Energy Drinks - US - May 2017
"The energy drink category has shown strong growth from 2011-16, with sales forecast to increase through 2021. The segment has benefited from offering functional benefits with strong appeal to Millennials, parents, Hispanics, and men 18-34. Competition is growing however from sports drinks, BFY (better-for-you) beverages, RTD (ready-to-drink) coffees, and new hybrid drinks. Growth will hinge on capitalizing on energy drinks’ appeal to existing consumers, while expanding reach via innovations in flavor and functionality, including the development of healthier energy drink options. "
- Mimi Bonnett, Director, US Reports – Food, Drink and Foodservice
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Consumers can find energizing properties in a range of beverages
- Energy drinks widely associated with caffeine, sugar, and artificial ingredients
- Select attitudes suggest multiple challenges for market
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- Growth slows in 2016, but projected to remain strong through 2021
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of energy drinks/shots, at current prices, 2011-21
- The issues
- Consumers can find energizing properties in a range of beverages
- Figure 2: Any use and regular usage of drinks with energizing properties, by type of drink, February 2017
- Energy drinks widely associated with caffeine, sugar, and artificial ingredients
- Figure 3: Ingredient associations, by type of beverage, February 2017
- Select attitudes suggest multiple challenges for market
- Figure 4: Select attitudes towards energy drinks and shots, February 2017
- The opportunities
- Younger consumers, parents, Hispanics show robust category engagement
- Figure 5: Any usage of energy drinks and shot, by select demographics, February 2017
- Men 18-35 post high usage and cite many reasons for using energy drinks
- Figure 6: Drinking motivation, for all and men 18-34, February 2017
- Opportunities in low sugar, natural and organic formulations
- Figure 7: Factors that would encourage increased usage, for all and women 18-34, February 2017
- Interest in flavors, enhancements and premium ingredients is high
- Figure 8: Interest in innovation related to ingredients and enhancements, February 2017
- Growth slows in 2016, but projected to remain strong through 2021
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Growth continued in 2016, forecast to remain strong through 2021
- The energy drink segment dominates and propels category growth
- Crowded competitive landscape with BFY drinks, RTD coffee and tea
- Demographic trends, including growth of Hispanics, support category
- Challenges, opportunities in natural formulations, and healthy ingredients
Market Size and Forecast
- Growth slows in 2016, but projected to remain strong through 2021
- Figure 9: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of energy drinks, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales and forecast of energy drinks, at current prices, 2011-21
Market Breakdown
- Branded products dominate, with private label less than 1% of sales
- Figure 11: Market share of MULO channel sales of energy drinks and shots, for largest and “other” brands, 2017
- Energy drinks comprises the largest, fastest growing, segment
- Figure 12: Market share of energy drinks, by segment 2016
- Figure 13: Total US retail sales of energy drinks, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Energy drink segment to post robust growth through 2021
- Figure 14: Total US retail sales and forecast of carbonated soft drinks, by segment, at current prices, 2016
- Full range of retail channels grow energy drink/shot sales from 2014-16
- Figure 15: Total US retail sales of energy drinks, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
Market Perspective
- Range of competing products, many with higher levels of penetration
- Figure 16: Consumption of drinks with energizing properties, by type, February 2017
- Demand high for more natural ingredients, and labeling transparency
- Quest for BFY drinks propels demand for enhanced bottled water
- Enhanced juices and hybrid drinks offer natural energy drink alternatives
- Fast-growing RTD Coffee and Tea offerings
- Sports drinks appeal to men 18-35, compete on functionality
- “Enhanced” sodas leverage brand recognition, plus tout added benefits
- Hybrid drinks create more competition…and potential confusion
- Energy drinks in food service and as mixers for cocktails/mocktails
Market Factors
- Fast-paced lifestyles spur demand for convenient, functional beverages
- Obesity drives demand for healthier, low or zero sugar drinks
- Engagement among iGeneration and Millennials key to growth
- Figure 17: Usage of energy drinks, by generation, February 2017
- Figure 18: US population aged 18+, by age, 2012-22
- Diverse young consumers and parents key to market
- Figure 19: Population by race and Hispanic origin, 2012-22
- Figure 20: Hispanic share of population, by generation, 2017
- Figure 21: Usage of energy drinks, for Hispanics and Hispanic Millennials, February 2017
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Three largest suppliers command 86% of MULO sales
- Monster grows sales in energy drinks, emerges as leading supplier
- Private label slumps, while “others” build sales and share
- Growth in premium drinks, natural flavors, organics, and botanicals
Manufacturer Sales of Energy Drinks
- The three largest energy drink suppliers command 86% of MULO sales
- Private label slumps, while “Other suppliers” see sales and share grow
- Figure 22: Manufacturer sales of energy drinks, by leading companies, 2016 and 2017
What’s Working?
- Leading energy drink brands see MULO sales growth
- Monster benefits from Coke partnership, focus on 18-35-year-old males
- Monster sees mostly hits, with a few misses
- Red Bull posts gains, reaches Millennials with expanded Editions line
- Rockstar grows sales with new variations
- Figure 23: Rockstar shoot with supermodels, February 2017
- Figure 24: Rockstar sponsorships of Sabrosa Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival, April 2017
- “Other suppliers” build sales and make in-roads
- Brand extensions from Starbucks, Mountain Dew, and AriZona grow sales
- Other brands growth share and share from 2016-17
What’s Struggling?
