European Retail Rankings - December 2016
This report provides a snapshot of the leading retailers in Europe, ranked by 2015 revenues translated into Euros at the average rate ruling through the year. We cover the Top 350 European retailers and include country and sector sections, which detail those of the top 350 companies that are present in those markets. In the text we cover the main trends by country and sector and the leading retailers in each country and sector as well.
The European Retail Rankings is one of a series of Mintel reports looking at the retail sector across Europe. Its companion, the UK Retail Rankings provides a comprehensive overview of UK retailers with a cut-off point of around €7.5 million (£6 million). These reports draw on Mintel’s Retail Interactive database of leading European retailers: all the information in the European Retail Rankings is contained in the database, which is updated on a regular basis.
Table of contents
Introduction
- Report scope
- Technical notes
- Inclusion criteria
- Definitions
- Rankings
- A note on voluntary groups and co-ops
- Comparability
- Figure 1: Exchange rates: National currency against the Euro, 2013-15
- Figure 2: VAT rates around Europe, 2011-16
- Classifications
- Figure 3: Sector codes
- Figure 4: Country codes
- Abbreviations
- Sources
Where Next for European Retailers?
- Uncertain political and economic outlook
- Online
- Stores
- Online pureplayer
- Products
- Delivery
- Passing trade
- Complementary
- Fashion
- Changing shopping habits
- The European Top 10
- Figure 5: Europe’s top 10 retailers, rankings, 2013/14-2015/16
- Concentration
- Figure 6: Europe: Total sales of leading retailers, 2012/13-2015/16
- Figure 7: Europe: Leading retailers’ share of all European retail sales, 2012/13-2015/16
Clothing and Footwear Specialists
- Figure 8: Europe: Clothing and footwear specialists: Annual growth vs all retail sales growth, 2011-16
- The sector
- The retailers
- Leading retailers
- Figure 9: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 clothing and footwear specialists, 2015/16
DIY Specialists
- Figure 10: Europe: DIY specialists: Annual growth vs all retail sales growth, 2011-16
- The sector
- The retailers
- Leading retailers
- Figure 11: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 DIY retailers, 2015/16
Electrical Goods Specialists
- Figure 12: Europe: Electrical goods specialists: Annual growth vs all retail sales growth, 2011-16
- The sector
- The retailers
- Leading retailers
- Figure 13: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in electricals, 2015/16
Food Retailers
- Figure 14: Europe: Food retailers: Annual growth in food retailers’ sales vs all retail sales growth, 2011-16
- The sector
- The retailers
- Leading retailers
- Figure 15: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 food retailers, 2015/16
Health and Beauty Retailers
- Figure 16: Europe: Health and beauty retailers: Annual growth in food retailers’ sales vs all retail sales growth, 2011-16
- The sector
- The retailers
- Leading retailers
- Figure 17: Europe top 350 retailers, top 10 health & beauty retailers, 2015/16
Home Shopping
- Figure 18: Europe: Home shopping: Annual growth vs all retail sales growth, 2011-16
- The sector
- The retailers
- Leading retailers
- Figure 19: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in home shopping, 2015/16
Homewares Specialists (incl. Furniture and Carpets)
- Figure 20: Europe: Furniture and carpet specialists: Annual growth vs all retail sales growth, 2011-16
- The sector
- The retailers
- Leading retailers
- Figure 21: Europe Top 350 retailers, top 10 homewares/furniture/carpet retailers, 2015/16
Miscellaneous Specialists
- Figure 22: Europe: Miscellaneous specialists: Annual growth vs all retail sales growth, 2011-16
- The sector
- The retailers
- Leading retailers
- Figure 23: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 miscellaneous specialists, 2015/16
Mixed Goods Retailers
- Figure 24: Europe: Mixed good retailers: Annual growth vs all retail sales growth, 2011-16
- The sector
- The retailers
- Leading retailers
- Figure 25: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 mixed goods retailers, 2015/16
Austria
- Austria: Background
- The retail sector in Austria
- Figure 26: Austria: Retail sales breakdown (excl VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Austria
- Figure 27: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in Austria, 2015/16
Belgium
- Belgium: Background
- The retail sector in Belgium
- Figure 28: Belgium: Retail sales breakdown (excl VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Belgium
- Figure 29: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in Belgium, 2015/16
Bulgaria
- Bulgaria: Background
- The retail sector in Bulgaria
- Figure 30: Bulgaria: Retail sales breakdown (excl. VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Bulgaria
- Figure 31: Top 350 European retailers: Top 6 in Bulgaria, 2015/16
Croatia
- Croatia: Background
- The retail sector in Croatia
- Figure 32: Croatia: Retail sales breakdown (excl VAT), 2012-16
- The leading retailers in Croatia
- Figure 33: Top 350 European retailers: Top 7 in Croatia, 2015/16
Czech Republic
- Czech Republic: Background
- The retail sector in the Czech Republic
- Figure 34: Czech Republic: Retail sales breakdown (excl VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in the Czech Republic
- Figure 35: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in the Czech Republic, 2015/16
Denmark
- Denmark: Background
- The retail sector in Denmark
- Figure 36: Denmark: Retail sales breakdown (exc VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Denmark
- Figure 37: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in Denmark, 2015/16
