The first aid category is experiencing flat sales in 2016 due to declines in foot care and an overall value-driven mindset among consumers. Future growth is projected to be modest as consumers continue to seek out products that provide value, durability, and functionality, and a shopping experience that is transactional rather than experiential. To best maximize growth potential, stakeholders can hone in on parents, as many are willing to engage in the category beyond the general population.

This report examines the following issues: