Domestic Tourism - UK - October 2017
“Brexit has presented opportunities for the domestic market. The latest data suggests that 2017 has been a good year for domestic tourism. Although growth in overseas holidays has remained strong, there is a chance that many consumers will be willing to swap their overseas short breaks for cheaper UK-based ones.”
– Fergal McGivney, Travel Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Consumers who are cutting back on short breaks present opportunities for domestic brands
- Domestic brands can tap into the lucrative bleisure trend
- Nearly a quarter are interested in Airbnb for domestic holidays
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Scope of this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Positive outlook going forward despite a slow 2016
- Figure 1: Domestic holidays volume forecast, 2012-22
- Figure 2: Domestic holidays value forecast, 2012-22
- A weak Pound did not dampen people’s appetite for holidays overseas
- Figure 3: Attitudes towards domestic holidays versus overseas holidays, August 2017
- The consumer
- Half the population have been on holiday in the UK over the past year
- Figure 4: Domestic holiday taking, July 2016 and August 2017
- A boost for short breaks over the August Bank Holiday weekend
- Figure 5: Length of last domestic holiday, July 2016 and August 2017
- Holiday product offerings – Which types are most popular?
- Figure 6: Type of last domestic holiday, August 2017
- Figure 7: Mode of transport for domestic holiday, August 2017
- Over half of UK consumers are planning a domestic break
- Figure 8: Future plans for domestic holidays, August 2017
- Communicating the beauty of the countryside through mobile
- Figure 9: Attitudes towards domestic holidays I, August 2017
- Value is an issue, but consumers see the UK as an exciting holiday
- Figure 10: Attitudes towards domestic holidays II, August 2017
- Home or away? How would consumers spend £1,000 holiday money?
- Figure 11: Spending on domestic holidays vs spending abroad, August 2017
- What we think
- Consumers who are cutting back on short breaks present opportunities for domestic brands
- The facts
- The implications
- Domestic brands can tap into the lucrative bleisure trend
- The facts
- The implications
- Nearly a quarter are interested in Airbnb for domestic holidays
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- The staycation boom has had long-term positives for domestic market
- However, there was a market contraction in 2016…
- …mainly due to dips in Scotland and Wales…
- …but England fared slightly better
- A good year for 2017 so far
- Nearly half of domestic holidaymakers will holiday in the UK instead of going abroad in 2018
- International tourists to encourage British 16-34s to holiday at home
- 2017 is the Year of Literary Heroes
Market Size and Forecast
- Positive outlook for domestic tourism going forward despite a slow 2016
- A weak Pound did not dampen people’s appetite for holidays overseas
- Figure 12: Attitudes towards domestic holidays versus overseas holidays, August 2017
- Outlook for domestic tourism in 2017
- Figure 13: Domestic tourism volume, value and average spend in Great Britain, 2012-22
- Figure 14: Domestic holidays volume forecast, 2012-22
- Figure 15: Domestic holidays value forecast, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
Segment Performance
- Visits to GB attractions trended upwards in 2016
- English attractions dominate the top 20 most visited attractions in the UK
- Figure 16: Visits made to visitor attractions in membership with AVLA, 2015
- Proportion of UK consumers vising attractions increases
- Figure 17: Types of attractions visited, September 2015 and October 2016
- Who visits attractions? The young and wealthy have biggest appetite
- Figure 18: Visiting tourist attractions, by age, October 2016
- Figure 19: aVisiting tourist attractions, by socio-economic group, October 2016
- The long-term shift towards short breaks
Market Drivers
- Consumers’ disposable income hurt by rising inflation
- Figure 20: UK average weekly earnings (excluding bonuses)* vs CPI inflation, percentage change year on year, June 2012-June 2017
- Competition for domestic tourism
- Figure 21: Domestic and overseas holiday volumes, 2008-16
- Figure 22: Top 10 countries visited by UK residents, by all modes of transport, 2015 vs 2016
- Figure 23: Post Office Holiday Cost Barometer, cost of 8 common holiday items* in selected destinations, 2017
- UK weather trends; potential for extreme weather over the coming years
Launch Activity and Innovation
- £40 million Discover England fund approaching its third year
- New app from Heritage Cities Group leverages the latest in augmented reality
- International tourists to encourage British 16-34s to holiday at home
- Figure 24: Love Great Britain campaign on Instagram, September 2017
- Salon and spa venues now bookable on Maps and Search in the US
- A boost for the North West as Hull wins UK City of Culture 2017
- Edinburgh Arts Festival celebrates its 70th year
- 2017 is the Year of Literary Heroes
- Figure 25: VisitEngland’s Year of Literary Heroes campaign, September 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Half the population have been on holiday in the UK over the past year
- Short and long breaks equally popular
- City breaks are the most popular type of holiday
- Two thirds of consumers travel by car
- Over half of UK consumers are planning a domestic break
- Consumers say they do not see enough of the British countryside
- Value for money when holidaying in the UK can be an issue
- Home or away: How would consumers spend £1,000 holiday money?
Domestic Holiday Taking
- Half the population have been on holiday in the UK over the past year
- Figure 26: Domestic holiday taking, July 2016 and August 2017
- Helping younger generations find value in the domestic travel market
- Figure 27: Amount spent on most expensive holiday in the last 12 months, by age, November 2016
- Figure 28: Domestic holiday taking, by age, August 2017
- Figure 29: Skyscanner’s estimated lowest prices calendar for October 2017
Length of Domestic Holidays
- A boost for short breaks over the August Bank Holiday weekend
- Figure 30: Length of last domestic holiday, July 2016 and August 2017
- Overseas holiday habits have changed…
- …but what does this mean for domestic holidays?
- Figure 31: Attitudes towards domestic holidays, August 2017
Domestic Holiday Type
- Holiday product offerings – which types are most popular?
- Figure 32: Type of last domestic holiday, August 2017
- Which type of consumers favour these different holiday products?
- Figure 33: Type of last domestic holiday, by age, August 2017
- City breaks tend to be short breaks of one to three nights
- Figure 34: Type of last domestic holiday, by holiday length, August 2017
- Millennials may be cutting back on overseas short breaks; this spells an opportunity for domestic brands
- Figure 35: Attitudes towards short breaks, by age, May 2017
- Figure 36: Domestic holiday type, living location, August 2017
- Rural/city escapes for urban dwellers
- Figure 37: Attitudes towards combining city/rural breaks in one trip, August 2017
- The UK natural wonders can be a cheaper alternative to Iceland
- Figure 38: Number of visits to Iceland by UK residents, by age, 2016
- Potential boost for the camping and caravanning market on the horizon
- Domestic holidays for families
- Tapping into nostalgia when targeting Millennial parents
Mode of Transport
- Two thirds of consumers travel by car
- Figure 39: Mode of transport for domestic holiday, August 2017
- Figure 40: Licence holders in the UK, by age, March 2015
- Sizeable single-parent market for domestic tourism brands to target
- Domestic flyers; domestic brands can tap into the bleisure trend
- Modest growth forecast for domestic travel
- Figure 41: Passenger numbers uplifted at UK airports, 2012-22
- Rail remains an expensive option for domestic holidaymakers
- Figure 42: Attitudes towards domestic holidays I, August 2017
- Figure 43: UK rail fares index, 2004-16
- Figure 44: UK rail fares index, 2004-16
Future Plans for Domestic Holidays
- Over half of UK consumers are planning a domestic break
- Figure 45: Future plans for domestic holidays, August 2017
- Domestic breaks boosted by demand from the 25-34s?
- Figure 46: Future plans for domestic holidays, by age, August 2017
- Regions and domestic holiday taking
- Figure 47: Future plans for domestic holidays, August 2017
- Regional breakdown of socio-demographics
- Figure 48: Socio-demographic breakdown of the UK, August 2017
Attitudes towards Domestic Holidays I
- Communicating the beauty of the countryside through mobile
- Figure 49: Attitudes towards domestic holidays I, August 2017
- Nearly a quarter are interested in Airbnb for domestic holidays
Attitudes towards Domestic Holidays II
- Value for money when holidaying in the UK can be an issue…
- …but consumers see the UK as an exciting holiday
- Figure 50: Attitudes towards domestic holidays II, August 2017
Domestic versus Overseas Preference
- Home or away? How would consumers spend £1,000 holiday money?
- Figure 51: Spending on domestic holidays vs spending abroad, August 2017
- Going abroad
- Staying at home
- Figure 52: Spending on domestic holidays vs spending abroad, by domestic holiday type, August 2017
CHAID Analysis – Domestic Tourism Attitudes
- Methodology
- Using weather data to promote domestic trips
- Figure 53: Target groups based on attitudes towards domestic holidays – CHAID – tree output, August 2017
- Figure 54: Target groups based on attitudes towards domestic holidays – CHAID – Table output, August 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast methodology
- Figure 55: Best- and worst-case forecast for domestic holidays volume, 2017-22
- Figure 56: Best- and worst-case forecast for domestic holidays value, 2017-22
