Eating Out Review - UK - September 2017
“Parents of under-16s and Millennials are propping up the eating out market. As a group, parents are not brand loyal, but they’re willing to trade up if they feel their purchases are worthwhile. Millennials seem optimistic about their finances, yet they're also drawn to meal promotions served in a comfortable environment, giving the eating out market that competitive edge over supermarkets’ food-to-go. Meanwhile, operators are unlocking the opportunities in breakfast trade. They’re also turning to advanced technology to engage with customers.”
– Trish Caddy, Foodservice Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Breakfast potential
- Attracting Millennials
- Retaining parents
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Eating out market faces challenges…
- …but there are opportunities for growth
- Figure 1: UK eating out market size and forecast fan chart, 2012-22
- Companies and brands
- Foodservice technologies
- Opportunities in retail spaces
- Menu and restaurant concepts
- The consumer
- Types of venues for eating in
- Figure 2: Restaurants and food outlets visited for eat in meals, May 2017
- Types of venues for takeaways
- Figure 3: Restaurants and food outlets visited for takeaway/delivery, May 2017
- Frequency of eating in at restaurants
- Frequency of ordering takeaways
- Figure 4: Frequency of eating out or ordering takeaways/home deliveries, May 2017
- Reasons for eating out
- Figure 5: Reasons for eating in at food outlets or restaurants, May 2017
- Dining companions
- Figure 6: Dining companions, May 2017
- Behaviours towards eating out
- Figure 7: Behaviours towards eating in or ordering takeaway, May 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Breakfast potential
- The facts
- The implications
- Attracting Millennials
- The facts
- The implications
- Retaining parents
- The facts
- The implications
- Breakfast potential
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Eating out market is in slow growth
- Businesses face headwinds…
- …but opportunities knock
- Eating out market is in slow growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Eating out market holding up well despite headwinds
- Figure 8: UK eating out market size and forecast, 2012-22
- The winners
- Pubs
- Burger and chicken
- Ethnic restaurants
- Food-to-go
- Pizza and Italian
- Coffee shops
- The challenges
- The opportunities
- Figure 9: UK eating out market size and forecast fan chart, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
- Eating out market holding up well despite headwinds
Market Drivers
- A view of the UK consumer
- Consumers are holding up the eating out market
- Figure 10: Trends in how respondents would describe their financial situation, 2009-17
- Takeaway/home delivery becomes ubiquitous
- Eating at pubs is the most popular leisure activity
- Consumers’ appetite for fast food grows
- Figure 11: Frequency of Leisure Activities, July 2016-17
- Spending at pubs is holding up well
- Parents are big spenders in casual dining restaurants
- Diners are spending up to £20 on a fast food meal
- Figure 12: Approximate spending, July 2016-17
- Foodism
- Flexitarianism
- Figure 13: Trends in selected attitudes towards food, April 2016-May 2017
- Eating behaviours
- Figure 14: Trends in selected food behaviours which consumers do all of the time, April 2016-May 2017
- Healthy food factors
- Figure 15: Trends in healthy food factors, April 2016-May 2017
- What are the key challenges?
- Hospitality recruitment at its most difficult
- Apprenticeship levy comes into force in April 2017
- Rising business rates
- Rising inflation and the weakened Pound
- National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage
- Where are the market opportunities?
- Growth of the workforce
- Figure 16: Employment and unemployment trends, 2011-16 and 2016-21
- Population growth can benefit the market
- Figure 17: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-16 and 2016-21
- Smartphone ownership is peaking
- Figure 18: Ownership of mobile phones, January 2012-December 2016
- Marine Stewardship Council declares North Sea cod sustainable
- A view of the UK consumer
Key Players– What You Need to Know
- Consumers' perceptions of selected restaurant brands
- What's new in foodservice technology?
- Why are restaurants opening in retail spaces?
- Menu and restaurant concepts that stood out
- Examples of restaurant groups that are growing
- Consumers' perceptions of selected restaurant brands
Companies and Brands
- Pubs
- Figure 19: Selected leading pub operators in the UK, by outlet numbers, 2012-16
- Burger and chicken
- Figure 20: Key financial data for Nando's Chickenland Limited, 2015-16
- Figure 21: Key financial data for Gourmet Burger Kitchen Limited, 2015-16
- Coffee shops
- Figure 22: Key financial data for Costa Limited, 2015-16
- Figure 23: Key financial data for Starbucks Coffee Company (UK) Ltd, 2014-16
- Figure 24: Key financial data for Caffè Nero Group Ltd, 2015-16
- Pizza and Italian
- Figure 25: Key financial data for Domino's Pizza UK & Ireland Limited, 2015-16
- Figure 26: Key financial data for PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Limited, 2015-16
- Figure 27: Key financial data for Bella Italia Restaurants Limited, 2015-16
- Ethnic restaurants and takeaways
- Figure 28: Selected Japanese restaurant/takeaway chains, by outlet numbers, 2011-16
- Figure 29: Key financial data for Wagamama Limited, 2015-17
- Figure 30: Key financial data for Turtle Bay Restaurants Ltd, 2015-16
- Figure 31: Key financial data for Las Iguanas Limited, 2015-16
- Food-to-go specialists
- Figure 32: Key financial data for Greggs Plc, 2015-16
- Figure 33: Key financial data for Leon Restaurants Ltd, 2014-15
- Ones to watch
Launch Activity and Innovation
- New technology in foodservice
- Wi-Fi solutions
- Pre-ordering apps
- Feed It Back
- Amazon Alexa ordering
- Click-and-collect
- Deliveroo x TripAdvisor
- Brands rolling out home delivery
- Brands that opened in retail spaces
- Supermarkets
- Roadside catering
- Menu options that stand out
- Set menus
- Breakfast
- Nitro cold brew
- Concepts that gained traction
- Cocktail bars
- Reusable cup scheme
- Japanese concepts
- New technology in foodservice
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 34: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, July 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 35: Key metrics for selected brands, July 2017
- Brand attitudes: McDonald’s is on par with Greggs as good value
- Figure 36: Attitudes, by brand, July 2017
- Brand personality: Costa Coffee and McDonald’s seen as ethical
- Figure 37: Brand personality – Macro image, July 2017
- JD Wetherspoon is welcoming and traditional
- Figure 38: Brand personality – Micro image, July 2017
- Greggs known for its healthy eating credentials
- Figure 39: User profile of Greggs, July 2017
- Costa Coffee seen as fun, and vibrant
- Figure 40: User profile of Costa Coffee, July 2017
- Wagamama benefits from its healthy reputation
- Figure 41: User profile of Wagamama, July 2017
- JD Wetherspoon continues to offer good value
- Figure 42: User profile of JD Wetherspoon, July 2017
- Domino’s is convenient and family-friendly
- Figure 43: User profile of Domino’s, July 2017
- Côte is special and welcoming
- Figure 44: User profile of Côte, July 2017
- McDonald’s represents value for money
- Figure 45: User profile of McDonald’s, July 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- The frequency of eating out
- Types of venues that people visit
- Understanding the reasons for eating out
- Identifying the types of dining companions
- Examining the behaviours towards eating out
- The frequency of eating out
Types of Venues for Dining and Takeaway
- Most people eat in pub restaurants/bars
- British restaurants are amongst the most popular venues
- More than half of Brits visit coffee shops
- Figure 46: Restaurants and food outlets visited for eat in meals, May 2017
- Fish and chip/kebabs are the most popular takeaway foods
- More than half of Brits order takeaway from ethnic restaurants
- Figure 47: Restaurants and food outlets visited for takeaway/delivery, May 2017
- More people eat-in than buy takeaway
- Demographics of eat in consumers
- Demographics of takeaway consumers
- Figure 48: Overall eating out usage, May 2017
- Most people buy takeaways from one type of fast food outlet
- Figure 49: Repertoire of fast food venues visited for takeaway/delivery, May 2017
- Most people visit three to four types of restaurants for dining
- Figure 50: Repertoire of restaurants visited for dining, May 2017
- Most people eat in pub restaurants/bars
Frequency of Eating Out
- Most consumers go out to eat once every three months
- One in five consumers buys takeaways once a week
- Once every 1-3 months takeaway users
- Figure 51: Frequency of eating out or ordering takeaways/home deliveries, May 2017
- Understanding the core customers of restaurant diners
- 25-34-year-olds are core customers for dining out
- One in three parents of under-16s dines out
- Figure 52: Frequency of dining at a food outlet or restaurant once a week or more, by age and parent status, May 2017
- Understanding the core customers of takeaway meals
- Parents of under-16s are the core customers of takeaways
- One in three 16-44-year-olds buy takeaways
- Figure 53: Frequency of ordering takeaways at a food outlet or restaurant once a week or more, by age and parent status, May 2017
- Most consumers go out to eat once every three months
Reasons for Eating Out
- Most diners eat out to treat themselves
- More than half of diners eat out to celebrate birthdays/special occasions
- Figure 54: Reasons for eating in at food outlets or restaurants, May 2017
- Shoppers are most likely to eat at burger/chicken fast food outlets
- Three in ten diners consider dining out to be affordable
- Parents and wealthy diners are most likely to use special offers
- One in five diners is time-poor
- European restaurant diners are most likely to visit for work day lunches
- Figure 55: Any reasons for eating out, by any restaurants visited for dining, May 2017
- Most diners eat out to treat themselves
Dining Companions
- Two in five diners dine with their partners
- Figure 56: Dining companions, May 2017
- Young men are dining out alone
- Sandwich shops are some of the best places to hang out with friends
- Figure 57: Any companions, by any fast food outlets visited for dining, May 2017
- Gen X lead family dining occasions
- Figure 58: Any companions, by any restaurants visited for dining, May 2017
- Two in five diners dine with their partners
Behaviours towards Eating Out
- Restaurants are a social space for family and friends
- A good way to enjoy new experiences
- Enjoying food that people do not cook at home
- Eating out is a hobby
- Most people are unsure about pre-order and pay
- Takeaway containers should be recyclable
- More can be done to encourage people to order takeaway
- Rewarding takeaway customers for their loyalty
- Letting takeaway customers order directly from restaurants
- People are unsure about online reviews
- Transparency matters to people who eat out
- Figure 59: Behaviours towards eating in or ordering takeaway, May 2017
- Restaurants are a social space for family and friends
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Brand research
- Brand map
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 60: Best- and worst-case forecasts for the eating out market, by value, 2017-22
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.