Drug Store Retailing - US - May 2017
The effects of an aging population focused on health management are positive for the drug channel, which is projected to continue on its path of upward sales growth over the next five years.
This report examines the following:
- Many drug store trips occur outside the channel
- Most consumers have issues with price
- Many shoppers aren’t using all that drug stores provide
Overview
Executive Summary
The Market – What You Need to Know
Market Size and Forecast
Market Breakdown
Market Factors
Key Players – What You Need to Know
What’s Working?
What’s Struggling?
What’s Next?
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
Retailers Shopped
Attitudes toward Drug Store Shopping
Influencers to Encourage More Shopping
Retail Clinics
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
Appendix – Market
- Figure 41: Total US drug store revenues and forecast, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 42: Households by number of members, 2016
- Mintel post-election survey methodology
Appendix – Consumer
