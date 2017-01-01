Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Eating Out Trends - Brazil - August 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“It is important that restaurants continue investing in innovation, both in the menu and its environment, to maintain consumers’ interest and build loyalty. Actions that improve the cost-benefit of eating out can be more important than promotional prices.”

- Andre Euphrasio, Research Analyst

This report will look at the following areas:

  • Encouraging older consumers to eat out
  • Using world-of-mouth marketing to attract new customers
  • Creating modern restaurants

US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Report definition
        • Gourmet
          • Kilo restaurants

          • Executive Summary

              • Market drivers
                • Aging population creates opportunities and challenges
                  • Unemployment rate is still high
                    • The consumer
                      • Snack bars are preferred when eating out while pizzerias are favored for takeout
                        • Figure 1: Consumption of eating out and ordering takeout, Brazil, May 2017
                      • Recommendations from friends and/or family motivates 44%
                        • Figure 2: Important factors when choosing a dish, Brazil, May 2017
                      • 32% of consumers are interested in meal deals
                        • Figure 3: Important factors when choosing a venue, Brazil, May 2017
                      • Restaurants need to invest in variety
                        • Figure 4: Attitudes and behaviors, Brazil, May 2017
                      • What we think

                      • Issues and Insights

                        • Encouraging older consumers to eat out
                          • The facts
                            • The implications
                              • Using world-of-mouth marketing to attract new customers
                                • The facts
                                  • The implications
                                    • Creating modern restaurants
                                      • The facts
                                        • The implications

                                        • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                          • Aging population can affect consumption
                                            • High unemployment can reduce visits to restaurants

                                            • Market Drivers

                                              • Sugar remains a problem
                                                • Aging population presents challenges and opportunities
                                                  • The Brazilian economy
                                                    • Inflation is showing signs of slowing down
                                                      • Unemployment rate has slight decrease
                                                        • Cuts in the interest rate continue

                                                        • Competitive Strategies

                                                          • Digital activity
                                                            • Temaki Station launches chatbot
                                                              • Pizza Hut uses geolocation system to send personalized ads
                                                                • Marketing and advertising
                                                                  • Burger King features a drag queen in campaign
                                                                    • Burger King takes advantage of competitor’s queue
                                                                      • A new restaurant every day
                                                                        • Outback creates the Festival of Fries
                                                                          • P.F. Chang’s changes position in Brazil
                                                                            • International innovations
                                                                              • Quaker Oats involves consumers through menu innovation
                                                                                • Family Mart offers customized breakfast “packages”
                                                                                  • Eatsa and Zume Pizza are betting on automation

                                                                                  • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                    • Snack bars and bakeries are highly visited
                                                                                      • Recommendations and low prices are important
                                                                                        • Restaurants with promotions are appealing
                                                                                          • Consumers want variety and healthful dishes

                                                                                          • Consumption of Eating Out and Ordering Takeout

                                                                                            • Snack bars and bakeries are the most frequented venues
                                                                                              • Figure 5: Consumption of eating out and ordering takeout, Brazil, May 2017
                                                                                            • Promoting kilo restaurants
                                                                                              • Fast food restaurants with no table service are frequented by 55%
                                                                                                • Pizzerias are preferred when ordering takeout
                                                                                                  • Young consumers are boosting the category
                                                                                                    • Figure 6: Consumption of eating out and ordering takeout, by age, Brazil, May 2017
                                                                                                  • Many AB consumers usually eat out

                                                                                                  • Important Factors When Choosing a Dish

                                                                                                    • Competitive prices are important when choosing a dish
                                                                                                      • Figure 7: Important factors when choosing a dish, Brazil, May 2017
                                                                                                    • Highlighting the daily special
                                                                                                      • Interesting descriptions can help consumers decide

                                                                                                      • Important Factors When Choosing Venue

                                                                                                        • Consumers want meal deals
                                                                                                          • Figure 8: Important factors when choosing a venue, Brazil, May 2017
                                                                                                        • Themed restaurants appeal to young consumers
                                                                                                          • Targeting singles with premium services

                                                                                                          • Attitudes and Behaviors

                                                                                                            • Consumers want variety on menus
                                                                                                              • Figure 9: Attitudes and behaviors, Brazil, May 2017
                                                                                                            • Restaurants need to invest in healthful dishes
                                                                                                              • Figure 10: Attitudes and behaviors, by age, Brazil, May 2017
                                                                                                            • Combining food trucks with events
                                                                                                              • Figure 11: Attitudes and behaviors, by people with/without children and singles and married, Brazil, May 2017

                                                                                                          • Appendix – Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                            • Abbreviations

                                                                                                            Companies Covered

                                                                                                            To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                                            Eating Out Trends - Brazil - August 2017

                                                                                                            US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                                            Reports by region

                                                                                                            About us

                                                                                                            Registered office

                                                                                                            Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                                                            11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                                                            Registered in England:
                                                                                                            Number 1475918.

                                                                                                            Contact us

                                                                                                            MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                                                            • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd