“Parents of under-16s and Millennials are propping up the eating out market. As a group, parents are not brand loyal, but they’re willing to trade up if they feel their purchases are worthwhile. Millennials seem optimistic about their finances, yet they're also drawn to meal promotions served in a comfortable environment, giving the eating out market that competitive edge over supermarkets’ food-to-go. Meanwhile, operators are unlocking the opportunities in breakfast trade. They’re also turning to advanced technology to engage with customers.”

– Trish Caddy, Foodservice Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: