DIY Retailing - UK - May 2017
“The DIY sector is experiencing major changes; Bunnings is going back-to-basics while B&Q and Wickes have launched more inspirational store concepts. Meanwhile, spending on DIY is becoming increasingly fragmented as a growing number of non-specialists find they are able to capitalise on the simpler needs of a growing population of renters”.
– Thomas Slide, Retail Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Inspiration or back-to-basics – Diverging strategies from the DIY sheds
- Opportunities for DIY as renting becomes the new norm
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Market size and forecast
- Figure 1: Total DIY/hardware specialist sector size (including VAT), 2011-21
- Consumer spending on DIY up 4.5%
- Figure 2: Growth in consumer spending on DIY products, 2012-17
- Changing trends in housing tenure
- Figure 3: Housing tenure in England, 2005-16
- Companies, brands and innovations
- B&Q launches first high-street store
- Out-of-town losing out to the High Street
- Argos is the leading non-specialist
- Online
- Figure 4: Estimated online sales of DIY products to consumers (excluding VAT), 2013-16
- The consumer
- B&Q dominates the sector
- Figure 5: Where they shopped for DIY/home improvement products, in-store or online, March 2017
- 62% have carried out DIY in the past year
- Figure 6: Projects undertaken in the past year and who did the work, March 2017
- Multi-channel shopping becoming embedded
- Figure 7: How they shopped for DIY projects, March 2017
- Quality drives DIY decision making
- Figure 8: Factors important when shopping for DIY products, March 2017
- Over a quarter of under-35s find it embarrassing to ask for advice
- Figure 9: Attitudes towards shopping for DIY products, March 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Inspiration or back-to-basics – Diverging strategies from the DIY sheds
- The facts
- The implications
- Opportunities for DIY as renting becomes the new norm
- The facts
- The implications
- Inspiration or back-to-basics – Diverging strategies from the DIY sheds
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Sales through specialists increase 2.1%
- Consumer spending growth slows to 4.5%
- Garden products see strongest growth
- Specialists account for 61% of consumer spending
- Housing market holds up through 2016
- Growing proportion of renters
- Sales through specialists increase 2.1%
Market Size and Forecast
- Specialists’ sales grow 2.1%
- Figure 10: Total DIY/hardware specialist sector size (including VAT), 2011-21
- Figure 11: Total DIY/hardware specialist sector size (including VAT), in current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Specialists’ sales grow 2.1%
Market Segmentation
- Sheds/big box segment
- Figure 12: Shed/big-box specialists’ sector size (including VAT), 2011-21
- Figure 13: Shed/big-box specialists’ sector size (including VAT), in current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Other DIY/hardware specialists segment
- Figure 14: Other DIY/hardware stores segment (including VAT), 2011-21
- Figure 15: Other DIY/hardware stores segment (including VAT), in current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Sheds/big box segment
Consumer Spending on DIY Products
- Growth slows to 4.5%
- Figure 16: Consumer spending on DIY products, 2012-17
- Consumer spending by product category
- Figure 17: Consumer spending on DIY products, category breakdown, 2016
- Mintel’s market size
- Growth slows to 4.5%
Channels of Distribution
- Figure 18: DIY products*, estimated channels of distribution, 2016
Market Drivers
- Housing market
- Figure 19: Annual number of property transactions with a value of £40,000 or above (non-seasonally adjusted), 2006-16
- Monthly housing transactions
- Figure 20: Monthly number of property transactions valued at over £40,000 (non-seasonally adjusted), January 2016-March 2017
- Inflation
- Figure 21: Inflation in key product categories, annual rate of change, 2012-16
- Inflation creeps up in early 2017
- Figure 22: Consumer price inflation, monthly rate of change for selected product categories, October 2016-March 2017
- Falling number of people buying houses on a mortgage
- Figure 23: Housing tenure in England, 2005-16
- Consumer spending plans
- Figure 24: Have or intend to spend any extra money on the home, May 2016-April 2017
- Figure 25: Where they spend extra money, by housing tenure, February 2017
- Housing market
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- All change at the market leaders
- Out-of-town losing out to the High Street
- Non-food discounters taking the high street share, rather than specialists
- Online small and dominated by the market leaders
- Advertising 0.7% of sector sales
- Improving perception of Wilko
- All change at the market leaders
Innovation and Launch Activity
- UK's first comparison website for building and DIY supplies
- B&Q getting closer to customers
- Figure 26: B&Q, mini format store, Holloway Road, London, March 2017
- Virtual reality tool for hands-on DIY training
- Robot assistants
- Personalised DIY help at home using ‘advice avatars’
- 'Wickes Hourly'
- DIY Ladies Night
- UK's first comparison website for building and DIY supplies
Space Allocation Summary
- Space allocation overview
- Figure 27: DIY retailers: in-store/outdoor space allocation estimates, April 2017
- Detailed space allocation estimates
- Big-box DIY specialists
- Figure 28: Bunnings, St Albans, garden and tool hire, April 2017
- High street DIY destinations
- Out-of-town discount home improvement and garden shopping
- Figure 29: DIY retailers: detailed in-store/outdoor space allocation estimates, April 2017
Retail Product Mix
- Figure 30: Leading DIY retailers estimated sales by product %, 2016
- Figure 31: Leading DIY retailers estimated sales by product, 2016
Leading Specialist Retailers
- Superstores dominate
- New specialists with a trade focus
- High street retailers
- Figure 32: Leading DIY specialists, sales 2013/14-2016/17
- Figure 33: Leading DIY specialists, outlets, 2013/14-2016/17
- Figure 34: Leading DIY specialists, sales per outlet, 2013/14-2016/17
- Superstores dominate
Leading Non-specialist Retailers
- Argos
- Amazon catching up
- The Range and the discounters growing fast
- Figure 35: Leading non-specialists, estimated DIY sales (excluding VAT), 2013/4-2016/7
- Supermarkets
- Figure 36: Leading supermarkets, estimated DIY sales (excluding VAT), 2013/4-2016/7
Market Shares
- Figure 37: Leading retailers estimated trade share of sales, 2013-16
- Share of specialists’ sales
- Figure 38: Leading DIY retailers, share of all specialists’ sales, 2014-16
- Share of all DIY spending
- Figure 39: Leading DIY retailers, share of all DIY spending, 2014-16
Online
- Industry data
- Online sales to consumers
- Figure 40: DIY estimated online sales by type of retailer, 2016
- Figure 41: Estimated online sales of DIY products to consumers (excluding VAT), 2014-16
- Figure 42: Estimated sales of DIY products to consumers, 2014-16
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Little change in total DIY retail advertising spend year-on-year in 2016
- Figure 43: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by UK DIY retailers, 2013-16
- B&Q is the UK’s biggest DIY retail advertising spender
- Figure 44: Leading UK DIY retailers: recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure, 2013-16
- Homebase increases its share of total advertising spend in 2016
- Figure 45: Big three DIY retailers share of recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure, 2015 and 2016
- Half of all advertising expenditure channelled through TV
- Figure 46: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by UK DIY retailers by media type, 2013-16
- Media types used by the Big Three
- Figure 47: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by the UK’s three biggest DIY retailers by media type, 2016
- What we’ve seen in 2017
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Little change in total DIY retail advertising spend year-on-year in 2016
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 48: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, March 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 49: Key metrics for selected brands, March 2017
- Brand attitudes: Wilko owns the value position
- Figure 50: Attitudes, by brand, March 2017
- Brand personality: Wilko is vibrant and fun, B&Q is tired
- Figure 51: Brand personality – Macro image, March 2017
- A more flattering view of B&Q
- Figure 52: Brand personality – Micro image, March 2017
- Brand analysis
- Wilko – Value for women
- Figure 53: User profile of Wilko, March 2017
- Screwfix for the affluent, serious DIYer
- Figure 54: User profile of Screwfix, March 2017
- B&Q the broad mass market player
- Figure 55: User profile of B&Q, March 2017
- Wickes the destination store for the serious DIYer
- Figure 56: User profile of Wickes, March 2017
- Homebase – So farewell then
- Figure 57: User profile of Homebase, March 2017
Kingfisher Group
- What we think
- The transformation
- Will it work?
- Longer term
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 58: Kingfisher Group: group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 59: Kingfisher Group: outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Homebase – Bunnings
- What we think
- Big changes
- A completely new business
- Where next?
