This report provides a snapshot of the leading retailers in Europe, ranked by 2015 revenues translated into Euros at the average rate ruling through the year. We cover the Top 350 European retailers and include country and sector sections, which detail those of the top 350 companies that are present in those markets. In the text we cover the main trends by country and sector and the leading retailers in each country and sector as well.

The European Retail Rankings is one of a series of Mintel reports looking at the retail sector across Europe. Its companion, the UK Retail Rankings provides a comprehensive overview of UK retailers with a cut-off point of around €7.5 million (£6 million). These reports draw on Mintel’s Retail Interactive database of leading European retailers: all the information in the European Retail Rankings is contained in the database, which is updated on a regular basis.