First Aid - US - February 2017
The first aid category is experiencing flat sales in 2016 due to declines in foot care and an overall value-driven mindset among consumers. Future growth is projected to be modest as consumers continue to seek out products that provide value, durability, and functionality, and a shopping experience that is transactional rather than experiential. To best maximize growth potential, stakeholders can hone in on parents, as many are willing to engage in the category beyond the general population.
This report examines the following issues:
- Market sales soften due to foot care, future outlook is steady
- Self-treating and ignoring expiration dates indicates low engagement
- Importance of price indicates limited interest in brands, premium offerings
- Need for a quick, consolidated shopping experience
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Market sales soften due to foot care, future outlook is steady
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of first aid products, at current prices, 2011-2021
- Self-treating and ignoring expiration dates indicates low engagement
- Figure 2: purchase habits related to self-healing and expiration dates, December 2016
- Importance of price indicates limited interest in brands, premium offerings
- Figure 3: Purchase and shopping behaviors related to price, December 2016
- Need for a quick, consolidated shopping experience
- Figure 4: Select attitudes toward first aid shopping experience, December 2016
- The opportunities
- Emphasize durability and functionality
- Figure 5: Select first aid purchase influencers, any important (net), December 2016
- Market premium offerings to parents
- Figure 6: Select parent attitudes toward first aid, December 2016
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- First aid growth is flat in 2016, but growth is expected to stabilize
- First aid treatments and accessories drive category growth
- Importance of physical wellness, self-healing influence first aid sales
- Decline in births and increase in older populations could hinder demand
- First aid growth is flat in 2016, but growth is expected to stabilize
Market Size and Forecast
- 2016 sees flat sales, future poses modest growth
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of first aid products, at current prices, 2011-2021
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of first aid products, at current prices, 2011-21
- 2016 sees flat sales, future poses modest growth
Market Breakdown
- First aid accessories and treatments see steady sales growth
- Muscle/body support and foot care device sales see volatility
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of first aid products, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Supermarkets and other retailers steal share from drug store channel
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales of first aid products, by channel, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales of first aid products, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- First aid accessories and treatments see steady sales growth
Market Perspective
- Physical wellness is important to adults, supports sales
- Self-healing persists
- Physical wellness is important to adults, supports sales
Market Factors
- Decline in family households, births could hamper first aid growth
- Figure 12: Households, by presence of own children, 2006-16
- Figure 13: Number of births in the US, 2007-2015
- Growth of Baby Boomers/Swing Generation could hinder sales
- Figure 14: Population by age, 2012-22
- Kids’ sedentary lifestyles lowers need for first aid
- Healthcare system woes could possibly feed first aid growth
- Decline in family households, births could hamper first aid growth
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Johnson & Johnson, private label see strong growth
- Brands are winning by emphasizing functionality and value
- Some branded options and newer foot care devices struggle to keep up
- More functional packaging, new tech-related injuries on the horizon
- Johnson & Johnson, private label see strong growth
Manufacturer Sales of First Aid
- J&J, Mueller Sports Medicine, Implus lead brand growth
- Private label increases market share as consumers seek value
- Figure 15: MULO sales of first aid, by leading companies, rolling 52-weeks 2015 and 2016
- J&J, Mueller Sports Medicine, Implus lead brand growth
What’s Working?
- Brands emphasizing durability and functionality
- Store brands embracing value and functionality
- Brands emphasizing durability and functionality
What’s Struggling?
- Branded options struggle as private label grows
- Momentum slows for newer foot care devices
- Branded options struggle as private label grows
What’s Next?
