: Germany: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
- Opportunities to learn appeal to the young and affluent
- Figure 39: Germany: profile of those who agreed with various attitude statements to DIY, March 2017
- Over half find DIY enjoyable
- Figure 40: Germany: attitudes of those who have carried out DIY projects in the last 12 months (excluding those using a tradesman), March 2017
- Hagebau shoppers rate in-store advice
- Figure 41: Germany: agreement with the statement “Advice from in-store staff is useful for DIY projects”, by where they shopped for DIY products in the last 12 months, March 2017
- In-store advice is valued
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
Bauhaus
- What we think
- A German business with an international footprint
- Giving customers a helping hand
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 42: Bauhaus: estimated group sales performance*, 2012-16
- Figure 43: Bauhaus: outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Hagebau
- What we think
- Moving into the city
- Shop facelifts and enhanced features
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 44: Hagebau: group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 45: Hagebau: Outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Hornbach Baumarkt
- What we think
- Experimenting with new mini-format urban store concept
- Project-oriented solutions service expanded
- Rolling out online shop to more countries
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 46: Hornbach Baumarkt: group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 47: Hornbach Baumarkt: outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Kingfisher Group
- What we think
- The transformation
- Will it work?
- Longer term
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 48: Kingfisher Group: group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 49: Kingfisher Group: outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
OBI
- What we think
- Enhanced in-store experience
- Expansion of customised home improvement and garden project solutions
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 50: OBI: estimated group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 51: OBI: outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
toom Baumarkt
- What we think
- Inspirational shopping environment
- Accelerating digital presence
- A less environmentally-damaging DIY brand
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 52: toom Baumarkt/B1 Discount/Gartenliebe: group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 53: toom Baumarkt/B1 Discount Baumarkt/Gartenliebe: estimated outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
