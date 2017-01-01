Fashion Technology & Innovation - UK - August 2017
“The most successful fashion retailers will be those that use the latest technology cleverly to enhance the shopping experience and to tap into changing shopping behaviour. By balancing the increasing automation of retail, with consumers showing a high level of interest in self-service tills and digital screens in-store and chatbots for customer service online, with more expert staff available to offer direct style advice, retailers can create a more personalised shopping experience.”
– Tamara Sender, Senior Fashion Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- The rise of automation in fashion retail
- What in-store and online shopping innovations are consumers most interested in?
- What is driving growth in the wearable technology market?
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
- The rise of automation in fashion retail
The Market and Companies – What You Need to Know
- Rising internet use among older females
- Instagram and Snapchat see highest growth
- People only use a few apps regularly
- Growing use of artificial intelligence
- Experiential retail
- Farfetch: Store of the Future case study
- Rising internet use among older females
Market Drivers
- Smartphone usage on the rise
- Figure 8: Devices used to access the internet in the last three months, June 2013-April 2017
- Rising internet use among older females
- Instagram and Snapchat see highest growth
- Figure 9: Social and media networks used, March 2017
- People only use a few apps regularly
- Figure 10: Repertoire of apps used regularly, July 2016
- Decline in young Millennials
- Figure 11: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2012-22
- Smartphone usage on the rise
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Artificial intelligence
- Chatbots
- Figure 12: Very Assistant, 2016
- Amazon introduces Echo Look
- Figure 13: Amazon’s Echo Look camera, 2017
- Stayhard uses cloud-based software to predict behaviour
- Figure 14: Stayhard Instagram shop, 2017
- Experiential retail
- Wellness and sports
- Figure 15: Simulated outdoor running at the Nike Soho store, 2016
- Topshop virtual reality slide
- Figure 16: Topshop virtual reality slide, oxford Circus, summer 2017
- Personalisation
- Charlotte Tilbury virtual mirror
- Figure 17: Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Wonderland, Westfield Shepherd’s Bush, 2016
- 3D knitting
- Figure 18: Ministry of Supply knitwear printing, 2017
- Figure 19: Adidas Knit for You pop-up store in Berlin, 2017
- Social media
- Visual search
- Social commerce
- Farfetch: Store of the Future case study
- Figure 20: Farfetch Store of the Future, 2017
- Figure 21: Farfetch Store of the Future, 2017
- Figure 22: Farfetch Store of the Future, 2017
- Artificial intelligence
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- 83% prefer to browse with no staff
- Millennials open to self-service tills
- Digital screens wanted across all age groups
- Millennials keen on image search technology
- High demand for more precise deliveries
- Young women desire smartwatches
- Health and fitness is seen as main use
- Importance of stylish wearable tech
- 83% prefer to browse with no staff
Attitudes towards Shopping for Fashion
- 83% prefer to browse with no staff
- Figure 23: Agreement with attitudes towards shopping for fashion, June 2017
- Millennials open to self-service tills
- Figure 24: Agreement with statements about paying at manned tills or self-service tills, by age group, June 2017
- Online customer service
- 83% prefer to browse with no staff
Interest in In-store Shopping Innovations
- Digital screens wanted across all age groups
- Figure 25: What consumers would like to see in their ideal store, June 2017
- Men more interested in touchscreen mirrors than women
- Figure 26: Consumers that would like to see fitting rooms with touchscreen mirrors in-store by age and gender, June 2017
- Millennials keen on image search technology
- Digital screens wanted across all age groups
Interest in Online Shopping Innovations
- High demand for more precise deliveries
- Figure 27: What innovations consumers would be interested in when shopping online, June 2017
- Young men drawn to use of VR
- Figure 28: Interest in innovations when shopping online, by age group, June 2017
- Under-35s want more transparency about how clothes are made
- High demand for more precise deliveries
Wearable Technology Ownership
- Fitness bands have highest ownership
- Figure 29: Ownership of wearable technology, June 2017
- While ownership peaks among men, young women desire smartwatches
- Figure 30: Ownership of fitness bands and smartwatches, by age group, June 2017
- Footwear with wearable tech is most desired item
- Fitness bands have highest ownership
Interest in Wearable Technology
- Health and fitness is seen as main use
- Figure 31: Interest in uses of wearable technology, June 2017
- Importance of stylish wearable tech
- Health and fitness is seen as main use
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Abbreviations
