European Retail Briefing - January 2017
This month ERB includes:
- Analyst comment on the performance of online pureplays over Christmas.
- An overview of the the latest European retail sales data across the five major European economies.
- A profile of Walgreens Boots Alliance.
- Monthly headlines and retail news analysis across Europe.
Table of contents
Analyst Comment
- Excellent Christmas for the online pure players
- Figure 1: Leading pure players Christmas performance, 2016
- Asos vs Zalando
- Figure 2: Asos vs Zalando, January 2017
- Shop Direct
- Amazon and eBay
- Where are the sales coming from?
- Highly competitive market
- Momentum
- Excellent Christmas for the online pure players
European Retail Sales
- Key points
- Retail sales
- Figure 3: Major European economies: Year-on-year retail sales value growth, 2015-16
- Figure 4: Major European economies: Year-on-year retail sales volume growth, 2015-16
- Inflation
- Figure 5: Major European economies: All items CPI, 2015-16
- Figure 6: Major European economies: Food price inflation, 2015-16
- Key points
Headlines for the Month
- Grocers
- Clothing retailers
- Multi-sector retailing
- Grocers
News Analysis – Food and Drink
- Convenience retailers
- UK: McColl’s gets the go ahead for Co-op store acquisition
- UK: Nisa sees fresh food drive Christmas
- UK: The Co-op to invest £15m in rewards
- Grocers
- France: Carrefour extends one-hour delivery in Paris
- Germany: Edeka withdraws complaint over Rewe's Coop store acquisition
- Germany: Bünting to modernise store network
- Germany: Lidl reportedly developing express store format
- Germany: Rewe
- …adds emoji-enabled searching to new app
- …sells Billa Croatia
- Italy: Auchan to invest €50 million into Sardinia
- Italy: Crai Codé takes control of 70 Prestofresco stores
- Switzerland: Coop Switzerland
- …to develop insect-based food
- …introduces new store concept
- Switzerland: Migros to host pharmacies in-store for the first time
- UK: Aldi
- …growth boosted by premium ranges
- …Specially Selected range sales lift by 25%
- UK: Asda launches 20p Christmas dinner offers
- UK: EasyFoodstore considers further shops
- UK: Lidl to build new London head office
- UK: Morrisons announces new price cuts
- UK: Waitrose unveils new format with The Kitchen
- Convenience retailers
News Analysis – Non-food
- Clothing retailing
- Europe: Inditex sales climb 11% over nine months
- Sweden: H&M sales increase 9% in local currencies
- UK: Boux Avenue leads growth for the Paphitis Group
- UK: Fat Face to trial store closures on Boxing Day
- UK: Jigsaw sales rise 10% over Christmas
- UK: Mamas & Papas Christmas sales up 11%
- UK: Next 4th quarter sales decline 0.4%
- UK: Oui plans expansion into the UK
- UK: Philip Plein opens first UK store
- UK: River Island launches men's activewear range
- UK: Topshop to launch in China
- Footwear retailing
- UK: Adidas launches 3D printed trainer range
- UK: Dr Marten's to open 100 new stores over five years
- UK: Russell & Bromley sales down 4.9%
- Multi-sector retailing
- Germany: Metro profits rise as details of de-merger are revealed
- UK: B&M reports strong Christmas trading
- UK: Poundland to add clothing to assortment
- Department stores
- UK: Debenhams launches athleisure range
- UK: Debenhams set to reduce designer partnerships
- UK: Harvey Nichols profits halve following refurbishments
- UK: House of Fraser opens first standalone store in China
- UK: John Lewis Partnership
- …see sales fall 10.8% post-Christmas
- …sales fall 0.6% in week 20
- UK: Selfridges sales driven by events and tourist spend
- DIY retailing
- UK: Screwfix plans new warehouse to support growth
- Electrical retailing
- UK: Dixons Carphone delivers 19% profit growth
- UK: Maplin
- …ramps up content with Amplience partnership
- …sees drones fly off the shelves
- Carpet retailing
- UK: Carpetright sales fall 3.8%
- UK: United Carpets like-for-like sales rise 2.1%
- Furniture retailing
- UK: Dreams launches new store concept
- UK: Fabb Sofas to open four stores prior to Boxing Day
- UK: Oak Furniture Land eyes sale to fund US growth
- Home shopping
- UK: Asos to double UK-manufactured product
- UK: Gear4Music sales rise 55%
- UK: Missguided
- …founder launches new menswear line on Asos
- …to open second store
- UK: The White Company reports another record year
- Health and beauty retailing
- Germany: Rossmann Group grows sales 6.3%
- UK: Dermalogica installs digital signs across estate
- UK: Luxury brands drive sales at The Fragrance Shop
- Book and stationery retailing
- UK: Typo opens first UK store
- Video and gaming retailers
- UK: Game unveils new gaming areas in-store
- Sports and leisure goods retailing
- UK: Mountain Warehouse boosted by international sales
- UK: Sports Direct
- …sells Dunlop brand for $112m
- …to sell off more brands in upmarket push
- Shopping locations
- UK: Ards footfall boosted by new retail and leisure space
- UK: Footfall down over Christmas and New Year
- Economy
- UK: Government declines appeal to ban store openings on Boxing Day
- UK: Retail footfall declines in November despite Black Friday
- UK: Retail sales rise 6.1%
- UK: Shop prices fall 1.4% in December
- Clothing retailing
Walgreens Boots Alliance
- What we think
- Growth is going to have to come from core retail operations
- Strategy focusing on cost reduction and improving efficiency
- Growth of online grocery shopping may be hurting Boots
- A reason to visit
- Boots to become less significant within Walgreens after Rite-Aid completion
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 7: Walgreens Boots Alliance: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 8: Walgreens Boots Alliance: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Companies Covered
- Adidas
- Aldi
- Arcadia Group
- Asda Group Ltd
- ASOS
- Auchan
- Auchan Italy
- British Retail Consortium
- Carpetright Plc
- Christian Dior
- Co-operative Group
- Coop Schweiz
- Dermalogica
- Dixons Carphone
- Dreams Plc
- Dunlop Slazenger Group Ltd
- Dyson Inc.
- easyGroup Ltd.
- Edeka Group
- El.I.T.E
- Fat Face Ltd
- Fenwick Ltd Total
- Game Retail Ltd
- Gear4Music
- Grupo Inditex
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz
- Harvey Nichols UK
- House of Fraser Plc
- Jawoll
- John Lewis Partnership
- John Lewis Plc (department store)
- Kangol
- Lancôme
- Lidl (Germany)
- Maplin Electronics Ltd
- Marks & Spencer
- McColl's (convenience stores)
- Metro Group (retail)
- Migros (Switzerland)
- Missguided
- Mountain Warehouse Ltd
- Next Directory
- Next Retail
- Nike
- Nisa
- Oak Furniture Land
- Pepkor
- Poundland Ltd
- R Barbour & Sons Ltd
- Rewe
- River Island Clothing Co Ltd
- Robert Dyas Holdings
- Rossmann
- Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
- Russell & Bromley Ltd
- Ryman Ltd
- Schwarz Group
- Screwfix UK
- Selfridges Retail Ltd
- Spar Europe
- Sports Direct Plc
- Sports Direct UK
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Ted Baker
- The Cambridge Satchel Company
- The Fragrance Shop
- The White Company Ltd
- Typo UK
- Under Armour, Inc.
- United Carpets Group plc
- Waitrose