European Retail Briefing - April 2017
Analyst comment on conglomerates in retailing.
- An overview of the the latest European retail sales data across the five major European economies.
- A profile of Deichmann Shuh. This is taken from our recently published Footwear Retailing - Europe, April 2017 report.
- Monthly headlines and retail news analysis across Europe.
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Analyst Comment
- Bad business decisions
- Conglomerates
- “The first loss is the best loss”
- Easy with hindsight
- Bad business decisions
European Retail Sales
- Key points
- Figure 1: Major European economies: Year-on-year retail sales value growth, 2014-16
- Figure 2: Major European economies: Year-on-year retail sales volume growth, 2014-16
- Inflation
- Figure 3: Major European economies: All items CPI, 2015-16
- Figure 4: Major European economies: Food price inflation, 2015-16
- Key points
Headlines for the Month
- Grocers
- Clothing and footwear retailers
- DIY retailing
- Health and beauty retailing
- Grocers
News Analysis – Food and Drink
- Convenience stores
- UK: Booker sales hit by new Tobacco legislation
- UK: Budgens operator falls into administration
- Grocers
- Belgium: Ahold Delhaize divests property in Belgium
- France: Auchan
- …extends click-and-collect trial
- …reports improved results of 0.7% growth
- France: Carrefour unveils digital innovations
- France: La Vie Claire benefits from booming organic market
- Germany: Aldi Nord tests new upmarket concept
- Germany: EDEKA launches "BahnhofsBox" at Stuttgart station
- Germany: Kaufland set for Australian expansion
- Germany: Rewe revenues boosted by German supermarkets
- Italy: Aldi progresses with preparations for Italy launch
- Italy: Esselunga
- …launches first two click-and-collect stores
- …revenues grow 3.1%
- Netherlands: Jumbo installs virtual shoppable pop-up store
- Portugal: Auchan opens first convenience store in Portugal
- Spain: Carrefour releases new omnichannel campaign
- Spain: Covirán enjoys 4% growth in sales
- Spain: DIA Group announces management restructuring
- UK: Booths to enter joint venture in Malaysia
- UK: Brait abandons plans to list on the London Stock Exchange
- UK: Morrisons
- …outshines the ‘big four’, industry figures suggest
- …achieves first comparable sales and profit growth since 2012
- …launches in-store Indian takeaway concept
- UK: Nisa Q4 sales increase 2.2%
- UK: Sainsbury's
- …and Argos combined like-for-like sales rise 0.3%
- …launches weather-activated digital campaign
- …set to axe Phone Shops
- …teams up with Graduate Fashion Week on high-end range
- UK: Tesco
- …agrees to pay £129m fine
- …CEO reiterates commitment to Booker deal
- …faces pressure to close stores amid Booker takeover
- …to restructure international executive team
- UK: The Co-op reports "exceptional" yearly results
- UK: Waitrose to host supper club in new store
- Convenience stores
News Analysis – Non-food
- Clothing and footwear retailing
- Belgium: McGregor and Gaastra stores put up for sale
- Europe: H&M sales up 7% in Q1
- France: Vivarte agrees on debt restructuring with lenders
- Germany: Gerry Weber increases profits despite sales fall
- Germany: Hugo Boss acts to stabilise declining sales
- Germany: Hunkemöller trials first sports shop under HKMX brand
- Spain: Desigual revenues down 7.8%
- Spain: Inditex like-for-like sales rise 10% in 2016
- Spain: OVS, Italian fashion retailer, launches into Spain
- Spain: Zara opens largest store to date in Madrid
- Sweden: H&M posts 1% fall in local currency sales in February
- UK: Ann Summers turnover declines 3%
- UK: Blue Inc
- …CVA labelled a 'stay of execution'
- …files for a CVA
- UK: Brantano falls into administration
- UK: Burberry licenses beauty business to Coty
- UK: Canada Goose set to open first UK store
- UK: Edinburgh Woollen Mill
- …likely to buy Jaeger
- …to roll out department store concept
- UK: French Connection revenues fall 6.7%
- UK: Gap launches new concept store in Bluewater
- UK: H&M to open largest UK store
- UK: Jaeger likely to fall into administration
- UK: Jones Bootmaker
- …heading for administration
- …sold to private equity firm Endless
- UK: Lavitta closes all stores after a year in operation
- UK: Matalan launches in Eastern Europe
- UK: Moss Bros
- …revenue rises 5.7%
- …targets young men with prom campaign
- UK: Mothercare delivers solid quarterly performance
- UK: Next sales level for the year
- UK: Primark owner seeks new chairman
- UK: Shoe Zone eyes Brantano takeover
- UK: Ted Baker
- …launches interactive window campaign
- …sales rise 16.4%
- UK: The White Company expands US presence
- UK: Topshop managing director heads to The White Company
- Multi-sector retailing
- Europe: Colruyt Group launch new loyalty card
- Germany: Metro Group supports food technology start-ups
- UK: 99p Stores falls into administration
- UK: The Original Factory Shop CEO steps down
- Department stores
- UK: Debenhams adds Preen to the Designers at Debenhams collection
- UK: House of Fraser unveils new vision
- UK: John Lewis
- …CEO Paula Nickolds warns of further job cuts
- …full-year sales rise 3.2%
- …invests in Edinburgh store
- …launches own denim lifestyle brand
- DIY retailing
- France: Mr Bricolage losses widen
- Germany: Hornbach Group sales rise 4.9%
- UK: Bunnings plans online launch
- UK: Kingfisher like-for-likes rise 2.3%
- UK: ManoMano gains a foothold in the UK DIY market
- UK: Topps Tiles like-for-like sale decrease 1.9%
- Furniture retailing
- UK: DFS half-year revenue boosted by new stores
- UK: ScS posts rise in sales and profits
- UK: Sharps
- …launches shopping centre presence in Intu malls
- UK: Sharps
- …put up for sale
- UK: The Range reveals plans for new headquarters
- Home Shopping
- France: Amazon
- …Pantry expands into France
- …Business launches in the UK
- UK: AO revenues up 17% but profits fall to zero
- UK: Asos revenues rise 37%
- UK: Farfetch launches Middle-Eastern designer collections
- UK: HelloFresh now available at Sainsbury’s
- UK: Net-a-Porter develops personal services for top customers
- UK: Ocado retail sales rise 13.1%
- Health & beauty retailing
- France: Feelunique acquires The Beautyist
- UK: Lush ‘reviews options’ for growth outside the UK
- Book and stationery retailing
- Ireland: Smiggle plots expansion in Ireland
- UK: Card Factory revenue up 4.3%
- UK: Clintons unveils new fascia
- UK: Foyles sales rise 2.7%
- UK: Rebranded Staples stores to lease space in larger shops
- Sports and leisure goods retailing
- France: Intersport France ups revenue target
- Netherlands: Action turnover rises 34%
- Spain: JD Sports to partner with Sports Zone in Spain and Portugal
- UK: Reebok launches first knitted footwear range
- Music and game retailing
- UK: Game revenues fall in a challenging market
- Luxury goods retailers
- France: Hermés reports strong sales and profit growth
- UK: Luxury marketplace for modest fashion launches
- UK: Matches Fashion revenues jump 61%
- Jewellers
- UK: Signet Jewellers reports challenging fourth quarter
- Pet retailing
- UK: Pets at Home introduces 'peternity' leave for staff
- Shopping locations
- UK: Intu acquires shopping centre in Madrid
- UK: London's New West End to host 'smart street'
- UK: Oaktree to sell three UK shopping centres
- UK: White Rose shopping centre reveals major extension plans
- Economy
- Germany: German retail sales down compared to last year
- UK: Food prices rise sharply in March
- UK: Parliamentary inquiry launched to investigate business rates
- UK: Retail footfall down 1% in February
- UK: Retail sales rise 4.7% in February
- UK: Springboard forecasts 5.4% Easter footfall boost
- UK: Visa reports slowing consumer spending
- Clothing and footwear retailing
Deichmann Schuh
- What we think
- Rack concept helps Deichmann stand out
- Diversifying the brand portfolio
- Expanding geographically
- Omnichannel outlets merge shops and online
- Ship2Home responds to customer disappointment
- Ellie Goulding collection taps into celebrity interest
- Where now?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 5: Deichmann Schuh: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 6: Deichmann Schuh: outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Companies Covered
- 99p Stores Ltd
- Action
- Ahold Delhaize
- Aldi
- Aldi Stores Ltd (UK & Ireland)
- Amazon.com Inc
- Ann Summers Ltd
- Arcadia Group
- Argos
- Asda Group Ltd
- ASOS (UK retail sales)
- Auchan
- B&Q (UK & Ireland)
- Booker Cash & Carry Limited
- Booker food retail
- Brantano (Group)
- Budgens Stores Ltd - retail sales
- Burberry Group Plc
- Burton
- Carrefour (France) Hypermarkets
- Carrefour Europe
- Clintons Cards (AG Retail Cards Ltd)
- Co-operative Group
- Colruyt Group
- Coty Inc
- Dairy Farm Group
- Dia
- E Moss Ltd
- Edeka Group
- EH Booth & Co Ltd
- El Corte Inglés
- Ernest Jones Ltd
- Esselunga
- Financial Times Group
- French Connection (Retail)
- Game Digital plc
- Gap Inc
- Gerry Weber
- Grupo Inditex
- H Samuel Ltd
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz
- HelloFresh UK
- House of Fraser Plc
- Hugo Boss
- Hunkemöller
- Iceland Foods Ltd
- Intersport
- Intersport France
- Jaeger Company's Shops Ltd
- JD Sports - Fashion
- John Lewis Plc (department store)
- Jones Bootmaker
- Jumbo Supermarkten
- Kingfisher Group
- Land Securities Group
- Lush Retail Ltd
- Matalan Ltd
- McGregor
- Metro Group (retail)
- Moss Bros Group Plc
- Mothercare Plc
- Mr. Bricolage Group
- New Look (UK)
- Nisa
- Oaktree Capital Management Limited
- Ocado Group plc
- OVS group
- Pavers Ltd
- Penny Austria
- Pennybee
- Pets at Home Group Ltd
- Poundland Ltd
- Premier
- Primark Stores Ltd
- Reebok International Ltd
- Rewe
- Sainsbury's Local
- Schwarz Group
- Screwfix UK
- ScS Upholstery Plc
- Sharps
- Shoe Zone Group Ltd
- Signet Group
- Smiggle
- Staples Disposables Ltd
- Ted Baker
- Tesco (UK)
- Tesco Plc
- The Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group
- The Range
- The White Company Ltd
- Topps Tiles
- Vivarte
- W&G Foyle Ltd
- Waitrose
- Wm Morrison Supermarkets