- New packaging and ingredients that enhance functionality
- Tech-related injuries opens up new market for muscle supports
- New packaging and ingredients that enhance functionality
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Highest penetration seen in adhesive bandages, followed by antiseptics
- Consumers show signs of disengagement in first aid
- Function, durability, and price influence product purchases most
- Some guess which product to use, but not interested in assistance
- Pain relief is most sought benefit among skincare treatments
- Parents are proactive and willing to spend
- Highest penetration seen in adhesive bandages, followed by antiseptics
First Aid Purchases
- Adhesive bandages are signature first aid item
- Antiseptic and wound products purchased by many, but less frequently
- Figure 16: First aid products purchased, December 2016
- Products for serious injuries purchased more by parents, fathers
- Figure 17: Select first aid products purchased (net), by parental status by gender, December 2016
- Presence of kids, openness to innovation drive younger generations
- Figure 18: Select first aid products purchased (net), by generation, December 2016
- Youth, physical labor drive Hispanic purchases
- Figure 19: First aid products purchased (net), by Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Adhesive bandages are signature first aid item
Purchase Habits
- Many consumers are disengaged…
- …yet some keep first aid on hand whenever they go out
- Store brands are well perceived in first aid
- Figure 20: First aid purchase habits, December 2016
- Older consumers budget focused, less engaged
- Figure 21: Select first aid purchase habits, by generation, December 2016
- Parents are more engaged in first aid
- Figure 22: Select first aid purchase habits, by parental status, December 2016
- Avoidance of healthcare professionals drive Hispanics engagement
- Figure 23: Select first aid purchase habits, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Many consumers are disengaged…
Purchase Influencers
- Durability and functionality drive first aid purchases
- Price is key for first aid shoppers
- Product appearance, reviews, and recommendations are secondary
- Figure 24: First aid purchase influencers, December 2016
- Regardless of age, consumers prioritize durability and functionality
- Figure 25: Select first aid purchase influencers, any important (net), by generation, December 2016
- Parents’ high engagement prompts purchase influencer importance
- Figure 26: Select first aid purchase influencers, any important (net), by parental status by gender, December 2016
- Hispanics more influenced by recommendations, brand
- Figure 27: Select first aid purchase influencers, any important (net), by Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Durability and functionality drive first aid purchases
Shopping Experience
- Quick, consolidated trips are preferred
- Despite guessing, many not interested in assistance
- Figure 28: Attitudes toward first aid shopping experience, December 2016
- Figure 29: First aid shopping experience attitudes, by bunion treatments purchased (net), December 2016
- Younger generations more interested in kits, employee assistance
- Figure 30: Select attitudes toward first aid shopping experience, by generation, December 2016
- Parents seek more guidance
- Figure 31: Select attitudes toward first aid shopping experience, by parental status, December 2016
- Some Hispanics appreciate knowledgeable staff, may spend more time
- Figure 32: Attitudes toward first aid shopping experience, by Hispanic Origin, December 2016
- Quick, consolidated trips are preferred
Product Benefits
- Pain relief most sought benefit amid desire for functionality
- Skin benefits of secondary interest
- Figure 33: Interest in added benefits, December 2016
- Generational differences are minimal as function reigns supreme
- Figure 34: Interest in added benefits, rank 1, by generation, December 2016
- Elevated interest in natural claims among parents
- Figure 35: Interest in added benefits, rank 1, by parental status, December 2016
- Pain relief most sought benefit amid desire for functionality
Parents’ Attitudes toward First Aid
- Nearly half of parents are proactive with first aid readiness
- Opportunity to market first aid products when kids start activities
- Figure 36: Parents’ attitudes toward first aid, December 2016
- More children equals more injuries
- Figure 37: Parents’ attitudes toward first aid, by number of children under 18 in the household, December 2016
- Hispanic parents less willing to spend
- Figure 38: Parent attitudes toward first aid, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Nearly half of parents are proactive with first aid readiness
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – Market
- Figure 39: Total US sales and forecast of first aid products, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 40: Total US retail sales of first aid products, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Figure 41: Total US retail sales and forecast of first aid accessories, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 42: Total US retail sales and forecast of foot care devices, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 43: Total US retail sales and forecast of muscle/body support devices, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 44: Total US retail sales and forecast of first aid treatments, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 45: US supermarket sales of first aid products, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 46: US drug store sales of first aid products, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 47: US sales of first aid products through other retail channels, at current prices, 2011-16
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 48: MULO sales of first aid accessories, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 49: MULO sales of first aid treatments, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 50: MULO sales of foot care devices, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 51: MULO sales of muscle/body support devices, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)