"The facial skincare and anti-aging market has experienced moderate growth of 8% between 2011-16, driven by gains in the facial cleanser and facial moisturizer segments. Going forward, incremental sales could be achieved by broadening the appeal of natural skincare offerings by touting efficacy-related benefits such as being gentler or working better than mainstream alternatives. Additionally, new formats such as mists and essences can increase the repertoire of products that people own. Finally, Hispanic consumers are more engaged in the skincare market but are also value-driven shoppers; brands must prove value and efficacy to encourage this target demographic to increase their category spend."

Margie Nanninga, Beauty & Personal Care Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: