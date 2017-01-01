Eating Out Trends - Brazil - August 2017
“It is important that restaurants continue investing in innovation, both in the menu and its environment, to maintain consumers’ interest and build loyalty. Actions that improve the cost-benefit of eating out can be more important than promotional prices.”
- Andre Euphrasio, Research Analyst
This report will look at the following areas:
- Encouraging older consumers to eat out
- Using world-of-mouth marketing to attract new customers
- Creating modern restaurants
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Report definition
- Gourmet
- Kilo restaurants
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Market drivers
- Aging population creates opportunities and challenges
- Unemployment rate is still high
- The consumer
- Snack bars are preferred when eating out while pizzerias are favored for takeout
- Figure 1: Consumption of eating out and ordering takeout, Brazil, May 2017
- Recommendations from friends and/or family motivates 44%
- Figure 2: Important factors when choosing a dish, Brazil, May 2017
- 32% of consumers are interested in meal deals
- Figure 3: Important factors when choosing a venue, Brazil, May 2017
- Restaurants need to invest in variety
- Figure 4: Attitudes and behaviors, Brazil, May 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Encouraging older consumers to eat out
- The facts
- The implications
- Using world-of-mouth marketing to attract new customers
- The facts
- The implications
- Creating modern restaurants
- The facts
- The implications
- Encouraging older consumers to eat out
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Aging population can affect consumption
- High unemployment can reduce visits to restaurants
- Aging population can affect consumption
Market Drivers
- Sugar remains a problem
- Aging population presents challenges and opportunities
- The Brazilian economy
- Inflation is showing signs of slowing down
- Unemployment rate has slight decrease
- Cuts in the interest rate continue
- Sugar remains a problem
Competitive Strategies
- Digital activity
- Temaki Station launches chatbot
- Pizza Hut uses geolocation system to send personalized ads
- Marketing and advertising
- Burger King features a drag queen in campaign
- Burger King takes advantage of competitor’s queue
- A new restaurant every day
- Outback creates the Festival of Fries
- P.F. Chang’s changes position in Brazil
- International innovations
- Quaker Oats involves consumers through menu innovation
- Family Mart offers customized breakfast “packages”
- Eatsa and Zume Pizza are betting on automation
- Digital activity
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Snack bars and bakeries are highly visited
- Recommendations and low prices are important
- Restaurants with promotions are appealing
- Consumers want variety and healthful dishes
- Snack bars and bakeries are highly visited
Consumption of Eating Out and Ordering Takeout
- Snack bars and bakeries are the most frequented venues
- Figure 5: Consumption of eating out and ordering takeout, Brazil, May 2017
- Promoting kilo restaurants
- Fast food restaurants with no table service are frequented by 55%
- Pizzerias are preferred when ordering takeout
- Young consumers are boosting the category
- Figure 6: Consumption of eating out and ordering takeout, by age, Brazil, May 2017
- Many AB consumers usually eat out
- Snack bars and bakeries are the most frequented venues
Important Factors When Choosing a Dish
- Competitive prices are important when choosing a dish
- Figure 7: Important factors when choosing a dish, Brazil, May 2017
- Highlighting the daily special
- Interesting descriptions can help consumers decide
- Competitive prices are important when choosing a dish
Important Factors When Choosing Venue
- Consumers want meal deals
- Figure 8: Important factors when choosing a venue, Brazil, May 2017
- Themed restaurants appeal to young consumers
- Targeting singles with premium services
- Consumers want meal deals
Attitudes and Behaviors
- Consumers want variety on menus
- Figure 9: Attitudes and behaviors, Brazil, May 2017
- Restaurants need to invest in healthful dishes
- Figure 10: Attitudes and behaviors, by age, Brazil, May 2017
- Combining food trucks with events
- Figure 11: Attitudes and behaviors, by people with/without children and singles and married, Brazil, May 2017
- Consumers want variety on menus
Appendix – Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.