European Retail Briefing - September 2017
This month's European Retail Briefing includes:
- Analyst Comment on Carrefour expanding its food on the go format Bon App!
- An overview of the latest European Retail sales
- Highlights of the latest Retail trend observations across Europe.
- Monthly headlines and retail news across Europe
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Analyst Comment – Carrefour to expand its on the go food format, Bon App!
- What we’ve seen
- A “snacking” format
- Convenience stores a growth sector
- Food-to-go a growth driver for c-stores
- Figure 1: UK: Shopping missions regularly completed in convenience stores, February 2017
- What it means
European Retail Sales
- Key points
- Retail sales
- Figure 2: Major European economies: year-on-year retail sales value growth, 2016-17
- Figure 3: Major European economies: Year-on-year retail sales volume growth, 2016-17
- Inflation
- Figure 4: Major European economies: all items CPI, 2016-17
- Figure 5: Major European economies: food price inflation, 2016-17
- Key points
Innovation and Launch Activity
- Grocery collection for campers
- Coop launches insect burgers
- Drone delivery launched by AHA
- Geolocation delivery
- International: Walmart and Google launch voice-enabled delivery
- International: Amazon Instant pick-up points launched
- International: Uniqlo unveils clothing vending machines
- International: Amazon announces modular pick-up lockers for homes
- Grocery collection for campers
Headlines for the Month
- Grocers
- Clothing retailing
- Footwear retailing
- Multi-sector retailing
- Department stores
- Home shopping
- Sport and leisure goods retailing
- Grocers
News Analysis – Food and Drink
- Convenience stores
- UK: McColl’s sales rise in Q3
- UK: Nisa in talks with Co-op after Sainsbury’s delays takeover deal
- Grocers
- Denmark: Dansk Supermarked lower prices of over 2,000 products at Føtex
- France: Auchan Holding reports sales increase
- France: Carrefour sees half year growth but issues profits warning
- Germany: Aldi Süd
- …to open service stations
- …to start selling online video games
- Germany: Lidl to debut fashion collaboration with Heidi Klum
- Italy: Coop Alleanza to expand into pet products
- Italy: Eurospin sees revenue grow
- Netherlands: Jumbo
- …sees sales rise in first half
- Poland: Eurocash to buy rival Mila
- Romania: Profi opens three new supermarkets
- UK: Aldi launches cut-price gluten free range
- UK: Asda
- …cuts almost 300 jobs in cost-saving drive
- …returns to sales growth after three years of decline
- UK: Morrisons focuses on British food
- UK: Sainsbury’s
- …announces instore Argos click-and-collect service
- …teams up with NFL
- …trials 30 minute click and collect
- UK: Tesco
- …rolls out vegetables for children
- …to sell mini avocados in bid to fight food waste
- Convenience stores
News Analysis – Clothing and Footwear
- Clothing retailing
- Belgium: Monki opens store in Antwerp
- Spain: profits fall at Mango during 2016
- UK: Arcadia Group pays £35m to BHS creditors
- UK: Basler UK enters administration
- UK: Lipsy to close website
- UK: M&Co to open 75 new stores
- UK: New Look
- …chief executive to step down
- …teams up with London Fashion Week
- …debt draws US investors
- UK: Oasis launch in-store virtual reality campaign
- UK: Officine Générale to open debut UK store
- UK: Reserved opens debut store in London
- UK: TJX reports favourable Q2
- UK: Urban Revivo hires Topshop’s former buyer for UK launch
- UK: Zara opens UK baby wear store
- Footwear retailing
- Switzerland: luxury footwear brand Bally put up for sale
- UK: Jimmy Choo experiences strong growth in first half of the year
- UK: Jones Bootmaker has closed nine stores
- Clothing retailing
News Analysis – Multi-sector
- Germany: Metro Group sees sales increase in Q3
- Germany: Tedi announces plans for 150 new stores
- UK: Halfords sees retail sales rise
- UK: M&S
- …to distribute non-food surplus to charity scheme
- …to offload Hong Kong and Macau franchises
- …trials children’s footwear advice service
- UK: Wilko to cut 3,900 jobs
- Department stores
- France: Galeries Lafayette acquires majority stake in La Redoute
- Germany: Eve Sleep enters partnership with Karstadt
- Spain: El Corte Inglés reports sales increase for 2016
- UK: House of Fraser
- …HQ cuts online jobs
- …opens new sustainable store
- UK: John Lewis
- …to allow customers to sleep overnight
- …to launch tradesman service
- Germany: Metro Group sees sales increase in Q3
News Analysis – Household Goods
- UK: B&Q sees a fall in sales in Q2
- UK: Bunnings sales rise whilst profits fall in debut UK year
- UK: Wickes reports positive 2016
- Electrical retailing
- UK: Dixons Carphone revenue rises
- Furniture retailing
- UK: DFS struggles in second half of 2017
- Homewares retailing
- UK: Cath Kidston collaborates with Pinterest
- UK: Laura Ashley sales and profits tumble
- UK: Sonder Living expands into the UK
- UK: B&Q sees a fall in sales in Q2
News Analysis – Home shopping
- France: Place des Tendances launches own-brand fashion label
- Germany: Zalando reports strong revenue and profit growth
- UK: Asos launches own-brand beauty range
- UK: Avenue 32 confirms closure
- UK: BHS.com sees sales jump in Q2
- UK: Boden reported an increase in sales and profit
- UK: Feelunique sales grow in annual results
- UK: Gear4music posts positive half year result
- UK: Matchesfashion.com
- …to be sold for £600 million
- …sold to Apax Partners
- UK: Missguided launching standalone menswear website
- UK: Mr Porter opens ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ shop
- UK: Ocado available on Amazon Echo
- UK: The Hut Group
- …acquires Australian beauty retailer
- …adds to beauty offering with Glossybox acquisition
- …to acquire Espa
- France: Place des Tendances launches own-brand fashion label
News Analysis – Other Retail Sectors
- Health & beauty retailing
- UK: The Fragrance Shop profit increases
- UK: The Perfume Shop launches mobile store
- Book and stationery retailing
- UK: Card Factory sales rise
- UK: Typo and Smiggle increase footprint in the UK
- UK: WH Smith expects full year results to be in line with expectations
- Sports and leisure goods retailing
- Belgium: AS Adventure acquires competitor McTrek
- France: Decathlon to reopen in North America
- UK: Sports Direct
- …increase stake in Debenhams
- …issues confident trading update
- Toys and games retailing
- UK: Toys R Us profits surge whilst sales fall
- UK: GAME
- …and Maplin to launch partnership stores
- …sales up due to growth in Spanish market
- Health & beauty retailing
News Analysis – Economy
- UK: British Retail Consortium
- …footfall for July decreases
- …non-food deflation reaches four year low
- …retail sales hold up in August
- UK: ONS data shows a weak July
- UK: British Retail Consortium
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.