European Retail Briefing - January 2017

This month ERB includes:

  • Analyst comment on the performance of online pureplays over Christmas.
  • An overview of the the latest European retail sales data across the five major European economies.
  • A profile of Walgreens Boots Alliance.
  • Monthly headlines and retail news analysis across Europe.

Table of contents

  1. Analyst Comment

    • Excellent Christmas for the online pure players
      • Figure 1: Leading pure players Christmas performance, 2016
    • Asos vs Zalando
      • Figure 2: Asos vs Zalando, January 2017
    • Shop Direct
      • Amazon and eBay
        • Where are the sales coming from?
          • Highly competitive market
            • Momentum

            • European Retail Sales

              • Key points
                • Retail sales
                    • Figure 3: Major European economies: Year-on-year retail sales value growth, 2015-16
                    • Figure 4: Major European economies: Year-on-year retail sales volume growth, 2015-16
                  • Inflation
                    • Figure 5: Major European economies: All items CPI, 2015-16
                    • Figure 6: Major European economies: Food price inflation, 2015-16

                • Headlines for the Month

                  • Grocers
                    • Clothing retailers
                      • Multi-sector retailing

                      • News Analysis – Food and Drink

                        • Convenience retailers
                          • UK: McColl’s gets the go ahead for Co-op store acquisition
                            • UK: Nisa sees fresh food drive Christmas
                              • UK: The Co-op to invest £15m in rewards
                                • Grocers
                                  • France: Carrefour extends one-hour delivery in Paris
                                    • Germany: Edeka withdraws complaint over Rewe's Coop store acquisition
                                      • Germany: Bünting to modernise store network
                                        • Germany: Lidl reportedly developing express store format
                                          • Germany: Rewe
                                            • …adds emoji-enabled searching to new app
                                              • …sells Billa Croatia
                                                • Italy: Auchan to invest €50 million into Sardinia
                                                  • Italy: Crai Codé takes control of 70 Prestofresco stores
                                                    • Switzerland: Coop Switzerland
                                                      • …to develop insect-based food
                                                        • …introduces new store concept
                                                          • Switzerland: Migros to host pharmacies in-store for the first time
                                                            • UK: Aldi
                                                              • …growth boosted by premium ranges
                                                                • …Specially Selected range sales lift by 25%
                                                                  • UK: Asda launches 20p Christmas dinner offers
                                                                    • UK: EasyFoodstore considers further shops
                                                                      • UK: Lidl to build new London head office
                                                                        • UK: Morrisons announces new price cuts
                                                                          • UK: Waitrose unveils new format with The Kitchen

                                                                          • News Analysis – Non-food

                                                                            • Clothing retailing
                                                                              • Europe: Inditex sales climb 11% over nine months
                                                                                • Sweden: H&M sales increase 9% in local currencies
                                                                                  • UK: Boux Avenue leads growth for the Paphitis Group
                                                                                    • UK: Fat Face to trial store closures on Boxing Day
                                                                                      • UK: Jigsaw sales rise 10% over Christmas
                                                                                        • UK: Mamas & Papas Christmas sales up 11%
                                                                                          • UK: Next 4th quarter sales decline 0.4%
                                                                                            • UK: Oui plans expansion into the UK
                                                                                              • UK: Philip Plein opens first UK store
                                                                                                • UK: River Island launches men's activewear range
                                                                                                  • UK: Topshop to launch in China
                                                                                                    • Footwear retailing
                                                                                                      • UK: Adidas launches 3D printed trainer range
                                                                                                        • UK: Dr Marten's to open 100 new stores over five years
                                                                                                          • UK: Russell & Bromley sales down 4.9%
                                                                                                            • Multi-sector retailing
                                                                                                              • Germany: Metro profits rise as details of de-merger are revealed
                                                                                                                • UK: B&M reports strong Christmas trading
                                                                                                                  • UK: Poundland to add clothing to assortment
                                                                                                                    • Department stores
                                                                                                                      • UK: Debenhams launches athleisure range
                                                                                                                        • UK: Debenhams set to reduce designer partnerships
                                                                                                                          • UK: Harvey Nichols profits halve following refurbishments
                                                                                                                            • UK: House of Fraser opens first standalone store in China
                                                                                                                              • UK: John Lewis Partnership
                                                                                                                                • …see sales fall 10.8% post-Christmas
                                                                                                                                  • …sales fall 0.6% in week 20
                                                                                                                                    • UK: Selfridges sales driven by events and tourist spend
                                                                                                                                      • DIY retailing
                                                                                                                                        • UK: Screwfix plans new warehouse to support growth
                                                                                                                                          • Electrical retailing
                                                                                                                                            • UK: Dixons Carphone delivers 19% profit growth
                                                                                                                                              • UK: Maplin
                                                                                                                                                • …ramps up content with Amplience partnership
                                                                                                                                                  • …sees drones fly off the shelves
                                                                                                                                                    • Carpet retailing
                                                                                                                                                      • UK: Carpetright sales fall 3.8%
                                                                                                                                                        • UK: United Carpets like-for-like sales rise 2.1%
                                                                                                                                                          • Furniture retailing
                                                                                                                                                            • UK: Dreams launches new store concept
                                                                                                                                                              • UK: Fabb Sofas to open four stores prior to Boxing Day
                                                                                                                                                                • UK: Oak Furniture Land eyes sale to fund US growth
                                                                                                                                                                  • Home shopping
                                                                                                                                                                    • UK: Asos to double UK-manufactured product
                                                                                                                                                                      • UK: Gear4Music sales rise 55%
                                                                                                                                                                        • UK: Missguided
                                                                                                                                                                          • …founder launches new menswear line on Asos
                                                                                                                                                                            • …to open second store
                                                                                                                                                                              • UK: The White Company reports another record year
                                                                                                                                                                                • Health and beauty retailing
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Germany: Rossmann Group grows sales 6.3%
                                                                                                                                                                                    • UK: Dermalogica installs digital signs across estate
                                                                                                                                                                                      • UK: Luxury brands drive sales at The Fragrance Shop
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Book and stationery retailing
                                                                                                                                                                                          • UK: Typo opens first UK store
                                                                                                                                                                                            • Video and gaming retailers
                                                                                                                                                                                              • UK: Game unveils new gaming areas in-store
                                                                                                                                                                                                • Sports and leisure goods retailing
                                                                                                                                                                                                  • UK: Mountain Warehouse boosted by international sales
                                                                                                                                                                                                    • UK: Sports Direct
                                                                                                                                                                                                      • …sells Dunlop brand for $112m
                                                                                                                                                                                                        • …to sell off more brands in upmarket push
                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Shopping locations
                                                                                                                                                                                                            • UK: Ards footfall boosted by new retail and leisure space
                                                                                                                                                                                                              • UK: Footfall down over Christmas and New Year
                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Economy
                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • UK: Government declines appeal to ban store openings on Boxing Day
                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • UK: Retail footfall declines in November despite Black Friday
                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • UK: Retail sales rise 6.1%
                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • UK: Shop prices fall 1.4% in December

                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Walgreens Boots Alliance

                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Growth is going to have to come from core retail operations
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Strategy focusing on cost reduction and improving efficiency
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Growth of online grocery shopping may be hurting Boots
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • A reason to visit
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Boots to become less significant within Walgreens after Rite-Aid completion
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 7: Walgreens Boots Alliance: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 8: Walgreens Boots Alliance: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Companies Covered

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Adidas
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Aldi
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Arcadia Group
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Asda Group Ltd
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • ASOS
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Auchan
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Auchan Italy
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • British Retail Consortium
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Carpetright Plc
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Christian Dior
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Co-operative Group
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Coop Schweiz
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Dermalogica
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Dixons Carphone
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Dreams Plc
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Dunlop Slazenger Group Ltd
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Dyson Inc.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • easyGroup Ltd.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Edeka Group
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • El.I.T.E
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Fat Face Ltd
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Fenwick Ltd Total
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Game Retail Ltd
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Gear4Music
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Grupo Inditex
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • H&M Hennes & Mauritz
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Harvey Nichols UK
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • House of Fraser Plc
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Jawoll
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • John Lewis Partnership
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • John Lewis Plc (department store)
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Kangol
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Lancôme
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Lidl (Germany)
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Maplin Electronics Ltd
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Marks & Spencer
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • McColl's (convenience stores)
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Metro Group (retail)
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Migros (Switzerland)
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Missguided
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Mountain Warehouse Ltd
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Next Directory
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Next Retail
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Nike
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Nisa
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Oak Furniture Land
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Pepkor
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Poundland Ltd
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • R Barbour & Sons Ltd
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Rewe
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • River Island Clothing Co Ltd
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Robert Dyas Holdings
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Rossmann
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Russell & Bromley Ltd
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Ryman Ltd
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Schwarz Group
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Screwfix UK
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Selfridges Retail Ltd
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Spar Europe
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Sports Direct Plc
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Sports Direct UK
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Sumitomo Corporation
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Ted Baker
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • The Cambridge Satchel Company
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • The Fragrance Shop
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • The White Company Ltd
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Typo UK
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Under Armour, Inc.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • United Carpets Group plc
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Waitrose

