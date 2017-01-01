Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Drinking Out - Brazil - March 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Brazilians are cutting down on drinking outside of the home. It is expensive and drinks specials and promotions are good motivators to make consumers drink more. To remain visible and relevant during the recession, brands and venues need to expand and offer special experiences and beverages to consumers. Venues also need their clients to talk about their establishments to family and friends as well as posting about them on social networks.”
– Andre Euphrasio, Research Analyst

US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this report
        • Beer
          • Spirits
            • Wine and sparkling wines
              • Excluded

              • Executive Summary

                  • The market
                    • Figure 1: Value sales forecast of on-premise alcoholic beverages in Brazil, 2011-21
                  • Market drivers
                    • Aging population presents challenges and opportunities
                      • The economy is still unstable but consumer confidence is up
                        • The consumer
                          • Beer is consumed by 56% out of home
                            • Figure 2: Consumption of alcoholic beverages out of the home, January 2017
                          • Recommendations are used by 70% when trying new alcoholic drinks out of home
                            • Figure 3: Drink trial motivators, January 2017
                          • Recommendations and welcome offers are important when picking a place
                            • Figure 4: Reasons to choose a place to drink, January 2017
                          • Brand loyalty is weaker among young consumers
                            • Figure 5: Attitudes to drinking out of the home, January 2017
                          • Large bottles represent good value for money but encourage over-drinking
                            • Figure 6: Correspondence analysis - Attitudes toward different formats of beer, January 2018
                          • What we think

                          • Issues and Insights

                            • Getting senior consumers into bars and restaurants
                              • The facts
                                • The implications

                                • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                  • On-premise value sales forecast to reach R$61 billion by 2021
                                    • Aging population can impact future sales
                                      • A tax change to benefit the expansion of microbreweries

                                      • Market Size and Forecast

                                        • Market performance and forecast
                                            • Figure 7: Forecast of sales for on-premise alcoholic beverages, by value, 2011-21
                                          • Forecast methodology

                                          • Market Drivers

                                            • Aging population presents challenges and opportunities
                                              • The Brazilian economy is still delicate
                                                • Inflation is showing signs of slowing down
                                                  • Figure 8: IPCA monthly change, by percentage, January 2014-January 2017
                                                • Unemployment rate keeps increasing
                                                  • Cuts in the interest rate continue
                                                    • Consumer confidence is up again

                                                    • Regulatory and Legislative Changes

                                                      • Microbreweries to benefit from a tax change
                                                        • Craft beer booming

                                                        • Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know

                                                          • Beer and cocktails on tap
                                                            • Heineken acquires Brasil Kirin

                                                            • The New Bars

                                                              • São Paulo Tap House
                                                                • COD – Craft on Draft
                                                                  • Choperia São Paulo
                                                                    • Goose Island opens a brewpub in São Paulo
                                                                      • “Anti-bar” opens up in Porto Alegre
                                                                        • Negroni
                                                                          • Mirante 9 de Julho
                                                                            • Emerging trends in bars and restaurants
                                                                              • Self-service beer
                                                                                • Cocktails on tap

                                                                                • Competitive Strategies

                                                                                  • Consolidation
                                                                                    • Heineken purchases Brasil Kirin
                                                                                      • Digital Activity
                                                                                        • Skol uses Facebook to promote its beer offline
                                                                                          • Kaiser tried to innovate with WhatsApp
                                                                                            • Marketing and Advertising
                                                                                              • Campari’s campaign takes guests on a multisensory journey
                                                                                                • Summer party inside elevators
                                                                                                  • Cachaça stories
                                                                                                    • Heineken occupies MAC
                                                                                                      • Ambev promoted Skol during carnival
                                                                                                        • Budweiser’s new campaign focuses on being authentic

                                                                                                        • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                                          • Beer is highly consumed out of the home
                                                                                                            • Brands should promote word-of-mouth
                                                                                                              • When choosing a place, consumers will listen to recommendations
                                                                                                                • Brand loyalty is stronger among older consumers
                                                                                                                  • Large bottles encourage over-drinking

                                                                                                                  • Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages Out of the Home

                                                                                                                    • Beer is the most consumed alcoholic beverage outside of the home
                                                                                                                      • Craft beer is still niche
                                                                                                                          • Figure 9: Consumption of beer out of the home, January 2017
                                                                                                                        • Classic cocktails are the most ordered
                                                                                                                            • Figure 10: Consumption of spirits out of the home, January 2017
                                                                                                                          • Nonsparkling wine is the most consumed
                                                                                                                              • Figure 11: Consumption of wine out of the home, January 2017
                                                                                                                            • LGBT+ consumers present higher consumption of alcoholic beverages out of the home
                                                                                                                              • Skol promoting acceptance
                                                                                                                                • Figure 12: Consumption of alcohol by type out of the home, by sexual orientation, January 2017
                                                                                                                                • Figure 13: Consumption of alcoholic beverages out of the home, January 2017

                                                                                                                            • Drink Trial Motivators

                                                                                                                              • Recommendations play a strong role
                                                                                                                                  • Figure 14: Drink trial motivators, by recommendation type, January 2017
                                                                                                                                • Drink specials can boost sales
                                                                                                                                  • Brands should be creative with their products
                                                                                                                                    • Figure 15: Drink trial motivators, January 2017
                                                                                                                                    • Figure 16: Drink trial motivators, January 2017

                                                                                                                                • Reasons to Choose a Place to Drink

                                                                                                                                  • Recommendations are also important when choosing a place
                                                                                                                                      • Figure 17: Reasons to choose a place to drink, by recommendation type, January 2017
                                                                                                                                    • Welcome offers are important during economic difficulties
                                                                                                                                      • Figure 18: Reasons to choose a place to drink, January 2017
                                                                                                                                    • A nontraditional setting is interesting for 24%
                                                                                                                                      • Availability of different beverages
                                                                                                                                          • Figure 19: Reasons to choose a place to drink, by availability of different beverages, January 2017
                                                                                                                                          • Figure 20: Reasons to choose a place to drink, January 2017

                                                                                                                                      • Attitudes to Drinking Outside of the Home

                                                                                                                                        • Brand loyalty is strong when drinking out
                                                                                                                                          • Figure 21: Attitudes to drinking out of the home, brand loyalty, January 2017
                                                                                                                                        • Consumers are cutting back on drinking out
                                                                                                                                          • Figure 22: Attitudes to drinking out of the home, cutting back, January 2017
                                                                                                                                        • Bars and restaurants should act to prevent drunk driving
                                                                                                                                          • Getting inspiration from other markets
                                                                                                                                            • Pairing alcohol with food to boost sales
                                                                                                                                              • Teaching consumers about alcoholic beverages
                                                                                                                                                • Brand-owned bars and pop-up parties get closer to consumers
                                                                                                                                                  • Pop-up party with Budweiser
                                                                                                                                                    • Absolut launched a pop-up bar in Recife
                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 23: Attitudes to drinking out of the home, January 2017
                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 24: Attitudes to drinking out of the home, January 2017

                                                                                                                                                  • Attitudes Toward Different Formats of Beer

                                                                                                                                                    • Large bottles represent good value for money but encourage over-drinking
                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 25: Correspondence Analysis - Attitudes toward different formats of beer, January 2017
                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 26: Attitudes toward different formats of beer, January 2017
                                                                                                                                                      • Methodology

                                                                                                                                                      • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                                                                        • Market size and forecast
                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 27: Best/worst cases for value sales for on-premise alcoholic beverages, Brazil, 2016-21
                                                                                                                                                        • Fan chart forecast
                                                                                                                                                          • Abbreviations

                                                                                                                                                          Companies Covered

                                                                                                                                                          To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                                                                                          Drinking Out - Brazil - March 2017

                                                                                                                                                          US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                                                                                          Reports by region

                                                                                                                                                          About us

                                                                                                                                                          Registered office

                                                                                                                                                          Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                                                                                                          11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                                                                                                          Registered in England:
                                                                                                                                                          Number 1475918.

                                                                                                                                                          Contact us

                                                                                                                                                          MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                                                                                                          • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd