“Consumers think basic product benefits like hydrating and whitening are the most important signals when they are evaluating product effectiveness, indicating the core impressions brands should deliver primarily. Safety assurance, like no irritation, no side effect, are also the things every brand must get right. Upon that, advanced functional benefits (eg firming, plumping) are areas of differentiation brands can consider building against rivals.”

– Jessica Jin, Associate Director of Research

This Report discusses the following key topics: