Domiciliary Care - UK - August 2017
“Much of the business for commercial operations is likely to continue to be focused on supply contracts for local authorities. However, many commercial operators are expected to increasingly promote private sector services directly to customers amid increasingly tight margins in the sector, and the commercial implications of high exposure to individual authorities subject to political and budgetary decisions.”
– Lewis Cone, B2B Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- What are the key determinants driving the domiciliary care industry?
- How has the financial environment affected the industry?
- How have UK governments influenced and shaped the development of home care in each respective country?
- Are there any major regional differences in the UK when it comes to the provision of domiciliary care services?
- What are the key issues the industry needs to address to fully benefit from any favourable market conditions and future trends?
- What does the future hold for the UK’s domiciliary care industry?
Table of contents
Executive Summary
- Market size
- Figure 1: UK market for domiciliary care, 2012/13-2016/17, (£ million)
- Figure 2: Segmentation of the UK market domiciliary care, by type of purchaser, 2012/13-2016/17, (£ million)
- Market trends
- ‘Old age support ratio’ anticipated to continue to decline despite planned changes to pension age
- Figure 3: UK population projections, by age group, 2017-41, (million people)
- The gap between costs and fees continue to burden delivery of care services
- Turnover rate declines on 2016 as market adapts to higher minimum wage
- Figure 4: Annual workforce turnover rates in the independent and voluntary domiciliary care sector, England, 2015-17, by employee position, (%)
- Agencies that provide care to largest groups most likely to require improvement
- The consumer
- Nearly seven in 10 people have not thought about how they would pay for care
- Figure 5: Domiciliary care payment plans, June 2017, (% of respondents)
- Personal savings and pension income expected to fund long-term care
- Figure 6: Domiciliary care payment method, June 2017, (% of respondents)
- Nearly a third would prefer a family member or friend to provide them with care over an agency
- Help with daily routines and use of complementary tech would be in-demand for inclusion in home care services
- Rising costs represent largest concern
- Companies
- Growing care intensive needs and higher costs affecting M&A activity
- Number of providers withdrawing from contracts occurring at higher rate
- Lifeways Group is the current market-leader
- Figure 7: Independent sector domiciliary providers’ market share, 2017, (% of total independent sector market)
- Forecast
- Weak growth expected in the market to 2021/22
- Figure 8: Forecast UK domiciliary care market value, 2017/18-2021/22, (£ million at 2017 prices)
- Value of informal care expected to remain significant over the coming years
- Figure 9: Forecast UK domiciliary care market segmentation value, by type, 2017/18-2021/22, (£ million at 2017)
- What we think
Key Insights
- Is growth in informal care sustainable over the long term?
- Can innovative ideas help change and improve home care provision to meet rising demand?
- What does the future hold for the industry?
Introduction
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Market positioning
UK Economy
- Overview
- Figure 10: UK GDP, 2005-15, (% quarterly growth and GDP in £ billion)
- Figure 11: UK output, by industry, 2008-16, (index 2012 = 100)
- Figure 12: Quarters after GDP peak, 1979, 1990 and 2008, (number of quarters and GDP as % of pre-downturn peak)
- Inflation
- Interest rates
- House prices
- Figure 13: UK house price changes, 2004-16, (12-month % change)
- Consumer spending
- Manufacturing
- Figure 14: UK manufacturing, 2013-16, (Index, 2012 = 100)
- Business investment
- Figure 15: UK GFCF 2003-15, (£ million)
- Imports
- Exports
Market Factors
- Increase in the number of elderly people and changes to the pension system will affect how the current system operates
- Rising staff costs due to NLW and NMW rate implementation putting service provision under pressure...
- ...with councils offering little funding relief to providers by offering them low fee rates
- Increasing number of home care scandals and complaints regarding service quality show the current strain on provision
- Announcements following the start of Brexit negotiations have not eased concerns regarding potential staff shortages
- Other factors
- NICE guidelines
- CQC regulatory fees
- Legislation
- Community Care Act
- Care Standards Act
- Regulation and Inspection Bill (Wales)
- The Care Act 2014 and Better Care Fund
- Market oversight
- Care Certificate
- Pensions Act
- The Carers’ Strategy
- Other legislation
Market Size
- England
- Wales
- Scotland
- Northern Ireland
- UK
- Market value
- Figure 16: UK market for domiciliary care, 2012/13-2016/17, (£ million)
- Figure 17: UK market for domiciliary care, 2012/13-2016/17, (£ million)
- Figure 18: UK commercial market for domiciliary care, 2012/13-2016/17, (£ million)
- Figure 19: UK commercial market for domiciliary care, 2012/13-2016/17, (£ million)
Market Segmentation
- Key points
- Figure 20: Segmentation of the UK domiciliary care market, by type of purchaser, 2012/13-2016/17, (£ million)
- Figure 21: Segmentation of the UK domiciliary care market, by type of purchaser, 2012/13-2016/17, (£ million)
Local Authority Expenditure
- Key points
- Local authority expenditure
- Older people (65+)
- Figure 22: Segmentation of local authority expenditure on domiciliary care for older people (65+) in the UK, by type, 2011/12-2015/16, (£ million)
- Figure 23: Segmentation of local authority expenditure on domiciliary care for older people (65+) in the UK, by type, 2011/12-2015/16, (£ million)
- Adults aged 18-64
- Figure 24: Segmentation of local authority expenditure on domiciliary care for adults aged 18-64 in the UK, by client type, 2011/12-2015/16, (£ million)
- Figure 25: Segmentation of local authority expenditure on domiciliary care for adults aged 18-64 in the UK, by client type, 2011/12-2015/16, (£ million)
- Figure 26: Segmentation of UK local authority expenditure on domiciliary care, all adults, by client type, 2011/12-2015/16, (%)
- Figure 27: Segmentation of UK local authority expenditure on domiciliary care, all adults, by client type, 2011/12 and 2015/16, (%)
- Number of contact hours
- Figure 28: Number of contact hours of home care provided in the UK, by sector and country, 2012/13-2016/17, (million hours)
- Figure 29: Number of contact hours of home care provided in the UK, by sector, 2012/13-2016/17, (million hours)
- Regional LA Expenditure
- Figure 30: Local authority expenditure, all adults, by region, 2011/12-2015/16, (£ million)
- Figure 31: Local authority domiciliary care expenditure for all adults, by age category, 2011/12-2015/16, (£ million)
- Figure 32: Local authority expenditure, older people (65+), by region, 2011/12-2015/16, (£ million)
- Figure 33: Local authority expenditure, older people (65+), by region, 2011/12 and 2015/16, (£ million)
- Figure 34: Local authority expenditure, adults (18-64) with physical or sensory disabilities, by region, 2011/12-2015/16, (£ million)
- Figure 35: Local authority expenditure, adults (18-64) with learning disabilities, by region, 2011/12-2015/16, (£ million)
- Figure 36: Local authority expenditure, adults (18-64) with mental health needs, by region, 2011/12-2015/16, (£ million)
- Figure 37: Local authority expenditure, all adults (18-64), by region, 2011/12-2015/16, (£ million)
- Additional government funding allocated to adult social care unlikely to fill the funding gap
NHS Expenditure
- Key points
- Figure 38: Segmentation of NHS Expenditure on social care community services, by country, 2012/13-2016/17, (£ million)
- Figure 39: Segmentation of NHS expenditure on social care community services, by country, 2012/13 and 2016/17, (% of total)
High Tech Domiciliary Care
- Key points
- Telecare and telemedicine market development
- Industry association ensuring standards and service quality remains high
Private Expenditure
- Key points
- Figure 40: Segmentation of private expenditure on domiciliary care in the UK, by type, 2012/13-2016/17, (£ million)
- Figure 41: Segmentation of private expenditure on domiciliary care in the UK, by type, 2012/13-2016/17, (£ million)
- Figure 42: Estimated size of the self-funded home care market, by client type, 2015/16, (in units, hours, million hours and £ million)
- Figure 43: UK domiciliary care self-funders, by region, 2015, (hours purchased, expenditure and number of people)
Informal Care
- Key points
- Figure 44: Informal carers by relationship to person receiving care in England, 2011/12-2015/2016, (% of informal carers)
- Figure 45: The UK market for informal domiciliary care, 2012/13-2016/17, (£ billion and hours)
- Figure 46: UK market for informal domiciliary care, 2012/13-2016/17, (£ billion and billion hours)
Market Trends
- Key points
- Old age support ratio anticipated to continue to decline despite planned changes to pension age
- Figure 47: UK population projections, by age group, 2017-41, (000 people)
- Figure 48: Estimated and projected age structure of the United Kingdom population, by sex, mid-2017 and mid-2041, (thousands)
- The gap between costs and fees continue to burden delivery of care services
