"The eyeglasses and contact lenses market is projected to grow 4.6% in 2017, reaching $32.1 billion after rebounding from softer sales in 2016. Sales of prescription corrective eyewear continue to drive the industry, fuelled by an aging population and the limited appeal of corrective surgery. Efforts to digitize eye exams and glasses purchases will have to grapple with the importance consumers place on a relationship with an eye doctor and the need to assess the fit and look of glasses in person. Some adults are concerned about the effects of electronic screens on their vision, leaving opportunities for new product solutions."

- Jana Vyleta, Health & Personal Care Analyst

This report will look at the following areas: