Dollar Stores - US - December 2016
"Dollar stores at sitting fairly pretty at the moment. They are housed within a broader subcategory of “other general merchandise” stores (according to the US Census Bureau’s Annual Retail Trade Survey NAICS classification) which is the fastest growing sector within the total general merchandise category inclusive of discount department stores, warehouse clubs and supercenters. Immediate opportunities for improvement exist around in-store experiential retailing, e-commerce, grocery and overall quality perceptions."
- Diana Smith, Associate Director - Retail & Apparel
This report discusses the following key topics:
- General merchandise stores ringing up billions
- Running a profitable e-commerce operation is fraught with challenges
- Lingering perception issues persist
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
The Market – What You Need to Know
Market Size and Forecast
Market Perspective
Market Factors
Key Players – What You Need to Know
What’s Working?
What’s Struggling?
What’s Next?
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
Retailers Shopped
Time Spent Shopping
Changes in Shopping the Channel
Shopping Frequency
Customer Segmentation – Engagement Levels
Categories Purchased
Food/Beverage Items Purchased
Shopping Habits
Attitudes toward Dollar Stores
Reasons for Not Shopping at Dollar Stores
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
Appendix – Market
Appendix – Key Players
Appendix – Consumer
Companies Covered
- Dollar Tree Stores Inc
- Family Dollar Stores, Inc
- Walmart Stores (USA)