“The online sales channels have been evolving in Brazil. Although it’s not so big compared to countries like the United States, the Brazilian e-commerce market is being transformed and consumers have access to all the devices needed to do their online shopping (laptops, smartphones, and tablets). It is important, however, that brands expose their products on several channels, as consumers want the same experience regardless of the channel used. The possibilities of buying online and collecting in stores and trying a product in stores before making a purchase online will differentiate one brand from another.”

– Juliana Martins, Senior Research Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: