“The recent rise in switches reflects the growing number of new suppliers entering the market, increased price competition, a quicker and simpler switching process, as well as increased public awareness about the potential savings offered by switching suppliers. However, despite the uptick in switching rates, around two-thirds of consumers are still stuck on more expensive standard variable tariffs, suggesting that competition is not yet working to the benefit of all consumers. The market is likely to face further interventions from the government, which is looking to bring forward measures to help tackle unfair practices in the energy market to help reduce energy bills.”

– Claudia Preedy - B2B Analyst

This report addresses the following key questions concerning the UK energy market: