European Retail Briefing - March 2017
This month's ERB includes:
- Analyst comment on recent developments in the Organic food and drink retail sector.
- An overview of the the latest European retail sales data across the five major European economies.
- A profile of Fnac Darty. This is taken from our recently published Electrical Goods Retailing - Europe, February 2017 report.
- Monthly headlines and retail news analysis across Europe.
Table of contents
Analyst Comment
- Developments in organics
- NaturéO
- La Vie Claire
- El Corte Inglés
- The opportunity
- Figure 1: Europe: those agreeing that organics are worth paying up for, Q3, 2016
- Where next?
- Developments in organics
European Retail Sales
- Key points
- Figure 2: Major European economies: year-on-year retail sales value growth, 2015-17
- Figure 3: Major European economies: year-on-year retail sales volume growth, 2015-17
- Inflation
- Figure 4: Major European economies: all items CPI, 2016-17
- Figure 5: Major European economies: food price inflation, 2016-17
- Key points
Headlines for the Month
- Grocers
- Other food specialists
- Clothing retailing
- Multi-sector retailing
- Home shopping
- Beauty retailing
- Grocers
News Analysis – Food and Drink
- Grocers
- Belgium: Carrefour officially launches meal box solution range
- France: Auchan trials home delivery from Drive store
- France: casino sales rise 5.7%
- France: Lidl opens new 'Loft' concept
- Germany: Penny prepares a strategic offensive
- Germany: Real integrates Hitmeister into its website
- Germany: Rewe
- …introduces laser technology to replace excess packaging
- …makes fast progress on Kaiser's rebranding
- Netherlands: Ahold Delhaize reports strong fourth quarter
- Netherlands: Jumbo installs virtual shoppable pop-up store
- UK: Budgens operator falls into administration
- UK: Co-op invests in technology to localise offer
- UK: discounters' expansion to cannibalise growth, report finds
- UK: Lidl opens first metropolitan format store
- UK: McColl's revenues rise 1.9%
- UK: Morrisons
- …achieves first comparable sales and profit growth since 2012
- …launches first ever womenswear range
- …on the hunt for new British suppliers
- UK: Sainsbury's
- …continues food waste saving initiative
- ...cuts price controller role from stores
- …trials autism friendly initiatives
- UK: supermarkets call for business rates reform
- UK: Tesco
- …to cut 1,700 deputy store manager roles
- …aims for 8,000 click-and-collect locations
- …extends same-day click-and-collect
- …reviews pricing in stores after BBC investigation
- Other food specialists
- France: NaturéO sales rise 42%
- UK: Greggs total sales rise 7.0%
- UK: Hotel Chocolat
- …pre-tax profits leap 28%
- …to launch 'Chocolate Lock-ins'
- Grocers
News Analysis – Non-food
- Clothing retailing
- Belgium: Esprit turnaround on track
- Europe: SuitSupply continues steady expansion
- Europe: TJX comparable sales rise 5%
- France: C&A announces restructuring plan
- France: Kiabi trials connected loyalty card
- Germany: Hugo Boss acts to stabilise declining sales
- UK: Abercrombie & Fitch creates new store format
- UK: Agent Provocateur
- …close to finding a buyer
- …may face administration
- …pre-pack administration deal criticised by founder
- UK: Bhs investigation could last until 2019
- UK: Blue Inc files for a CVA
- UK: Bosideng exits the UK over 'Brexit uncertainty'
- UK: Edinburgh Woollen Mill owner to open a department store
- UK: Fat Face profits fall due to currency fluctuations
- UK: Flannels to open first store in Scotland
- UK: French Connection launches athleisure range
- UK: Google adapts for Fashion Week searches
- UK: H&M
- …expands Weekday fascia
- …trials scan and buy technology
- UK: Jack Wills campaign celebrates employees turned entrepreneurs
- UK: Jaeger seeks investors amid strategic turnaround
- UK: luxury marketplace for modest fashion launches
- UK: Mamas & Papas hires new head of e-commerce & marketing
- UK: Next chairman to retire
- UK: new womenswear online retailer set to launch