- Background
- Company performance
- Figure 60: Homebase Ltd: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 61: Homebase Ltd: outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Wickes/Toolstation/Tile Giant/Travis Perkins Retail
- What we think
- Accelerated expansion of new more inspirational Wickes store format
- Multichannel enhancements help grow online sales
- New tile shopping experience
- Convenient one-stop retail destinations for all things DIY
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 62: Travis Perkins Retail: consumer division financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 63: Travis Perkins Retail: consumer division outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- B&Q dominates the sector
- Painting/decorating the most popular DIY project
- Use of tradesmen increases with age
- Multiple channels used for purchases
- Quality is most important when shopping for DIY
- Independent reviews aid purchase decisions
- B&Q dominates the sector
Where They Shopped
- B&Q dominates the sector
- Figure 64: Where they shopped for DIY/home improvement products, March 2017
- Online becoming more important
- Figure 65: Where they shopped for DIY/home improvement products, in-store or online, March 2017
- Online more appealing to younger shoppers
- Figure 66: Where they shopped for DIY/home improvement products, by average age and socio-economic group, March 2017
- Repertoire analysis
- Figure 67: Where they shopped for DIY products in-store, repertoire analysis, March 2017
- B&Q dominates the sector
Projects Undertaken
- 43% have done painting/decorating themselves
- Figure 68: Projects undertaken in the past year and who did the work, March 2017
- DIY the most popular way to carry out home improvement
- Figure 69: How they carried out home improvement projects in the past year, March 2017
- 25-34-year-olds most likely to get help with DIY
- Figure 70: Who carried out home improvement projects, 25-44-year-olds, March 2017
- Use of tradesmen increases with age
- Figure 71: Who carried out home improvement projects, 45+-year-olds, March 2017
- Promoting DIY as a social experience
- Figure 72: Proportion of DIY shoppers saying they ‘learnt a new skill or technique’ by who carried out the DIY/home improvement project they spent the most on, March 2017
- Projects they spent the most on
- Figure 73: Project completed in the past year they spent the most money on, March 2017
- 43% have done painting/decorating themselves
How They Shopped
- Painters/decorators like to visit stores
- Figure 74: How they shopped for a painting/decorating project, compared to the average, March 2017
- Buyers of window furnishings like to shop around
- Figure 75: How they shopped for new curtains/blinds/shutters, compared to the average, March 2017
- Stores are essential when shopping for flooring
- Figure 76: How they shopped for a tiling, flooring or carpeting project, compared to the average, March 2017
- Minor alterations shopping driven by price and availability
- Figure 77: How they shopped for carrying out minor interior alterations, compared to the average, March 2017
- Shopping around important for garden projects
- Figure 78: How they shopped for garden projects, compared to the average, March 2017
- Store visits are essential for fitted kitchens and bathrooms
- Figure 79: How they shopped for a new fitted kitchen or bathroom, compared to the average, March 2017
- Painters/decorators like to visit stores
CHAID Analysis
- Methodology
- Urbanites most likely to visit stores for inspiration
- Figure 80: Behaviours while shopping for DIY products – CHAID – Tree output, March 2017
- Figure 81: Behaviours while shopping for DIY products – CHAID – Table output, March 2017
- Methodology
Important Factors When Shopping for DIY
- Quality is most important when shopping for DIY products
- Figure 82: Factors important when shopping for DIY products, March 2017
- Home-owners place greater emphasis on quality
- Figure 83: Top ranking factor for choosing where to shop for DIY products, by housing tenure, March 2017
- 35-44-year-olds prioritise price
- Fragmented priorities of younger shoppers
- Figure 84: Main reason for choosing where to shop for DIY products, by age group, March 2017
- Younger consumers less concerned by range
- Figure 85: Proportion selecting ‘Widest range of products’ as the top-ranking factor influencing where they shopped for DIY, March 2017
- Value seekers head to the non-specialists
- Figure 86: Those choosing ‘The lowest prices’ as an important factor when choosing where to shop for DIY products, by where they shopped for DIY products in the past year, March 2017
- Quality is most important when shopping for DIY products
Attitudes towards Shopping for DIY Products
- Quality is more important than price
- Independent reviews hold weight
- Figure 87: Attitudes towards shopping for DIY products, March 2017
- A third of 16-24-year-olds are embarrassed to ask for advice
- Figure 88: Agreement with selected statements, by age group, March 2017
- Interest in services peaks among the young
- Figure 89: Interest in services, by age group, March 2017
- Non-shed specialists attract the most enthusiastic DIYers
- Figure 90: Selected attitudes towards shopping for DIY, by where they shopped for DIY in the past year, March 2017
- Quality is more important than price
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast Methodology
- Forecast Methodology
Companies Covered
