Family Planning and Pregnancy - UK - September 2017
“A declining birth rate remains the core barrier to the growth of the family planning and pregnancy category, but limited product innovation also remains a challenge. Digital advances in fertility tracking and pregnancy tests are affording consumers more information than traditional testing products as they look to conceive, which brands could look to harness in order to grow the category further.”
– Hera Crossan – Personal Care Analyst
This Report discusses the following topics:
- A category in need of innovation
- Preparative products have lower penetration
- “We’re in this together”
Issues and Insights
- A category in need of innovation
- The facts
- The implications
- “We’re in this together”
- The facts
- The implications
- A category in need of innovation
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Value sales growth of pregnancy and ovulation tests slows
- Male fertility tests attract low levels of spend
- Birth rate declines
- A matter of lifestyle
- Financial confidence wanes
- Value sales growth of pregnancy and ovulation tests slows
Market Size and Segmentation
- Value sales growth of pregnancy and ovulation tests slows
- Figure 11: Combined UK retail value sales of pregnancy and ovulation tests*, 2014-17
- Male fertility tests attract low levels of spend
- Figure 12: UK retail value sales of family planning products, by segment, 2016
- Value sales growth of pregnancy and ovulation tests slows
Market Drivers
- Birth rate declines
- Figure 13: Number of live births and total fertility rate (TFR), England and Wales, 2010-16
- Figure 14: Percentage of live births to mothers born outside the UK and estimated total fertility rate (TFR) for non-UK born women, England and Wales, 2004-15
- Average age of new mothers rises...
- Figure 15: Trends in mean age of mothers at the birth of their child and mean age of mothers, by birth order, England and Wales, 1975-2015
- Figure 16: Women’s aspirations over the next three years, by age, October 2016
- …though average age of women undergoing IVF falls
- Figure 17: Trends in total IVF treatment cycles and average age of women undergoing IVF treatment, 1991-2014
- Healthy lifestyle trends gain momentum…
- …though high rates of unprotected sex could increase infertility
- Figure 18: Experience of unprotected sex, by age, August 2016
- A matter of lifestyle
- Figure 19: Selected reasons for not being sure about having children, August 2014
- Financial confidence wanes
- Figure 20: Changes in household finances, January 2015-May 2017
- Shortage of housing
- Figure 21: House building – Permanent dwellings started, by country, 2006/07-2015/16
- Birth rate declines
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Clearblue grows market share with broader product offering
- Lack of competition hinders NPD
- Bridging the information gap with digital
- Advertising focus switches away from TV and press
- Clearblue grows market share with broader product offering
Market Share
- Clearblue grows market share lead for pregnancy and ovulation tests...
- Figure 22: Combined UK retail value sales of pregnancy and ovulation tests*, by brand, years ending June 2015-17
- …thanks to broader pregnancy test offering
- Clearblue grows market share lead for pregnancy and ovulation tests...
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Lack of competition hinders NPD
- Figure 23: Clearblue Pregnancy Test with Weeks Indicator, August 2017
- Figure 24: First Response Pregnancy Pro, 2016
- Bridging the information gap with digital
- Figure 25: Ava Fertility Tracker, 2017
- Figure 26: Natural Cycles app, 2017
- Lack of competition hinders NPD
Marketing and Advertising Activity
- Recorded adspend drops sharply
- Figure 27: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on family planning products, January 2014-July 2017
- Brands focus on online advertising
- Figure 28: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on family planning products, by media type, January 2014-July 2017
- Figure 29: Product placement in Bridget Jones’s Baby, November 2016
- Portals and promotions
- Figure 30: Stork conception kit price offer, July 2017
- Recorded adspend drops sharply
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Preparative products have lower penetration
- Online information most sought
- It’s all about the nutrients
- Male action less visible
- Chemical avoidance of greater concern when pregnant
- Drinking and vaping in pregnancy ‘unacceptable’
- Preparative products have lower penetration
Usage of Family Planning and Pregnancy Products
- Pregnancy tests most used
- Figure 31: Family planning and pregnancy product usage, July 2017
- Family planning top of mind for younger adults
- Figure 32: Usage of family planning products, by age, July 2017
- Fewer older adults seek at-home help
- Self-testing could present challenges
- Pregnancy tests most used
Sources of Information
- Online top source of information
- Figure 33: Sources of information, July 2017
- Mumsnet as a tour de force
- Figure 34: Sources of information, by gender. July 2017
- Figure 35: #DadsDontBabysit campaign, October 2016
- Making a connection
- Figure 36: Repertoire of sources of information, July 2017
- Online top source of information
Actions Taken Before and During Pregnancy
- Figure 37: Actions taken by respondent when trying for a baby, by gender, July 2017
- One in five look to de-stress
- Figure 38: Spies’ ‘Do it for Denmark’ campaign, March 2014
- Male action less visible
- Figure 39: Actions taken by the partner of respondent when trying for a baby, by gender of respondent, July 2017
- Figure 40: Actions taken by the respondent when trying for a baby (male only), and actions taken by the partner of respondent when trying for a baby (female respondents only), July 2017
- Figure 41: Actions taken by the respondent when trying for a baby (female only), and actions taken by the partner of respondent when trying for a baby (male respondents only), July 2017
- Figure 42: Actions taken during pregnancy, July 2017
- Figure 43: Unity Beauty Essentials: The Pregnancy Collection, August 2017
Attitudes towards Family Planning and Pregnancy
- Drinking and vaping in pregnancy ‘unacceptable’
- Figure 44: Attitudes towards family planning and pregnancy, by acceptance level, July 2017
- Processed food and cleaning products of lesser concern
- Figure 45: Attitudes towards family planning and pregnancy, July 2017
- Information overload?
- Drinking and vaping in pregnancy ‘unacceptable’
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
