Electrical Wholesale - UK - January 2017

“A buoyant new construction market and continued repair and maintenance demand were facilitating sales growth in the electrical wholesale market after considerable disruption during the recession. However, the commodity nature of many products, intense industry competition, and the fact that installations typically fall at the end of construction contracts all conspired to apply price pressure and limit growth. Following the outcome of the Brexit vote, prospects are now more likely to be sector dependent, bringing a new factor to developing margins.”

– Terry Leggett, Senior Analyst

This report answers the following key questions:

  • How has the Brexit decision impacted the market?
  • Are there sectors and products that will be less affected?
  • What is the impact of e-commerce?

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Executive Summary

      • The market
        • Figure 1: UK electrical wholesalers market, 2012-16 actual and 2017-2021 forecast
        • Figure 2: Product segmentation for UK electrical wholesalers market, 2016
      • Market factors
        • Figure 3: UK electrical contractor market, 2012-16 actual and 2017-2021 forecast
        • Figure 4: UK private housing construction market, 2012-16 actual and 2017-2021 forecast
        • Figure 5: UK public housing construction market, 2012-16 actual and 2017-2021 forecast
        • Figure 6: UK public non-residential construction market, 2012-16 actual and 2017-2021 forecast
        • Figure 7: UK private industrial construction market, 2012-16 actual and 2017-2021 forecast
        • Figure 8: UK private commercial construction market, 2012-16 actual and 2017-2021 forecast
        • Figure 9: UK repair & maintenance market, 2012-16 actual and 2017-2021 forecast
      • Companies
        • What we think

        • Key Issues

            • How has the Brexit decision impacted the market?
              • Are there sectors and products that will be less affected?
                • What is the impact of e-commerce?

                • Introduction

                  • Definitions
                    • Methodology
                      • Abbreviations
                        • Market Positioning
                          • Issues in the market

                          • UK economy

                            • Overview
                              • Figure 10: UK GDP quarterly development, 2003-16
                              • Figure 11: UK GDP in economic downturns and recoveries since 1979
                            • Inflation
                              • Interest rates
                                • House prices
                                  • Figure 12: UK House price changes, 2006-2016
                                • Consumer spending
                                  • Manufacturing
                                    • Figure 13: UK manufacturing, 2014-16
                                  • Business investment
                                    • Figure 14: UK GFCF 2003-16
                                  • Imports
                                    • Exports

                                    • Market Size and Trends

                                      • Chapter summary
                                        • Market size
                                          • Figure 15: The UK electrical wholesalers market, 2012-16
                                        • Market segmentation
                                          • Figure 16: The UK electrical wholesalers market, by sector, 2016
                                          • Figure 17: The UK electrical wholesalers’ sales of wiring accessories, by product type, 2016
                                        • Market trends
                                          • Market competitiveness
                                            • New areas
                                              • E-commerce
                                                • Cyclical demand
                                                  • Wider trends
                                                    • Seasonality of Demand
                                                      • Figure 18: Seasonality of private housing output, 2012-16
                                                      • Figure 19: Seasonality of public housing output, 2012-16
                                                      • Figure 20: Seasonality of public non-residential construction output, 2012-16
                                                      • Figure 21: Seasonality of private commercial construction output, 201216
                                                      • Figure 22: Seasonality of private industrial construction output, 201216
                                                      • Figure 23: Seasonality of public housing repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
                                                      • Figure 24: Seasonality of private housing repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
                                                    • Regional Sales
                                                      • Figure 25: Regional private housing construction output, 2012-16
                                                      • Figure 26: Regional public housing construction output, 2012-16
                                                      • Figure 27: Regional public non-residential construction output, 2012-16
                                                      • Figure 28: Regional private commercial construction output, 2012-16
                                                      • Figure 29: Regional private industrial construction output, 2012-16
                                                      • Figure 30: Regional housing repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
                                                      • Figure 31: Regional private non-residential repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
                                                      • Figure 32: Regional public non-residential repair & maintenance output, 2012-16

                                                  • Demand Structure

                                                    • Chapter Summary
                                                      • Electrical Contracting
                                                        • Overview
                                                          • Figure 33: Electrical contracting output in Great Britain, 2012-16
                                                          • Figure 34: Analysis of electrical contracting output in Great Britain, by type of work, 2012-16
                                                        • New Construction Work
                                                          • Figure 35: Segmentation of electrical contracting output for new construction projects in Great Britain, by type, 2012-16
                                                        • Repair & Maintenance Work
                                                          • Figure 36: Segmentation of electrical contracting output for repair & maintenance projects in Great Britain, by type, 2012-16
                                                        • Building
                                                          • Figure 37: Analysis of private housing construction output in Great Britain, 2012-16
                                                          • Figure 38: Private new housing starts and completions in England, 2011-16
                                                          • Figure 39: Analysis of new public housing construction output in Great Britain, 2012-16
                                                          • Figure 40: Public housing starts and completions in England, 2011-16
                                                          • Figure 41: Additional affordable homes provided in England, by tenure 2011-16
                                                        • Public Non-Residential Construction
                                                          • Figure 42: Long term trend in public non-residential construction activity in Great Britain, 1970-2016
                                                          • Figure 43: Analysis of public sector non-residential construction output in Great Britain, 2012-16
                                                          • Figure 44: Analysis of public sector non-residential construction in Great Britain, by type, 2012-16
                                                        • Private Industrial Construction
                                                          • Figure 45: Long term trend in private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 19702016
                                                          • Figure 46: Analysis of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector 2012-16
                                                        • Private Commercial Construction
                                                          • Figure 47: Long term trend in private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 19702016
                                                          • Figure 48: Analysis of private commercial construction in Great Britain, by type, 201216
                                                        • Repair & Maintenance
                                                          • Figure 49: Segmentation of the R&M activity in Great Britain, 2016
                                                        • Public housing
                                                          • Figure 50: Analysis of repair & maintenance output in the public housing sector in Great Britain, 201216
                                                        • Private housing
                                                            • Figure 51: Analysis of repair & maintenance output in the private housing sector in Great Britain, 201216
                                                          • Public non-residential
                                                            • Figure 52: Analysis of repair & maintenance output in the public non-residential sector in Great Britain, 201216
                                                          • Private non-residential
                                                            • Figure 53: Analysis of repair & maintenance output in the private nonresidential sector in Great Britain, 201216

                                                        • Industry Instructure

                                                          • Chapter Summary
                                                            • Industry Development
                                                              • Company Profiles

                                                              • CEF Holdings

                                                                    • Figure 54: Financial analysis of CEF Holdings, 2011-15
                                                                  • Company strategy

                                                                  • Cleveland Cable Co

                                                                        • Figure 55: Financial analysis of Cleveland Cable Company, 2011-15
                                                                      • Company strategy

                                                                      • Edmundson Electrical

                                                                            • Figure 56: Financial analysis of Edmundson Electrical, 2011-15
                                                                          • Company strategy

                                                                          • Eyre & Elliston Holdings

                                                                                • Figure 57: Financial analysis of Eyre & Elliston Holdings, 2011-15
                                                                              • Company strategy

                                                                              • Holland House Electrical

                                                                                    • Figure 58: Financial analysis of Holland House Electrical Company, 2012-16
                                                                                  • Company strategy

                                                                                  • Rexel UK

                                                                                        • Figure 59: Financial analysis of Rexel UK, 2011-15
                                                                                      • Company strategy

                                                                                      • Stearn Electric Co

                                                                                          • Figure 60: Financial Analysis of Stearn Electric Company, 2011-2015
                                                                                        • Company strategy

                                                                                        • Forecast

                                                                                          • Chapter Summary
                                                                                            • Market Size
                                                                                              • Electrical Contracting
                                                                                                • Figure 61: Forecast electrical contracting output in Great Britain, 2017-21
                                                                                                • Figure 62: Forecast analysis of electrical contracting output in Great Britain, by type of work, 2017-21
                                                                                                • Figure 63: Forecast segmentation of electrical contracting output for new construction projects in Great Britain, by type, 2017-21
                                                                                                • Figure 64: Forecast segmentation of electrical engineering output for repair & maintenance activity in Great Britain, by type, 2017-21
                                                                                              • The Wholesale Market
                                                                                                  • Figure 65: Forecast UK electrical wholesalers market, 2017-21

                                                                                              • Further Sources & Contacts

                                                                                                • Trade Associations
                                                                                                  • Trade Magazines
                                                                                                    • Trade Exhibition

