Facial Masks - China - April 2017
“Brand loyalty in the facial mask category is not strong. What’s more concerning is that such brand switching is not driven by dissatisfaction with the current brand or promotional activities, but rather the consumer desire to try out different new products, indicating the importance of innovative products rather than marketing activities.”
– Jessica Jin, Associate Director of Research
This report examines the following:
- Opportunities for facial masks as a preliminary step of anti-aging
- Are consumers ready for high-end facial masks?
- Lower brand loyalty forcing brands to keep fast-paced innovation
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- Facial masks included in this Report:
- Excluded in this Report:
- Subgroup definitions:
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- A fast growing market with momentums for continuous growth
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of facial mask market, China 2011-21
- Companies and brands
- Figure 2: Market share of top five facial mask brands, China, 2015-16
- The consumer
- Morning is a potential occasion to expand into
- Figure 3: Product usage at different time period, January 2017
- Silk masks are still perceived to be the best, even better than tencel masks
- Figure 4: Perception of different types of mask, January 2017
- Hydration is essential but opportunities exist for anti-aging among 30-plus
- Figure 5: Function of masks used in the last six months, January 2017
- Thick and creamy texture is difficult to win in China
- Figure 6: Texture preference, by age, January 2017
- Opportunities exist for premium facial masks
- Figure 7: Behaviour and attitude towards facial masks, January 2017
- Pressure for brands from low brand loyalty
- Figure 8: Reasons for trying new brands, January 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Opportunities for facial masks as a preliminary step of anti-aging
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 9: Eucerin’s elasticity test campaign, South Korea, 2017
- Are consumers ready for high-end facial masks?
- The facts
- The implications
- Lower brand loyalty forcing brands to keep fast-paced innovation
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 10: ‘Do it’ webtoon, South Korea
- Opportunities for facial masks as a preliminary step of anti-aging
The Market – What You Need to Know
- A winning sector in BPC
- Opportunities are unfolding as the market develops to the next stage
- A winning sector in BPC
Market Size and Forecast
- A high growth market in the past five years
- Figure 11: total value sales of facial mask market, China 2012-16
- Future growth will come from diversification instead of increasing penetration
- Figure 12: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of facial mask market, China 2011-21
- A high growth market in the past five years
Market Drivers
- Usage of sleeping masks and rinse-off masks are catching up
- More diversified usage occasions
- Novelty in mass/masstige segment and fast-paced innovation in high-end segment
- Figure 13: New facial mask launches, by price tier, China, 2015-16
- E-commerce fuels category growth
- Usage of sleeping masks and rinse-off masks are catching up
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Market leader changed
- Local brands and Korean brands are growing
- Business attention to offline channels
- Market leader changed
Market Share
- Fierce competition in this category with market share changing quickly
- Figure 14: Market share of top five facial mask brands, China, 2015-16
- One leaf (一叶子)
- Figure 15: Brand specialty store of One leaf
- Mask Family (膜法世家)
- Figure 16: Best sellers of Mask Family
- Figure 17: Brand specialty store of Mask Family
- Yunifang (御泥坊)
- Figure 18: Third generation of Yunifang’s mask
- Magic (美即)
- Mediheal (美迪惠尔)
- Figure 19: Hero product of Mediheal, China
- Fierce competition in this category with market share changing quickly
Competitive Strategies
- Strengthening offline brand specialty store
- Figure 20: In-store experimental service of Mask Family
- Continuous innovation to maintain market position
- Strengthening offline brand specialty store
Who’s Innovating?
- China vs developed markets
- Figure 21: Top claims in new facial mask launches, by China, South Korea, Japan, US and UK, 2016
- Trends in the China market
- Figure 22: Top claims in new facial mask launches, China, 2015-16
- Innovations worth knowing
- Attention to cleaning benefit
- Figure 23: Mediheal mogongtox soda bubble sheet mask, China, 2017
- Figure 24: AA Multi Maska cleanse and moisture mask, Poland, 2016
- Enzymes for building a better base and absorption
- Figure 25: Enzyme variants of Yunifang, China, 2017
- Figure 26: Enzyme variants of Mask Family, China, 2016
- Innovation in sheet masks: from thin to thick
- Figure 27: Facial mask with milk skin mask, China, 2016
- Figure 28: NEOGEN knit mask, South Korea, 2017
- Dissolvable sheet mask to dial up absorption
- Figure 29: pdc Liftarna premium melty essence mask, 2016
- Peel-off masks fit well to every part of face
- Figure 30: Peel-off mask, US and South Korea, 2016
- Multi-steps masks adding fun
- Figure 31: OOZOO face injection mask, South Korea, 2016
- Figure 32: Dr. Jart+ firming lover rubber mask, South Korea, 2016
- Masks designed for anti-aging
- Figure 33: Neogen 3D lifting compression span-tex mask, South Korea, 2016
- Figure 34: Mediheal RNA whitening mask, China, 2017
- Not a time-consuming product anymore
- Figure 35: Dior dreamskin one minute mask, Japan, 2017
- China vs developed markets
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Opportunities to grow morning usage
- Tencel masks have not gained wide recognition
- Younger consumers seek cleaning and oil balancing while anti-aging is appealing to those aged 30+
- No surprise to see preference skew to light and thin texture
- WeChat channel (Weidian) rises in influence
- Curiosity is key driver of brand switching
- Opportunities to grow morning usage
Product Usage
- Sleeping masks and rinse-off masks are catching up
- Figure 36: Indexed penetration of the top three facial masks used in the last six months, 2017 vs 2016
- Potential to grow morning usage
- Figure 37: Product usage at different time period, January 2017
- Figure 38: Example of morning facial mask, Japan, 2017
- Younger consumers are pioneers of each type
- Figure 39: Product usage in the last six months, by age, January 2017
- High earners seek niche types…
- Figure 40: Product usage in the last six months, by monthly personal income, January 2017
- …but different stories for each occasion
- Figure 41: Product usage in the morning and evening, by monthly personal income, January 2017
- Sleeping masks and rinse-off masks are catching up
Perception of Masks
- Tencel masks have the lowest awareness
- Figure 42: Percentage of consumers who don’t know this type of mask, January 2017
- Silk masks still enjoy the best perception while tencel masks need better storytelling
- Figure 43: Perception of different types of mask, January 2017
- Tencel masks have the lowest awareness
Function of Masks Used
- Hydration is the basic need
- Figure 44: Function of masks used in the last six months, January 2017
- Attention to anti-aging rises among 30-plus
- Figure 45: Function of masks used in the last six months, by age, January 2017
- Younger consumers still very driven by cleaning and oil balancing benefits
- Figure 46: Function of masks used in the last six months, by age, January 2017
- Advanced benefits to appeal to high earners
- Figure 47: Gap between the function of masks used in the last six months, by monthly personal income, January 2017
- Hydration is the basic need
Usage Habit
- Light and thin texture gains in popularity
- Figure 48: Texture preference, by age, January 2017
- Light and thin texture has scope to charge a premium
- Figure 49: Key driver analysis of preference on light and thin texture, January 2017
- Younger consumers skew to foreign brands while consumers in their 40s do not exhibit clear preferences
- Figure 50: Brand preference, by age, January 2017
- Local brands are becoming more appealing than before
- Figure 51: Brand preference, 2017 vs 2015
- More high earners replace essence with facial masks
- Figure 52: Usage habit, by monthly personal income, January 2017
- Light and thin texture gains in popularity
Purchase Behaviour and Attitude
- Over half of consumers have purchased a sheet mask priced RMB 30+
- Figure 53: Behaviour and attitude, January 2017
- Income, instead of product image, is major factor for buying premium facial masks
- Figure 54: Behaviour and attitude, by age and monthly personal income, January 2017
- Basic needs still worth paying more for
- Figure 55: CHAID analysis on premium facial masks buyers, January 2017
- First-aid believers are more eager to see refined pore, brightening and whitening results
- Figure 56: Gap between function of masks used, by consumers who think facial masks are the best first-aid skincare product and not, January 2017
- Weidian appeals to high earners, not just younger consumers aged 20-29
- Figure 57: Have purchased facial masks via WeChat in the last six months, by age and monthly personal income, January 2017
- DIY facial masks attract high earners at a younger age
- Figure 58: Interest in DIY facial masks, by age and monthly personal income, January 2017
- Over half of consumers have purchased a sheet mask priced RMB 30+
Reasons for Trying New Brands
- Wanting to try something new is the biggest motivator
- Figure 59: Reasons for trying new brands, January 2017
- Younger consumers are more easily persuaded by others
- Figure 60: Reasons for trying new brands, by age, January 2017
- High earners are more driven by product and advertising while low earners are motivated by promotion
- Figure 61: Reasons for trying new brands, by monthly personal income, January 2017
- Wanting to try something new is the biggest motivator
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Mintropolitans have quite different product usage from others
- Figure 62: Product usage in the last six months, by consumer segmentation, January 2017
- MinTs show more needs on anti-aging related benefits
- Figure 63: Function of used masks in the last six months, by consumer segmentation, January 2017
- Stronger preference for foreign brands and light and thin texture
- Figure 64: Brand and texture preference, by consumer segmentation, January 2017
- Mintropolitans have quite different product usage from others
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 65: Total value sales of facial mask market, China 2011-21
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.