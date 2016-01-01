European Retail Rankings 2012

This report provides a snapshot of the leading retailers in Europe. Viewed year on year it also gives a picture of how the European market is changing. The expected recovery in 2011 proved to be more muted than anticipated with trading conditions remaining very tough in many markets. Retailers remain cautious, with a number aiming to cut back on unprofitable operations or putting expansion plans on hold.

We cover the Top 300 European retailers and provide a guide to the hierarchy of the European retail sector. Companies are also ranked by country and by Sector.