DIY Retailing - Spain - May 2017
“Consumer spending on DIY in Spain has bounced back in line with the country’s economic recovery, which should be a relief for those operating in the DIY sector. However, not all are benefitting equally. Larger chains are capitalising and gaining market share rapidly but smaller players continue to find trading tough due expansion of these larger specialists and continued pressure from non-specialists.”
– Nick Carroll, Senior Retail Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Which retailers had been used to buy DIY and home maintenance/improvement goods in the past 12 months, both in-store and online
- DIY activities carried out over the last year
- Attitudes to DIY
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Market size
- Figure 1: Spain: DIY products – The Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17
- Inflation
- Figure 2: Spain: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, January 2016-March 2017
- Sector size and forecast
- Figure 3: Spain: DIY specialists’ sales (excl. VAT), 2012-17
- Leading specialists
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 4: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2016
- Online
- Figure 5: Spain: percentage purchasing online, 2011-16
- The consumer
- Where they shop
- Figure 6: Spain: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Participation in DIY activities
- Figure 7: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Attitudes to DIY
- Figure 8: Spain: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Specialists play an important part in fostering interest in DIY
- The facts
- The implications
- How important are rentals?
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Consumer spending continues to rebound
- Housing market on the up
- Inflation on the up
- DIY specialists’ sector seeing two-track growth
Market Size and Key Drivers
- Economic outlook much improved
- Mintel DIY market size
- Figure 9: Spain: DIY products – The Mintel market size (incl. VAT), 2012-17
- Figure 10: Spain: Mintel DIY market size: breakdown by product, 2016
- DIY-related spending categories
- Figure 11: Spain: consumer spending in detail (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Inflation
- Figure 12: Spain: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 13: Spain: consumer prices of DIY-related categories, annual % change, January 2016-March 2017
- Market drivers
- Housing market rebounding
- Figure 14: Spain: number of property transactions in Spain, 2005-16
- Renting on the up
- Figure 15: Spain: total households by tenure, 2013-16
- Consumer confidence
- Figure 16: Spain: consumer confidence, December 2011-April 2017
Sector Size and Forecast
- Specialist sector remains tough
- Figure 17: Spain: DIY specialists’ sales (excl. VAT), 2011-16
- Figure 18: Spain: DIY specialists’ sales, forecasts (excl VAT) 2017-21
Leading Specialists – What You Need to Know
- ADEO: a strong market leader
- Brico Dépôt: regaining traction after a poor year
- Continued growth for Bricor
- Not all are benefitting from a better market
- Online
Leading Specialists
- ADEO continues to cement its position
- Brico Dépôt rebounds following a poor 2015
- Bricor continues expansion
- Figure 19: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales, 2012-16
- Figure 20: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers, outlet numbers, 2012-16
- Figure 21: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers, sales per outlet, 2012-16
Market Shares
- ADEO holds over a third of the market
- Figure 22: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2016
- Market share losses for the smaller players
- Figure 23: Spain: leading specialist DIY retailers: shares of all DIY specialists’ sales, 2012-16
Online
- Online activity and device usage
- Figure 24: Personal ownership of mobile phones and smartwatches in Spain, Italy, Germany, France and the UK, January 2017
- Shopping online
- Figure 25: Spain: percentage purchasing online, 2011-16
- Online sales
- Figure 26: Spain: online retail sales (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Leading online DIY retailers
- Figure 27: Spain: leading store-based DIY specialists: online presence, 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Leroy Merlin used most in the last year…
- …but its major competition seems to lie outside of the sector
- Most carry out jobs themselves
- Just under half find DIY enjoyable
- A majority value advice from in-store staff
Where They Shop
- Leroy Merlin the most used
- Figure 28: Spain: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Amazon, the clear go-to online retailer
- Figure 29: Spain: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, by in-store and online, March 2017
- Demographics of shoppers by retailer used
- Figure 30: Spain: profile of those who had bought DIY goods, whether in-store of online, by type of retailer used, March 2017
- The importance of appealing to renters
- Figure 31: Spain: retailers used to buy DIY goods in the last 12 months, by tenure, March 2017
Participation in DIY Activities
- Most carry out jobs themselves
- Figure 32: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, March 2017
- With a little help from my friends
- Figure 33: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, DIY or tradesman, March 2017
- Younger consumers more likely to engage in DIY
- Figure 34: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, DIY or tradesman, by age, March 2017
- Income also plays a role
- Figure 35: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, DIY or tradesman, by income, March 2017
- DIY jobs completed by retailers used
- Figure 36: Spain: DIY jobs completed in the last 12 months, by retailers purchased from, March 2017
Attitudes to DIY
- Most see DIY as enjoyable…
- Figure 37: Spain: attitudes to DIY as a pastime, March 2017
- …though less so than elsewhere
- Figure 38: Spain: attitudes to DIY as a pastime, by country March 2017
- In-store advice valued
- Figure 39: Spain: attitudes to DIY, March 2017
- The young and old look to the trade
- Figure 40: Spain: agreement with statements regarding attitudes to DIY, by age, March 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
ADEO
- What we think
- A portfolio of brands expanding internationally
- Vision 2025
- Smaller city centre stores
- Attracting younger and less confident DIYersff
- Digital and online
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 41: ADEO: group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 42: ADEO: retail formats, 2017
- Figure 43: ADEO: outlet data (main European countries), 2012-16
- Retail offering
- Leroy Merlin
- Other fascia
Bauhaus
- What we think
- A German business with an international footprint
- Giving customers a helping hand
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 44: Bauhaus: estimated group sales performance*, 2012-16
- Figure 45: Bauhaus: outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Kingfisher Group
- What we think
- The transformation
- Will it work?
- Longer term
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 46: Kingfisher Group: group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 47: Kingfisher Group: outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.