Canadians are active, with 68% reporting that they exercise at least once per week. The drive towards regular exercise stems from addressing not only their physical health but also their mental health. The majority of consumers gravitate towards convenient and cost-effective options, with relatively few showing an interest in buying more equipment, memberships or adopting technology. Younger consumers struggle with sustaining motivation, though their quest for new experiences drives an interest in both traditional and experiential fitness events.

This report examines the following issues: