European Retail Briefing - July 2017
Analyst comment on Amazon and its recent developments within the grocery retail sector.
- An overview of the the latest European retail sales data across the five major European economies.
- A profile of Zalando. This is taken from our recently published Online Retailing - Europe, July 2017 report.
- Monthly headlines and retail news analysis across Europe.
Table of contents
Analyst Comment
- Amazon really is serious about food
- Whole Foods a good fit
- Amazon Fresh a cautious first step
- Becoming a mass market player
- Cautious and carefully considered
- Amazon really is serious about food
European Retail Sales
- Key points
- Retail sales
- Figure 1: Major European economies: Year-on-year retail sales value growth, 2016-17
- Figure 2: Major European economies: Year-on-year retail sales volume growth, 2016-17
- Inflation
- Figure 3: Major European economies: All items CPI, 2016-17
- Figure 4: Major European economies: Food price inflation, 2016-17
- Key points
Headlines for the Month
- Grocers
- Other food and drink specialists
- Clothing retailing
- Multi-Sector retailing
- Department stores
- Home shopping
- Grocers
News Analysis – Food and Drink
- Convenience stores
- UK: Nisa
- …profits rise whilst sales fall
- …Sainsbury's aims to quell Nisa member rebellion
- …explores changes to its ownership structure
- …Sainsbury’s frontrunner to buy Nisa Local
- Grocers
- Belgium: Ahold Delhaize to open first till-free supermarket next year
- Belgium: Colruyt
- …converts stores to low-energy
- …posts a 3.4% increase in revenue to €9.4 billion
- Denmark: Dansk plans to open 60 new stores
- Europe: SPAR hires head of international buying
- Finland: Kesko
- …launches new vegan initiative
- …and Oriola establish new health and wellbeing chain
- France: Carrefour
- …sales rise in second quarter
- …confirms Alexandre Bompard as new CEO
- …trialling new convenience stores
- France: Système U meets with private label dairy suppliers
- Germany: Aldi launches new delivery service for special items
- Germany: Edeka Nord posts 3.6% increase in sales for 2016
- Ireland: Kerry Foods in emoji marketing campaign
- Ireland: Musgrave reports positive financial results for 2016
- Italy: Conad reports 1.6% sales increase in 2016
- Italy: Coop Italia posts a marginal increase in sales
- Italy: Crai has 9% growth in turnover
- Italy: Grand Frais announces Italian expansion
- Italy: Selex third largest Italian retailer
- Spain: Eroski
- …extends their campaign focused on health and sustainability
- …starts a campaign to focus on local products
- Spain: Grupo IFA increases revenue by 5% for 2016
- UK: Booker Group posts an increase in sales
- UK: Lidl to open 60 new stores a year in UK expansion
- UK: Sainsbury’s
- …sales rise
- …sees 25% growth in gin category year-on-year
- UK: Tesco
- …posts sixth quarter of like-for-like sales growth
- …cuts 1,200 head office jobs
- …restructures staff pay
- UK: Waitrose to introduce recyclable packaging
- Other food and drink specialists
- Finland: Stockmann sells its Delicatessen grocery stores
- France: Naturalia opens three vegan stores
- UK: Holland & Barrett
- …Superdrug owner AS Watson in rumoured takeover bid
- …bought by L1 Capital
- …Ireland section of Holland & Barrett sees profits fall by 7%
- UK: Majestic Wine sees sales rise whilst profits fall
- Convenience stores
News Analysis – Non-food
- Clothing retailing
- Europe: Saks OFF 5th comes to Europe
- Sweden: H&M
- …reports positive growth
- …post a 4% increase in sales
- …opens first ARKET store
- UK: Bonmarché reports a fall in profits and sales
- UK: Burberry
- …face criticism over executive pay
- …new Senior Independent Director appointed at Burberry
- UK: Converse opening first standalone UK stores
- UK: Edinburgh Woollen Mill owner eyes Aurora Fashions
- UK: Fashion retailer Quiz to float on London IPO
- UK: Mulberry
- …agree to joint venture in Japan
- …retail sales rise
- UK: New Look
- …directors leave the business
- …hires chief creative officer
- UK: Next
- …plan to open in-store restaurants in partnership with Gino D’Acampo
- …reveals the name of its new own-brand
- UK: Primark’s sales rise whilst margins fall
- UK: Ted Baker revenues rise 14.2%
- UK: Triumph to close all stores
- Footwear retailing
- UK: Clarks to resume manufacturing in UK
- UK: LK Bennett sales down 1% as turnaround plan gets underway
- Homewares retailing
- UK: The White Company to open its first US store
- Multi-Sector retailing
- Germany: Action opens distribution centre
- Germany: Metro Group to proceed with demerger next month
- Netherlands: Hema put up for sale
- UK: Mothercare sales and profits increase
- UK: Poundstretcher owners explore possible sale
- Department stores
- Germany: Karstadt acquires Hood.de
- Germany: Signa Retail takes over Mybestbrands
- UK: Debenhams sees sales rise
- UK: Liberty London announces relaunch of menswear section
- DIY retailing
- Germany: Hornbach Holding announces strong first quarter
- UK: Bunnings
- …retail director for B&Q UK & Ireland leaves for Bunnings
- …increases number of planned stores
- UK: Kingfisher Sales and Operations boss Jean-Paul Constant to leave
- UK: Screwfix CEO leaves for rival
- UK: Topps Tiles revenues decrease
- UK: Travis Perkins launch innovative scheme to work with start-ups
- Electrical retailing
- UK: Dixons Carphone reports increased revenue
- Carpet retailing
- UK: Fall in profits for Carpetright
- Furniture retailing
- UK: DFS downsizes sales estimates following decline in footfall
- UK: Dunelm revenues rise in fourth quarter
- Home shopping
- Germany: Amazon Fresh expands across Berlin
- Ireland: 50% of all DPD parcels from online shopping
- Portugal: Grocery delivery service for tourists
- UK: Amazon
- …announces 20 new brands to be added to its Dash range
- …to buy Whole Foods in $13.7 billion deal
- UK: Boohoo confirms new Non-Executive Director appointment
- UK: CollectPlus offers on-demand return service
- UK: Joe Browns launches debut store
- UK: N Brown
- …posts 5.6% increase in group revenue, but closes five stores
- …chairman to step down
- UK: Ocado
- …trialling self-driving vehicles
- …profits fall
- …revenues rise 24.7%
- UK: Shop Direct
- …luxury director resigns
- …to be taken over
- UK: Tesco launches 60 minute deliveries
- Health and beauty retailing
- UK: Superdrug sees sales and profits rise
- UK: The Body Shop bought by Natura
- Book and stationery retailing
- UK: Smiggle plans to double UK presence to 235
- UK: WH Smith sales up 2%
- Sports and leisure goods retailing
- Europe: Intersport looking to expand e-commerce business
- UK: Cotswold Outdoors new store launch initiative ‘Find your Outdoors’
- UK: Evans Cycles fall in earnings
- UK: JD Sport
- …growth in line with expectations
- …to open dual shop and gym
- Toys and games retailing
- UK: Game posts decrease in sales
- UK: Hamleys
- …CEO steps down
- …chief finance officer to step down
- UK: Hobbycraft sales rise but profits fall
- Economy
- UK: Footfall drops 1% in May
- UK: Retail sales growth driven by inflation
- Clothing retailing
Zalando
- What we think
- Mobile is at the heart of the business
- Prioritising delivery to drive customer loyalty
- Geo-localised delivery being trialled
- Moving from following to leading
- Integrated commerce links up online and offline channels
- Fulfilment service reaches out to brands
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 5: Zalando: Group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 6: Zalando: Key metrics, 2015-Q1 2017
- Retail offering
