“Equity investing has become far more accessible over the last decade, but there are still many real and perceived barriers that hold people back. Simplicity is the key to extending the market, but a raft of regulation and remedies due in 2018 could hold progress back. Uncertainty over Brexit has discouraged investors from holding UK equities, but this means new opportunities for growth will emerge as confidence improves.”

– Patrick Ross, Senior Financial Services Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: