“A buoyant new construction market and continued repair and maintenance demand were facilitating sales growth in the electrical wholesale market after considerable disruption during the recession. However, the commodity nature of many products, intense industry competition, and the fact that installations typically fall at the end of construction contracts all conspired to apply price pressure and limit growth. Following the outcome of the Brexit vote, prospects are now more likely to be sector dependent, bringing a new factor to developing margins.”

– Terry Leggett, Senior Analyst

This report answers the following key questions: