DIY Retailing - Italy - May 2017
“DIY is popular with Italian respondents in our internet-based survey and they welcome the broader range and service opportunities that superstores can offer. Given the lack of underlying economic growth currently, and the anticipated underperformance of the specialists, that is where the best hope for Italian DIY retailers lies.”
– Richard Perks, Director of Retail Research
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Which retailers had been used to buy DIY and home maintenance/improvement goods in the past 12 months, both in-store and online
- DIY activities carried out over the last year
- Agreement with a variety of attitude statements to DIY
ADEO
- What we think
- A portfolio of brands expanding internationally
- Vision 2025
- Smaller city centre stores
- Attracting younger and less confident DIYersff
- Digital and online
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 38: ADEO: group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 39: ADEO: retail formats, 2017
- Figure 40: ADEO: outlet data (main European countries), 2012-16
- Retail offering
- Leroy Merlin
- Other fascia
OBI
- What we think
- Enhanced in-store experience
- Expansion of customised home improvement and garden project solutions
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 41: OBI: estimated group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 42: OBI: outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Companies Covered
