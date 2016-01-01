Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Dollar Stores - US - December 2016

Newer/Older Editions

"Dollar stores at sitting fairly pretty at the moment. They are housed within a broader subcategory of “other general merchandise” stores (according to the US Census Bureau’s Annual Retail Trade Survey NAICS classification) which is the fastest growing sector within the total general merchandise category inclusive of discount department stores, warehouse clubs and supercenters. Immediate opportunities for improvement exist around in-store experiential retailing, e-commerce, grocery and overall quality perceptions."

- Diana Smith, Associate Director - Retail & Apparel

This report discusses the following key topics:

  • General merchandise stores ringing up billions
  • Running a profitable e-commerce operation is fraught with challenges
  • Lingering perception issues persist

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • Executive Summary

      • The Market – What You Need to Know

        • Market Size and Forecast

          • Market Perspective

            • Market Factors

              • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                • What’s Working?

                  • What’s Struggling?

                    • What’s Next?

                      • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                        • Retailers Shopped

                          • Time Spent Shopping

                            • Changes in Shopping the Channel

                              • Shopping Frequency

                                • Customer Segmentation – Engagement Levels

                                  • Categories Purchased

                                    • Food/Beverage Items Purchased

                                      • Shopping Habits

                                        • Attitudes toward Dollar Stores

                                          • Reasons for Not Shopping at Dollar Stores

                                            • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                              • Appendix – Market

                                                • Appendix – Key Players

                                                  • Appendix – Consumer

                                                    Companies Covered

                                                    • Dollar Tree Stores Inc
                                                    • Family Dollar Stores, Inc
                                                    • Walmart Stores (USA)