Estonia
- Estonia: Background
- The retail sector in Estonia
- Figure 38: Estonia: Retail sales breakdown (excl VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Estonia
- Figure 39: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in Estonia, 2015/16
Finland
- Finland: Background
- The retail sector in Finland
- Figure 40: Finland: Retail sales breakdown (exc VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Finland
- Figure 41: Europe top 350 retailers: Top 10 in Finland, 2015/16
France
- France: Background
- The retail sector in France
- Figure 42: France: Retail sales breakdown (exc VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in France
- Figure 43: Top 350 retailers: Top 10 in France, 2015/16
Germany
- Germany: Background
- The retail sector in Germany
- Figure 44: Germany: Retail sales breakdown (excl VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Germany
- Figure 45: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in Germany, 2015/16
Greece
- Greece: Background
- The retail sector in Greece
- Figure 46: Greece: Retail sales breakdown (excl VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Greece
- Figure 47: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in Greece, 2015/16
Hungary
- Hungary: Background
- The retail sector in Hungary
- Figure 48: Hungary: Retail sales breakdown (excl. VAT), 2012-16
- The leading retailers in Hungary
- Figure 49: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in Hungary, 2015/16
Ireland
- Ireland: Background
- The retail scene in Ireland
- Figure 50: Ireland: Retail sales breakdown (excl VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Ireland
- Figure 51: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in Ireland, 2015/16
Italy
- Italy: Background
- The retail sector in Italy
- Figure 52: Italy: Retail sales breakdown (excl. VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Italy
- Figure 53: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in Italy, 2015/16
Latvia
- Latvia: Background
- The retail sector in Latvia
- Figure 54: Latvia: Retail sales breakdown (excluding sales tax), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Latvia
- Figure 55: Top 350 European retailers: Top 7 in Latvia, 2015/16
Lithuania
- Lithuania: Background
- The retail sector in Lithuania
- Figure 56: Lithuania: Breakdown of retail sales by sector, excl. VAT, 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Lithuania
- Figure 57: Top 350 European retailers: Top 8 in Lithuania, 2015/16
The Netherlands
- The Netherlands: Background
- The retail sector in The Netherlands
- Figure 58: The Netherlands: Retail sales breakdown (excl. VAT), 2012-16
- The leading retailers in the Netherlands
- Figure 59: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in the Netherlands, 2015/16
Norway
- Norway: Background
- The retail sector in Norway
- Figure 60: Norway: Retail sales breakdown (excl. VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Norway
- Figure 61: Europe top 350 retailers: Top 10 in Norway, 2015/16
Poland
- Poland: Background
- The retail sector in Poland
- Figure 62: Poland: Retail sales breakdown (excl. VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Poland
- Figure 63: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in Poland, 2015/16
Portugal
- Portugal: Background
- The retail sector in Portugal
- Figure 64: Portugal: Retail sales breakdown (excl. VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Portugal
- Figure 65: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in Portugal, 2015/16
Romania
- Romania: Background
- The retail sector in Romania
- Figure 66: Romania: Retail sales breakdown (excl. VAT), 2012-16
- The leading retailers in Romania
- Figure 67: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in Romania, 2015/16
Russia
- Russia: Background
- The retail sector in Russia
- Figure 68: Russia: Retail sales breakdown, by broad sector (excl. VAT), 2012-16
- The leading retailers in Russia
- Figure 69: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in Russia, 2015/16
Slovakia
- Slovakia: Background
- The retail scene in Slovakia
- Figure 70: Slovakia: Retail sales breakdown (excl VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Slovakia
- Figure 71: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in Slovakia, 2015/16
Slovenia
- Slovenia: Background
- The retail sector in Slovenia
- Figure 72: Slovenia: Retail sales breakdown (excl VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Slovenia
- Figure 73: Top 350 European retailers: Top 7 in Slovenia, 2015/16
Spain
- Spain: Background
- The retail sector in Spain
- Figure 74: Spain: Retail sales breakdown (excl. VAT), 2012-16
- The leading retailers in Spain
- Figure 75: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in Spain, 2015/16
Sweden
- Sweden: Background
- The retail sector in Sweden
- Figure 76: Sweden: Retail sales breakdown (exc VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Sweden
- Figure 77: Europe Top 350 retailers: Top 10 in Sweden, 2015/16
Switzerland
- Switzerland: Background
- The retail sector in Switzerland
- Figure 78: Switzerland: Retail sales breakdown (exc VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Switzerland
- Figure 79: Europe top 350 retailers: Top 10 in Switzerland, 2015/16
Turkey
- Turkey: Background
- The retail sector in Turkey
- Figure 80: Turkey: Retail sales breakdown (exc VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in Turkey
- Figure 81: Europe Top 305 retailers: Top 10 in Turkey, 2015
United Kingdom
- The UK: Background
- The retail sector in the UK
- Figure 82: UK: Retail sales breakdown (exc VAT), 2012-16
- Leading retailers in the UK
- Figure 83: Top 350 European retailers: Top 10 in the UK, 2015/16
