European Retail Briefing - October 2017
This month's European Retail Briefing includes:
- Analyst Comment on Toys R Us - on the brink?
- An overview of the latest European Retail sales
- Highlights of the latest Retail trend observations across Europe.
- Monthly headlines and retail news across Europe
Table of contents
Analyst Comment – Toys R Us on the Brink?
- Where are we now?
- Europe is important for Toys R Us
- Figure 1: Toys R Us directly operated estate in Europe, 2016
- Where next?
- Underlying trends
- The market is moving away
- Retailing is moving on
European Retail Sales
- Key points
- Retail sales
- Figure 2: Major European economies: Year-on-year retail sales value growth, 2016-17
- Figure 3: Major European economies: Year-on-year retail sales volume growth, 2016-17
- Inflation
- Figure 4: Major European economies: All items CPI, 2016-17
- Figure 5: Major European economies: Food price inflation, 2016-17
- Key points
Innovation and Launch Activity
- Italy: Megamark opens healthy food store
- Netherlands: HEMA removes gender labels from children’s clothing
- Germany: Zalando launches gift guide chatbot
- France: L’Occitane launches new store concept
- France: Carrefour to expand food on-the-go store concept
- Germany: Aldi Süd presents fashion line
- Italy: Megamark opens healthy food store
Headlines for the Month
- Co-ops
- Grocers
- Clothing retailing
- Multi-sector retailing
- Electrical retailing
- Home shopping
- Health & beauty retailing
- Co-ops
News Analysis – Food and Drink
- Co-ops
- Norway: Coop Norway enters partnership with book retailer Tanum
- Switzerland: Coop Switzerland acquires Targovy Dom Global Foods
- UK: Co-op Food
- …increases sales and operating profit
- …teams up with parkrun charity
- Convenience stores
- UK: Costcutter trials fingerprint payment system
- UK: Nisa
- …CEO steps down
- …reports strong growth and acquires interim CEO
- UK: Palmer and Harvey in trouble
- UK: Wholesalers call for Tesco/Booker deal to be stopped
- Grocers
- Belgium: Ahold Delhaize
- …reaches final deal in Belgian store divestment
- …introduces on-the-go breakfast range
- Belgium: Colruyt
- …launches product finder
- …opens Zero Fossil Fuel store
- Belgium: Lidl
- …launches online pick-up service
- …gives out free fruit to children
- France: Carrefour to expand food on-the-go store concept
- France: Franpix opens new eco-focused store concept
- Germany: Aldi Süd presents fashion line
- Italy: Arena Group opens new store format
- Italy: Megamark opens healthy food store
- Lithuania: ICA Gruppen to propose selling Rimi Lithuania
- Netherlands: Albert Heijn launches fresh soup pots
- Poland: Eurocash announces takeover of Mila S.A.
- Portugal: Auchan considering discounting Jumbo brand
- Romania: Carrefour rebrands Billa stores
- Russia: Lenta launches birthday discount campaign
- Spain: Eroski expands click & collect services
- Sweden: ICA sees sales rise
- Switzerland: Lidl Switzerland launches meal box service
- UK: Aldi
- …accelerates fresh food on-the-go rollout
- …sales rise in 2016
- UK: Morrisons
- …profits rise
- …launches value vegetable box
- UK: Sainsbury’s
- …launches suit range
- …launches women's occasionwear
- …pilots check-out-free store
- UK: Tesco profits surge
- UK: Waitrose extends meal box trial
- Other food and drink specialists
- UK: Greggs new product range boost sales
- UK: Hotel Chocolat
- …launches new subscription service
- …profit and sales climb
- UK: Majestic Wine
- …appoints new non-executive director
- …overhauls website
- Co-ops
News Analysis – Clothing and Footwear
- France: LVMH revenues grow
- Italy: Furla Group reports positive first half year
- Italy: Stone Island launches clothing that changes colour according to the weather
- Spain: Inditex sales and profits rise
- Sweden: H&M sales rise in third quarter
- Switzerland: Charles Vöegele CEO change
- UK: Alex and Ani open debut UK store
- UK: Chairman of Jack Wills leaves after a year in post
- UK: Colette to open first UK store
- UK: French Connection operating loss falls
- UK: Hill & Friends opens physical store
- UK: Matalan sales rise in Q2
- UK: Missguided launches partner label Mennace
- UK: Moss Bros sees half year sales and profits rise
- UK: New Look backtracks on chief creative officer appointment
- UK: Next sees sales and profits fall in first half year
- UK: Primark sales expected to be better than previous year
- UK: River Island sales rise whilst profits fall
- UK: Sweaty Betty reports strong 2016 sales
- UK: Ted Baker retail sales grow
- UK: TJX UK reports fall in profit
- UK: Kurt Geiger sales soar
- France: LVMH revenues grow
News Analysis – Multi-Sector
- Netherlands: HEMA
- …removes gender labels from children’s clothing
- …to expand in Spain
- UK: Halfords takes new CEO from Dixons Carphone
- UK: Marks & Spencer trial one-hour delivery
- UK: Mothercare appoints new CFO
- Department stores
- UK: Debenhams takes stake in on-demand beauty services company Blow
- UK: House of Fraser sales fall
- UK: John Lewis
- …profits decrease whilst sales rise
- …confirms in-store sleepover experience
- UK: Selfridges makes shopping bags from coffee cups
- Netherlands: HEMA
News Analysis – Home and Household Goods
- UK: Kingfisher sales and profits rise during transformation
- UK: Topps Tiles sales fall
- Electrical retailing
- France: Fnac Darty and Deezer enter into partnership together
- UK: BrightHouse up for sale
- UK: Dixons Travel opens store on cruise ship
- UK: Microsoft to open first UK store
- Furniture retailing
- UK: Barker & Stonehouse sales and profits remain steady
- UK: DFS profits down in a challenging environment
- UK: Dreams sales and profits rise for 2016
- UK: Dunelm sees sales rise but profits fall
- UK: Habitat launches click-and-collect service
- UK: IKEA acquires TaskRabbit
- UK: ScS sales and profits up for 2017
- UK: Kingfisher sales and profits rise during transformation
News Analysis – Online Retailing
- France: Amazon approach Leclerc over logistics deal
- France: ManoMano raises money for expansion
- Germany: Zalando launches gift guide chatbot
- UK: Amazon
- …reportedly to bid for Premier League
- …trials one hour delivery for London Fashion Week
- UK: Boohoo
- …launches own-brand beauty range
- …sales and profits soar
- UK: Shop Direct
- …CEO steps down after five years
- …profit rises thanks to mobile shopping
- UK: eBay to launch click-and-collect partnership with Doddle
- UK: Eve Sleep reports dramatic rise in sales
- UK: Five Boys Clothing opens pop up shop
- UK: Made.com
- …sales reach £91m
- …crowdsourcing its next furniture designs
- UK: Net-a-Porter to launch AI clothes picking service
- UK: Ocado revenue increases in Q3
- UK: The Hut Group acquires Illamasqua
- UK: Wiggle losses increase whilst sales increase
- France: Amazon approach Leclerc over logistics deal
News Analysis – Other Retail
- Health & beauty retailing
- France: L’Occitane launches new store concept
- Germany: Douglas appoints new CEO
- Book and stationery retailing
- UK: Card Factory sales rise whilst profits fall
- UK: Smiggle targets Europe for expansion
- Sports and leisure goods retailing
- UK: JD Sports Fashion
- …agrees to conditional combination with Sports Zone
- …reports strong performance in the first half of 2017
- UK: Sports Direct closes nearly half of Debenhams concessions
- Garden centres
- UK: Wyevale Garden Centres launches new strategy following fall in profit
- Toys and games retailing
- UK: Hobbycraft CEO steps down after eight weeks
- UK: The Entertainer posts solid sales in the first half of 2017
- Health & beauty retailing
News Analysis – Economy
- UK: ONS
- …inflation rate climbs to five-year high
- …a good August for retail sales
- UK: British Retail Consortium and KPMG
- …September retail sales growth driven by clothes and food
- …Shop prices on the brink of inflation
- UK: ONS
