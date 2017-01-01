Drinking Out - Brazil - March 2017
“Brazilians are cutting down on drinking outside of the home. It is expensive and drinks specials and promotions are good motivators to make consumers drink more. To remain visible and relevant during the recession, brands and venues need to expand and offer special experiences and beverages to consumers. Venues also need their clients to talk about their establishments to family and friends as well as posting about them on social networks.”
– Andre Euphrasio, Research Analyst
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this report
- Beer
- Spirits
- Wine and sparkling wines
- Excluded
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Value sales forecast of on-premise alcoholic beverages in Brazil, 2011-21
- Market drivers
- Aging population presents challenges and opportunities
- The economy is still unstable but consumer confidence is up
- The consumer
- Beer is consumed by 56% out of home
- Figure 2: Consumption of alcoholic beverages out of the home, January 2017
- Recommendations are used by 70% when trying new alcoholic drinks out of home
- Figure 3: Drink trial motivators, January 2017
- Recommendations and welcome offers are important when picking a place
- Figure 4: Reasons to choose a place to drink, January 2017
- Brand loyalty is weaker among young consumers
- Figure 5: Attitudes to drinking out of the home, January 2017
- Large bottles represent good value for money but encourage over-drinking
- Figure 6: Correspondence analysis - Attitudes toward different formats of beer, January 2018
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Getting senior consumers into bars and restaurants
- The facts
- The implications
- Getting senior consumers into bars and restaurants
The Market – What You Need to Know
- On-premise value sales forecast to reach R$61 billion by 2021
- Aging population can impact future sales
- A tax change to benefit the expansion of microbreweries
- On-premise value sales forecast to reach R$61 billion by 2021
Market Size and Forecast
- Market performance and forecast
- Figure 7: Forecast of sales for on-premise alcoholic beverages, by value, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Market performance and forecast
Market Drivers
- Aging population presents challenges and opportunities
- The Brazilian economy is still delicate
- Inflation is showing signs of slowing down
- Figure 8: IPCA monthly change, by percentage, January 2014-January 2017
- Unemployment rate keeps increasing
- Cuts in the interest rate continue
- Consumer confidence is up again
- Aging population presents challenges and opportunities
Regulatory and Legislative Changes
- Microbreweries to benefit from a tax change
- Craft beer booming
- Microbreweries to benefit from a tax change
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Beer and cocktails on tap
- Heineken acquires Brasil Kirin
- Beer and cocktails on tap
The New Bars
- São Paulo Tap House
- COD – Craft on Draft
- Choperia São Paulo
- Goose Island opens a brewpub in São Paulo
- “Anti-bar” opens up in Porto Alegre
- Negroni
- Mirante 9 de Julho
- Emerging trends in bars and restaurants
- Self-service beer
- Cocktails on tap
- São Paulo Tap House
Competitive Strategies
- Consolidation
- Heineken purchases Brasil Kirin
- Digital Activity
- Skol uses Facebook to promote its beer offline
- Kaiser tried to innovate with WhatsApp
- Marketing and Advertising
- Campari’s campaign takes guests on a multisensory journey
- Summer party inside elevators
- Cachaça stories
- Heineken occupies MAC
- Ambev promoted Skol during carnival
- Budweiser’s new campaign focuses on being authentic
- Consolidation
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Beer is highly consumed out of the home
- Brands should promote word-of-mouth
- When choosing a place, consumers will listen to recommendations
- Brand loyalty is stronger among older consumers
- Large bottles encourage over-drinking
- Beer is highly consumed out of the home
Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages Out of the Home
- Beer is the most consumed alcoholic beverage outside of the home
- Craft beer is still niche
- Figure 9: Consumption of beer out of the home, January 2017
- Classic cocktails are the most ordered
- Figure 10: Consumption of spirits out of the home, January 2017
- Nonsparkling wine is the most consumed
- Figure 11: Consumption of wine out of the home, January 2017
- LGBT+ consumers present higher consumption of alcoholic beverages out of the home
- Skol promoting acceptance
- Figure 12: Consumption of alcohol by type out of the home, by sexual orientation, January 2017
- Figure 13: Consumption of alcoholic beverages out of the home, January 2017
- Beer is the most consumed alcoholic beverage outside of the home
Drink Trial Motivators
- Recommendations play a strong role
- Figure 14: Drink trial motivators, by recommendation type, January 2017
- Drink specials can boost sales
- Brands should be creative with their products
- Figure 15: Drink trial motivators, January 2017
- Figure 16: Drink trial motivators, January 2017
- Recommendations play a strong role
Reasons to Choose a Place to Drink
- Recommendations are also important when choosing a place
- Figure 17: Reasons to choose a place to drink, by recommendation type, January 2017
- Welcome offers are important during economic difficulties
- Figure 18: Reasons to choose a place to drink, January 2017
- A nontraditional setting is interesting for 24%
- Availability of different beverages
- Figure 19: Reasons to choose a place to drink, by availability of different beverages, January 2017
- Figure 20: Reasons to choose a place to drink, January 2017
- Recommendations are also important when choosing a place
Attitudes to Drinking Outside of the Home
- Brand loyalty is strong when drinking out
- Figure 21: Attitudes to drinking out of the home, brand loyalty, January 2017
- Consumers are cutting back on drinking out
- Figure 22: Attitudes to drinking out of the home, cutting back, January 2017
- Bars and restaurants should act to prevent drunk driving
- Getting inspiration from other markets
- Pairing alcohol with food to boost sales
- Teaching consumers about alcoholic beverages
- Brand-owned bars and pop-up parties get closer to consumers
- Pop-up party with Budweiser
- Absolut launched a pop-up bar in Recife
- Figure 23: Attitudes to drinking out of the home, January 2017
- Figure 24: Attitudes to drinking out of the home, January 2017
- Brand loyalty is strong when drinking out
Attitudes Toward Different Formats of Beer
- Large bottles represent good value for money but encourage over-drinking
- Figure 25: Correspondence Analysis - Attitudes toward different formats of beer, January 2017
- Figure 26: Attitudes toward different formats of beer, January 2017
- Methodology
- Large bottles represent good value for money but encourage over-drinking
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Market size and forecast
- Figure 27: Best/worst cases for value sales for on-premise alcoholic beverages, Brazil, 2016-21
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Market size and forecast
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.