European Retail Briefing - August 2017
Analyst comment on Ceconomy and the demereger of Media MarktSaturn from Metro Group.
- An overview of the latest European retail sales data across the five major European economies.
- A profile of Kering. This is taken from our recently published Luxury goods retailing - International, August 2017 report.
- Monthly headlines and retail news analysis across Europe.
Table of contents
Analyst Comment
- Ceconomy – The newcomer makes its presence felt
- European market leader
- Big is better
- Challengers
- New countries
- Dangerous strategy
- Opportunities
- Where next?
- Ceconomy – The newcomer makes its presence felt
European Retail Sales
- Key points
- Retail sales
- Figure 1: Major European economies: Year-on-year retail sales value growth, 2016-17
- Figure 2: Major European economies: Year-on-year retail sales volume growth, 2016-17
- Inflation
- Figure 3: Major European economies: All items CPI, 2016-17
- Figure 4: Major European economies: Food price inflation, 2016-17
- Key points
Headlines for the Month
- Grocers
- Other food and drink specialists
- Clothing retailing
- Multi-Sector retailing
- DIY retailing
- Electrical retailing
- Home shopping
- Health & beauty retailing
- Grocers
News Analysis – Food and Drink
- Convenience stores
- UK: Heron Food Group acquired by B&M for £152m
- UK: McColl’s
- …sales rise and profits fall
- …teams up with Morrisons in £1bn supply deal
- Grocers
- Belgium: Carrefour’s organic bus tour
- Finland: Kesko reports an increase in sales
- France: Carrefour Market to display product reviews in store
- France: Groupe Casino reports sales growth for Q2
- Germany: Edeka Südbayern renaming acquired Tengelmann stores
- Germany: Kaufland reduces number of products sold
- Ireland: Lidl set for €700 million expansion
- Italy: Carrefour Italia suffers €400 million loss since 2014
- Italy: Eataly reports loss for 2016
- Italy: Megamark posts increase in sales
- Italy: VéGé Group reports sales increase
- Netherlands: Ahold Delhaize sees strong Q2
- Netherlands: Albert Heijn launches in-store augmented reality app
- Romania: Kaufland launches new retail concept in Bucharest
- Russia: O’Key Group report second quarter revenue growth
- UK: Asda
- …reportedly considering B&M acquisition
- …sales and profits fall for 2016
- UK: Booths undergoing financial review
- UK: Lidl to open 60 new stores a year in UK expansion
- UK: Morrisons
- …expands into online florist market
- …unveils in-store weather bulletins
- UK: Sainsbury’s to cut 1000 jobs
- UK: Tesco
- …redundancies at fashion arm
- …to stop selling 5p carrier bags
- …launches same day delivery nationwide
- UK: Waitrose
- …hires first ever director of food service
- …partners with leading marine charity to fight plastic beach pollution
- Other food and drink specialists
- Switzerland: Lindt & Sprüngli increase sales and profit
- UK: Conviviality posts increase in sales and profit
- UK: Greggs sees sales and profits rise
- UK: Hotel Chocolat revenues rise
- Convenience stores
News Analysis – Non-Food
- Clothing retailing
- France: Damartex reports revenue growth for 2016
- Italy: Salvatore Ferragamo reports profit decline
- Italy: Stone Island to sell off 30% of company
- UK: American Eagle Outfitters pulls out of the UK
- UK: Arcadia
- …owned out-of-town store Outfit to launch childrenswear
- …launch in-store online delivery service
- …parent company names Karren Brady as new chairman
- …Topshop/Topman appoint new CEO
- UK: Bonmarché online sales drives sales
- UK: Bravissimo to launch stores in the US
- UK: Burberry
- …face criticism over executive pay
- …sales and revenue rise in first quarter
- UK: H&M confirms London opening date for Weekday store
- UK: Jack Wills profits return
- UK: Joules posts growth in revenue and profit
- UK: Matalan post growth in profits in quarterly update
- UK: New Look sales and profit decline in first quarter
- UK: Next Q2 results sees sales drop
- UK: Oasis launch in-store virtual reality campaign
- UK: Store Twenty One enters administration
- UK: Urban Revivo launches its debut UK store
- UK: White Stuff sales up but profits down in annual results
- Multi-sector retailing
- France: Kering reports strong growth for first half year
- France: LVMH sales and profit growth
- Germany: Hugo Boss increases sales for first half year
- Germany: Tedi announces plans for 150 new stores
- UK: B&M reports strongest Q1 growth for three years
- UK: M&S
- …reduce plastic in food packaging
- …clothing sales decline slows in first quarter
- …trialling sushi counters in store in partnership with Wasabi
- UK: Mothercare sales rise
- UK: Poundland
- …Twin Peaks chocolate bar in copyright battle
- …launches first half price sale
- UK: Wilko profits plunge for the year
- Department stores
- UK: John Lewis
- …considering co-working office space
- …hires first brand experience manager
- UK: Selfridges opens Christmas store
- UK: Too Hot pop-up store in Harvey Nichols
- DIY retailing
- France: Bricomarche to acquire Bricorama
- France: Mr Bricolage reports growth in profit
- UK: Screwfix CEO leaves for rival
- UK: Travis Perkins sees sales rise whilst profits fall
- Electrical retailing
- France: Ceconomy becomes largest shareholder of Fnac Darty
- Spain: Dixons Carphone disposes of The Phone House Spain
- UK: Dixons Carphone launching day of deals
- UK: EE opens concessions in Sainsbury’s and Argos
- Books and stationery retailing
- UK: Card Factory sales rise
- Furniture retailing
- UK: DFS
- …struggles in second half of 2017
- …to buy Sofology
- UK: Bathstore see rise in full year profits
- UK: Feather and Black profits rise
- UK: Oak Furniture Land sees profits and turnover rise
- UK: ScS order numbers decline
- Homewares retailing
- UK: Australian houseware retailer House to launch in UK
- UK: Cath Kidston profits soar in annual figures
- Home shopping
- France: MK Direct buy Envie de Fraise
- Germany: Zalando reports strong revenue and profit growth
- Italy: Yoox Net a Porter reports positive first half year
- UK: AO.com reports increased revenue
- UK: ASOS
- …new visual search engine
- …sales spike
- UK: Avon CEO to step down
- UK: Feelunique launches pass for unlimited next-day delivery
- UK: matchesfashion.com to be sold
- UK: Missguided to sell third party sportswear
- UK: N Brown £40m down over ‘flawed’ insurance products
- UK: Shop Direct
- …ecommerce director resigns
- …sale stopped by Barclay Brothers
- Health & beauty retailing
- Finland: Kesko set to open health and beauty chain
- UK: AS Watson to create new jobs with store expansion
- UK: The Fragrance Shop profit increases
- Sports and leisure goods retailing
- Germany: Adidas reports positive Q2
- UK: Evans Cycles fall in earnings
- UK: JD Sports to open dual shop and gym
- UK: Rapha sold to Walmart heirs for £200m
- UK: Sports Direct
- …fall in profit
- …buys stake in GAME
- …takes 27% of French Connection
- Garden centres
- UK: Wyevale Garden Centres to refinance debt
- Duty free retailing
- Switzerland: Dufry AG reports growth in sales and profit for the first half of 2017
- Pets and pet products retailing
- UK: Pets at Home revenue rise
- Shopping centres
- UK: Volkswagen open first store in UK shopping centre
- Economy
- UK: BRC
- …sales increase for June
- …solid sales for the UK in July
- Clothing retailing
Kering
- What we think
- Store-to-door in 90 minutes
- Gucci.com to launch in China in 2017
- Big plans for Yves Saint Laurent
- Bottega Veneta’s multi-product lifestyle strategy
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 5: Kering: Financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 6: Kering Luxury: Breakdown of revenue by region, 2012-16
- Figure 7: Kering Luxury: Directly-operated stores, 2015-16
- E-commerce
