Emerging City Destinations in Asia - September 2017
“The Chinese economy has continued to progress at an enviable growth rate of over 6% and should continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Continued growth in Chinese domestic and outbound travel expenditure is probably the single most important factor affecting the future of emerging Asian cities as tourist destinations.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This report looks at the following areas for each city destination:
- What are the city’s main attractions and new developments?
- What has been the trend in arrivals, air passenger traffic and overnights in the city?
- How developed are transport links to the city (such as air and HSR)?
- What is the size and profile of the city’s lodging sector?
- What is the outlook for the destination?
Security and Terrorism
- Figure 25: Ranking of Asia-Pacific countries for safety & security, 2017
- The Philippines
- Several active terrorist groups
- Kidnapping
- US warning
- Thailand
- Attacks in Phuket and Hua Hin
Pollution (Air, Noise and Water)
- Trouble in Phi Phi
- Rubbish is a problem
- Longtail boats on Ao Nang beach a further nuisance
- Businesses are major rubbish producers
- Wastewater also a problem
- The search for solutions
- Air quality a problem in Seoul
- Asian dust
Destination Management and Promotion
- Korea’s Tourism Promotion and Development Fund
Airport Expansion and Airline Route Connections
- Cebu’s airport at double its planned capacity
- New routes to growing source markets
- Expansion planned for Krabi Airport
- Way over capacity at Cam Ranh International Airport
- Major expansion at Incheon
High-speed Rail
- Domestic air travel crimped by HSR in Korea
- Xi’an-Chengdu High Speed Train
- Xi’an-Chengdu bullet-train details
- Xi’an-Jiangyou Railway section
- Jiangyou-Chengdu section
- Xian-Chengdu conventional trains
- Flights and coaches
Ten Emerging Cities in Asia
Cebu City, Philippines
- Brief history
- Arrivals
- Tourist arrivals up 29% to 5.95 million
- Cebu leads the region
- Bleisure
- Challenges and issues to be addressed
- Chinese and Japanese tourists
- Transport links
- Mactan-Cebu International Airport
- Figure 26: Passenger movements at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, 2000-16
- Figure 27: Aircraft movements at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, 2000-16
- Figure 28: Trend in Mactan-Cebu International Airport’s operating income, 2000-16
- Airport expansion project
- Cebu Pacific
- Lower-income passengers targeted
- Domestic market
- International market
- Figure 29: Destination seat share* on international flights, 2016
- Fleet expansion
- Port traffic
- Figure 30: Traffic at the port of Cebu, 2008-15
- Cebu as an international cruise destination
- Lodging capacity
- Figure 31: Accommodation establishments in Cebu City, 2017
- New hotels
- Megaworld building five hotels in Cebu
- Mactan Belmont Luxury Hotel & Savoy Hotel Mactan
- Figure 32: Details concerning Mactan Belmont Luxury Hotel condo-hotel investment, 2017
- A Toyoko Inn for Cebu
- Attractions/new developments
- Megaworld’s The Mactan Newtown
- Mactan Newtown Cebu’s next IT business hub
- A prime tourist destination
- Concentrix arrives in The Mactan Newtown
- Food & beverage
- Suroy-Suroy Sugbo caravan
- Suroy-Suroy Sugbo ‘Southern Heritage’ tour
- Outlook
Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia
- Brief history
- Arrivals
- Figure 33: Visitors arrivals in Sabah by source market, 2015-16
- E-visa facility boosts Indian arrivals
- Transport links
- Kota Kinabalu International Airport
- Figure 34: Key traffic statistics for Kota Kinabalu International Airport, 2000-16
- Airport expansion and renovation
- Terminal 1
- Terminal 2
- Airlines and destinations
- Figure 35: Airlines & destinations served at Kota Kinabalu International Airport, 2017
- AirAsia links Kota Kinabalu and Wuhan with daily flights
- Princess Cruises sails into Kota Kinabalu
- Diamond Princess
- Lodging capacity
- Figure 36: Accommodation establishments in Kota Kinabalu by type, 2017
- Figure 37: Graded accommodation establishments in Kota Kinabalu, 2017
- Le Méridien Kota Kinabalu targets MICE
- Attractions/new developments
- Kinabalu Park
- Borneo Trails offers plastic surgery
- New air links to secondary Chinese cities to attract MICE groups
- Training programme for the MICE market
- Food & beverage
- Outlook
Krabi, Thailand
- Brief history
- Arrivals
- Figure 38: Trend in tourism receipts in Krabi, 2011-16
- Seasonality
- Figure 39: Number of air passenger arrivals in Krabi by month, 2012-16
- Transport links
- Passenger movements
- Figure 40: Passenger movements at Krabi International Airport, 2012-16
- Flights and routes
- Figure 41: International air connections to Krabi, 2017
- Figure 42: Flights to Krabi International Airport & key country source markets by region, 2016
- Airlines and destinations
- Figure 43: Airlines & destinations served from Krabi International Airport, 2017
- Krabi airport to expand
- Lodging capacity
- Figure 44: Accommodation establishments in Krabi listed on Booking.com, 2017
- Figure 45: New hotels & pipeline in Krabi, 2017
- Krabi Resort rebranded as a Dusit Thani
- Attractions/new developments
- Ao Nang
- Rai Leh
- Food & beverage
- Outlook
Lavasa, India
- City planning
- 70% of green space
- Two of five towns under construction
- Connectivity solutions
- Pioneering initiatives
- Development agreements
- An unusual governmental structure
- Brief history
- Construction halted due to violation of environmental regulations
- … but the project enjoys local support
- Cheap rentals to be introduced
- Arrivals
- Transport links
- Lodging capacity
- Figure 46: Accommodation in Lavasa by property type, 2017
- Future Hotels
- Attractions/new developments
- Lavasa International Convention Centre
- Educational institutions
- Environmental monitoring
- Food & beverage
- Outlook
- A lack of authenticity
- PMRDA takes over Lavasa Corporation
- PMRDA promotes easy access to boost tourism at Lavasa
- Future implications
Nha Trang, Vietnam
- Brief history
- Arrivals
- Transport links
- Cam Ranh International Airport
- Figure 47: Passenger movements at Cam Ranh International Airport, 2008-16
- Expansion project underway
- Airlines and destinations
- Figure 48: Airlines & the destinations they serve from Cam Ranh International Airport, 2017
- Lodging capacity
- Figure 49: Accommodation in Nha Trang by type of establishment, 2017
- Figure 50: Graded accommodation capacity in Nha Trang, 2017
- Amanoi
- Figure 51: Amanoi’s accommodation units by type & size, 2017
- Amiana Resort Nha Trang
- Diamond Bay Hotel
- Diamond Bay Resort & Spa
- Evason Ana Mandara
- Fusion Resort Nha Trang
- InterContinental Nha Trang
- Mia Resort Nha Trang
- Novotel Nha Trang
- Sheraton Nha Trang Hotel & Spa
- Six Senses Ninh Van Bay
- Attractions/new developments
- National Oceanographic Museum of Vietnam
- Sailing
- Luxury travel to Nha Trang
- Vinpearl Golf Club
- Food & beverage
- Outlook
Sanya, China
- Brief history
- Arrivals
- Visa exemption for Hainan Province
- Figure 52: Countries enjoying visa exemptions for visits to Hainan, 2017
- Transport links
- Sanya Phoenix International Airport
- Lodging capacity
- Figure 53: Accommodation listed by Booking.com in Sanya, 2017
- Figure 54: Hotels in Sanya listed on Booking.com by grade, 2017
- International hotel-chain presence
- Phoenix Island Resort Sanya
- Attractions/new developments
- Yalong Bay National Tourism Holiday Resort
- Yalong Bay Tropical Paradise Forest Park
- Sanya Coral Reef National Nature Reserve
- Sanya’s 2017 symposium to boost inbound tourism
- The Sanya Global Wedding & Honeymoon Island Forum
- Sanya to be the permanent host city for the GWHI Forum
- Hainan has unique wedding-tourism resources
- Measures to restrict non-locals from buying new homes
- Food & beverage
- Overcharging a problem
- Outlook
- Hainan’s 13th Five-Year Plan
- Tourism objectives
Sapporo, Japan
- Brief history
- Arrivals
- Transport links
- Sapporo Okadama Airport
- New Chitose Airport
- Passenger movements
- Figure 55: Passenger movements at Sapporo Chitose Airport, 2000-15
- Airlines and destinations
- Figure 56: New Chitose Airport routes ranked by passenger numbers, 2015
- Figure 57: Airlines & destinations from New Chitose Airport, 2017
- Lodging capacity
- Figure 58: Accommodation establishments in Sapporo by type, 2017
- Figure 59: Hotels in Sapporo by star grade, 2017
- Figure 60: Incoming arrivals, overnights & expenditure in hotels in Hokkaido, 2016
- Attractions/new developments
- Sapporo Snow Festival
- Moerenuma Park
- Historic Village
- Historical Museum of Hokkaido
- Sapporo Beer Museum
- Susukino, Sapporo’s entertainment district
- Skiing in Hokkaido
- Ski Hokkaido vs. Ski Honshu
- Hokkaido ski resorts
- Figure 61: Selected ski resorts in Hokkaido, 2017
- Teine ski resort
- Food & beverage
- Shiroi koibito
- Shiroi koibito sponsors the Sapporo football club
- Shiroi Koibito Park
- Miso ramen
- Other specialities
- Outlook
Seoul, South Korea
- ‘Korean Wave’ stimulates tourism
- Brief history
- Arrivals
- Olympics-related promotions
- Advertising campaigns in China
- ‘Relational marketing’ via social media
- Seoul Tourism Promotion Foundation to be launched
- Leisure tourism the main travel motivation
- Figure 62: Foreign arrivals in Korea by travel purpose & regional source market, 2016
- Transport links
- Incheon International Airport
- Figure 63: Traffic figures for Incheon International Airport, 2001-16
- Main passenger terminal
- Concourse
- Airlines and destinations
- Figure 64: Airlines & the destinations they serve from Incheon, 2017
- Busiest international routes
- Figure 65: Incheon’s busiest international routes, 2015
- Busiest domestic routes
- Figure 66: Incheon’s busiest domestic routes, 2015
- Airline market shares at Incheon
- Figure 67: The 12 leading airlines at Incheon International Airport by passenger numbers, 2015
- Major expansion underway
- A different retailing environment
- More to go…
- Lodging capacity
- Figure 68: Accommodation establishments in Seoul, by property type, 2017
- Figure 69: Accommodation establishments in Seoul by grade, 2017
- Chain hotels
- Fourth-ranked hotel destination in Asia
- Figure 70: Incoming arrivals, overnights & expenditure in hotels in Seoul, 2016
- Hotel performance
- Figure 71: Hotel performance in Seoul, 2013-16
- Performance by segment
- Figure 72: Seoul hotel performance by segment, 2013-16
- Recent hotel openings
- Attractions/new developments
- Inspire Integrated Resort
- Completion scheduled for 2019
- US$5.5 billion in annual tourism receipts expected
- Resort details
- MICE in Seoul
- Figure 73: Major MICE events scheduled in Seoul as of 10 August 2017
- Food & beverage
- Main-course dishes
- Outlook
- Unsettling exchanges with North Korea
Ubud, Indonesia
- Brief history
- Arrivals
- Increasing arrivals are not boosting hotel sector
- Transport links
- Bali Airport (Ngurah Rai) Denpasar
- Passenger movements
- Figure 74: Passenger movements at Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport, 2008-16
- Terminals and facilities
- Airlines and destinations
- Figure 75: Airlines & destinations served at Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport, 2017
- Lodging capacity
- Figure 76: Accommodation in Ubud by property type, 2017
- Figure 77: Accommodation establishments by star grading, 2017
- Como Uma Ubud
- SereS Hotel & Spa Conference
- SenS
- SereS
- The Chedi Club Tanah Gajah
- Accommodation units
- Hoshino Resorts property opens in Ubud
- Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan
- Best Western Premier Agung Resort Ubud
- Anantara Ubud Bali Resort to open in early 2019
- Attractions/new developments
- The Ubud Monkey Forest
- Food & beverage
- Outlook
Xi’an, China
- Brief history
- Arrivals
- Transport links
- Xi’an Xianyang International Airport
- Capacity at 33 million passengers yearly
- Airlines and destinations at Xi’an Xianyang International Airport
- Figure 78: Airlines & destinations served from Xi’an Xianyang International Airport, 2017
- Lodging capacity
- Figure 79: Accommodation establishments in Xi’an by type, 2017
- Figure 80: Accommodation establishments in Xi’an by grade, 2017
- Chain penetration
- Branded budget hotels
- Figure 81: Branded budget hotel in Xi’an, 2017
- Attractions/new developments
- Terracotta Warriors
- Tourism expo boosts awareness of Xi’an
- Food & beverage
- Outlook
What Next?
- Continued growth of Chinese spending on travel and tourism
- 8.5% growth rate in outbound travel
- Figure 82: Outbound trips*, 2013-21
- Deregulation of Chinese airspace to facilitate travel
- Changes in the profile of the Chinese tourist
- Less shopping and more experiences
- Growth of independent Chinese travellers
- Family travel on the rise
- Growth of Indian travel and tourism
Companies Covered
