Ethnic Restaurants and Takeaways - UK - January 2017
“It is becoming more important to provide additional reasons to visit, as ethnic restaurants face mounting pressures on recruitment, rising costs and weakening consumer confidence. Casual dining concepts that focus on communicating good food hygiene and offering leisure experiences should support growth but stand to impact on independent players.”
– Trish Caddy, Foodservice Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Lunch options can strengthen ethnic restaurants
- Produce high-quality and healthy dishes
- Digital innovation can add value to the dining experience
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Brits are still dining out
- Figure 1: Selected consumer spending priorities (after bills), November 2009-16
- Potential to target the over-55s
- Figure 2: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-16 and 2016-21
- Shortage of skilled chefs threatens the survival of ethnic restaurants
- Key players
- Zing Zing attracts heavyweight investors
- Wahaca launches supermarket range
- Giraffe trials World Kitchen
- The consumer
- Ethnic restaurant visits declined in 2016
- Figure 3: Frequency of visiting an ethnic restaurant for a sit-down meal, February 2012, November 2012, October 2015, and October 2017
- Figure 4: Frequency of ordering an ethnic takeaway/home delivery, February 2012, November 2012, October 2015, and October 2017
- Chinese and Indian cuisines top the chart
- Figure 5: Usage of ethnic restaurants/takeaways by cuisine, October 2017
- £20 is the spend cap on a sit-down meal
- Figure 6: Average spend when visiting an ethnic restaurant for a sit-down meal, October 2016
- Diners spend up to £15 for a home delivered meal
- Figure 7: Average spend when ordering a takeaway/home delivery from an ethnic restaurant, October 2016
- Good food hygiene ratings
- Restaurant atmosphere can boost the dining experience
- Figure 8: Most important qualities when choosing an ethnic restaurant, October 2016
- Nutritional content on menu
- Grab-and-go lunch options
- Figure 9: Attitudes towards ethnic restaurants and takeaways, October 2016
Issues and Insights
- Lunch options can strengthen ethnic restaurants
- The facts
- The implications
- Produce high-quality and healthy dishes
- The facts
- The implications
- Digital innovation can add value to the dining experience
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Ethnic restaurants market is in growth
- Brands need to provide more reasons to visit
- Costs are going up
- Shortfall of hospitality staff intensifies
- Potential to target older age groups
Segment Performance, Market Size, and Forecast
- Ethnic restaurants are in growth
- Figure 10: Value sales^ of the total UK ethnic restaurant/takeaway market, 2011-21
- Consumer confidence starts to falter in the year ahead
- Figure 11: UK ethnic restaurants total market, value sales and forecast, 2011-21
- The takeaway/home delivery market set to slow
- Figure 12: UK ethnic takeaways, market size and forecast, 2011-21
- Dine-in segment to overtake home delivery
- Figure 13: UK ethnic takeaways, value sales and forecast, 2011-21
- Figure 14: UK ethnic dine-in restaurants, market size and forecast, 2011-21
- Figure 15: UK ethnic dine-in restaurants, value sales and forecast, 2011-21
- The impact of the EU referendum vote
- Eating out has been resilient in previous slowdowns
- Figure 16: Alternative market scenarios for the post-Brexit ethnic restaurants total market, at current prices, 2016-21
- Forecast methodology
Market Drivers
- Eating out remains a key discretionary spending area
- Figure 17: Selected consumer spending priorities (after bills), November 2009-16
- Costs are going up
- The weakened pound has pushed prices of imports higher
- Rising business rates could temper growth in prime cities
- Further rises in National Living Wage pose a challenge
- Shortage of skilled chefs threatens the survival of ethnic restaurants
- Potential to target older age groups
- Figure 18: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-16 and 2016-21
- Unbranded ethnic restaurants are challenged
- UK pork consumption losing out to world foods
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Giraffe trials World Kitchen
- Cinnamon Collection expands
- Wahaca launches supermarket range
- Zing Zing is the one to watch
- Pho targets millennial market through Snapchat
Market Share
- Taco Bell teams up with KitKat
- Figure 19: Selected South American restaurant/takeaway chains, by outlet numbers, 2011-16
- Figure 20: Selected other Asian restaurant/takeaway chains, by outlet numbers, 2012-16
- Zing Zing attracts heavyweight investors
- Figure 21: Selected Chinese restaurant/takeaway chains, by outlet numbers, 2011-16
- Japanese concepts take root
- Figure 22: Selected Japanese restaurant/takeaway chains, by outlet numbers, 2011-16
- Gourmet Indian concepts gain traction
- Figure 23: Selected Indian restaurant/takeaway chains, by outlet numbers, 2011-16
- A focus on Middle Eastern cuisine
- Figure 24: Selected Middle Eastern restaurant/takeaway chains, by outlet numbers, 2011-16
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Wasabi invests in staff benefits and healthy options
- Perkbox partnership
- Brown rice sushi
- Pho gains gluten-free accreditation
- A mash-up of ethnic cuisines can broaden appeal
- Cinnamon Collection opens bazaar concept
- Giraffe trials World Kitchen
- London chefs test street food concepts
- Opportunities for late night trading
- Wahaca launched supermarket range
- Figure 25: Examples of Wahaca Grocery’s retail brands in the UK, 2016
- Non-specialists encroach on ethnic offers
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Chinese and Indian cuisines continue to dominate
- 34% of diners typically spend no more than £14.99 on takeaway
- 26% of diners would spend up to £20 on a sit-down meal
- 58% of diners say good food hygiene ratings is most important
- 45% of diners turn to recommendations from friends or family
- Menus should display the nutritional content
- 50% of diners want customisable dishes
- 40% of diners want grab-and-go lunch options
Frequency of Visiting Ethnic Restaurants/Takeaways
- Decline in overall visits in 2016
- More users order home delivery than dine-out…
- Figure 26: Frequency of visiting ethnic restaurants/takeaways, October 2017
- …but home delivery saw more non-users in 2016
- Figure 27: Frequency of ordering an ethnic takeaway/home delivery, February 2012, November 2012, October 2015, and October 2017
- Meanwhile twice a week or more restaurant visits for sit-down meals have grown in 2016
- Figure 28: Frequency of visiting an ethnic restaurant for a sit-down meal, February 2012, November 2012, October 2015, and October 2017
Usage of Ethnic Restaurants/Takeaways by Cuisine
- Chinese out in front
- Figure 29: Usage of ethnic restaurants/takeaways by cuisine, October 2017
- Repertoire of secondary shops
- Users of sit-down meals experiment with different types of ethnic restaurants…
- Figure 30: Repertoire of ethnic restaurants used for a sit-down meal, October 2016
- …while home delivery users stick to their top two favourites
- Figure 31: Repertoire of ethnic restaurants used for takeaway/home delivery, October 2016
Average Spend on a Sit-down or Home Delivered Ethnic Meal
- Average spend peaks at £15 for a home delivered meal…
- Figure 32: Average spend when ordering a takeaway/home delivery from an ethnic restaurant
- …rises to £20 for a sit-down meal
- Figure 33: Average spend when visiting an ethnic restaurant for a sit-down meal, October 2016
- Potential to chase higher expenditure among frequent users
- Almost a third of twice a week or more home delivery users spend £25+…
- Figure 34: Average spend when visiting an ethnic restaurant for a takeaway/home delivery meal, by frequency of visiting ethnic restaurants/takeaways, October 2016
- …while a fifth of twice a week or more restaurant-goers spend £30+
- Figure 35: Average Spend When Visiting an Ethnic Restaurant for a Sit-Down Meal, by Frequency of Visiting Ethnic Restaurants/Takeaways, October 2016
Restaurant Choice Drivers
- Good food hygiene rating is most important
- Word-of-mouth and reviews help users choose
- Improved restaurant atmosphere can elevate the leisure experience
- Figure 36: Most important qualities when choosing an ethnic restaurant, October 2016
Attitudes towards Ethnic Restaurants and Takeaways
- Diners want to make informed choices
- The flexibility to customise a dish to one’s taste is appealing
- Grab-and-go lunch options can broaden appeal
- Figure 37: Attitudes towards ethnic restaurants and takeaways, October 2016
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast Methodology
- Best- and worst-case forecast
- Figure 38: Best- and worst-case forecasts for UK ethnic restaurants and takeaways market, 2016-21
- Figure 39: Best- and worst-case forecasts for UK Takeaway ethnic restaurants market, 2016-21
- Figure 40: Best- and worst-case forecasts for UK Dine-in ethnic restaurants market, 2016-21
Companies Covered