- UK: Primark anticipates 11% sales rise
- UK: Reiss appoints new CEO
- UK: Retail Acquisitions to sue Bhs
- Footwear retailing
- UK: Clarks set to review store portfolio
- UK: Jimmy Choo revenues rise 14.5%
- UK: Jones the Bootmaker put up for sale
- Mixed goods retailing
- Netherlands: Action turnover rises 34%
- UK: Argos fined for underpaying staff
- UK: Poundland
- …delivers like-for-like sales rise
- …to cease trading online
- Multi-sector retailing
- Germany: Metro Group supports food technology start-ups
- Spain: El Corte Inglés launches a new organic format
- UK: Laura Ashley like-for-like sales fall 3.5%
- Department stores
- Ireland: Debenhams Ireland returns to a profit
- UK: Debenhams
- …adds Preen to the Designers at Debenhams collection
- …to stock modest fashion brand
- UK: Fenwick new chairman named as Richard Pennycook
- UK: John Lewis
- …announces store job losses and reshuffles
- …full-year sales rise 3.2%
- …invests in the customer experience
- …rolls out stock tracking tool
- DIY retailing
- France: Bricorama extends service offering with plumbing start-up
- UK: B&Q set to trial new store format
- UK: Screwfix opens 500th store
- UK: Travis Perkins like-for-like sales rise 2.7%
- UK: Wesfarmers UK makes a loss amid Bunnings rebrand
- Electrical retailing
- France: Fnac Darty revenues rise 2.0% in 2016
- Furniture retailing
- UK: Dreams profits surge following sales boost
- UK: Ikea plans to double UK business in three years
- UK: Poundland delivers like-for-like sales rise
- UK: Sharps launches shopping centre presence in Intu malls
- Homewares retailing
- France: Maisons du Monde profits rise 30%
- UK: Hillary's launches new 'home studio' format
- UK: The White Company upsizes Bluewater store
- UK: Tapi Carpets on schedule with expansion
- Home shopping
- France: Cdiscount raises awareness of same-day appliance delivery
- Germany: DPD moves into fresh food delivery service
- Germany: Zalando invests to retain growth
- Italy: Yoox Net-a-Porter revenues grow 17.7%
- UK: Amazon
- …makes senior fashion appointments
- …to create 5,000 new UK job roles
- UK: AO World founder stands down as CEO
- UK: Boohoo ups full year revenue growth to 50%
- UK: Gear4Music sales surge 58%
- UK: HelloFresh opens popup store in London
- UK: Ocado trials electric vehicle delivery
- Health & beauty retailing
- UK: Boots announces 400 job cuts
- UK: L'Oreal considering selling The Body Shop
- UK: Models Own opens standalone presence in Leeds
- Book and stationery retailing
- UK: Clinton Cards reported to be considering store closures
- UK: Waterstones opens unbranded bookshops
- Sports and leisure goods retailing
- Europe: ASICS net sales rise 3%
- France: Decathlon sales pass €10 billion
- Spain: JD Sports to partner with Sports Zone in Spain and Portugal
- UK: Sports Direct warns of pressure from falling Euro
- Jewellers
- UK: Signet Jewellers reports challenging fourth quarter
- Opticians
- Netherlands: GrandVision turnover rises 3.5%
- Toys and games retailing
- UK: Games Workshop rebrands stores to Warhammer
- Shopping locations
- UK: Bluewater leisure plaza set for growth
- UK: Hammerson divests property
- UK: Visa opens London innovation hub
- UK: outlet village operator reports 6.7% sales rise
- Economy
- UK: Chancellor says he is listening to rates concerns
- UK: consumer spending slows in January
- UK: food prices increase just 0.4% despite rising costs
- UK: footfall declines deepen in January
- UK: retail sales rise 0.4% in February
- UK: retail sales rise 2.2% in January
- Clothing retailing
Fnac Darty Group
- What we think
- Enlarged product offering to better compete with the likes of Amazon
- Enhanced multichannel offering
- Increased bargaining power to offer more competitive prices
- Shortcuts to aid electrical product consumers decision-making process
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 6: Fnac Darty: financial performance, pro forma, Q3 2016 and 1st nine months 2016
- Figure 7: Fnac Darty: store network, pro forma, 2015-16
- Retail offering
