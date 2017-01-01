Fashion Technology & Innovation - UK - August 2017

“The most successful fashion retailers will be those that use the latest technology cleverly to enhance the shopping experience and to tap into changing shopping behaviour. By balancing the increasing automation of retail, with consumers showing a high level of interest in self-service tills and digital screens in-store and chatbots for customer service online, with more expert staff available to offer direct style advice, retailers can create a more personalised shopping experience.”

– Tamara Sender, Senior Fashion Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: