Facial Skincare - China - August 2017
“Consumers think basic product benefits like hydrating and whitening are the most important signals when they are evaluating product effectiveness, indicating the core impressions brands should deliver primarily. Safety assurance, like no irritation, no side effect, are also the things every brand must get right. Upon that, advanced functional benefits (eg firming, plumping) are areas of differentiation brands can consider building against rivals.”
– Jessica Jin, Associate Director of Research
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Chinese brands win back appreciation
- Learnings from niche brands
- KOLs impact more on trend pursuers, but less on savvier users
Issues and Insights
- Chinese brands win back appreciation
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 10: Pechoin advertisement of 1931, China, 2017
- Learnings from niche brands
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 11: The Ordinary products, 2017
- KOLs impact more on trend pursuers, but less on savvier users
- The facts
- The implications
- Chinese brands win back appreciation
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Positive growth surpassing overall BPC
- Not lacking momentum
- Positive growth surpassing overall BPC
Market Size and Forecast
- A winning sector in BPC
- Figure 12: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of facial skincare market, China, 2012-22
- A winning sector in BPC
Market Drivers
- Great attention to self-appearance
- Preparing for more extreme weathers
- Figure 13: National highest temperature during July 5-24, China, 2017
- Fiercer competition results in speedy new launches
- Great attention to self-appearance
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Rise of domestic companies
- More brands featuring natural ingredients joining competition
- China market expedites innovation speed
- Rise of domestic companies
Market Share
- Overall changes of market key players
- Figure 14: Market share of top facial skincare companies, China, 2015 and 2016
- Premium lines secure the performance of international brands
- Shiseido
- AmorePacific
- Chinese brands benefit from strong hero products, marketing support and competitive prices
- Pehchaolin
- Chicmax
- Overall changes of market key players
Competitive Strategies
- Feature natural ingredients
- Figure 15: Cha Ling, 2017
- Figure 16: WASO, 2017
- Riding on buzz
- Figure 17: Collaboration between L’Oréal and Mobike, China, 2017
- Figure 18: SK-II ‘The Expiry Date’ campaign, China, 2017
- Feature natural ingredients
Who’s Innovating?
- China vs developed markets
- Figure 19: Launch type in new facial skincare launches, by China, South Korea, Japan, US and UK, 2016-June 2017
- Figure 20: Top claims in new facial skincare launches, by China, South Korea, Japan, US and UK, 2016-June 2017
- Trends in the China market
- Figure 21: Top claims in new facial skincare launches, China, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 22: Price positioning in new facial skincare launches, China, 2015 and 2016
- Innovations worth knowing
- Hydrating with micro capsules
- Figure 23: Facial skincare products with micro capsules, Japan, South Korea and China, 2017
- Sun sticks and sunscreen cushions emerge
- Figure 24: Sun stick, South Korea, 2017
- Figure 25: Sunscreen cushion, South Korea, 2017
- Multi-use products for time saving
- Figure 26: Multi-use facial skincare product, Japan, 2016-17
- Texture transformation
- Figure 27: Facial skincare products with texture transformation, China, 2017
- Seasonal offering with cooling sensation
- Figure 28: Summer seasonal facial skincare products with cooling sensation, Japan, 2017
- Colourful skincare products for fun
- Figure 29: Innisfree color clay mask, South Korea, 2017
- Figure 30: Outrun color sunstick, South Korea, 2017
- China vs developed markets
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Women involved deeper in the category while men lay back
- Chinese brands take over the leading position from Korean brands in 2017
- Women over 30 pay more on skincare products than younger consumers
- Well-known brands own reputation but also face the risk of losing users
- Basic benefits and safety matter most
- Friends’ advice outweighs that of KOLs
- Women involved deeper in the category while men lay back
Product Usage
- Females use 6.7 product types while males use 1.7 types on average
- Figure 31: Product usage, by gender, April 2017
- Females aged 30-39 use fewer products
- Figure 32: Product usage, female, by age, April 2017
- Females opt for more types of skincare products as well as devices than in 2016
- Figure 33: Product usage, female, 2017 vs 2016
- Males have not stepped further beyond cleaning vs 2016
- Figure 34: Product usage, male, 2017 vs 2016
- Females use 6.7 product types while males use 1.7 types on average
Country of Brand Used Most Often
- Chinese brands exceed Korean brands
- Figure 35: Country of brand used most often, female, 2017 vs 2016
- Particularly males are big fans of Chinese brands
- Figure 36: Country of brand used most often, by gender, April 2017
- Females’ favour of Korean brands does not fade with increasing income levels like that of Chinese brands
- Figure 37: Country of brand used most often, by gender and monthly personal income, April 2017
- Chinese brands exceed Korean brands
Price Tier
- Nearly 40% of female users claim to use prestige facial/eye essences
- Figure 38: Price tier, female, April 2017
- Females in their 30s are more willing to invest in facial skincare than other people
- Figure 39: Price tier, female, by age, April 2017
- Nearly 40% of female users claim to use prestige facial/eye essences
Usage Habit
- About a fifth of consumers concerned more about emerging skincare condition
- Figure 40: Usage habit, female, by monthly personal income, April 2017
- More trend followers in 25-29s
- Figure 41: Usage habit, female, by age, April 2017
- Well-known brands are more appealing but loyalty is a challenge
- Figure 42: Usage habit, female, by age, April 2017
- Attitudes of niche brand fans
- Figure 43: Usage habit, by brand preference, April 2017
- About a fifth of consumers concerned more about emerging skincare condition
Features of an Effective Product
- Hydrating sensation dials up efficacy perception
- Figure 44: Features of an effective product, April 2017
- Figure 45: Selected consumer verbatim, April 2017
- Fresh feeling is especially important for men
- Figure 46: Top features of an effective product, by gender, April 2017
- Hydrating sensation dials up efficacy perception
Influencer
- Males: doctors/dermatologists after friends
- Figure 47: Influencer, by gender, April 2017
- Women in early twenties more influenced by blogebrities than other groups
- Figure 48: Influencer, female, by age, April 2017
- Affluent women: confident to make their own call
- Figure 49: Influencer, female, by monthly personal income, April 2017
- Who influences bestsellers pursuers?
- Figure 50: Influencer, consumers who prefer using bestsellers vs consumers who prefer using the product suitable for my skin condition (as benchmark), April 2017
- Males: doctors/dermatologists after friends
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Suncare is a more essential product for MinTs
- Figure 51: Product usage, by consumer classification, April 2017
- Chinese brands winning MinTs as well
- Figure 52: Country of brand used most often, by consumer classification, April 2017
- Suncare is a more essential product for MinTs
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 53: Total value sales of facial skincare market, China, 2012-22
Appendix – Word Cloud in Mandarin
- Figure 54: Features of an effective product, word cloud in Mandarin, April 2017
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Companies Covered