- Private label slumps
- Energy shot sales drop in segment dominated by 5-hour ENERGY
What’s Next?
- More Energy drinks with natural, organic, and premium ingredients
- Natural energy drinks with botanicals, honey and super foods
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Usage is highest among men 18-34, Millennials, parents, and Hispanics
- Boosting energy is top motivator, but secondary reasons are many
- Interest is high for products with lower sugar, more natural ingredients
- Energy drinks still generally associated with less-healthy ingredients
- Consumers eager for innovation in flavor and functionality
- Key attitudes suggest challenges, opportunities for suppliers
Usage of Energy Drinks and Shots
- About one in five regularly consume energy drinks
- Figure 25: Usage of energy drinks and energy shots, February 2017
- iGeneration and Millennials comprise core energy drink consumer base
- Figure 26: Usage of energy drinks, by generation, February 2017
- Gender also at play, with males 18-35 as top energy drink consumers
- Figure 27: Usage of energy drinks, by age and gender, February 2017
- Parents consume more energy drinks
- Figure 28: Usage of energy drinks, by parental status, February 2017
- Hispanics – especially Hispanic Millennials – use more energy drinks
- Figure 29: Usage of energy drinks, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
- Figure 30: Usage of energy drinks, for Hispanic Millennials, February 2017
Reasons for Usage
- Energy drives usage, but flavor, mood, and mental focus also important
- Figure 31: Drinking motivation, February 2017
- Users 18-34, especially males, cite reasons for usage beyond energy
- Figure 32: Motivation for energy drink/shot usage, by age and gender, part i, February 2017
- Figure 33: Motivation for energy drink/shot usage, by age and gender, part ii, February 2017
- Parents cite a greater number and range of benefits to energy drinks
- Figure 34: Motivation for energy drink/shot usage, by parental status, February 2017
- Flavor is an important driver for Hispanic consumption
- Figure 35: Motivation for energy drink/shot usage, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
Factors That May Encourage Increased Usage
- Consumers seek lower sugar, sustained energy, and refreshing flavors
- Figure 36: Factors that would encourage increased usage, February 2017
- Women 18-35 especially interested in hydration, natural formulations
- Figure 37: Factors that would encourage increased usage, by age and gender, February 2017
- Parents seek more flavors, organic options, and small sizes
- Figure 38: Factors that would encourage increased usage, by parental status, February 2017
- Hispanics seek energy drinks in more refreshing flavors
Ingredient Associations
- Energy drinks associated with caffeine, sugar, and artificial ingredients
- Figure 39: Ingredient associations, for range of beverages, February 2017
- Males 18-34 more likely to cite range of ingredients in energy drinks
- Figure 40: Ingredient associations, for energy drinks and shots, by gender and age, February 2017
- Parents also associate energy drinks with wider range of ingredients
- Figure 41: Ingredient associations, for range of beverages, by parental status, February 2017
- Hispanics associate sugar, vitamins, and electrolytes with energy drinks
- Figure 42: Ingredient associations, for range of beverages, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
Interest in Innovations
- Interest highest in energy products in fruit and tropical flavors
- Figure 43: Interest in flavor innovation, February 2017
- Interest in enhancements and premium ingredients is high
- Figure 44: Interest in innovation related to ingredients and enhancements, February 2017
- Fruit flavors show widespread appeal; women seek coffee flavors
- Figure 45: Interest in innovation, parental status, February 2017
- Integration of antioxidants and probiotics may expand energy drink appeal
- Figure 46: Interest in innovation, by age and gender, February 2017
- Parents interested in new flavors, premium ingredients
- Figure 47: Interest in flavor and ingredient innovations, by parental status, February 2017
- Hispanics show high interest in flavor innovation
- Figure 48: Interest in innovation, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
Attitudes toward Energy Drinks and Shots
- Attitudes suggest challenges, opportunities for market
- Figure 49: Attitudes toward energy drinks and shots, February 2017
- A quest for new drinks, flavors propels iGeneration users to cut back
- Figure 50: Attitudes towards energy drinks and shots, by gender and age, February 2017
- Parents find drinks refreshing, hydrating – but sometimes are embarrassed to use them
- Figure 51: Attitudes toward energy drinks and shots, by parental status, February 2017
- Both Hispanics and Asians more likely to find energy drinks refreshing
- Figure 52: Attitudes toward energy drinks and shots, by race and hispanic origin, February 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 53: Total US sales and forecast of energy drinks/shots, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 54: Total US sales and forecast of energy drinks, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 55: Total US sales and forecast of energy drinks, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 56: Total US sales and forecast of energy shots, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 57: Total US sales and forecast of energy shots, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 58: Total US retail sales of energy drinks, by retail channel, at current prices, 2010-20
- Figure 59: Average household size, by race and Hispanic origin, 2016
- Figure 60: Distribution of generations by race and Hispanic origin, 2017
- Figure 61: Median household income, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 62: MULO sales of energy drinks by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 63: MULO sales energy shots by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)