"The energy drink category has shown strong growth from 2011-16, with sales forecast to increase through 2021. The segment has benefited from offering functional benefits with strong appeal to Millennials, parents, Hispanics, and men 18-34. Competition is growing however from sports drinks, BFY (better-for-you) beverages, RTD (ready-to-drink) coffees, and new hybrid drinks. Growth will hinge on capitalizing on energy drinks’ appeal to existing consumers, while expanding reach via innovations in flavor and functionality, including the development of healthier energy drink options. "

- Mimi Bonnett, Director, US Reports – Food, Drink and Foodservice

This Report discusses the following key topics: