Facial Skincare and Anti-Aging - US - May 2017
"The facial skincare and anti-aging market has experienced moderate growth of 8% between 2011-16, driven by gains in the facial cleanser and facial moisturizer segments. Going forward, incremental sales could be achieved by broadening the appeal of natural skincare offerings by touting efficacy-related benefits such as being gentler or working better than mainstream alternatives. Additionally, new formats such as mists and essences can increase the repertoire of products that people own. Finally, Hispanic consumers are more engaged in the skincare market but are also value-driven shoppers; brands must prove value and efficacy to encourage this target demographic to increase their category spend."
Margie Nanninga, Beauty & Personal Care Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Moderate growth as specialty products slow sales
- Lackluster engagement, habitual buying pose challenges for brands
- Most products used on an as-needed basis
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Moderate growth as specialty products slow sales
- Figure 1: Percent change of sales growth, by segment, 2016 (est)
- Lackluster engagement, habitual buying pose challenges for brands
- Figure 2: Share of facial skincare consumer segments, February 2017
- Most products used on an as-needed basis
- Figure 3: Product usage, by routine, February 2017
- The opportunities
- Natural offerings appeal to a range of buyers
- Figure 4: Select attitudes toward natural skincare, by segment, February 2017
- New formats can increase repertoire of skincare products used
- Hispanics are highly engaged, but brands must combat value-driven approach
- Figure 5: Select benefits of skincare products – Any agree (net)*, by all, Hispanic origin, and Black, February 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Facial skincare and anti-aging experience moderate growth
- Facial cleansers dominate market, drive growth
- Beauty category comprised of four consumer segments
- Most skincare spend allocated toward face, direct sales brands on the rise
- Population trends impact product usage
- Facial skincare and anti-aging experience moderate growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Historic and projected sales performance
- Figure 6: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of facial skincare and anti-aging, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 7: Total US sales and forecast of facial skincare and anti-aging, at current prices, 2011-21
- Historic and projected sales performance
Market Breakdown
- Facial cleansers command largest share of market
- Figure 8: Share of facial skincare and anti-aging market, by segment, 2016 (est)
- Lip balms falter, anti-aging struggles continue
- Figure 9: Percent change of sales growth, by segment, 2016 (est)
- Facial cleansers command largest share of market
Facial Skincare Consumer Snapshot
- Facial skincare consumers divided into four categories
- Figure 10: Share of facial consumer segments, February 2017
- Figure 11: Beauty indifferent segment, February 2017
- Figure 12: Frustrated but Engaged segment, February 2017
- Figure 13: Natural Beauty segment, February 2017
- Figure 14: Habitual Beauty segment, February 2017
- Facial skincare consumers divided into four categories
Market Perspective
- Facial skincare comprises most of skincare sales, staples drive growth
- Figure 15: Share of sales in skincare market, by segment, 2016 (est)
- Figure 16: Percentage change in skincare sales, by segment, 2016 (est.)
- Direct sales and direct-to-consumer skincare brands are trending
- Beauty from within increasingly mainstream
- Skincare segments continue to blur
- Enthusiasm for natural looks, product trial benefits skincare
- Figure 17: Benefits of skincare products, February 2017
- Facial skincare comprises most of skincare sales, staples drive growth
Market Factors
- Population growth trends alter facial skincare landscape
- Figure 18: Population by age, 2012-22
- Hispanics over index for usage, but are value-oriented
- Figure 19: Select benefits of skincare products – Any agree (net)*, by all, Hispanic, and Black, February 2017
- Strong consumer confidence bodes well for higher priced offerings
- Figure 20: Consumer sentiment index, January 2007-December 2016
- Population growth trends alter facial skincare landscape
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Market leaders struggle as middle players stay on-trend
- Familiar ingredients, dermatologist brands, and single-use masks thrive
- Men’s facial skincare, EOS, and private-label lag behind
- Science meets natural, formats continue to evolve
- Market leaders struggle as middle players stay on-trend
Company and Brand Sales of Facial Skincare and Anti-aging
- Market leaders J&J and P&G struggle to maintain share
- Sales of facial skincare and anti-aging by company
- Figure 21: MULO sales of facial skincare and anti-aging, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Market leaders J&J and P&G struggle to maintain share
What’s Working?
- Cleansers touting familiar ingredients thrive
- Figure 22: MULO sales of select natural skincare offerings, 52-week review period ending Jan. 27, 2017
- Dermatologist brands continue to build momentum
- Figure 23: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser | Commercial, 2017
- Figure 24: The Next Generation of Healing Ointment, 2016
- Figure 25: MULO sales of select dermatologist facial skincare products, 52-week review period ending Jan. 27, 2017
- Single-use masks, sheet masks benefit from ease of use
- Figure 26: MULO sales of select single use masks, 52-week review period ending Jan. 27, 2017
- For lip balm, consumers turn back to staples
- Figure 27: MULO sales of select lip balm products, 52-week review period ending Jan. 27, 2017
- Cleansers touting familiar ingredients thrive
What’s Struggling?
- EOS lip balms – A fleeting fad?
- Figure 28: MULO sales for EOS lip balms, rolling 52-weeks 2016 and 2017
- Men’s facial skincare products fail to keep pace
- Figure 29: MULO sales for select men’s skincare products, rolling 52-weeks 2016 and 2017
- Private label sales trends influence segment performance
- Figure 30: MULO sales for private label facial cleansers and facial moisturizers, rolling 52-weeks 2016 and 2017
- EOS lip balms – A fleeting fad?
What’s Next?
- Blurring between “natural” and science
- Korean skincare inspires a slew of new product formats
- Skincare positioned as a way to boost overall health and wellness
- Blurring between “natural” and science
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Staples experience widespread use, specialty products reach niche audience
- Most products are used on an as-needed basis, slowing sales
- Natural brands commonly used, consumers adding steps to skincare routines
- Attitudes toward natural skincare products are generally positive
- Essences recognized for hydration, lack of awareness still exists
- Lip balms primarily functional, added benefits can set products apart
- Staples experience widespread use, specialty products reach niche audience
Usage of Facial Cleansers
- Facial cleansers experience widespread use
- Figure 31: Facial cleanser usage – Any use (net)*, February 2017
- Younger adults, women drive facial cleanser usage
- Figure 32: Facial cleanser usage– Any use (net)*, by gender and age, February 2017
- Young, affluent consumers over index across formats
- Figure 33: Facial cleanser usage – Any use (net)*, by age and income, February 2017
- Hispanics are key facial cleanser users
- Figure 34: Facial cleanser usage – Any use (net)*, by race/Hispanic origin, February 2017
- Facial cleansers experience widespread use
Usage of Facial Moisturizers and Specialty Products
- Lip balm, moisturizers experience moderate usage
- Specialty products reach niche audiences due to discretionary nature
- Figure 35: Facial moisturizers and specialty products usage – Any use (net)*, February 2017
- Younger women most engaged in skincare market
- Figure 36: Facial moisturizers and specialty products usage – Any use (net)*, by gender and age, February 2017
- Hispanics report strong usage, Black adults under index
- Figure 37: Facial moisturizers and specialty products usage – Any use (net)*, by race/Hispanic origin, February 2017
- Lip balm, moisturizers experience moderate usage
Skincare Routines
- Younger women, Hispanics use more products
- Figure 38: Product usage repertoire, by gender and age and race/Hispanic origin, February 2017
- Moisturizers, cleansers used in the morning, anti-aging associated with evening
- Figure 39: Product usage, by morning and evening routines, February 2017
- Many products used on an “as needed” basis
- Figure 40: Product usage, by as needed/occasional, February 2017
- Younger women, Hispanics use more products
Skincare Behaviors
- Natural products used more widely than premium, direct sales
- Figure 41: Skincare behaviors – Brand types used, February 2017
- Beauty from within going mainstream, steps added to skincare routines
- Consumers hesitate to ask for advice from professionals
- Figure 42: Skincare behaviors, February 2017
- Younger women adding skincare steps, skipping make-up
- Figure 43: Select skincare behaviors, by age, February 2017
- Hispanics more likely to conduct skincare research
- Figure 44: Select skincare behaviors, by all, Hispanic origin, and Black, February 2017
- Natural beauties take holistic approach toward skincare
- Figure 45: Select skincare behaviors, by beauty segment, February 2017
- Natural products used more widely than premium, direct sales
Attitudes toward Natural Skincare
- Consumers hold generally positive views toward natural skincare
- Natural offerings benefit from efficacy-related benefits
- Belief that natural means pricey can hold natural brands back
- Figure 46: Attitudes toward natural skincare, February 2017
- Younger women see natural as being healthier and better for skin
- Figure 47: Select attitudes toward natural skincare, by gender and age, February 2017
- Hispanics hold positive views of natural, but may not be purchasing
- Figure 48: Select attitudes toward natural skincare, by all, Hispanic origin, and Black, February 2017
- Efficacy of natural products appeals to Frustrated but Engaged shoppers
- Figure 49: Attitudes toward natural skincare, by segment, February 2017
- Consumers hold generally positive views toward natural skincare
Benefits of Essences
- Essences recognized for hydration, ease of use
- One third of consumers don’t know much about essences
- Perceptions that essences are expensive, for occasional use are a challenge
- Figure 50: Benefits of essences, February 2017
- Younger, affluent adults more familiar with essences
- Figure 51: Select benefits of essences, by age and income, February 2017
- Black and Hispanic adults more likely to recognize benefits of essences
- Figure 52: Select benefits of essences, by Hispanic origin and Black, February 2017
- Essences recognized for hydration, ease of use
Attitudes toward Lip Balm
- Lip balms used during winter and as-needed, slowing segment growth
- Added benefits can set products apart
- Figure 53: Attitudes toward lip balm, February 2017
- Natural offerings, fun packaging appeal to younger adults
- Figure 54: Attitudes toward lip balm, by gender and age, February 2017
- Added benefits stand out for Hispanic consumers
- Figure 55: Attitudes toward lip balm, by all, Hispanic, and Black, February 2017
- Lip balms used during winter and as-needed, slowing segment growth
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 56: Total US sales and forecast of facial skincare and anti-aging, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 57: Total US retail sales and forecast of facial skincare and anti-aging, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 58: Total US retail sales of facial skincare and anti-aging, by channel, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 59: Population by race and Hispanic origin, percent change, 2017-22
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 60: MULO sales of anti-aging skincare, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 61: MULO sales of facial cleansers, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 62: MULO sales of facial moisturizers, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 63: MULO sales of acne treatment, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 64: MULO sales of fade/bleach, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 65: MULO sales of lip treatment, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 66: Types of facial cleansers/toners used, October 2011-November 2016
- Figure 67: Types of facial cleansers/toners used, by select demographics, October 2015-November 2016
- Figure 68: Brands of facial cleansers/toners used, October 2011-November 2016
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)