- Figure 49: Estimated minimum price for home care, 2016, (£)
- Turnover rate declines as market adapts to higher minimum wage
- Figure 50: Annual workforce turnover rates in the independent and voluntary domiciliary care sector, England, 2015-17, by employee position, (%)
- Figure 51: Annual workforce turnover rates in the independent and voluntary domiciliary care sector, England, 2015-17, by employee position, (%)
- Figure 52: Average annual pay in the independent and voluntary domiciliary care sector, England, 2015-17, by employee position, (£)
- Figure 53: Average annual pay in the independent and voluntary domiciliary care sector, England, 2015-17, by employee position, (£)
- Agencies that provide care to largest groups most likely to require improvement
- Figure 54: CQC inspection outcomes, England, May 2017, (service size, rating and number of registered locations inspected)
- Funding deficit has placed a greater strain on NHS resources with growing delays in hospital discharge
Regional Analysis
- Key points
- England
- North East
- Figure 55: Analysis of local authority domiciliary care expenditure on older people in the North East of England, by authority, 2011/12-2015/16, (£000)
- North West
- Figure 56: Analysis of local authority domiciliary care expenditure on older people in the North West of England, by authority, 2011/12-2015/16, (£ 000)
- Yorkshire & the Humber
- Figure 57: Analysis of Local authority domiciliary care expenditure on older people in Yorkshire & The Humber, by authority, 2011/12-2015/16, (£000)
- East Midlands
- Figure 58: Analysis of local authority domiciliary care expenditure on older people in the East Midlands by authority, 2011/12-2015/16, (£000)
- West Midlands
- Figure 59: Analysis of local authority domiciliary care expenditure on older people in the West Midlands, by authority, 2011/12-2015/16, (£000)
- South West
- Figure 60: Analysis of local authority domiciliary care expenditure on older people in South West England, by authority, 2011/12-2015/16, (£000)
- East of England
- Figure 61: Analysis of local authority domiciliary care expenditure on older people in East of England, by authority, 2011/12-2015/16, (£000)
- London
- Figure 62: Analysis of Local Authority domiciliary care expenditure on older people in London, by authority, 2011/12-2015/16, (£000)
- South East
- Figure 63: Analysis of local authority domiciliary care expenditure on older people in the South East of England, by authority, 2011/12-2015/16, (£000)
- Scotland
- Figure 64: Domiciliary care clients in Scotland, by client type and authority, 2016/17, (number of clients)
- Figure 65: Distribution of home care hours per week in Scotland, 2016/17, by time band and district, (% of clients)
- Wales
- Figure 66: Number of domiciliary care clients aged 65+ in Wales, 2011/12-2015/16, by local authority, (number of clients)
- Figure 67: Number of domiciliary care clients aged 18-64 in Wales, 2011/12-2015/16, by local authority, (number of clients)
- Figure 68: Local authority domiciliary care expenditure in Wales, by local authority, 2011/12-2015/16, (£000)
- Figure 69: Hours of home care provided in Wales, by local authority, 2011/12-2015/16, (000 hours)
- Figure 70: Percentage of home care hours contracted to the independent sector, by local authority, 2011/12-2015/16, (% of home care hours)
- Northern Ireland
- Figure 71: Number of clients receiving domiciliary care in Northern Ireland, by sector and HSC Trust, 2015/16, (number of clients during survey week)
- Figure 72: Number of clients receiving domiciliary care in Northern Ireland, by sector and HSC Trust, 2016/17, (number of clients during survey week)
- Figure 73: Number of home care hours provided per week, by sector and HSC Trust, 2015/16, (number of hours provided during survey week)
- Figure 74: Number of home care hours provided per week, by sector and HSC Trust, 2016/17, (number of hours provided during survey week)
The Consumer - Care Payment
- Key points
- Nearly seven in 10 people have not thought about how they would pay for care
- Figure 75: Domiciliary care payment plans, June 2017, (% of respondents)
- Figure 76: Domiciliary care payment plans, June 2017, (% of respondents)
- Half of over-65s have considered the financial consequences of care
- Figure 77: Domiciliary care payment plans, by age and gender, June 2017, (% of respondents)
- Personal savings and pension income expected to fund long-term care
- Figure 78: Domiciliary care payment method, June 2017, (% of respondents)
- Figure 79: Domiciliary care payment method, June 2017, (% of respondents)
The Consumer - Home Care Provider
- Key points
- Nearly a third would prefer a family member or friend to provide them with care over an agency
- Figure 80: Domiciliary care provider, June 2017, (% of respondents)
- Lack of care payment plans will drive people towards care from family or friends
- Figure 81: Domiciliary care provider, by care payment plans, June 2017, (% of respondents)
The Consumer - Care Service Features
- Key points
- Help with daily routines and use of complementary tech are in-demand home care services
- Figure 82: Domiciliary care service features, June 2017, (% of respondents)
The Consumer - Future Care Concerns
- Key points
- Rising costs represent largest concern...
- Figure 83: Future domiciliary care concerns, June 2017, (% of respondents)
- ...with this concern growing with age
- Figure 84: Future domiciliary care concerns, by age and gender, June 2017, (% of respondents)
Industry Structure
- Key points
- Industry development
- Growing care intensity and higher costs affecting M&A activity
- Increasing number of providers withdraw from local authority contracts
- Emergence of new online platforms
- Lifeways Group is the current market-leader
- Figure 85: Independent sector domiciliary care providers’ market share, 2017, (% of total independent sector market)
- Figure 86: Independent sector domiciliary providers’ market share, 2017, (% of total independent sector market)
- More businesses operating from a lower number of local units on average
- Figure 87: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the ‘other human health activities’ industry, 2012-16, (number of local units and businesses)
- Figure 88: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the ‘social work activities without accommodation for the elderly and disabled’ industry, 2012-16, (number of local units and businesses)
- Structure by employment
- Figure 89: Analysis of the employment structure of the ‘other human health activities’ industry, 2015 and 2016, (number of local units and local unit employment size)
- Figure 90: Analysis of the employment structure of the ‘social work activities without accommodation for the elderly and disabled’ industry, 2015 and 2016, (number of local units and local unit employment size)
- Structure by turnover
- Figure 91: Analysis of the financial structure of the ‘other human health activities’ industry, 2015 and 2016, (£ 000 and % of total turnover)
- Figure 92: Analysis of the financial structure of the ‘social work activities without accommodation for the elderly and disabled’ industry, 2015 and 2016, (£ 000 and % of total turnover)
Company Profiles
Allied Healthcare (now part of Aurelius Group)
- Figure 93: Financial analysis of Allied Healthcare Group, 2012-16, (£ million)
- Company strategy
Ark Home Healthcare
- Figure 94: Financial analysis of Ark Home Healthcare, 2012-16, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
Chrysalis Community Care
- Figure 95: Financial analysis of Chrysalis Community Care Group, 2011-16, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
Interserve Healthcare (formerly Advantage Healthcare)
- Figure 96: Financial analysis of Interserve, 2011-15, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
Lloyds Pharmacy Clinical Homecare (formerly Bupa Home Healthcare)
- Figure 97: Financial analysis of Lloyds Pharmacy Clinical Homecare (formerly BUPA Home Healthcare), 2011-15, (£ million)
- Company strategy
Mears Group
- Figure 98: Financial analysis of Mears Group, 2012-16, (£ million)
- Company strategy
MiHomecare
- Figure 99: Financial analysis of MiHomecare, 2012-16, (£ 000)
- Figure 100: Financial analysis of Complete Care Holdings, 2012-16, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
Newcross Healthcare Solutions
- Figure 101: Financial analysis of Newcross Health Solutions, 2012-16, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
Sevacare
- Figure 102: Financial analysis of Sevacare, 2012-16, (£ million)
- Company strategy
- Figure 103: Profiled companies’ combined turnover, 2012-16, (£ million)
Forecast
- Market size
- Demographic trends suggest strong demand and higher number of fully dependent care users
- Market size forecast
- Weak growth expected in the market to 2021/22
- Figure 104: Forecast UK domiciliary care market value, 2017/18-2021/22, (£ million at 2017 prices)
- Figure 105: Forecast UK domiciliary care market value, 2017/18-2021/22, (£ million at 2017 prices)
- Commercial market size forecast
- Figure 106: Forecast UK commercial domiciliary care market value, 2017/18-2021/22, (£ million at 2017 prices)
- Figure 107: Forecast UK commercial domiciliary care market value, 2017/18-2021/22, (£ million at 2017 prices)
- Market segmentation
- Conservative’s social care election manifesto pledge, albeit scrapped after the election result, could serve as an indication of how changes will be made to social care funding
- Value of informal care expected to remain significant over the coming years
- Figure 108: Forecast UK domiciliary care market segmentation value, by type, 2017/18-2021/22, (£ million at 2017 prices)
- Figure 109: Forecast UK domiciliary care market segmentation value, by type, 2017/18-2021/22, (£ million at 2017 prices)
- The introduction and rise in NLW since 2016 has led to UK-wide variation in hourly price...
- Figure 110: Average hourly price paid for domiciliary care services, by region, April 2016, (£ per hour)
- Figure 111: Average hourly price paid for domiciliary care services, by region, April 2016, (£ per hour)
- ...with Brexit likely to add to staffing pressures which could further increase fees
- New operating models could answer reducing service demand pressures
Further Sources and Contacts
